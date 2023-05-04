MONTOUR COUNTY
Joan Marie Miller to John M. II and Dorette Dovie English, property in Cooper Township, $155,000.
Matthew A. and Laura M. Rae to Christopher David and Dana Lynn Nevius, property in West Hemlock, $317,000.
Timothy and Marissa McKinley to Bradley S. and Kelly A. Jayne, property in Danville, $180,000.
Stephen E. and Terry Jo Swartz to Kenneth M. and Suzanne M. Opie, property in Derry Township, $54,000.
Rebecca S. Belles, Rebecca S. Sullenberger, Alan Belles to Bin Feng Zhang, property in Mahoning Township, $225,000.
Sterling P. Black estate to Elizabeth A. Nevius, property in Mahoning Township.
Helen Maxine Roup estate to Robert C. Wickham, Zakira Renea Murphy, property in Valley Township, $260,000.
Diane M. Felix, Richard R. Einsig Jr. to Diane M. Felix, Richard R. Einsig Jr., property in Limestone Township.
Brendan J. and Kristina L. Carry to Prakash Kharel, Deekchha Uprety, property in Valley Township, $550,000.
James F. and Irina Ferguson to Jeremiah and Robyn Rockwell, property in Danville, $180,000.
Tobias J. and Marian M. Byler to Joshua Martin, property in Limestone Township, $310,000.
Richard F. & Marilyn G. Landis Revocable Trust, Richard F. Landis Revocable Trust, Marilyn G. Landis Revocable Trust to Tyler M. and Natasha M. Benner, property in Liberty Township, $150,000.
Joshua I. and Angela C. Trewitz, Angela C. Sarkany to Angela C. Sarkany, property in Liberty Township.
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY
Bell Services LLC, Janis Investment Group LLC to Carlos Cooper, property in Shamokin.
Jaynetta U. Persun to Spencer R. Roan, Thomas M. Grafius III, property in Turbotville, $100,000.
Alma M. Gessner estate, Marvin L. Gessner and Wayne N. Gessner, co-executors to Marvin L. Gessner, property in Jackson Township.
Brenda S. Beck to Rita S. Good, property in Coal Township, $171,000.
Stephen J. and Martha K. Matzura to Ginger Woodard, property in Kulpmont, $32,500.
Hagenbuch Irrevocable Residential and Income Trust, Melitta K. Hagenbuch and Daphine Fritz, trustees to Anjel Baier, property in Milton.
Morgan Scott Ehrenzeller to 5M Group5 LLC, property in Sunbury.
Marlin O. and Rosa M. Cardenas to Michael A. and Naomi S. Miller, property in Mount Carmel, $55,000.
Barbara A. Shingara to James Herb, Felicia Swigart, property in Little Mahanoy Township, $250,000.
TND New Life LLC to LLetter Guzman, property in Kulpmont, $63,000.
Susan J. and Thomas Morris to Zachary M. and Kendall M. Sauers, property in Turbotville, $164,000.
Brian A. Spencer to William A. Jr. and Debra A. Spencer, property in Delaware Township, $60,000.
Robert D. and Sheryl L. Barner to Aaron R. Barner, Reuben D. Barner, Brandon W. Barner, Jordan D. Barner, property in Northumberland.
131 Main Street LLC to Kings Kages LLC, property in Watsontown.
Robert C. and Karen L. Berkheiser to Brian E. and Tricia L. Mann, property in Ralpho Township, $41,800.
Kathleen E. Paul to BDK Housing LLC, property in Washington Township.
Quick Blue LLC, Quick Blue Co to Quick Blue Co, property in Shamokin.
Richard A. and Lisa Stancavage to Carla Victoria Silva, Marta Elena Torales, property in Shamokin, $8,000.
Diamante Enterprises LLC to Fourth Holdings LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $25,000.
Susan Shaffner to Joseph Scholler, property in Mount Carmel, $74,000.
