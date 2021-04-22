MONTOUR COUNTY
Bonnie L. and Lee A. Williams to Lee A. and Bonnie L. Williams, property in Valley Township.
Lee A. and Bonnie L. Williams to Steven L. Williams, property in Valley Township.
Sean M. and Angela B. Duffy, Angela Bogle Weaver to Sean M. and Angela B. Duffy, property in Valley Township.
Donna Pinter, deceased; PS Clinic to Irondale Luxury Housing LLC, property in Danville, $145,000.
Hersh Mathur, Anupama Divakaruni, Anupama Divakaruni Mathur to Anwer and Sarah A. Qureshi, property in Mahoning Township, $255,000.
Bradley and Rebekah Howe to Bradley J. Howe, property in Cooper Township.
Stone Fortress Residential II LLC to Kyle D. and Stephanie Aurand, property in Liberty Township, $245,000.
Bradley J. and Rebekah R. Howe to Rebekah R. Howe, property in Danville.
Todd M. Baney, deceased to Randy Goodlavage, Lauren Solinsky-Goodlavage, property in Washingtonville, $60,000.
Phyllis F. Priore, deceased to S. Edgar David & R. Kimber David Partnership, David S. Edgar Partnership, David R. Kimber Partnership, property in Mayberry Township, $40,000.
Theodore S. and Terryn S. James to David Kessler, Danielle Wang, property in Danville, $250,000.
June E. David to Gilbert D. and Crystal L. Baltozer, property in Derry Township, $213,000.
Adam and Tanya McHale to Tanya McHale, property in Liberty Township.
Dolores A. Tanner to William p. Tanner, Scott E. Tanner, Carol Sones, property in Valley Township.
Rachael M. Brown, Rachael M. Griffin to Rachael M. Griffin, property in Mayberry Township.
Michael W. and Tammy L. Barbosa to Bailey M. Reidinger, property in Danville, $124,900.
Alec M. Go to Jane M. Go, property in Danville, $200,000.
Peter J. Jr. and Rosemary C. Carros to John M. and Jennifer L. Childs, property in Mahoning Township, $464,900.
Thomas R. and Lenaire K. Ahlum to Yunqiang Huang, Xiaoying Zhang, property in Danville, $120,000.
Mary Jane Six, Mary Jane Kuziak, Tyson D. Six to Mount Joy Investments LLC, property in Danville, $51,500.
Shawn L. and Marie C. Rearick to John M. Binder, property in Danville, $135,000.
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY
William B. Bulliner, Jennifer Martzall to Christopher and Anglia Persing, property in Mount Carmel.
Frederick E. Williams Jr. to Reuben L. Stoltzfus, property in Lower Mahanoy Township, $185,000.
Paul L. Nye Interprises Inc to Budget Renovations & Roofing Inc, property in Shamokin, $30,000.
Randolph J. and Robin F. Schrope to Robin F. Schrope, property in Sunbury.
Joshua R. Mowery to Steka Properties LLC, property in Sunbury, $130,000.
Winfield Baptist Church to Kelsey Cole, property in Sunbury.
Arnold Shicora estate, Amy L. Vantanian, executrix to Aaron J. Shicora, property in Shamokin.
Arnold D. Shicora estate, Amy L. Vartanian, executrix to Amy J. Vartanian, Aaron J. Shicora, property in Shamokin.
Ambrose J. Leshock to Michael R. and Regina M. Carey, property in Shamokin, $450.
HUD Inc to TKC CCLXVII LLC, property in Coal Township, $400,000.
Robert C. and Mary Carol Hess to Adam M. and Gwendolyn R. Kuntz, property in Shamokin.
James A. Rupert to Stoney Batter Farms LLC, property in Delaware Township, $149,000.
Linda Lou Gutkowski to Mahlon Jr. and Victoria L. Haas, property in Coal Township.
Dino Panagoulias, Maria Panagoulias, Dimos Panagoulias to Malvin A. Garcia, property in Sunbury, $60,000.
Ronald J. and Robin R. Rau to Jason R. and Sara L. Reed, property in Turbot Township.
Frank D. and Carol A. Alarcon to Mary J. Alarcon, property in Marion Heights.
