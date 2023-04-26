MONTOUR COUNTY
Al Chaza Abdul, Al Houssam Abdul to Dmitriy Borissov, Shannon Borissov, property in Danville, $160,000.
Gary C. and Geraldine S. Auten to Lisa S. Laubscher, property in Liberty Township.
Gary C. and Geraldine S. Auten to Kevin W. Auten, property in Liberty Township.
Gary and Deborah Tanner to Tanner Irrevocable Asset Protection Trust, property in Valley Township.
William E. Booth Trust to Pelleker Enterprise LLC, property in Danville, $150,000.
Michael and Aideen M. Currid to Singhs Brothers Plaza LLC, property in Danville, $777,500.
MKN Property Management LLC to Rashid and Sofia Cheema, property in Danville, $160,000.
James J. Hall Jr. estate, James H. Hall estate, James H. Hall Jr. estate to Megan R. Moro, property in Danville, $156,000.
Emma H. Zeager, Joseph A. Zeager, Jasmine Zeager to Michael J. and Emma J. Bailey, property in Limestone Township, $100,000.
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY
Jeffrey W. and Polly J. Swank to Richard and Heidi Robatin, property in Upper Augusta Township.
Miles H. Krouse Jr., Denise L. Krouse, Michael A. Krouse to Ryan D. and Wanda S. Miller, property in Point Township.
Robert M. Jr. and Georgianna Marks to Ryan D. and Wanda S. Miller, property in Point Township.
Peter R. and Deborah G. Johnson to Yoed O. Baez, property in Sunbury.
Ervada M. Epler estate, Jesse D. Straub, executor to Jesse D. Straub, property in Upper Augusta Township.
Peter D. and Ruth A. Grybos to Ruth A. Grybos, property in Coal Township.
Robert O. Hendricks, by agent; Robert W. Hendricks, agent to Gerard A. Morvillo, property in Ralpho Township, $135,000.
Kevin W. and Sonja R. Wormald to Kevin W. Wormald, property in Rockefeller Township.
Kenneth C. Waugh to Richard A. Waugh, property in Coal Township.
Jesse E. and Lindsey N. Scholl to Lindsey N. Scholl, property in Shamokin.
Townsend Realty Inc to Paul H. Sell, property in Shamokin, $18,000.
Charisse N. and Dequan J. Hughes to Charisse N. Hughes, Dequan J. Hughes, Derrick Gerrard Hughes, property in Sunbury.
James W. and Tina M. Carl to James W. Carl, Tina M. Carl, Joshua J. Carl, property in Jackson Township.
Michael D. and Barbara Shannon to Michael D. and Barbara Shannon, property in Kulpmont.
Joel A. and Kathy J. Appleman to JOel A. and Kathy J. Appleman, property in Delaware Township.
Beth Ann Derk, by agent; David K. Derk, agent & individually to David K. Derk, property in Coal Township.
Annette M. and Alexander Maclachlan to Joseph Semanchik, Skyler Deblasio, property in Coal Township.
Lorraine Waselewskie, Elizabeth A. and Nicholas R. Mekosh to Nicholas R. and Elizabeth A. Mekosh, property in Mount Carmel.
Northumberland County Sheriff, Jesse Underhill, Madison Cheeseman to Union-Snyder Habitat for Humanity, kna Snyder-Union-Northumberland Habitat for Humanity, property in Sunbury, $2,332.55.
Barbara A. Olin estate, John N. Olin, administrator & individually; Tara McKenna-Olin, Joseph Moroski, Wendy L. Moroski, Michell Zarko, Brian Moroski, Michelle Moroski, Stephanie Olin, Marilyn Olin, Janis Bainbridge, by agent; Cynthia J. Metz, agent to Howard D. Bainbridge Jr., Larry K. Bainbridge, property in Shamokin.
Tara Matukaitis, Elizabeth M. Brabitz to Shawn J. and Tara L. Matukaitis, property in Coal Township, $63,800.
Amanda Sockloski to Geraldo Rodriguez Jaime Jr., property in Shamokin, $85,000.
William S. Jr. and Lisa A. Karpinski to Keystone Service Systems Inc, property in Ralpho Township, $396,500.
Deborah A. Liebscher, individually & agent; Wayne R. Liebscher, by agent to Roxana B. Levan, property in Milton.
