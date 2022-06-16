NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY
Yvonne Fisher Castetter, Yvonne Fisher (aka), John P. Cox to Yvonne Fisher, John P. Cox, property in Coal Township.
Jerry F. Sr. and Ellen M. Zimmerman to Jerry F. Sr. and Ellen M. Zimmerman, Jerry F. Zimmerman Jr., Cheryl Derr, property in Sunbury.
Joshua R. and Alyssa M. Miller to Korey Young, property in Point Township, $350,100.
Steven D. Clemens estate, Laura Clemens, individually & administratrix; Laura F. Lapp (aka), Carly J. Clemens, McKenna R. Clemens to Laura F. Lapp, property in Delaware Township.
Sunbury Plaza LLC to Sunbury Service Plaza LLC, property in Sunbury, $8,000,000.
Anthony and Jennifer Sipe to Wady E. and Michelle Nieves, property in West Chillisquaque Township.
Vickie M. DePhillips to Vickie M. DePhillips Irrevocable Grantor Trust, Jonathan R. DePhillips, Erik L. DePhillips, property in Upper Augusta Township.
George F. Taylor estate, Steven W. Taylor and Debra I. Gundrum, co-executors to Steven W. Taylor, property in Delaware Township.
Joyce A. Kerstetter, Joyce A. Cox (kna), Gerald E. Cox to Gerald E. and Joyce A. Cox, property in Zerbe Township.
LBS Properties LLC, Beth A. and Leon Supsic to Michael Cope, property in Coal Township, $35,000.
Leonard V. Cicchiello to Matthew C. and Heather A. Long, property in Shamokin, $65,000.
Ray S. and Lisa K. Wolfe to Powerline Meadows LLC, property in West Chillisquaque Township, $2,310,000.
Shirley A. Yagel to Shirley A. Yagel, property in Sunbury.
Brian F. Rice to 1 Optimum Consulting LLC, property in Kulpmont, $5,000.
Darlinda S. Jakuc to 936 W. Walnut St LLC, property in Coal Township, $50,000.
Marvin L. and Ellen M. Snyder to Jay Ivan and Laura Z. Newswanger, property in Upper Mahanoy Township, $580,000.
Walter A. Ostroski estate, Thomas A. York, administrator to James Matthew and Claudia Lynne Gilreath, property in Mount Carmel, $37,000.
Marilyn B. Ratzlaff to Marilyn B. and Daniel L. Ratzlaff, property in Ralpho Township.
Kerry K. Sebacious, by agent; Jill M. Walter, agent to Relentless Realty LLC, property in Zerbe Township.
Cody J. Fowler to Cole J. and Natalie L. Laubach, property in Milton.
Stanley J. Moser estate, Thomas J. Moser and Mary Anna Rebar, administrators to Brandon S. and Kristyn N. Smeal, property in Mount Carmel, $25,000.
Matthew N. and Jennifer L. Levanowitz to Jennifer L. Levanowitz, property in West Chillisquaque Township.
Sunbury City to Sunbury City Redevelopment Authority, property in Sunbury.
Better Living Now LLC to Michael and Tiffany Heckman, property in Coal Township, $40,000
Alfredo Avendano, Martha Rivero to Caraballo Real Estate & Construction LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $6,000.
John H. Belanger, Tullika Garg to Paul Wojcieszek, Zuzanna Michalak, property in Riverside, $410,000.
Anthony E. and Marcella Anne Sosnoskie to David W. and Soonseeah R. Trostle, property in Milton.
Susan Ann Nicholson (fka), Susan Ann and Robert Dobeck to Susan Ann and Robert A. Dobeck, property in Shamokin.
Edwin L. Johansen estate, Douglas E. and Karen M. Johansen, executors to Douglas E. and Karen M. Johansen, property in Milton.
Douglas E. Johansen, Bianca K. Johansen, Karen M. Johansen to Karen M. Johansen, property in Milton.
Dennis L. and Bonnie L. Rupert to April A. Hess, property in Milton.
Sherry L. Hubler to Ryan Verdekal, property in Coal Township, $76,000.
Michael C. Hart, by agent; Mary T. Hart, agent & individually to Jonas Z. King property in Washington Township.
Irvin L. Reibsome estate, John P. Reibsome, executor to Nicholas E. Stine, property in Riverside, $78,000.
Connie J. Clewell to Clewell Irrevocable Residential and Income Asset Protector Trust, Connie J. Clewell, and Amy J. Goodwin and J. Nathan Clewell, trustees, property in East Chillisquaque Township.
Stone Fortress Residential LLC to Heather Foulds, property in Milton, $200,000.
Randall L. Ross to GCG Properties 1 E LLC, property in Ralpho Township.
Sarah Rivera to Camaplan Administrator FBO RO80521 02 IRA, property in Shamokin, $14,000.
Rafael E. and Griselda Baez to John E. Savitski, Jennifer Holtzapple, property in Rockefeller Township.
David Wayne and Marilyn G. Fidler to Donald Jason and Erin Nicole Spotts, property in Ralpho Township, $360,000.
Dolores J. Brown, by agent; Cory Paczkoskie, agent to Han Yan, property in Shamokin, $58,000.
