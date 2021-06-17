MONTOUR COUNTY
Anne Marie and Eric Morse to Michael P. and Tasha R. Jardim, property in Mayberry Township, $575,000.
John A. and Barbara J. Nied to Premier Real Estate Agency LLC, property in Mahoning Township, $230,000.
James J. Godfrey to Godfrey Housing Group LLC, property in Danville.
Sobhi A. and Sonia Ammar to Kimberly A. Stamm, property in Mahoning Township, $261,000.
Matthew G. Fanelli to Jeremy Scott Tokash, Maria Kathryn Genello, property in Danville, $136,000.
Michael E. and Katherine R. Friscia to Nana Sasidhar Kanaparthy, Kamala Ramya Kallur, property in Mahoning Township, $868,000.
Kevin P. Stavrides to Kevin Paul and Emily Stavrides, property in Danville.
Jing Hao, Shaojun Yan to David P. Shaffer, Nichole L. Samies, property in Mahoning Township, $276,000.
Eleanor M. Johnson, deceased to Pamela Marie Steinbacher, property in Anthony Township.
Eric F. and Angela K. Baker, Angela K. Wilver to Taylor Cole, property in Valley Township, $180,000.
Doris J. Hittle to Jill K. Jordan, property in Valley Township, $101,525.
Keith A. and Kendra F. Boell, Kendra F. Waters to Owusu Enterprises LLC, property in Danville, $114,900.
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY
William J. Romanoskie, John J. Romanoskie, Sherry L. Romanoskie to Francesca and Israel Cruz, property in Shamokin, $33,000.
Milton Aerie No 1208 Fraternal Order of Eagles of Milton, Fraternal Order of Eagles No 1208 to Stephen V. Gibson, property in Milton.
Larry R. Kerstetter to Larry R. Kerstetter, property in Northumberland.
Rebecca J. Judy, Paul D. Verarchick to Vanessa Witmer, property in Point Township, $160,500.
Rodney L. and Janet L. Brown to David W. Baker, property in Lower Augusta Township.
Daniel A. and Erika Lynn Marr to Tiffany L. Edler, Travis Eyster, property in Delaware Township, $220,000.
Natalie M. Witt to Leon Broskey, property in Coal Township, $63,000.
Diane Rompallo estate, Cheryl Ann Moroz, administratrix to Joanna Rompallo, Kasey Rompallo, property in Kulpmont.
Nelson R. Allen to Samph-Martinelli LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $20,000.
Brian Van and Jennifer Carter Biddinger to Jennifer Carter Biddinger, property in Upper Augusta Township.
Charles L. Staskiel to Patrick and Caitlyn Jean Glanzmann, property in Marion Heights, $45,000.
Raymond W. Holland, Elizabeth T. Augustine to Vernon J. Ferster, property in Herndon, $48,000.
Darvin Straub and Kay J. Straub, by agent; Greta L. Slagill, agent to Barry L. Mutschler, property in Northumberland, $178,000.
Lawrence A. Waldman, Vicki L. Waldman, individually and agent; Donnie L. King and Marian L. King, by agent to Levi S. and Malinda B. Beiler, property in Delaware Township.
Brad Richard and Christy Jean Oberdorf to Michelle Russell, property in Sunbury, $87500.
Thomas J. and Tina Marie Applegate to Wesley K. Brown, property in Turbotville.
Peter L. Thomas Jr. to Andrea Roberts, property in Mount Carmel, $22,500.
Ronald A. and Diane L. Wynn to Stephanie L. Ulrich, property in Northumberland, $120,000.
Integrity Land Inc to Vickery A. Tanner, property in West Chillisquaque Township, $51,900.
Carl W. Swartz estate, Michael C. Swartz, executor to Eric L. and Michelle L. Moser, property in Turbot Township.
Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Acorn Estates LLC to Blessing Multitudes Inc, property in Shamokin, $7,600.
Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Northeast Apartments LLC to Blessing Multitudes Inc, property in Shamokin, $12,100.
Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Laurie M. and Shawn Hartman to Daniel R. Deck, property in Mount Carmel, $2,541.32.
Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Laura Hodle, Harun Arslan to Christina Jones, Curtis J. Black, property in Coal Township, $6,600.
Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Myrlange Orleans to Christina Jones, Curtis J. Black, property in Shamokin, $1,517.46.
Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Eric Greenemeier to Shakina Meredith, property in Shamokin, $1,969.74.
Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Gloria Schwiezer to Scott R. Wesner, property in Mount Carmel, $9,500.
Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Sandra A. Hornberger to James Houlihan Sr., property in Shamokin, $4,200.
Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, William P. Gheen Jr. to Tony Getchey, property in Shamokin, $2,500.
Johanne Baslick to 4 Acre Storage LLC, property in Upper Augusta Township.
David B. and Sarah S. Lepp to Harold and Arlene Zimmerman, property in Delaware Township, $330,000.
Tina M. Miller to Kelle R. Hill, property in Shamokin.
William Dudeck to Patricia Torres, property in Shamokin, $29,800.
Brent Herb, Cathy A. Hidlay to Brent Herb, property in Upper Mahanoy Township.
MMBC Property Management LLC to Kenneth J. Levine, Daniel S. Levine, Shiri N. Levine, property in Mount Carmel, $125,000.
Richard C. and Sally A. Parsons to Roger L. Horne, property in Shamokin.
Michelle L. Buck, Michelle L. Melachrinos to Michelle L. and Paul A. Melachrinos, property in Rockefeller Township.
Prosseda Hilltop Town Home Rentals LLC to Prosseda Hilltop Town Home Rentals LLC, property in Milton.
Bonnie L. Zandolini, Mark Roach to Bonnie L. Zandolini, Bonnie Warmington, Shawn P. Zandolini, property in Shamokin.
Melvin N. and Robin M. Allen to Larry J. Cameron, property in Delaware Township.
Jacqueline M. Jones, Jacqueline M. and James M. Hughes to Kenneth W. Jones estate, Brad A. Jones, executor, property in East Cameron Township.
Sarah Arlene Graham estate, Philli E. Twist, executor to Phillip E. Twist, property in Shamokin.
Engler Living Trust, Jean Letteer, trustee and executrix; William E. Engler estate to K. Barton Jr. and Joyce A. Reichard, property in Milton, $325,000.
Lynn L. Wolfe, Lynn L. and Doug Mengle, Patsy Wolfe, Robert L. Wolfe, Robert L. Wolfe Jr. to Robert L. Wolfe, Robert L. Wolfe Jr., property in Jackson Township.
Dale E. and Janet D. Lahr to Dale E. Lahr & Janet D. Lahr Irrevocable Grantor Trust, Melissa A. Gessner and Kristen S. Zell, trustees, property in East Cameron Township.
Sunbury City, Sunbury Redevelopment Authority to Michael S. Kreamer, property in Sunbury.
Jerry S. and Shanda M. Ladd to Jerry S. Ladd, property in Mount Carmel.
Dennis D. Oakes to Blessed Quest Homes LLC, property in McEwensville, $7,000.
Paul Levere Kitchen, Edward R. Roland, Susan J. Hess to Nicholas D. and Danielle N. Heddings, property in McEwensville.
Aaron J. Shultz, Aaron J. Schultz, Donna E. Shultz to Khadija Mafhoum, property in Shamokin, $6,000.
SNYDER COUNTY
Ginger L. Parker, Ginger L. Stroh, Patti A. and Barry B. Miller, Michelle M. Mull to Michelle M. Mull, Terry M. Vires, property in Jackson Township.
Danielle E. Lutze to Brittnee J. Herman, property in Penn Township.
Gregory S. and Lynnae J. Weaver to Brian S. Good, Joelle L. Horning, property in West Perry Township, $168,000.
Nathen J. Beaver to Hiram Vega Lopez, property in Freeburg.
Clair W. and Deborah D. Esbenshade to Esbenshade Family Farm LLC, property in West Beaver Township.
Larry L. and Sherry L. Leitzel to Benjamin J. Leitzel, Lindsey M. Fultz, property in West Perry Township.
John C. and Pamela J. Krohn to Timothy A. and Laurie M. Krohn, property in Middlecreek Township.
Eastern Communities Limited Partnership, Fine Line Homes Inc to Luther L. and Carol A. Dreese, property in Monroe Township.
Gene D. and Sandra L. Bickhart to Justin D. Lauver, property in Franklin Township.
