MONTOUR COUNTY
Thomas J. and Patricia A. Brady to Frank and Laura Oswald, property in Danville, $110,000.
William Shalongo, Joette Shalongo, Richard Shalongo to William Brian Fisher, property in Valley Township, $63,500.
Catherine A. Chayko, Scott D. Petry to Marianna Catherine and Phillip Alexander Amarante, property in Cooper Township, $200,000.
Linda T. Shoop Living Trust to Erin S. Deegan, Keaton Geiger, property in West Hemlock, $140,000.
Paul H. and Lydia M. Martin to Kevin J. and Tara L. Cummings, property in Derry Township, $450,000.
Sergey Filatov, Jean G. Wingard to Drew and Mindi Hoover, property in Valley Township, $339,900.
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY
Anthony W. and Erica Renn Adams to Bala R. Koirala, Hari Adhikari, Krishna P. Adhikari, Yojana Bhandari, property in Rockefeller Township.
Anne Christine Kovack Murray to James E. Murray, property in Coal Township.
LSF8 Master Participation Trust, Hudson Homes Management LLC, agent to Devin M. Renninger, haley N. Arnold, property in Northumberland, $165,000.
Doc M. II and Jaclyn M. Gaugler, Kim S. and Thomas Dembrowski to Lauren R. Rhoads, property in Rockefeller Township.
Jordan M. Rhoads to Lauren R. Rhoads, property in Rockefeller Township.
Lon D. and Kathleen E. Ditty to Jennifer L. Hause, property in Lower Augusta Township.
Ellen M. Beard, by agent; Stephen K. Beard, agent to Kenneth R. and Norma G. Weaver, property in East Chillisquaque Township.
Lenora E. Sandler, Lenora E. and Keith Smith to Oscar Victor Vera Davila, property in Coal Township, $40,300.
Timothy A. and Peggy S. Brouse to William D. III and Lauren N. Davis, property in Watsontown, $155,000.
John B. and Marjorie R. Kelson to N Main t Trust 182, Steven Washington, property in Herndon, $5,000.
Francis J. Dick estate, aka Francis Joseph Dick, Christopher David Dick, co-executor; Michele Marie Driscoll, co-executor to Walter J. and Michele Comisiak, property in Riverside.
Jamey Brent Shade estate, Tiffany Nicole Shade, executrix to Tiffany Nicole Shade, property in Riverside.
Richard L. Krieger to Thomas Ryan Krieger, Monica Lynn Gardner, property in Rockefeller Township.
Naphtali Prinsloo to Desiree Cohoon, property in Mount Carmel, $63,830.
Melony Bryson, aka melony Balliet to Emily N. Rankin, property in Delaware Township, $100,000.
Andrelle Chavannes to Reynald Pesteur, property in Mount Carmel, $45,000.
Andrelle Chavannes to Reynald Pesteur, property in Shamokin, $58,000.
Andrelle chavannes to Reynald Pesteur, property in Shamokin, property in Shamokin, $38,000.
Patricia A. Maschuck, by agent; Michael P. Maschuck, agent to Rustin and McKayla Smith, property in Coal Township, $29,500.
Shamokin Area Industrial Development Authority, Shamokin Area Economic Development Authority to Joseph Weikel, property in Shamokin.
Lamar Mattern to Mattern Irrevocable Residential and Income Asset Protector Trust, Lamar S. Mattern, Kerri E. Mattern, trustee; Candis R. Hojnacki, trustee, property in Upper Mahanoy Township.
Northumberland County Sheriff, Elizabeth Ann Killgore to Rocket Mortgage LLC, aka Quicken Loans LLC, property in Riverside, $2,079.57.
Linda D. Clinger, by agent; Megan Diane Reedy, agent to Pamela Prowant, Henry Timothy Foulds, property in Milton, $125,000.
Elisa Annette Kessler to Brian W. Kessler, property in Point Township.
Gorbachyou Weekes to Mercedes Santana Lara, property in Shamokin, $30,000.
John S. Perles III estate, Jessica D. Perles and Taylor Perles Clark, administratrixes to Samuel L. Fleming Jr., property in Sunbury.
Ann and William Moore, Cameron Hauck to Cameron Hauck, property in Shamokin.
Rose Renovations and Property Management LLC to Nathan Sulham, property in Sunbury, $165,000.
Gail A. Moore to Nathan P. and Tammy A. Rhodes, property in Ralpho Township.