Rebekah and Michael J. Faux to 1A Management Property LLC, property in Shamokin, $8,000.
William H. Joraskie Jr., Nancy Joraskie, Diane M. Joraskie to Patrick Obrien, property in Mount Carmel.
William Brogan, Stacey Brown-Brogan to Crystal Clark, property in Mount Carmel.
Janine N. Fegley, aka Janine N. Hawkins, Joseph Hawkins to Susan Hawkins, property in Mount Carmel.
Vernon L. Hoke to Cornell Velvalle, property in Shamokin, $500.
Dennis E. and Gertrude A. Carespodi to Zachary A. Artz, Gina Scicchitano, property in Ralpho Township, $285,000.
Scott Lee Houck to SMJ1 Corporation, property in Mount Carmel, $20,000.
Joshua l. and Kari Beth Woodland to Alexandra S. Girardi, Tyler J. Shambach, property in Ralpho Township.
Keith H. and Rosemary A. Lorah to Marvin S. and Rebecca Sue Stoltzfus, property in Shamokin, $725,000.
Steven C. and Rhonda McGinley to Nicole Kiley, property in Mount Carmel.
Anna Becker estate, Chester Becker Jr., co-executor; Benjamin Apfelbaum, co-executor to Mark Becker, property in Lower Augusta Township.
Jack T. Hamilton, Susan E. Hamilton, Honey Hamilton, by agent; Katherine M. Harig, agent to David M. Carta, property in Jackson Township.
Donald E. Waltman Jr. estate, Thomas E. Waltman, executor & individually; Christopher M. Waltman, Jeffrey S. Waltman to Adam P. and Autumn M. Yordy, property in Delaware Township, $79,900.
Jesse J. Gomez, Bohdana Pysarenko-Gomez to Jodi Hewlett, property in Point Township.
Jay R. Buck II, Leslie A. Yocum to Jay R. Buck II, Leslie A. Yocum, property in East Chillisquaque Township.
Michael R. Daddario to Jonathan Paul and Amanda L. Deivert, property in Sunbury, $130,000.
Lori A. Lahr to Capital Projects LLC, property in Shamokin.
Lucinda E. Reedy, Camilla A. Zimmerman to Emmanuel B. Fosam, property in Milton.
Reify Capital LLC to Michelle Parker, property in Shamokin, $41,000.
John J. and Denise Brown to Sidney L. Laughman, property in Shamokin, $72,000.
Bonita J. Little to Amos M. and Emma J. Hostetler, property in Delaware Township, $800,000.
Todd L. and Kimberly F. Rieger to AR Property Holdings LLC, property in Sunbury, $100,000.
SNYDER COUNTY
Tony R. Meiser to Samantha R. and Dakota Shaffer, property in Union Township.
David M. Mull to P&B Campground LLC, property in Beaver Township, $1,400,000.
Board of Road Supervisors of Center Township, Center Township Board of Supervisors to Amos Z. and Elva H. Brubacker, property in Center Township.
Keo Kieu, Kevin Keo Van Kieu, Kimxoan T. Le to Lelai Kieu, Kristi Le Kieu, Keo V. Kieu & Kimxoan T. Le Family Protection Trust, property in Monroe Twonship.
Barry E. Siegfried & Janet M. Siegfried Family Protection Trust dated Aug. 9, 2010, Steven M. Siegfried to Steven M. Siegfried, Blair D. Siegfried, Dianna L. Green, property in Washington Township.
Inch Living Trust, Inch Administrative Trust, Steven M. Siegfried to Steven M. Siegfried, Blair D. Siegfried, property in Washington Township.
Trent L. and Susan M. Dreese to Trent L. and Susan M. Dreese, Trent L. & Susan M. Dreese Living Trust, property in Union Township.
Ideal Associates, Dennis W. Brubaker to East Central Investments LLC, property in West Beaver Township, $71,000.
Sandra J. Kauffman to Christopher L. and Jackie Sharr, property in Middlecreek Township.
Charles W. Johnson, Kenneth G. Smith to Richard D. and Lori A. Ulmer, property in Franklin Township, $50,000.
John W. Jr. and Erica Maenak to Briana and Evan Helsley, property in West Beaver Township, $255,000.
Daphne R. Feltman, Dennis L. Feltman, Paula L. Feltman to Noel Smith, Spencer Swanger, property in Perry Township, $145,000.