Lori S. and Ralph T. Lauver to Justin D. Lauver, Jason T. Lauver, property in Franklin Township.
Ryan M. and Loren E. Collins to Brittany N. Walter, property in Middleburg.
Marco A. and Daniela Ferraro, Daniela Milori to Robert J. and Linda M. Leiby, property in Penn Township, $200,000.
Dennis L. and Lori A. Bower to Garrett A. Pope, Courtney E. Reiley, property in Penn Township.
Danee K. Snyder to Danee K. Snyder, Jon C. Galer, property in Shamokin Dam and Monroe Township.
Stephen J. Mercaldo to Stanley S. and Barbara A. Bonsall, property in Center Township, $65,875.
Earl E. and Lorraine E. Renninger to Jeffrey D. Hoffman, property in West Perry Township.
Deborah H. Newman, Debra J. Newman to Dale E. and Debra J. Newman, property in Washington Township.
Earl E. and Lorraine E. Renninger to Cutter J. Hoffman, Jeffrey D. Hoffman, property in West Perry Township.
Sandra A. Deppen to Linda K. Wilson, property in Middlecreek Township.
Merle F. Jr. and Nancy R. Ulsh, Merle F. Ulsh Jr. and Nancy R. Ulsh Living Trust to Merle F. Jr. and Nancy R. Ulsh, property in Union Township.
Merle F. Jr. and Nancy R. Ulsh to Eric D. Ulsh, Merle F. Jr. and Nancy R. Ulsh Irrevocable Trust, property in Union Township.
UNION COUNTY
Zachary D. and Allison M. Peachey to Jared Colby Dimmick, property in Mifflinburg.
Todd G. Burns, executor; Nancy S. Burns estate to Todd G. Burns, property in Limestone Township.
L&L Land Dev LLC, George L. Lloyd Jr. and Sara E. Kaskie, mem to Tuscan Ventures LLC, property in East Buffalo Township.
Wesley A. Reichard, by attorney; John A. Reichard Jr., attorney to Katie E. Leeser, property in Lewisburg.
Dorothy Marie Barto, executrix; Charles Eugene Eberhart estate, Dorothy Marie Barto to Dorthy Marie Barto, property in West Buffalo Township.
Dorothy Marie Barto, executrix; Charles Eugene Eberhart estate, Dorothy Marie Barto to Dorthy Marie Barto, property in Lewis Township.
Phillip R. II and Angela M. Ingerick, Angela M. Phillips to Angela M. Phillips, property in White Deer Township.
Jeffrey W. and Valerie J. Dorman to Jeremy S. and Nikkol L. Dorman, property in Lewis Township.
Bradley E. Perrin to Nicholas P. and Rhonda C. Yoder, two properties in White Deer Township.
Richard H. and Tamela J. Diehl to Harmony Corp LLC, property in Lewisburg.
Elizabeth D. and David R. Robinson to Harmony Corp LLC, property in Lewisburg.
David R. and Jenifer R. Shoener to Connor J. Bravis, property in East Buffalo Township.
Granklin T. Hufnagle, Martha L. Hufnagle, Robert A. Hufnagle, Maureen M. Hufnagle to Robert A. Hufnagle, Maureen M. Hufnagle, property in White Deer Township.
Franklin T. Hufnagle, Martha L. Hufnagle, Robert A. Hufnagle, Maureen M. Hufnagle to Franklin T. Hufnagle, Martha L. Hufnagle, property in White Deer Township.
Neal B. Kimble to Neal Kimble, property in Buffalo Township.
Tabitha M. Murray, administratrix; Casey Leroy Murray estate to Chase Landon and Trace Hart, property in Hartley Township.
Mark A. Ubbens to Mark A Ubbens, property in East Buffalo Township.
Union County Tax Claim Bureau, Marlene A. Gabel to RBMNB LLC, property in New Berlin, $8,000.
John A. Kurtz, Margaret H. Bishop to Robert Kiesinger, property in Buffalo Township.
Michael D. Hamrick, Judith L. Middleton to Lucas A. Waddell, property in Lewisburg.
Douglas K. Reichenbach, Katrina J. Oberdorf to Tammy J. Smith, property in White Deer Township.