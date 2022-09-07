MONTOUR COUNTY
Hescal R. Richards estate to Tricia Haenle, William Bartos Jr., property in Anthony Township, $225,000.
Richard M. and Jane M. Voelcker to Richard M. and Jane M. Voelcker, property in Cooper Township.
James Patrick Cero to Dragon Firestone LLC, property in Mahoning Township, $390,000.
Irrevocable Hack Asset Protection Trust to Abigail G. Rush, Keith Sassaman, property in Valley Township, $130,000.
Daryl A. and Morgan E. Kipple to Morgan E. Kipple, property in Valley Township.
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY
Joseph A. and Eleanor D. Bobber to Erica Campbell, property in Ralpho Township, $205,000.
Frank D. and Virginia A. Varano to Frank D. and Virginia A. Varano, Joseph F. and Carol A Varano, property in Mount Carmel, $4,000.
William K. and Ann C. Becker to Daniel J. Zucker, Kyle A. Miner, property in Mount Carmel, $145,000.
John H. and Phyllis C. Crowl to Matthew J. and Susan A. Crowl, property in Ralpho Township.
Charles Molnar to Sterkhuis Properties LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $36,000.
Vincent R. Stein Trust for Children, Judy A. Fitzpatrick, trustee to Adam and Mary Rusfeldt, property in Delaware Township, $33,000.
Frank J. and Nancy A. Sheptock to Philip and Mildred Scicchitano, property in Marion Heights.
Timothy Wengrenovich estate, Peter Wengrenovich, administrator to Joseph D. Semanchik, Skyler M. Deblasio, property in Coal Township, $80,000.
Jerre Wirt Blank Funeral Home Inc, Abigail C. and Thomas E. Nunn, Penelope and Robert Hupp, David W. and Nicole Blank to Craig M. and Jamie Stiely, property in Northumberland, $256,000.
2011 Jim and Inka Marquez Revocable Trust to 252 West Ave MCPA LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $120,000.
Robert Gilligbauer to Fior D. Carty Paul, Johnson Paul, property in Shamokin, $9,000.
William Dudeck to Brandon and Carmen Blackon, property in Shamokin.
Chantay Fisher to Tony Wakins, property in Coal Township.
Renelle G. Wetzel to Matthew Patti, property in Ralpho Township, $190,000.
Joette Foris to Shilohs Hill LLC, property in Kulpmont.
John S. and Sadie Lapp to Brittany and Robert Webb, property in Delaware Township.
Carl P. Krempasky estate, Elizabeth Ann Krempasky, executrix to Christopher J. Prosseda, property in Milton.
Joshua and Adrianna Foust, fka Adrianna Simon to Kyle J. Eck, Katelyn A. Sheesley, property in Delaware Township, $242,000.
Shirley R. Braim, nka Shirley Braim-Edwards, Kenneth Edwards to Shirley Rae Braim Irrevocable Residential and Income Asset protector Trust, Marty R. Brain and Jeffrey L. Braim, trustees, property in Delaware Township.
Margaret Traendly to Tee J. and Talee Carter, property in Milton.
Vanessa L. Leisenring, Vanessa L. and Matthew S. Reich to David and Sherry Koch, property in Sunbury.
William J. and Wanda E. Astorino to John Sieklicki, property in Rockefeller Township.
Rachel N. Solomon, Rachel N. and David J. Carr to Justin Boyer, Brooke Boardman, property in Point Township.
Brian P. Long to Annmarie S. and Christina A. Weber, property in Point Township.
Robert III and Diane M. Sykes to Scott A. Kling, property in West Chillisquaque Township.
Patricia A. Brown to Jennifer L. Updegrove, Douglas W. Brown, property in Rockefeller Township.
Janine S. Garancosky to Amanda D. Perillo, Michael J. Sabatino, property in Coal Township, $40,000.
Jared M. and Angelica R. Rute to Jared M. Rute, property in Milton.
Edward F. Shamus estate, Edward J. Shamus and Diane M. Gallagher, executors to Bruce H. Ludwig, property in Shamokin, $23,000.
