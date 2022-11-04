NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY
Nicole L. Stutzman, Nicole L. and Jason Barrett to Nikita M. Bonnell, property in Delaware Township.
Dorothy M. Dadurka to Anna M. Sauger, Melissa A. Sauger, property in Mount Carmel, $65,000.
John A. III and Kristine Gallagher to Vanessa Lynn Klemas, property in Marion Heights, $61,000.
RSK Flipper LLC to Saida Aziz, property in Shamokin, $7,500.
Robert James and Tracy Lea Thomas to Jesse Mumford, Haley Esbenshade, property in Ralpho Township, $270,000.
Jeremy S. Newburt to Bailey Walter, property in Northumberland, $65,000.
William J. III and Brenda Lynd to William J. Lynd III, property in Coal Township.
Ildra J. Mielke estate, Keith T. Mielke, executor to Margaret M. Elliott, property in Zerbe Township.
Donald W. Simpson estate, Zane P. Simpson, administrator to Jane Simpson, property in Sunbury.
David N. Simington estate, Donald H. Simington, executor to Waltz & Long Properties International LLC, property in Upper Augusta Township.
Barry F. Mroz to Marc Domanski, property in Coal Townshp.
Christopher L. and Lori N. Davis to Chritopher L. and Lori N. Davis, property in Riverside.
Joseph J. Stutz III to Megan B. Stelma, property in Mount Carmel.
Cynthia Louise and David Allen Savitski Sr. to Keri Elizabeth Meyer, David Allen Savitski Jr., Matthew D. Savitski, property in Mount Carmel.
Judith C. Mazeikas, by agent; Susan Mizak, agent and individually to Access 2 Adventures LLC, property in East Cameron Township, $105,000.
Peter Mark and Megan Jansson, Dan and Dana Wirnsberger to Peter Mark and Megan Jansson, three properties in Delaware Township.
Barry A. and Karen G. Lauver to Barry A. and Karen G. Lauer Family Protection Trust, Matthew L. Lauver, trustee, property in Ralpho Township.
DRIVE to DRIVE, property in Point Township.
Terry L. and Mary M. Dressler to Terry L. Dressler, property in Mount Carmel.
Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Global Remarketing US Properties LLC to Mount Carmel Borough, property in Mount Carmel.
Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Kevin Holzman to Coal Township, property in Coal Township.
Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Anna Bogushefsie to Coal Township, property in Coal Township.
Joseph Finn Jr. to Aaron and Jessica Wright, property in Riverside, $110,000.
Robert A. Buczeskie Jr. to Annette L. and Robert D. Jilinski, property in Shamokin, $15,000.
William Boyle to Montes Renovations LLC, property in Shamokin, $30,000.
Randall E. and Kathryn M. Cimino to Stephen R. Cimino, property in Point Township.
Caressa Walker to Ali Youssef Makki, property in Mount Carmel.
Michael C. and Christine M. Lester to Michael C. Lester Revocable Trust, Christine M. Lester Revocable Trust, Michael C. and Christine M. Lester, trustees, property in Northumberland.
Carolyn B. Sprenkle to Bobbie Jo Sprenkle, two properties in Upper Augusta Township.
Molly A. Heyer, Matthew J. Payne to Curt Heitzman, property in East Chillisquaque Township.
Jivko Ivanov to Maritza Jacqueline Sarmiento Perdomo, property in Kulpmont, $30,000.
David A. and Caroline F. Owens to Owens Family Farm LLC, property in Upper Augusta Township.
Dennis N. Rearick, by agent; Beth A. Hackenberg, agent & individually; John L. Rearick, by agent; David R. Hackenberg to Tristan David and Emily Elizabeth Scott, property in Milton, $76,711.52.
Jon S. and Tammy L. Ferguson to Tristan David and Emily Elizabeth Scott, property in Riverside, $299,900.
Frank J. III and Angela Ann Brosh to Frank J. Iv and Denier Tiana Brosh, property in Mount Carmel.
Frank Brosh III, Mark Brosh, Vanessa Brosh, Frank Brosh IV to Frank J. Brosh IV, property in Mount Carmel.
Debbie M. Tighe to Honeymooners Real Estate LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $30,000.
Ralph and Joanne Pupo to Eric Filipczak, property in Marion Heights.
Sandra Marie Schu, Sandra Marie and Thomas Rusnak to Bernard J. and Margaret Flynn, property in Mount Carmel.
Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Goodfaith Ministries to Abdussalom Muhissinov, property in Shamokin, $200.99.
Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Goodfaith Ministries to Abdussalom Muhissinov, property in Shamokin, $100.99.
James W. Carr Jr. to Carr Irrevocable Residential and Income Asset Protector Trust, James W. Carr Jr., and Joseph C. Carr, Justin A. Carr, Jackie D. Latsha, Jill L. Bodmer, Jimmy Carr and Susan Clark, trustees, property in Point Township.
Shannon M. Fetterman, Shannon M. and Chad Pensyl to Chad Pensyl, property in West Cameron Township.
Hoffman Farms, dba; Allen D. Hoffman, Terry L. Hoffman to Kenneth J. and Tracey L. Hoffman, property in Point Township.
Stephen P. and Nona L. Nagy to Stephen P. and Nona L. Nagy, Dana M. Nagy, property in Coal Township.
Darren L. Kain to Bonnie Esposito, property in Shamokin, $34,000.
David M. and Renee M. Bubernack to Alejandro Cueto Gomez, property in Shamokin, $10,000.
