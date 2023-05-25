SUNBURY — A property manager in Sunbury will pay a $100 fine after a district judge found he was guilty of not registering a tenant to the city code department.
Sunbury District Judge Michael Toomey found the manager was guilty of not registering 32-year-old Jose Aguilar-Velazquez, of North Sixth Street, who is also accused of a felony charge of attempted homicide after the 3:15 a.m. stabbing in April that left the alleged victim in critical condition.
The alleged victim has since recovered from his injuries.
During an arraignment for Aguilar-Velazquez earlier this month, the man needed help with a translator when he spoke to Toomey.
Aguilar-Velazquez told Toomey he has been in Sunbury since 2009 after coming from Mexico.
Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare said he has been in contact with Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, who confirmed Aguilar-Velazquez was undocumented.
City Councilman John Barnhart said once they became aware of Aguilar-Velazquez living in Sunbury, officials checked records and discovered the man was not registered with the code department.
Barnhart said the code department spoke with the people living inside of the North Sixth Street home and confirmed Aguilar-Velazquez was a resident at the home.
The property manager said he was unaware the man was living there and only thought he was visiting.
Toomey found the property manager was in violation of the city's ordinance, which states all people living in rental units must register with the city.
Toomey fined the property manager $100 on Thursday.
Barnhart said he wants residents to be proactive if they discovered or think there is anyone living in rentals that may not be registered to the unit.
Barnhart said residents can call the code department at 570-286-4207 with any tips or concerns.