Gail A. Moore to Nathan P. and Tammy A. Rhodes, property in East Cameron Township.
Melvin Leroy Lynn Sr. estate, Melvin Leroy Lynn Jr., executor to Chad Lawrence Schleig, Jason L. Phillips, property in Sunbury, $65,000.
Felix Enrique and Tara Ann Ramos-Rodriguez to Tracy A. and Charles Miloro, property in Sunbury.
John J. Zenyuch estate, Mark Zenyuch, executor to Jacob W. Ramer, property in Mount Carmel, $65,000.
Carol T. Rossi estate, Anthony R. Rossi, administrator to Jamie Pinto, property in Mount Carmel.
Aaron D. Witmer to Jeffrey Allen Wands, property in Lower Augusta Township.
Infinite Property Ventures LLC to Beverly E. Eschbach, property in Kulpmont, $13,500.
Secure Health LP to 2616 Locust Gap Propco LLC, property in Mount Carmel.
John L. and Lavonne E. Foieri to John L. Foieri & Lavonne E. Foieri Irrevocable Grantor Trust, Jennifer L. Keim and Tia M. Foieri, trustees, property in Zerbe Township.
Michael S. Reedy to Michael S. Reedy Irrevocable Grantor Trust, Scott A. Reedy and Kaitlin M. Swope, trustees, property in Point Township.
Joyce E. Madara, Joyce E. and John S. Davis to Mark Daniel Madara, property in Shamokin.
Robert Balonis, Irene Derr, Irene Derr Balonis to Frank Bellace, property in Kulpmont, $25,000.
Melinda M. Deppen to Beverly E. Eschbach, property in Shamokin, $15,000.
Leon L. Wilson estate, Brian K. Wilson, executor; Louis C. Nicolai, Ronald J. Turner, Francis A. Wack estate, Carol Benigno, executrix to Jeremy and Erica Rishel, property in Point Township, $175,000.
Richard M. and Elaine K. Landis to Samuel and Marlaina Gummo, property in Shamokin.
Timothy G. Burns to Timothy G. Burns, property in Milton.
Steven W. and Leonida J. Taylor to Steven W. and Leonida J. Taylor, property in Delaware Township.
Royalton Renovation and Construction LLC to Nicholas E. Gale, property in Sunbury.
Melissa Anne Amato to Jessica M. Berg, Teresa Torres, property in Coal Township, $45,000.
Duane J. and Jennifer L. Campbell to Duane J. Campbell, property in Sunbury.
SNYDER COUNTY
David E. and Sue E. Stamm to Alvin J. III and Donna L. Hewlett, property in Monroe Township.
Gene G Goss, Gene Goss to Carmon G. and Mark D. Goss, property in Spring Township.
Alan K. and Anita J. Walter to Tom and Linda Mitchell, property in Center Township.
Lena D. Longacre, Heath A. Johnson to Health A. Johnson, Lena D. Longacre, property in Shamokin Dam.
Rick and Casey Raczkowski to Brew Haus LLC, property in Perry Township, $30,000.
Thomas G. and Karen L. Burns to Thomas G. and Karen L. Burns, Thomas G. Burns & Karen L. Burns Revocable Trust Agreement, property in Beavertown.
RDG Mill Road Associates to Savidge Ventures Family Limited Partnership, property in Monroe Township, $275,000.
Craig A. and Debra J. Hess to Craig A. and Debra J. Hess, Amy L. Hess Sprenkle, Sara J. Kendziorski, Hess Irrevocable Residential & Income Asset Protector Trust, property in Penn Township.
Debra J. Hess to Amy L. Hess Sprenkle, Sara J. Kendziorski, Hess Irrevocable Residential and Income Asset Protector Trust, property in Shamokin Dam.
Travis A. and Jill C. Martin to Christine M. Fry, property in Selinsgrove.
Scott C. Shaffer, Melanie Garman Shaffer to 303 305 W. Main Street LLC, Celso Leite, property in Selinsgrove, $2,405,000.
Nancy J. and Glenn M. Treaster to Glenn M. Treaster, property in Middleburg.
Sarah J. Klose, Sarah H. and Joshua D. Moyer to David W. and Angela J. Hendricks, property in Middlecreek Township.
Harold E. Stuck to Tall Trees LLC, property in Center and Washington townships.
Harold E. Stuck to Joseph A. and Melinda S. Stuck, property in Perry Township.
