Progressive Engineer, the online magazine and information source based in Milton, announces that it has increased its editorial focus on sustainability.
“This reflects the increasing role engineers play in solving our environmental problems in areas such as climate change,” said Tom Gibson, the publisher.
“We want to document the efforts engineers are making to preserve the earth for future generations,”
To assist with this, Progressive Engineer has partnered with Sire Advertising in Selinsgrove to implement a digital marketing strategy.
In business for nearly 20 years, Sire specializes in marketing, interactive, and digital solutions, Sire President Shawn Felty said.
“We welcome the opportunity to educate the Progressive Engineer audience on how engineers are helping to solve sustainability challenges.”
The Progressive Engineer website features four news blogs covering different subject areas, including one dedicated to green building.
Its signature, in-depth features and profiles cover all types of engineering in an easy-to-read editorial style.
Current articles include a feature that tells how engineers at the FREEDM Systems Center at North Carolina State University are developing solid-state transformers to make the electrical grid more reliable and facilitate renewable energy such as wind and solar. Another one describes how robots armed with artificial intelligence are working in recycling facilities to address contamination, safety, and manpower issues.
Another component of the online magazine is its directories of practical information engineers and outsiders alike can use in their work and careers.
These include the searchable Engineering Firm Directory and Online Engineering Education Programs Directory.
Progressive Engineer is published online at: progressiveengineer.com.