Blankets for Project Linus are meant to provide comfort. They ought to be pretty; they don’t have to be flawless — something Pat Warren, coordinator of the Central Susquehanna Valley Chapter, had to remember when she saw what she considered a rather unattractive brown and purple afghan.
“The main criteria is that they are made with love,” Warren said. “They may not be perfect, but they must be made with love.”
That brown and purple afghan apparently was, and the little boy who received it immediately saw its value. “Thank you for my peanut butter and grape jelly afghan,” he wrote to Project Linus administrators. “I just love it.”
Project Linus will return to its Fall Make A Blanket Day for the first time in two years on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 9:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Faith Lutheran Church on Route 45, west of Lewisburg.
Participants will assemble quilts from tops made previously. Batting is sewn in and the layers are knotted together. A free lunch will be served.
“If you would like to sew, bring your sewing machine or reserve one of ours,” Project Linus administrators said in a press release. “Help is needed knotting. We also tie fleece blankets. No experience is needed and we will show you how. Call 570-966-3675 to help.”
Warren became involved with the local chapter in 2003 when Janome Sewing Machines partnered with Project Linus to surpass one million blankets delivered to “sick, hurting and traumatized children.”
“I had so much fun and enjoyed it so much,” she said. In 2005, when project leaders asked if she wanted to take over the coordinator role, she promptly said yes, adding, “I’ve had more fun than is allowed.”
Today, Project Linus nationwide is just about ready to surpass 9 million blankets delivered. The local chapter, which includes Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour Columbia and lower Lycoming counties, reached 2,461 blankets last year, its highest amount ever. Unless there is a major emergency like a hurricane, the blankets stay in the six-county area.
Blankets are delivered to places like local emergency rooms, homeless shelters like Haven Ministry and the Nurse-Family Partnership. The Janet Weis Children’s Hospital at Geisinger, in Danville, receives between 400 and 500 a year.
“They give the blankets to kids to keep warm in the emergency rooms,” Warren said. “But we also give some to needy kids. There are kids in Central Pennsylvania that sleep in their coats at night to keep warm.”
She recalled a 12-year-old girl from Snyder County who was given a blanket at the emergency room when she needed stitches.
“She was scared, and they gave her a knotted, fleece blanket,” Warren said. “She said it made her feel so good that someone she didn’t even know had made this nice, soft blanket.”
Warren noted that some children in a local Head Start program snuggled into their fleece and knotted gifts saying they were the first blankets of their very own.
“Kids ask, over and over, ‘Do I get to keep this?’” she said.
The Central Susquehanna chapter of Project Linus recently received the Salvation Army’s Community Partnership Award.
As gratifying as that is, what energizes Warren are the many stories of children finding comfort in a Project Linus blanket. She talked about an injured boy who was flown from Williamsport to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. His mother couldn’t go with him until she found care for her other children.
“A nurse gave him a blanket, and they say he clutched that blanket all the way to Philadelphia,” Warren said. Then, quoting the organization’s slogan, she added, “A Project Linus blanket is a hug when you need one most.”