Belle Lieberman estate, Nancy Abeles, administrator to Angela and Andrew Charnosky, property in Ralpho Township, $67,000.
Janet J. Schoppy to Mercedes Santana Lara, property in Mount Carmel, $35,000.
Kenneth S. and Shirley M. Mull to Susan E. Miller, Paul E. Mull, property in Point Township.
Chad and Theresa M. Brokenshire to Theresa M. Brokenshire, property in Coal Township.
Michael A. Habowski to M&C Property Management LLC, property in Kulpmont.
Diane E. Jarosiewicz to Ashlie E. Jarosiewicz, property in Mount Carmel.
Anthony Joseph Welsh III to Ronald Robert Gorey Jr., Gianna Marie Bruno, property in Mount Carmel, $40,000.
Donna Haley to Donna Haley, Renard Durant, property in Shamokin.
Vicki R. Spencer to Marianne T. Downes, property in Milton, $259,900.
Howard D. Jr. and Gail Bainbridge, Larry K. and Janis R. Bainbridge to Bajram Palevic, Luljeta Pali, property in Shamokin, $35,000.
Rodney S. Brosious estate, Lynda L. Cragle and Dale J. Brosious, administrator & individually to L&L Real Estate Holdings LLC, property in Rockefeller Township, $502,500.
Nancy K. Clemens, Linda M. Satteson to Northumberland Solar I LLC, property in West Chillisquaque Township.
Earl A. Wolfgang to Earle A. Jr. and Valerie L. Wolfgang, property in Little Mahanoy Township.
Earle A. Jr. and Valerie L. Wolfgang to Earle A. Jr. and Valerie L. Wolfgang, property in Lower Mahanoy Township.
Earl A. Wolfgang to Earl A. Wolfgang, property in Lower Mahanoy Township.
Eugene Burgess estate, Anna Burgess and Linda Padula, co-executrices to Gloria J. and Adam J. Mommo, property in Ralpho Township, $213,500.
Harold D. Nicholas Sr. to Harold D. Nicholas JR., Shane W. Nicholas, property in Delaware Township.
Melissa A. Saleski, Mark P. Shingara II to Melissa A. Saleski, Mark P. Shingara III, Jamie D. Reed, Kim L. Reed, property in Coal Township.
Benjamin and Rachel Reichley to Premier Consultants Inc, property in Sunbury, $60,000.
Shirley Ann and Thomas Derr to Thomas Derr and Shirley A. Derr Revocable Living Trust, Thomas Derr and Shirley A. Derr, trustees, property in Mount Carmel.
Thomas A. and Linda C. Matuszewski to Christopher and Gidget D. Hafler, property in Rockefeller Township.
Dale J. Shoch to William G. Faus, J. Mahlon Faus, Faus Farms (dba), property in Rockefeller Township, $50,000.
Kishanchandra Golla, Chandrakala Dadeboyina to Diane Billig, property in Riverside, $223,700.
Chester S. Koproski estate, Sharon L. Boyd, executrix to Paul Q. Ross, property in Rockefeller Township, $375,000.
Viola K. Pfleegor to John M. and Amy C. Pfleegor, property in Lewis Township.
Louis S. and Gina L. Morris to Brenda S. Beck, property in Mount Carmel, $92,500.
Daniel D. Wesloskie Sr. to Daniel D. Wesloskie JR., Donna James, Dennis J. Wesloskie, Delroy J. Wesloskie, property in Shamokin.
Barry R. and Marekay Wray to Steven W. Anderson Jr., property in Point Township, $350,000.
Catherine A. Koklinski to Gregory M. and Julia A. Koklinski, property in Coal Township.
Peter J. and Kelly R. Long to Amanda H. and Antonio E. Perkins Jr., property in Coal Township, $138,000.
Bull Run LLC to Church of Jesus Christ Jerry Taylor Richard The Lion Hart Knights Templar, property in Shamokin, $500.