Virginia B. Hertzog, by agent; Jenny L. Miller and Ginny Frederick, agents to John D. Merroth Jr., Brianna Roper, property in Shamokin, $227,000.
Joshua R. and Joanna M. Mowery to Heidi M. Ross, property in Sunbury.
Patrick M. and Jane I. Mack, Kathleen A. and Patrick Scharff, Mary Jean Rosini to William John Klemick, property in Shamokin, $64,000.
Ashley N. Gill to Leroy and Rachel Marie Stoltzfus, property in Upper Mahanoy Township.
Thealo Mae Rivera estate, Theola M. Gittens-Rivera (aka), Mark Gittens, executor to Brian J. Ross, property in Upper Augusta Township, $220,000.
Bonita B. and Randall J. Campbell, Loretta L. and Ross D. Garside to Aaron M. and Shannon B. Campbell, property in Rockefeller Township.
Leeann F. Pottorff to Fockler Living Trust, MC Dale and Margaret Fockler, trustees, property in Coal Township.
John C. Jr. and Robin M. Taylor to Colton J. Taylor, property in Milton.
Cameron Turk to George Grogan, property in Shamokin, $15,000.
Cameron Turk to George Grogan, property in Shamokin, $5,000.
Cameron Turk to George Grogan, property in Shamokin, $5,000.
Davis and Wagner Inc, Brookside Homes (dba), Steven J. Wagner, Randy D. David to Levert V. and Stephanie A. Rice, property in Turbot Township.
Carol M. Kovaschetz to Ethan A. Oakes, property in Upper Augusta Township.
Laura F. Clemens, Laura F. Lapp (nka), Gary L. Lapp to Melanie and Cory McGary, property in Watsontown.
Marvin D. and Dorothy J. Hostetler to Henry S. and Regina R. Yoder, property in Lewis Township, $127,000.
Franklin H. and Suzanne L. Barnhart to Dustin Ulrich, property in Sunbury.
George E. Stiely Sr. estate, George E. Stiely Jr., executor to Virginia L. Long, property in Little Mahanoy Township.
R. Dale and Kim A. Groff to Groff Irrevocable Residential and Income Asset Protector Trust, Robin D. Groff, Kim A. Groff, and Ryan D. Groff, Kyle A. Groff and Joel P. Groff, trustees, property in Lower Augusta Township.
R. Dale and Kim A. Groff to Groff Irrevocable Residential and Income Asset Protector Trust, Ryan D. Groff, Kyle A. Groff and Joel P. Groff, trustees, five properties in Lower Augusta Township.
Doris J. Holmes to Joshua and Brittany Lynch, property in Delaware Township.
Martha Belle Wolfe estate, Martha Belle Conrad Wolf (aka), Wayne M. Wolf, executor to James J. Donchez, Tracey L. Sampson, property in Rockefeller Township, $21,000.
Eric D. Stahl, Kelly A. Austin (aka), Kelly A. Stahl to Eric D. and Kelly A. Stahl, property in Rockefeller Township.
Michael E. and Lorene P. Jones to Andrew W. and Jodi A. Schulein, property in Coal Township, $175,000.
Edna M. Seitz to Pine Hurst Acres Properties LLC, property in Rush Township.
Colleen Chapan, James Thomas Johnson Jr. to David L. and Genna Kerstetter, property in Ralpho Township.
Jennifer L. Berkoski, Joseph S. Jones to Jennifer L. Berkoski, Joseph S. Jones, property in Mount Carmel.
Jose N. Molina Diaz, Dilver M. Diaz to Dilver M. Diaz, Gabriella Emme Escobar Molina, property in Sunbury, $500.
Dolores T. Smith Family Protection Trust, Jill Pope, trustee and Agent: Dolores T. Smith, by agent to GTP Investments LLC, property in Northumberland.
Virginia F. Azinger estate, Matthew F. Azinger, Marc, C. Azinger, Richard Michael Azinger, Linette M. Azinger to Jacqueline L. Vincent, property in Milton.
SNYDER COUNTY
Larry R. Kramer to Ronald and Trina Mowery, property in Perry Township.
Sharon L. Moyer to Glick Farms LLC, property in Jackson Township.
Seth J. and Cassandra A. Beech to Jamie M. Payne, property in West Perry Township.
Dale A. Rigel, Dinah L. Rigel, Darwin J. Rigel, Marlin & Reita Rigel Trust, Dinah L. Bailey to Andrew K. and Erika L. Hurst, property in Spring Township.
Daniel T. Guzenski, Penny L. Guzenski, Guzenski Irrevocable Residential & Income Trust, Adam T. Guzensi, Nicholas Guzenski to Jason T. Lightner, Bobbi J. Hornberger, property in Beaver Township.
Lorraine C. Pearce, Lorraine C. Brouse, Carson E. Brouse to Lorraine C. Brouse, property in Middlecreek Township.
Eleanor I. Kershner to County of Snyder, Snyder County, property in Middleburg.
Lori A. and Richard D. Ulmer to Scott A. and Ann L. Radel, property in Beavertown.