Lynda S. and Kevin E. Long to Michael R. Walz, April D. Beaver, property in Jackson Township.
Charles M. Weiser to William J. and Wanda E. Astorino, property in Penn Township.
Susquehanna Community Bank to Bryan C. and Melissa A. Smith, property in West Beaver Township, $37,000.
Robert W. Loss, Mary A. Buchanan to David J. Jr. and Mary A. Buchanan, property in Center Township.
Robert W. Loss, Luke L. Loss to Luke L. Loss, property in Center Township.
Amie N. Longacre to Allison G. Miller, property in Penn Township.
Nicholas S. and Beth M. Gilbert to Kyle and Abbie Micik, property in Middlecreek Township, $281,000.
UNION COUNTY
Leroy D. Shutt estate, Edward W. Loreman, exor to Edward W. Loreman, property in White Deer Township.
Mark E. and Julie A. Alexander to Bret C. and Christina M. Wetzel, property in Limestone Township.
Shin Bock Kim, by agent; Charles John Kim, agent to Thomas P. and Nancy D. Nickles, property in Kelly Township, $235,000.
Van D. and Ginger K. Rudloff to Andrew S. and Silvia Long, property in Hartley Township.
Nir and Hila Shimony to James Edward Paine, Christina Ardell Waxlax, property in East Buffalo Township.
Joanne C.M. Lye, Baillie T. Versfeld to Linda A. Leach, Jennifer R. Roman, property in Lewisburg.
Dahle & Shirley Bingaman Irrev Residential, Shirley & Dahle Bingaman Irrev Residential, Dahle Bingaman Irrev Residential & Income T, Shirley Bingaman Irrev Residential & Income, Victoria Irwin, Tr; Dahle B. Bingaman, by agent; Victoria E. Irwin, agent; Shirley A. Bingaman, by agent to Gary B. and Julie Hoffmaster, property in Hartley Township.
Terry W. and Barbara J. Light to Kenneth G. Potter, property in Lewisburg.
Sheryl A. Fetter to Dorene Gwyn, property in Mifflinburg.
James A. and Susan Marie Bowersox, Susan Marie Geiswite to James A. Bowersox, property in Mifflinburg.
Harry A. Vansickle, Shirley H. Obrien to to Beer Barn Prop LLC, property in Lewisburg.
integrity Land Inc to Green Hills Land LLC, property in White Deer Township, $45,000.
Christoph Pohl, Christine M. Mallula to Christine Mallula, property in Union Township.
Susan D. Jamison, Kevin T. Witt to Susan D. Jamison, Kevin T. Witt, property in East Buffalo Township.
Andrew J. Creager to Garrett W. and Alicia M. Enders, property in White Deer Township.
Lee D. and Jacque G. Hoover to Michael D. Hoover Tr, Old Oak Farm Irrev Grantor Tr, property in White Deer Township.
Lee D. and Jacque G. Hoover to Michael D. Hoover tr, Old Oak Farm Irrev Grantor Tr, property in Hartley Township.
Michael D. and Brenda R. Hoover, Lee D. and Jacque G. Hoover to Lee D. and Jacque G. Hoover, property in White Deer Township.
Lee D. and Jacque G. Hoover to Michael D. Hoover Tr, Old Oak Farm Irrev Grantor Tr, two properties in White Deer Township.
James Eugene and Bonnie Lee Noll to James E. and Bonnie L. Noll, Jennifer L. Noll, Tr; Jacqueline M. McNeil, Tr; Jesse E. Noll, Tr; Jeremiah D. Noll, Tr; Joseph A. Noll, Tr; Janine A. Thoele, Tr; Noll Irrev Residential & Income Asset Prot, property in West Buffalo Township.
Linda R. Sterling to Patrick J. and Carrie L. Beachy, property in Mifflinburg.
Scott A. and Lori A. Berger to Bruce A. Musser Jr., property in White Deer Township.
Joey Joa Doan, Julie Doan Pham to Andrei Erik Kasarda, property in East Buffalo Township.
Christine G. Snyder to Thomas M. Snyder Jr., property in White Deer Township.
Ernest E. Jr. and Cindy V. Kreider to Charles Damon Smith, property in Union Township, $80,000.
Lynn C. and Dianne L. McCormick to Lynn C. and Dianne L. McCormick, property in Gregg Township.