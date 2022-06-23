NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY
Donald E. Delsite Jr. to 3M Flip Investors, property in Shamokin, $27,000.
Steven J. and Victoria L. Gallie to 3M Flip Investors, property in Shamokin, $20,000.
Delsite Realty LLC to Abner A. Lopez Martinez, property in Coal Township, $6,000.
Delsite Realty LLC to Esmerlin M. Pena Santana, William Devargas, property in Coal Township, $20,000.
Ralph Good to Genesis Espinal Lopez, property in Mount Carmel, $34,900.
Brent J. and Amanda L. Kline to Matthew T. Jantzi, Zachary H. Lapp, property in Milton.
Timothy B. and Janine Krebs to Timothy B. and Janine Krebs, property in Shamokin.
John K. and Bonnie L. Shipman to John K. Shipman & Bonnie L. Shipman Irrevocable Grantor Trust, Cathy S. Geiger, Sandra L. Stahl and Karin L. Shipman, trustees, property in Sunbury.
James Kelly Buchanan to Jesse Ravelo, property in Sunbury.
Patricia A. and Thomas R. Fleeger, John R. Jr. and Peggy A. Moser, Dale E. Moser, Richard L. and Gail E. Moser, Sharon K. Wallace to Richard L. and Gail E. Moser, property in Lewis Township.
David P. and Dena M. Snyder to David P. Snyder, property in Northumberland.
David P. and Ruth Y. Snyder to Carol M. Kovaschetz, property in Northumberland, $128,000.
Luis A. Santiago to Alana Disla, property in Sunbury, $59,500.
Sharon D. Comes, by agent; Sharon D. Miller, fka; Betty M. Schaffner, agent to James A. Yocum, Mara L. Carpenter, property in Lower Mahanoy Township, $82,000.
Brian K. and Barbara A. Seebold to LMJJ Sterling Silver Properties LLC, property in Shamokin.
Robert E. Jr. and Wendy L. Diehl to Robert E. Jr. and Wendy L. Diehl, two properties in Upper Augusta Township.
Ginny L. Miller, Judith A. Costello to Ginny L. Miller, Judith A. Costello, property in East Chillisquaque Township.
Brian E. and Margaret Lynn Hubler to Jonathan E. and Danielle M. Zeigler, property in Ralpho Township, $49,000.
Timothy W. and Susan M. Clark to Tina Grace Ladd, property in Sunbury, $77,000.
Elizabeth Kupushinski, Elizabeth L. and Reid Bergeron to Reid and Elizabeth L. Bergeron, property in Washington Township.
Richard D. and Annmarie L. Zelinski to Annmarie L. Zelinski, property in Ralpho Township.
Jeffrey C. and Mindy L. Kahler to Jeffrey C. and Mindy L. Kahler, property in Lower Mahanoy Township.
William Terry Leslie Jr. to James Griffenberg, property in Coal Township, $170,000.
Rita B. Dandrea, Rita B. and Shawn A. Swartz to Jennifer Tyson, property in Mount Carmel, $65,000.
Richard A. and Sherry A. Thiroway to Julian G. Gonzalez Betancourt, property in Coal Township, $111,000.
Paul E. Rearick estate, Paul D. Rearick, executor to Jeffrey A. Brookes, property in Milton, $111,200.
Brigitte R. Shipman to Kirby Snyder, property in Washington Township.
John L. Shalongo estate, John L. Shalongo II, executor and individually; William H. Shalongo to Weston J. Martin, property in Rush Township, $197,400.
Laura L. Scott to Dow E. IV and Lorena G. Emerson, property in Riverside, $495,000.
Madison L. Maxwell, Madison L. and Brenden W. Carl to Robin E. and Thomas J. Moulfair, property in Lower Mahanoy Township, $139,500.
N. Kenneth and Mary Jo Dries to N. Kenneth and Mary Jo Dries, property in Rockefeller Township.
Ruby A. Templin to Jillian Elyse Dewald, property in Milton.
Mason K. Hoover, by agent; Megan E. Hoover, agent & individually to Joshua J. Spotts, property in Lower Mahanoy Township.
Kenneth W. Lepley to Kenneth W. Lepley II, Brittaney L. Lepley, Alex W. Lepley, property in Ralpho and West Chillisquaque townships.
Antoinette and Damien A. Scicchitano to Miranda Rosado, property in Shamokin, $60,000.
Franklin W. Reigle Sr. estate, Franklin W. Reigle Jr. and Tammy Jo Heiser, administrators to Franklin W. Reigle Jr., Tammy Jo Heiser, Brian Reigle, property in Rockefeller Township.
Patsy L. Wolfe to Robert L. and Norma J. Wolfe, property in Little Mahanoy Township.
