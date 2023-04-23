Several years ago, I noticed what appeared to be a bamboo plant in the back of my property. I didn’t want it, so I cut it down. Not only did it come back the following year, but it spread further. The more I tried to cut it down or dig it out, the more it returned the following spring.
It was not bamboo but Japanese knotweed. Correct identification is critical to successful management! Japanese knotweed is often confused with bamboo. Both are invasive non-native plants.
Japanese knotweed (Reynoutria japonica, formerly Polygonum cuspidatum and Fallopia japonica) is an invasive perennial and noxious weed in Pennsylvania. It was introduced from Asia in the late 1800s as an ornamental plant. Knotweed successfully invades wetlands, stream corridors, forest edges, and drainage ditches across the country.
Imagine a plant that can break through pavement or foundation cracks in your house! Japanese knotweed thrives in areas affected by human activity, such as roadways, construction sites, and trails. These areas provide the light needed for success, and disturbance of the topsoil permits its complex root system to form.
Japanese knotweed’s success is due to its ability to spread through its root system. While some populations reproduce via seed, most are formed from a sophisticated, interconnected, underground system of horizontal roots called rhizomes. These rhizomes naturally split when disturbed, and each fragment creates a clone of the parent plant. Additionally, if stems are cut, the stem and the trimmed portion regrow into new plants if in contact with moist soil. Knotweed stands are extremely tenacious, even after multiple removal attempts.
In early spring, the young growth is bright red or purple and tipped with rounded triangular leaves. Knotweed leaves are up to 6 inches long. The plant can grow to 11 feet tall.
White or pale green flower clusters form from the nodes in late summer. These fingerlike clusters are 3 to 4 inches long and made of several dozen five-petaled, aromatic flowers. The first frost of autumn kills the stalks. However, stems quickly return from the rhizomes next spring.
Knotweed thrives on most sites that are at least seasonally wet. It tolerates acidic mine spoils, saline soils along roads, and fertile riverbanks. Though somewhat intolerant of shade, it grows at forest edges and in the shadow of bridges and roads. Japanese knotweed forms a monoculture, excluding all other vegetation. When compared with native streamside vegetation, Japanese knotweed provides poor erosion control. Its presence gradually degrades aquatic habitats and water quality.
The primary objective in managing Japanese knotweed is eliminating the rhizome system. Japanese knotweed requires two phases of management: initial control and maintenance. The control phase takes at least two seasons. It consists of either two applications of herbicide or a cutting followed by the herbicide. Late-season application of herbicide is especially effective because the foliage sends sugars produced by photosynthesis down to the roots and rhizomes. Systemic herbicides move through the plant with those sugars. After eliminating the knotweed, you must periodically monitor the site and treat any new growth to prevent re-infestation.
Cutting alone is rarely a practical approach. But cutting before an herbicide application can be beneficial. Cut in June and wait eight weeks to treat the resprouting plants with herbicide. The resulting knotweed regrowth will be much shorter than if it had not been cut. The rhizomes must redirect their energy toward resprouting instead of expanding their underground network. Typically, knotweed regrows to 2 to 5 feet tall during the eight-week window after cutting, but this waiting period is critical. If you apply herbicide too soon after cutting, the herbicide will not reach the rhizomes. Cutting is practical when knotweed is growing near water. It is more accessible to treat short regrowth without contaminating the water with herbicides.
Like most invasive species, Japanese knotweed is detrimental to its surrounding environment. The growth of new stands blocks out sunlight for native plants and consumes large amounts of minerals and nutrients from the soil. This limits the resources available to nearby species, eliminating them. Japanese knotweed is almost impossible for herbivores to feed on or trample for control.
Digging up the root systems may damage native plants, increase soil disturbance, and is time-consuming. This approach rarely ends in complete removal; even one root fragment left behind grows new stems.