Logan A. and Sarah Grace Landis to Hannah J. Walter, property in Spring Township, $155,000.
UNION COUNTY
Patrick Ryan Fogel, Maranda Marie Hallstrom to Kyaw W. Soe, property in Union Township, $230,000.
Duane L. and Cathleen A. Kling to Duane L. and Cathleen A. Kling, two properties in White Deer.
Mary C. Byerly estate, Jeffrey A. Byerly, Exor; Donald A. Byerly, exor; Mary Beth Gajda, exor to Duane L. and Cathleen A. Kling, property in Kelly Township, $7,100,000.
Michelle L. Johnson, Michelle L. Fenton to Joseph W. and Madilyn A. Zimmerman, property in White Deer, $230,000.
James A. Clark, tr; Virginia A. Kessler, Tr; Suzanne M. Hornberger, Tr; Northumberland National Bank, Tr; Fetherston Foundation, Edith H. Fetherston estate to Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish Charitable Tr, property in Lewisburg.
James A. Clark, admr; Edith H. Fetherston estate, Edith K. Fetherston estate, Edith H.K. Fetherston estate to Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish Charitable Tr, property in Lewisburg.
Fetherston Foundation, James A. Clark, Tr; Virginia A. Kessler, Tr; Suzanne M. Hornberger, Tr; Northumberland National Bank Tr; Edith H. Fetherston estate to Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish Charitable Tr, property in Lewisburg.
James A. Clark, admr; Edith H. Fetherston estate, Edith K. Fetherston estate, Edith H.K. Fetherston estate to Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish Charitable Tr, property in Lewisburg.
Fetherston Foundation, James A. Clark, Tr; Virginia A. Kessler, Tr; Suzanne M. Hornberger, Tr; Northumberland National Bank, Edith N. Fetherston estate to Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish Charitable Tr, property in Lewisburg.
Jere L. and Lorena A. Engle to Jere W. Engle, Julie L. Dosoglow, property in Hartley Township.
Jennifer M. Dobias to Albert D. and Kathryn A. Walther, property in Lewisburg.
Vincent R. Roat, exor; Judy R. Roat estate, Judy Roush Roat estate to Vincent R. Roat, Randall S. Roat, Kelly L. Anderson, property in Union Township.
Robert G. and Carole A. Hamm to Crissa A. Martin, property in East Buffalo Township, $210,000.
Daniel J. Sanders to Daniel J. and Sarah L. Sanders, property in Buffalo Township.
Dorothy Hess to Albert F. Hess Jr., Tracy D. Walter, property in Buffalo Township.
Cloyd D. Walter Jr. estate, Gary W. Walter, exor to Carlos and Robin N. Rivera, property in Buffalo Township.
Alyssa Janelle Moyer, Alyssa Janelle Caputo, Michael Steven Caputo to William R. Jr. and Morita M. Neitz, property in Union Township.
Walter M. Schuster to Charlien L. and Ryan M. Goldberg, property in East Buffalo Township.
Barbara J. Zeller, Robert Pierce, Tr; Margaret Metzger, Tr; Zeller Irrev Residential & Income Tr, Margaret A. Metzger, Tr to Garret J. Kratina, Madeline L. Metzger, property in Buffalo Township.
Randy L. Rider Sr. to Mackenzie Q. Skopatz, Kyle D. Biddinger, property in White Deer, $75,000.
Randall W. Straub, Glenna M. Dewalt to Laura D. Sporcic, Tr; Randall Straub & Glenna Dewalt Irrev Grantor, Glenna Dewalt & Randall Straub Irrev Grantor, Randall Straub Irrev Grantor Tr, Glenna Dewalt Irrev Grantor Tr, property in White Deer.
Rodney L. Shetterly to Adam Simmonds, property in Lewis Township.
David W. and Cindy L. Gutelius to Mary A. Jager, property in Mifflinburg.
Steven L. Walter, exor; Madeline Dorothy Walter estate to Bethany A. Lewis, property in Mifflinburg.
Amy Danilowicz, Amy J. Hall, Stephen D. Hall, Carol L. Scholl to Alexander J. Catherman, property in Mifflinburg.
Anthony Puccio to James M. and Nicole L. Warnock, property in East Buffalo Township.
Eric Leisenring, admr; Beth A. Aikey, admrx; Nancy P. Leisenring estate to John W. Hasler, Karen Sullivan Hasler, Karen Sullivan Hasler, property in Union Township.