Kelly L. Craven to Cristy J. Latsha, property in Northumberland, $310,000.
James B. and Alissa M. Moore to Roy Troutman Sr., property in Shamokin, $30,000.
Earl R. Dobson to Jenna M. and Benjamin G. Gessner, property in Lower Augusta Township.
Lori A. and David A. Campbell to Yuly Munoz, Joseph Padilla property in Shamokin, $74,500.
Bonnie Topolski, Raymond P. Topolski, Matthew P. Topolski to Bonnie Topolski, Raymond P. Topolski, Matthew P. Topolski, property in Zerbe Township.
Daniel T. and Nicole M. Hallman to Daniel T. Hallman, property in Upper Augusta Township.
Harold W. Noecker estate, Debra A. Gamble, executrix & trustee; Harold W. Noecker and Sondra J. Noecker Revocable Living Trust to Charles E. and Connie L. Sekulski, Brittney T. Lahr, property in Northumberland, $175,000.
Kathryn M. Shultz estate, Malvin H. Shultz Jr., executor & individually; Laura A. Shappell, Amy L. Boyer to Marilyn K. Shultz, property in Point Township.
Troup Irrevocable Residential and Income Trust, Michele M. Blasius, Healther M. Klacik and Jerry K. Trout Jr., trustees; Jerry K. Troup, Joyce M. Troup, TAD LLC to Troup Irrevocable Residential and Income Trust, Jerry K. Troup, Joyce M. Troup; Michele M. Blasius, Heather M. Klacik and Jerry K. Troup Jr., trustees, property in Sunbury, $195,000.
RSK Flipper LLC to Sandra Rodriguez, Carlos Cruz, property in Mount Carmel, $57,000.
JP Realty Enterprises LLC to Henry Rodriguez, property in Mount Carmel.
Susan R. Boylan estate, Tabitha Perry, administratrix to Kairos Home Investments LLC, property in Kulpmont.
Dennis J. Orner to Tiana Snyder, property in Mount Carmel.
Dennis J. Orner to Tiana Snyder, property in Mount Carmel.
Beverly M. Dilliplane, by aent; Jeffrey A. Killiplane, agent to Molina Dessalines, Douglas Laguerre, property in Shamokin, $19,000.
Dorothy T. Snyder estate, David R. Snyder Jr., executor to David R. Snyder Jr., Gregory Snyder, property in Coal Township.
Jason A. and Heather N. Rummerfield to Heather N. Rummerfield, property in Point Township.
Jonathan E. and Danielle M. Zeigler to Rachel L. Eigenbrode, Justin M. Sheriff, property in Ralpho Township, $243,000.
Carol A. Earle estate, Robert Larry Geist, administrator to Frederick J. Earl, property in Washington Township.
Amber Alexander to Gwen M. Purcell, property in Shamokin, $120,000.
SNYDER COUNTY
Emanuel J. and Elizabeth Y. Yoder to Rufus Y. and Barbara N. Hostetler, property in West Beaver Township, $240,000.
Shana M. McClellan, Adrian L. Wise, Gerald J. and Inka M. Moyer to Adrian L. Wise, property in McClure.
Dale M. Auker, Andrew M. Auker to Dale M. and Dena W. Auker, property in Chapman Township.
Eastern Communities Limited Partnership, Fine Line Homes Inc to Daniel A. and Shannon M. Frantz, property in Monroe Township, $314,000.
Dustin Weaver to Michael Rains, property in Middlecreek Township.
Tyler L. and Janelle L. Bergenstock to Nathaniel A. and Morgan N. Oneill, property in Jackson Township.
Carol Y. Bartoe to Crystal L. Bucher, property in Jackson Township.
Allen S. and Mary M. Martin to Travis M. Horst, Lucinda M. Weaver, property in Union Township.
Michael E. and Deborah L. Shaffer to Michael E. and Deborah L. Shaffer, Michael E. & Deborah L. Shaffer Primary Residence PRotector Trust, property in Middlecreek Township.
Carl E. and Dottie L. Minium to Lucas C. and Danielle M. Sprenkel, property in Washington Township.
Michael A. Damiano to Carl E. and Cora J. Zechman, property in Penn Township.
Lexa R. Troutman, Stephen P. Garcia to Andrea N. Troutman, property in Penn Township, $135,000.
Gary L. Snook, Terry L. Snook Sr., Ralph E. Snook Sr., Burton L. Snook, Burton Lorraine Snook to Eric and Kendra M. Kauffman, property in West Beaver Township, $300,000.
Carl E. and Cora J. Zechman to Margaret E. Gold, property in Penn Township.
Robert E. Martin, Robert E. Martin Sr., Robert E. Martin Jr. to Wayne A. and April M. Hummel, property in Perry Township, $200,000.