Rodney L. and Shannon L. Kantz to Long & Marten Asset Ventures LLC, property in Selinsgrove.
Susquehanna Valley Country Club to Kenneth B. and Peggy A. Reinard, property in Monroe Township.
Robert C. and Beth C. Burr to Morris A. and Ann Rogers, property in Middleburg.
Glenn W. Hooks to Jill L. Everitt, two properties in Shamokin Dam.
Gordon and Charlotte Martin to Dexter Strawser, Taylor Spriggle, property in West Perry Township.
Steven M. and Stephanie A. Beaver to Steven M. and Stephanie A. Beaver, Michael S. Beaver, Beaver Irrevocable Residential & Income Asset Protector Trust, property in Jackson Township.
Michael C. Ewing, Timothy A. Ewing, Duane A. Ewing, Ewing Irrevocable Grantor Trust to Brandon D. Ewing, property in West Beaver Township.
Richard E. and Amy M. Teats to Joseph R. Patterson, property in Union Township, $90,000.
Douglas R. Sprenkle to Douglas R. Sprenkle II, Douglas R. Sprenkle Family Protection Trust, property in Monroe Township and Selinsgrove.
Rick L. and Kathy A. Bailey to Alex C. and Meagan A. Lupolt, property in Monroe Township.
Brent A. and Alora L. Garris to Mitchell Wade Bless, Dorothy Fern Beachy, property in Freeburg.
Connie L. Bollinger, Stephanie M. Bowersox, Stacy L. Gemberling to Dolan R. and Jody L. Miller, property in Union Township.
Yvonne M. Downer, Yvonne M. and Todd Wolever to Brett Ososkie, Emily Bridy, property in Penn Township, $200,000.
Martin C. Romig Sr. to Martin Romig Jr., property in West Beaver Township.
Susquehanna Valley Country Club to Rocco Napoli, Simona Lovik, property in Monroe Township.
John W. and Lois A. Stahl to Adam N. Romig, property in Washington Township.
Lillian Taylor Jungleib, Angella Tai to Jared David and Elizabeth Anna Young, property in Monroe Township.
Dianna L. Larzik, Dianna L. Gill to Devin and Jetta Larzik, property in Monroe Township.
George A. and Amy M. Davis to Evan M. Auker, property in Penn Township.
Larry A. and Crystal A. Keister to Kelly J. and Daniel J. Heeter, Tina M. and Stephen K. Brosious, property in Franklin Township.
Philip S. Miller, LInda L. Shambach, Linda Lee Shambach to HI5VKRB LLC, property in Center and Franklin townships.
Ideal Associates, Dennis W. Brubaker to Edward Try Sr., property in Spring Township.
UNION COUNTY
Pedro H. and Maria A. Valdes to Susan McDowell, property in Union Township, $350,000.
Jeffrey A. and Tina M. Snyder to Green Hills Land LLC, property in White Deer Township.
William C. Jr. and Doris J. Renninger to William C. Jr. and Doris J. Renninger, William D. Hall and Torie J. Susan, trustees; Renninger Irrev Residential & Income Asset, property in Limestone Township.
Colby Wade and Jennifer L. Case to Colby Wade Case, property in Mifflinburg.
Union County Sheriff for Paul D. Carroll to Jin Wu Wu, property in White Deer Township, $31,000.
Anna B. Walter to Ronald M. and Jamie E. Wagner, property in Buffalo Township.
Timothy J. and Carole B. Spangler to Timothy J. and Carole B. Spangler, property in Limestone Township.
Tyler L. Perrin to Ryan Davis, property in White Deer Township.
James J. Jr. and Vicki M. Pachucki to James J. Pachucki Jr., property in Mifflinburg and West Buffalo Township.
Virginia M. Means to Joellyn M. Zimmerman, property in Lewisburg.
Enos M. and Dena E. Yoder to Amos C. Hostetler, Daniel M. Hostetler, Barbara N. Hostetler, property in Union Ind Township.
Scott L. and Diane K. Reigle to Scott L. Reigle, Matthew L. Reigle, Lonnie L. Reigle, Michele L. Weeder, property in West Buffalo Township.
Paul A. Haines Jr., Angela S. Kutruff, Angela Suzanne Kutruff Haines to Paul A. Haines Jr., Angela Suzanne Kutruff Haines, property in Buffalo Township.
Gregory Alan Krohn, Barbara Goodman Krohn to Gregory A. Krohn, trustee; Barbara G. Krohn, Trustee; Gregory A. Krohn & Barbara G. Krohn Rev Agrt; Barbara G. Krohn & Gregory A. Krohn Rev Agrt; Gregory A. Krohn Rev Agrt of Tr, Barbara G. Krohn Rev Agrt of Tr, property in Lewisburg.
Norman G. and Bonita L. Conrad to Celeste Conrad Holmes, trustee; Adam Conrad, trustee; Clara Ann E. Conrad, trustee; Bonita L. Conrad Family Protection Tr, Norman G. Conrad Family Protection Tr, Norman G. & Bonita L. Conrad Family Protection, Bonita L. & Norman G. Conrad Family Protection, property in Buffalo Township.