Helen L. Bucher, by agent; Shirley Mae Hummel and Beverly Jean Harro, agents to Patrick T. Williams, property in Point Township.
A Auto Service USA to Trey W. Ilgen, property in Mount Carmel $22,500.
John W. and Sheryl A. McGettigan to John W. and Sheryl A. McGettigan, property in Turbot Township.
Gregory O. and Kimberly A. Shultz to Alberto Brito, property in Mount Carmel, $20,000.
John F. and Goldie S. Stehr to Stephen A. Stehr, property in Shamokin.
William H. Jr. and Beth Ann Gearhart to Russell W. Deimler Jr., property in Ralpho Township, $82,900.
Deborah Ann Benedict, Deborah A. and Richard L. McAnnaney to Corena J. Reid, property in Shamokin.
Robert I. Meredith III to Kedra A. Faust, property in Mount Carmel, $50,000.
Janet J. and Joseph K. Schoppy to Kathleen A. Stancavage, property in Mount Carmel, $30,000.
Lois Ann Haubert, Lois Ann and Robert Reichenbach to Xavier Ethan Clement, property in Point Township.
Martin E. Eltringham, by agent; Suzanne E. Eltringham, agent and individually to Martin E. and Suzanne E. Eltringham, property in Coal Township.
Dale A. and Cheryl A. Koch to Nicole R. Bennett, property in Shamokin, $30,000.
William B. Troxell estate, Susan G. Wills, executrix and individually to Susan G. and Barry E. Wills, property in Shamokin.
Ryan S. and Katelyn E. Hoover to Autumn Wilkinson, property in Northumberland, $133,900.
Shannon and Jonathan Allwein to Carleton Lloyd, Gwendolynn Bowers, property in Shamokin, $5,000.
Edward C. Chervanik estate, Judy Ann Letcavage, executrix to Judy Ann Letcavage, Charles Richard Chervanik, property in Shamokin.
Corrine Thomas to John D. Thomas, Sharon L. Abromitis, property in Shamokin.
Corrine Thomas to John D. Thomas, property in Shamokin.
John H. and Sandra J. Horn to Keith T. Horn, property in Shamokin.
Robert W. Stevens to Michael P. and Melissa A. Garcia, property in Shamokin, $11,000.
Paul D. and Norma I. Gebhart to Gebhart Irrevocable Residential and Income Trust, Paul D. Gebhart, Norma I. Gebhart, Jennifer L. Daddario, trustee; Jeffrey S. Gebhart, trustee, property in Sunbury.
Tonya Lynn Gay, Tonya L. and Benjamin P. Heath to Colby R. and Kelsey E. Grow, property in Point Township.
Jonathan K. and Sadie Mae Fisher to Jonathan K. and Sadie Mae Fisher, property in Jackson Township.
Taylor J. Bowers to Timothy M. and Angela M. Bowers, property in Watsontown.
MMBC Property Management LLC to Kenneth J. Levine, Daniel S. Levine, Shiri N. Levine, property in Marion Heights, $141,000.
Brody Properties LP to TND New Life LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $500.
Donna J. Brown, Donna J. McKee to Brown Family Irrevocable Trust, Stacie J. Moore, trustee, property in Milton.
Adam E. and Audrey E. Steppy to Taylor M. Lahr, property in Lower Mahanoy Township, $155,500.
Wanda Dallazia to Wanda and David R. Dallazia, property in Kulpmont.
Kyle G. Troutman to Wendy L. Erb, property in Lower Augusta Township.
Kathleen E. Paul to Joshua L. and Rachel A. Easter, property in Washington Township.
Jocelyn Butler to Jocelyn E. and Adam M. Bucher, property in Shamokin.
Kevin J. and Carla Yeager, Lisa and Rocky A. Hollenbach to Karl E. and Melanie L. Kinser, property in Watsontown, $103,500.
Ironwood Court Associates to Timothy and Stephanie Mortimer, property in Watsontown, $180,191.
SNYDER COUNTY
Effie R. and Dennie E. Wertz to Effie R. Wertz, property in Monroe Township.
Michael T. Andretta to Arelis Javier property in Monroe Township, $302,000.