David M. and Renee M. Bubernack to Alejandro Cueto Gomez, property in Shamokin, $5,000.
Jules J. III and Adrianne N. Hull to Trevor J. and Stefanie L. Mitros, property in Rockefeller Township, $225,000.
Raup A. Nazario to Robert D. Marks Jr., Lorrie A. Strauch, property in Northumberland.
Renald R. Rebuck estate, Matthew Rebuck and Mitchell R. Rebuck, co-executors to Russell A. Sr. and Mary A. Osman, property in Jackson Township, $134,500.
Karen M. and Steven Beisel to Amanda L. and Robert E. Knause, property in Kulpmont.
Gerald Robert and Dori Ruth Tipler to Shirley T. Fiedler, Ramond Vasquez, property in Point Township, $219,000.
Charles E. Jr. and Sonya M. Heller to Charles E. Jr. and Sonya M. Heller, property in Turbot Township.
Stacie J. Adam, Kevin L. and Lori J. Waltz to Keefer Family Trust, Stacie J. Adam, Lori J. Waltz, trustees, property in Watsontown.
Pamela A. Rogers to Crystal Jane Bnfer, Stephen Victor Stadnicki Jr., property in Kulpmont.
Andrew Williard to Andrew R. and Michelle A. Willard, property in Herndon.
Lee R. Broscious estate, Jason L. Broscious to Cory E. and Lisa E. Kryzanowski, property in Sunbury.
VCMC LLC to BAWA Properties LLC, property in Coal Township, $57,000.
Daniel J. Knorr, Danielle and Michael J. Griffiths to Daniel J. Knorr, property in Shamokin.
Margaret M. Elliott to Michael Roush, property in Rockefeller Township.
Harry S. Davis to Rodney G. Baker, Crystal L. Devine, property in Milton.
Charles McGinley to Fatima Maria Espinal Garcia, property in Mount Carmel, $95,000
Ramzi and Gonzhe Kolari to Robert Harry Grogan, property in Shamokin, $30,000.
Susan M. Long to Jason Brokenshire, property in Coal Township, $100.
William H. and Jillian B. Clark to Ronald W. Nairns, property in Shamokin.
Frank R. and Jean Marie Varano to Preston Community Enhancement LLC, Cesar Properties LLC, property in Shamokin, $30,000.
Edward H. Ulmer estate, Edward W. Ulmer and Michael D. Ulmer, executors to Edward M. and Jennifer S. Krajewski, property in East Chillisquaque Township.
Blessing Multitudes Inc to Peraltosolano Properties LLC, property in Shamokin, $25,500.
Gilbert H. Bennett estate, Gary W. Bennett, executor to Kevin C. Mertz, Irma I. Maradiaga, property in Milton.
Cathy Ann and James F. Kessler to Mildred E. Grose, property in Ralpho Township, $230,000.
Susan T. Sayers, Michael L. Chiarkas to Amos J. and Eva G. Fisher, property in Lower Augusta Township, $440,000.
Jay R. Buck II to Teresa L. Ritter, property in Milton.
Kevin C. Mertz, Irma I. Maradiaga to Diana Grammont Revocable Trust, property in Milton, $74,000.
SNYDER COUNTY
Ali and Fattaneh Hajiohamadzadeh to Nathan C. and Christine M. Strunk, property in Penn Township, $370,000.
Chad D. and Billi J. Fultz to Chad D. Fultz, property in West Beaver Township.
John and Dawn L. Alderfer to Woodside Capital LLC, property in Washington Township, $450,000.
Patrick A. and Terri L. Luft to Amanda R. Rappold, property in Selinsgrove.
Charles H. Jr. and Lorrie J. DeLong to John Molitoris, property in Middlecreek Township.
Ideal Group Inc, Ideal Associates to Janet S. and Brian L. Boney, property in Spring Township, $75,000.
Judith A. Johnston, Robin Anne Stokes to Susan D. Keller, Caressa Compton, property in Monroe Township.
Joel S. and Denna Y. Yoder to East Central Investments LLC, property in West Beaver Township.
Gary L. Snook, Burton L. Snook, Burton Lorraine Snook to Timothy E. Romig, property in McClure, $18,000.
Cameron J. Benner, Nathan J. Hokenbrough, Lincoln T. Hokenbrough to David and Kelly Reed, property in Washington Township.
Albert L. and Thelma A. Kurtz to Ivan J. and Betsy R. Yoder, property in Spring Township.
Keith A. and Amanda M. Mull to Diversified Management Solutions LLC, property in Chapman Township, $54,166.67.
Keith A. and Amanda M. Mull to Diversified Management Solutions LLC, property in Union Township, $53,166.67.
Keith A. and Amanda M. Mull to Diversified Management Solutions LLC, property in Chapman Township, $54,166.67.
Keith A. and Amanda M. Mull to Diversified Management Solutions LC, property in Chapman Township, $108,333.34.
KeithA. and Amanda M. Mul to Diversified Management Solutions LLC, property in Chapman Township, $54,166.67.
David A. and Lynn M. Whitten to William T. and Rebekah Gill, property in Shamokin Dam.
Kyle J. Mirolli to Benjamin L. and Danielle N. Wert, property in Shamokin Dam.
Sarah and Landon M. Walter to Robert E. and Brenda C. Rineer, property in Spring Township, $155,000.
Robert L. and Janet A. Fulmer to Biet PA, property in Selinsgrove, $250,000.