MIDDLEBURG — Two options are available for farmers interested in having necessary plans written or updated following PA Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) and PA State Conservation Commission (SCC) regulations from the Snyder County Conservation District (SCCD). These plans can help farmers seeking financial assistance to install conservation practices from various programs and sources. The two options are as follows:
Most Farmers within Middle Creek Watershed: After applying at the SCCD office, the SCCD will connect a farmer with a qualified consultant to develop a manure management plan (MMP) and/or agricultural erosion & sedimentation (Ag. E&S) plan. Interested farmers need to a.) operate within the Middle Creek watershed in Snyder County and, b.) are not concentrated animal operations (CAOs) or concentrated animal feeding operations (CAFOs) to be eligible for this program through a National Fish & Wildlife Foundation’s (NFWF) PA Most Effective Basins Grant.
Almost Any Farmer within Snyder County: For those who do not qualify for the above program, farmers hire a qualified consultant to develop or update their MMPs, Ag. E&S plans, nutrient management plans (NMPs) and/or conservation plans through a cost share program offered through the PA Association of Conservation Districts, Inc. (PACD). CAOs and CAFOs are eligible. Stipulations are a.) the farmer first contacts the SCCD when a qualified consultant is selected and has a cost estimate, and b.) the operation did not participate in a similar cost share program offered by DEP.
Additional information is available at the SCCD Office, 10541 Route 522, Middleburg or contact Barry Spangler, Ag. conservation technician, at 570-837-3000, ext. 5 or agtech@snydercd.org.