Wayde A. and Brenda L. Walter to Nicholas P. and Morgan K. Kratzer, property in Washington Township.
Douglas R. and Tammy J. Nerhood to Douglas R. and Tammy J. Nerhood, Nerhood Irrevocable Grantor Trust, property in Beaver Township.
Ku Lee to Ku Lee, Lamee Vang, property in Monroe Township, $182,142.10.
Charles E. Swope, Karen S. Dressler to Hailey S. Dauberman, property in Middlecreek Township.
Aaron J. and Nikki S. Snyder to Zachary S. McLaughlin, property in Monroe Township, $185,000.
Thomas J. Manno, Dorothy A. Wheaton to Adam D. and Ashley C. Rebuck, property in Shamokin Dam, $203,000.
Middle Earth Estates LLC, Ariel Living Trust, Peter H. and Faith S.Z. Lawrence to Swartzlander LLC, property in Washington Township.
Michael N. and Terrie L. Kirby to Shanna A. Walter, property in Middleburg.
Titus B. and Mary C. Hoover to Jennifer L and Travis L. Strawser, property in Union Township.
Russel E. Wagenseller, Russell E. Wagenseller, Russell Earl Wagenseller, Denise M. Olson to Beth Faunce, property in Perry Township.
Earl Frantz to Brenda K. Krouse, Thomas E. Frantz, Steven E. Frantz, property in Jackson Township.
Barbara Thomas to Dwayne A. and Tammy L. Thomas, property in Beavertown.
Cyle L. and Jolene M. Bell to Jolene M. Bell, property in Union Township.
James D. and Megan J. Obrian to Terrah J. Alexander, property in Shamokin Dam, $108,000.
UNION COUNTY
Lavern D. and Velma S. Reiff to Edward H. Zimmerman, property in Lewis Township.
Alice B. Reitz to Douglas A. and Susan D. Grove, property in Hartley Township.
Robert M. Shipe, executor; Danny Jay Blosser estate to TKT Prop LLC, property in Mifflinburg.
Karole A. Renninger to Miller Center for Recreation & Wellness, property in East Buffalo Township.
Bernhard R. and Lois I. Friesen to Joseph P. Friesen, property in Buffalo Township.
Timothy J. and Tiffany A. Spencer to Tiffany A. Spencer, property in West Buffalo Township.
Trevor M. Fessler to Kathy S. Pettet, property in Mifflinburg.
Brian J. and Hilary Dugan to Edward C. Biddinger Jr., property in Lewis Township.
44 Market LLC, Forty Four Market LLC, Timothy N. Turner, member; Kevin Gardner, member, to FMGG LLC, property in East Buffalo Township.
Ruth A. Himmelreich estate, Jeffrey C. Himmelreich, executor to Zachary Paul Himmelreich, property in Mifflinburg.
Lois Hook, by attorney; Joe A. Masser, attorney to Daniel C. and Sherry E. Brocious, property in Gregg Township.
Service 1st Federal Credit Union to Jason A. and Allyson K. Miller, property in Buffalo Township, $75,000.
TLC Prop Inc to Pennsylvania American Water Co, property in White Deer Township, $10,000.
Kenneth H. and Anna M. Martin to Merlin J. and Louella N. Martin, property in Buffalo Township.
David W. and Cindy L. Gutelius to David Gutelius Excavating Inc, property in Mifflinburg, $800,000.
David W. and Cindy Gutelius to David Gutelius Excavating Inc, property in Mifflinburg, $50,000.
Jeffrey F. Goss estate, April Goss, administratrix, April L. Goss to Elam L. Jr. and Irene H. Martin, property in Hartley Township.
Harry A. and Faith C. Huff to Michael Everardo Camacho, property in Buffalo Township.
Charlotte Luchak to Chabad of Lsbg Inc, property in Lewisburg.
Marie G. Smith estate, Susan R. Baish, per rep; Carol A. Grumbein, per rep to Jesse W. Moore, property in Kelly Township, $162,000.
CHC Farms Partnership, Carl H. Brown, Clair E. Brown, Steven E. Brown, partners to Clair E. and Sharon M. Brown, property in East Buffalo Township.