Green Hills Land LLC, Berks New Homes LLC, Berks Homes (dba) to Charles E. and Candy L. Mitchell, property in Delaware Township, $399,990.
Loretta J. Rice estate, Judy A. Martin and Walter H. Snyder, co-executors to Debra F. Brouse, property in Northumberland, $74,500.
Nicholas Reichner to Mark E. Fasbinder, property in Sunbury, $132,000.
Jeremy J. and Jennifer McAndrew to Xiu Wen Chen, Ping Wen Lin, property in Coal Township.
Lester E. Verano Jr. to Justin I. Verano, property in Shamokin, $32,674.
Shawn M. and Healther L. Kalmann to Kristina M. Wyland, property in Coal Township.
Herbert S. Vlokhos, by agent; Toni Phillipine, agent; Jane Vlokhos, by agent to Bonnie L. and Albert W. Townsend, property in Kulpmont, $99,000.
Jason Burkholder to Montes Renovations LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $65,000.
Jeffrey S. and Cheryl L. Robol to Jeffrey S. Robol and Cheryl L. Robol Residential Real Estate Protector Trust, property in Milton.
Bell Services LLC to Karl and Terry Pond, property in Coal Township, $25,000.
Charlotte J. Yocum to Steven Douglas Whary, property in Lower Mahanoy Township, $150,000.
John P. and Nancy B. Harris to Jason A. Herrold, Colin J. Herrold, property in Sunbury.
Pamela J. and Jeffrey L. Harpster to PPH Realty LLC, five properties in West Chillisquaque Township.
David G. Nowroski to Michael R. Price, property in Mount Carmel, $5,000.
Joy Ann Knapik, by agent; Michelle Knapik, agent to Luis Alfonso Ucho Soliz, Rosa Natalia Masa Morocho, property in Shamokin, $50,000.
Angela L. Hine, Angela L. Paul (nka), Todd M. Paul, Donald R. Rebuck Jr., Danielle J. Rebuck, Danielle J. Matusheski (nka) to Jeffrey K. and Lacey L. Rebuck, property in Little Mahanoy Township.
Carl J. and Debra C. Christian to Joseph and Angelic Marie Wisgo, property in East Cameron Township.
Carl J. and Debra C. Christian to Joshua C. Christian, property in East Cameron Township.
SNYDER COUNTY
Charles R. and Michelle Siegel to Michelle Siegel, property in Selinsgrove.
James E. and Cheri L. Delong to Preston M. and Montanna G. Womer, property in Center Township.
Shirley A. Hackenberg to Kimberly A. Hackenberg, Lori A. Oldt, property in Monroe Township.
Avis L. Keister, Tina S. Kuhns to Sierra L. Sabol, Tristan A. Brito, property in Middlecreek Township.
Longacre Realty Group LLC, Brandan Longacre to Kelly Lauver, property in Middlecreek Township.
Charles E. Jr. and Roxann G. Lauver to Charles E. Lauver Jr., property in Monroe Township.
H20 Holdings LLC, Donald W. Kauffman, Ronald W. Koonsman Jr. to Jason Roland and Niki Lee Arnold, property in Beavertown.
Leona M. Lair, Kimberly Yohn, Kimberly Lair to Kathleen M. Dalton, property in Monroe Township, $160,000.
Andrew L. Mack, Freni G. Aungst to John Eisenhart, Kellie Kline, property in Monroe Township, $201,000.
Lee A. and Maryann Bonawitz to Bennett J. and Wendy D. Miller, property in Monroe Township.
Donna M. Zechman to Kathleen M. Bingman, Jane M. Wenrich, property in Beaver Township.
Kenneth L. and Kathy E. Pyle, Gary P. and Glenda L. Pyle to Kenneth L. and Kathy E. Pyle, property in Perry Township.
Albert A. Holton Sr. to David J. and Katie E. Byler, property in Adams Township.
