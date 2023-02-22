MONTOUR COUNTY
Marcus M. and Kiaya L. Riedhammer to Kiaya L. Riedhammer, property in Mahoning Township.
Montour County Tax Claim Bureau to Rhonda Fox, property in Danville, $14,000.
Norman J. and Dorothy K. Hoy to Martha S. Hoy, property in Valley Township, $150,000.
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY
Tyler and Megan Ann Herbster to Cassandra Catino, property in Mount Carmel, $33,000.
Maria B. Costa to Gabriela E. Zhizhingo, property in Mount Carmel.
David E. and Yumkia Graham to Boom University LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $7,500.
Sagon Union Church, Barbara Thomas, trustee to Richard Wendt, property in Coal Township.
Shayka Properties LLC to Quality Trade Group LLC, A Dose of Reality LLC, property in Shamokin, $80,000.
Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Tiffany Hodge to Sea Investments LLC, property in Shamokin, $108.
Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Northeast Apartments llC to Hannelore R. Inman, property in Shamokin, $102.
Gary L. Renner to NPC Penn LLC, property in Coal Township.
David and Christine Dimm to Kristen L. and David E. Marcheski Jr., property in Coal Township.
Marc C. and Janine M. Osevala to Jill Fry, property in Ralpho Township, $223,000.
Donna M. Crone, by agent; Barbara A. Griffiths, agent to William and Barbara A. Griffiths, property in Ralpho Township.
Lillian M. Reed, by agent; Diane F. Hummel, agent; Clair W. Reed, agent to Diane F. Hummel, property in Upper Mahanoy Township.
Matthew S. and Adrian S. Bergey to Lisa M. Williams, property in West Chillisquaque Township, $485,000.
Anna Mae Harpster Irrevocable Grantor Trust, Jeffrey L. and. Pamela J. Harpster to Bradley Robert and Brooke L. Rocco, property in Turbot Township.
HUD Inc to JLM Real Estate Investments LLC, property in Coal Township, $350,000.
HUD Inc to JLM Real Estate Investments LLC, property in Coal Township, $10,000.
J.C. Home Improvement, LLC aka JC Home Improvement, LLC, JC Home Improvement LLC aka JC Home Improvement, JC Home Improvement aka JC Home Improvement, LLC to Capital Gomez LLC, Keyfield2 LLC, property in Shamokin, $60,000.
Thomas and Margaret Valeiko to Michael Anthony McKenna, Nataya Anne Litwin, property in Kulpmont, $20,000.
Elaine Gilligbaur, by agent; Robert D. Gilligbauer, agent to Robert D. Gilligbauer, property in Coal Township.
Carole Grace Topolski estate, Walter T. Poeth and Kasey D. Poeth, executors to Chinoconstruction LLC, property in Coal Township, $20,000.
Green Hills Land LLC, Berks New Homes LLC, dba Berks Homes to Ryan and Moira Foster, property in West Chillisquaque Township, $404,498.
David A. and Rebekah Lenig, Braden E. Snyder to David A. and Lori A. Lenig, property in West Cameron Township.
Carl Hower to Joseph F. and Maria K. Harris, property in Rush Township, $21,000.
John A. and Carol Jean Szverra to Susquehanna Avenue Corp, property in Sunbury, $70,000.
Paul L. III and Theresa M. Troup to Paul L. Troup IV, property in Lower Augusta Township.
Steven M. Lenig to Matthew J. Miller, James H. Miller, Joseph D. Finan, property in Sunbury.
SNYDER COUNTY
Jatoya L. Troutman, Michael C. McGlynn Jr. to Brandt and Chelsea Shambach, property in Penn Township.
Philip M. and Amelia A. Olmsead to Summer Leann Brown, Matthew H. Dorman Jr., property in Adams Township.
Lori L. and Stephen W. Wilcox Jr., Lori L. Swinehart to Stephen W. Wilcox Jr., Travis M. Moore, property in Monroe Township.
Caleb M. and Lauren Minium to Steven A. and Kelly S. Renninger, property in West Perry Township.
Tyler Michael Seby to Tyler Michael Seby, Samantha Fink, property in West Beaver Township.
Marvin L. Eicher, Lindsey D. Eicher, Lindsey D. Beiler, John Beiler to Timothy D. Wolfe, Danielle L. Bell, Tammy L. Bell, property in Beaver Township.
Judith D. and James C. Widmaier, David J. Bowersox to Garrett T. and Maggie Hollenbach, property in Selinsgrove.
UNION COUNTY
Lance R. Yocum to Wayne B. and Emily R. Hoover, property in West Buffalo Township.
Cody M. Heidler to Tisha Watson, property in White Deer, $182,000.
Robert A. Paterson, Tr; Gail P. Flynn Miller, Tr; Scot B. Paterson, Tr; Tucker O. Paterson, Tr; Robert E. & Ann B. Paterson Family Tr; Ann B. & Robert E. Paterson Family Tr; Ann B. Paterson Family Tr, Robert E. Paterson Family Tr to Gail P. Flynn Miller, Wayne S. Miller, property in East Buffalo Township.
Patricia A. Pick, by agent; Lucinda A. Marks, agent to Craig J. and Denise L. Paskovich, property in Lewisburg.
Stephen F. and Linda M. Buttorff to Matthew S. and Christina D. Morseman, property in Hartleton.
Debra H. Webb, Calvin J. Webb II, Scott E. Henninger, Kristin I. Henninger to Douglas Bird, Makayla Lynn Finan, property in Buffalo Township.
Steven J. and Tami S. Catania to Cory D. and Bobbie J. Botts, property in Hartley Township.
Beulah M. Loss to Charles A. and Jody A. Estright, Stephen E. and Ashley M. Blyler, property in Buffalo Township.
Elaine G. Pentz, Elaine P. Rockey, Robert E. Rokcy to Clinton R. and Julie K. Rockey, property in East Buffalo Township.
Janet S. Hartman to Colin E. Gessner, Samantha M. Gessner, Jane P. Spickler, property in Buffalo Township.
Cloyd D. Walter Jr. estate, Gary W. Walter, exor to Carlos and Robin N. Rivera, property in Buffalo Township.
Alpha & Omega Realty LLC, Douglas N. Engleman, mem to Frederick J. Bennett III, Melissa J. Bennett, property in White Deer Township, $270,000.
Gary L. Kauffman to John C. Taylor Jr., Terry S. Fogelman, Nathan M. Clemens, property in Lewisburg.
Debra H. and Calvin J. Webb II, Scott E. and Kristin I. Henninger to Scott E. and Kristin I. Henninger, property in East Buffalo Township.