Cathy M. and Keith E. Yordy to Jeremy D. Martin, property in Union Township, $295,000.
Robin Amey and Patricia L. Sierer, Deborah Ann and Roger L. Apple to Robin Amey and Patricia L. Sierer, property in Perry Township.
Ryan C. and Lauryn D. Brandt to Keith A. and Tammy M. Herrold, property in Union Township.
Susquehanna Valley Country Club to Scott C. Shaffer, Melanie Garman Shaffer, property in Monroe Township.
Timothy N. Jr. and Tina S.J. Showers to Jeffery W. Keefer, property in Union Township.
David Michael and Cindy Andrews to James S. and Sharon L. Gee, property in Selinsgrove.
David S. and Mary M. Horst to Margaret G. Martin, property in Union Township.
George F. Briggs, Lewis Briggs, Ralph Briggs to Jason M. Briggs, Crystal S. Swab, property in Spring Township.
Robert A. Grayston Jr., Melissa A. Grayston, Melissa E. Grayston to Linda A. Brubaker, property in Shamokin Dam.
Gary L. and Boneta C. Carstetter to Austin B. and Lindsey M. Mull, property in Freeburg.
Janet E. and Steven Ferster, Robert J. and Norma J. Meiser to James M. Stauffer, Jason M. Stauffer, property in Perry Township, $275,000.
UNION COUNTY
Robert Michael Cormell, Michael Cormell, Rita Jean Cormell to Robert Michael Cormell, Rita Jean Cormell, property in East Buffalo Township.
Eric S. and Ali M. Campbell to Ali M. Campbell, property in Limestone Township.
Edward J. and Melinda S. Barrett to W. Adam Neuhauser, property in West Buffalo Township.
Bradley A. Niemiec, Meghan K. Beck to Brown St Apartments LLC, property in Lewisburg.
Bradley A. Niemiec, Meghan K. Beck to Brown St Apartments LLC, property in Lewisburg.
Cheyenne H. Yordy, Jessica Abbott to Jessica Abbott, property in Union Township.
David H. Ebersole to Jared M. and Jessica L. Harris, property in Lewis Township.
Barbara E. Bowers to Kimberly D. Whipple, property in White Deer Township.
Hunter J. and Kimberly A. Carrick to Cory and Bobbie Jo Botts, property in Hartley Township.
Shane P. and Sandi L. failor to Audriana Libby, property in Lewis Township.
Daniel B. and Esther Z. Nolt, Bryan and Marie Nolt to Daniel B and Esther Z. Nolt, property in Buffalo Township.
C. Allen Lohr, executor; Lulu L. Hoffman estate, Cloyd A. Lohr, executor; Lena K. Baumer, executor to Douglas S. and Jennifer K. Boop, property in Lewis Township. 1,600,000.
Kathy E. Pyle, executrix; Dennis M. Smith estate to Abram M. and Wilma Z. Zimmerman, property in West Buffalo Township, $31,467.
Winston H. Griffith to Therese A. Meek, property in East Buffalo Township.
Union County Tax Claim Bureau, Lake L. Hartman to Shawn and Stacey Moyer, property in Kelly Township, $2,500.
Edward H. and Vera R. Zimmerman to Edward H. and Vera R. Zimmerman, property in Lewis Township.
Sandra L. and George G. Leidhecker IV to Sandra L. Leidhecker, property in Kelly Township.
Shelby Lynn and Travis W. Stover, Union County Tax Claim Bureau to Chase and Trace Hart, property in Hartleton, $34,000.
Susan M. Pentoney, Union County Tax Claim Bureau to Chase and Trace Hart, property in Limestone Township, $22,000.
Ernest E. Jr. and Cindy V. Kreider to Roger E. Jordan, property in Union County.
Walter C. Katherman Jr. to Caitlynn S. and Matthew R. Bergenstock, property in Mifflinburg.
Laura L. Bell to David L. Bell JR., Douglas A. Bell, property in Kelly Township.
Kenneth W. and Dorothy M. Martin to Matthew and Marilyn Horning, property in West Buffalo Township.
Arlene H. Boyer estate, Sylvester and Joy Catherman, executors to Randy D. and Robin M. Davis, property in Mifflinburg, $161,000.
Charlotte Bevers to Henry and Charlotte Bevers, property in Mifflinburg.
Rommel A. and Rachel J. Cressman to Phillip and Kailyn Smith, property in White Deer Township, $167,100.
William J. and Barbara D. Dye to Cory M. and Jennifer M. Kuhn, property in White Deer Township, $370,000.
Alice Holmes to Rebekah A. Slodounik, property in East Buffalo Township.
Marcella D. Long to Jeremy S. Zimmerman, Nelson M. Zimmerman, property in Hartleton, $177,000.