LRES Corp, Compu Link Corp, Celink, Wilmington Savings Fun Society, RMF Buyout Acquisition Trust 2021 HB1 to Ronald I. Elsesser Jr., Margie L. Elsesser, James M. Elsesser, property in Monroe Township, $97,000.
Kay D. Wolfe, Kay D. and Kenneth M. Conrad to Matthew and Kayla Keister, property in West Beaver Township.
Palvinder and Roberta L. Singh to Roberta L. Singh, property in Perry Township.
Wheeler W. and Christine M. Brunson to Daniel H. and Naomi O. Martin, property in Center Township.
Daniel H. Martin, Naomi R. Martin, Naomi O. Martin to Daniel H. and Naomi O. Martin, property in Center Township.
Jason K. Zimmerman to Wheeler W. and Christine M. Brunson, property in Center Township.
Wheeler W. and Christine M. Brunson to Wheeler W. and Christine M. Brunson, property in Center Township.
UNION COUNTY
David W. and Cindy L. Gutelius to BRH at Oak Avenue LLC, property in Mifflinburg, $53,560.
Andrew M. Aurand to Kenneth S. Printzenhoff, property in White Deer Township.
Dolores R. Callenberger, by agent; Debra C. Ranck, agent to Charlotte Rentals LLC, property in Kelly Township.
Mark J. Sulewski to Mark J. and Kelly A. Sulewski, property in White Deer Township.
Wallis Irrev Residential & Income Tr, Bruce A. Wallis, Bruce A. Wallis, Tr; Gregory B. Wallis, Tr; Jason A. Wallis, Tr to Jeremy D. Hazlak, property in East Buffalo Township.
Harvey C. Follmer III to Susquehanna Regional Trans Auth, property in White Deer Township, $74,900.
Russell H. Fairchild, by agent; Carol A. Fairchild, agent; Guy W. Fairchild, by agent; Katherine G. Fairchild, agent; Fairchild Bros Realty Co. Partnership to Centre Lime & Stone Co Inc, property in Union Township, $600,000.
Denise Coates to Thunder Ridge Realty LLC, property in Hartley Township.
Birju and Meeti A. Patel to Anthony and Stephanie Farrell, property in East Buffalo Township, $605,900.
Collier Bay Prop LP, Ernest Y. Mormington, mem to MDMOYA Prop LLC, Nip & Tuck Holdings LLC, ptnr, property in Kelly Township, $2,700,000.
LJS Real Est Co LLC to Kristopher R. and Kayla J. billheim, property in Gregg Township, $175,000.
Lawrence S. and Barbara J. Rose to LX Real Est LLC, property in Buffalo Township.
Thomas and Christy L. Payton to Thomas and Christy L. Payton, property in East Buffalo Township.
James A. Clark to James A. Clark, Tr; James A. Clark Living Tr, property in Lewisburg.
L&L Land Dev LLC, George L. Lloyd Jr., mem; Sara E. Kaskie, mem to Michael V. and Joanna E. Pishko, property in East Buffalo Township.
Pennsylvania Comm of Dept of Trans to Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission, property in Union Township.
Kayleigh A. Groninger, extrx; Christopher R. Groninger estate to Ross S. and Kiersten L. Muir, property in Union Township.
Rose D. Summers to Terri Lee and Micky Lee Summers, property in Hartleton.
George H. and Roxanna M. Trutt to Tommy L. Brunetti, Vito Brunetti, property in Mifflinburg.
Allen M. Martin, Allen M. Martin Sr., Anna M. Martin to Elvin R. and Lucy R. Martin, property in Buffalo Township.
Alson H. and Mabel J. Zimmerman to Alson H. and Mabel J. Zimmerman, property in West Buffalo Township.
David L. and Elizabeth R. Peachy to Todd M. Snyder, property in White Deer Township.
Jack E. Fisher, agent; Betty L. Cook, by agent to JPF & LCF Enterprises LLC, property in Lewisburg.