Naomi Strayer Naomi and Todd W. Lentz to Limestone Ridge Properties LLC, property in Milton.
Tainlin Quan to Christopher Szatny, property in Mount Carmel, $63,500.
Integrity Land Inc to Green Hills Land LLC, property in Delaware Township, $162,900.
David P. And Christine A. Dimm, Christine A. Rosini to Jacob Daniel, Katie Spriggle, property in Rockefeller Township, $499,000.
Jeffrey Forsyth, Rachel Weller to Jeffrey Forsyth, property in Shamokin.
John W. Emmell Sr. estate, M. Grace Emmell Leister, executrix to Louis C. Nicolai, property in Point Township, $5,000.
Jennifer R. Dauberman, Jennifer R. Levanowitz to Beth Ann Brown, Jonathon Ray Long, property in West Chillisquaque Township.
Tammy J. and Job Seger, Jenna Wasarhelyi to Ronald E. Hughes, property in Coal Township.
Nancy L. Leister to Nancy L. Leister, property in Sunbury.
SNYDER COUNTY
Margaret J. Plank to Ottis E. and Sheree C. Swope, property in Franklin Township.
Jennifer L. Royer to Gary F. Royer, property in Franklin Township.
Dale A. Martin, David Ray M. Martin to Kenneth L. Jr. and Sharon A. Wagner, property in Spring Township.
Walter M. Martin, Lawrence M. Martin, Nelson Jay Martin to Kenneth L. Jr. and Sharon A. Wagner, property in Spring Township.
John H. and Barbara A. Reed to JB Ventures LLC, property in Selinsgrove.
James Allen and Lieda Eileen Roush to James A. Roush and Leida E. Roush Income Only Grantor Trust, property in Jackson Township.
James Allen and Lieda Eileen Roush to James A. Roush and Lieda E. Roush Primary Residence Protector Trust, property in Jackson Township.
Jennifer R. and Steven Hoskie to Jennifer R. and Steven Hoskie, property in West Perry Township.
John A. Wynn to Jonathan and Amber L. Kincaid, property in West Perry Township.
Sheriff of Snyder County, Timothy M. and Amy L. Lang to Wilmington Savings Fund Society, Owner Trustee of the Residential Credit Opportunities Trust VI-A, property in Middleburg, $70,000.
Matthew J. and Joan L. Horst to Jason L. Horst, Stacie J. Horst, Marlin J. Horst, Glenda J. Horst, property in West Perry Township.
Kelli L. Eichenlaub, Dennis W. Coulbourn to Shane M. and Kaitlyn R. Spriggle, property in Middleburg.
Michelle Kathryn and Jason Wayne Weller to Chelsea Nicole and Justin Michael Chase Hansley, property in Monroe Township.
Dennis R. Smith, Frances A. Smith, Matthew Smith Trust to Matthew D. Smith, property in Adams Township.
Kaitlyn R. Sellers, Kaitlyn R. and Shane M. Spriggle to Darin M. and Jaime L. Namminga, property in Penn Township.
Benjamin Courtney, Mindi Duke Courtney to Northway Industries Inc, property in Franklin Township.
Patsy A. Hollenbach to John W. and Stefanie S. Hollenbach, property in Center Township.
Judit A. Kauffman to Paul D. and Carina R. Exley, property in Monroe Township.
UNION COUNTY
Eugene R. and Patricia L. Baylor to Patricia L. Baylor, property in East Buffalo Township.
Randy D. and Robin M. Davis to Daniel R. and Edna Jane Martin, property in Limestone Township.
Jeffrey McCall, Libby M. McCall to Libby McCall, property in Lewis Township.
Felipe Benedit, Tr; Benefit 1 Living & Grantor Tr to Beatriz Nieves Benedit, property in East Buffalo Township.
Duane L. Kling to Duane L. and Cathleen A. Kling, property in White Deer Township.
Conner Const Inc to John W. McKiniry, Noreen M. McKiniry, property in East Buffalo township, $83,000.
John K. and Melanie S. McIlwaine to Joel K. and Virginia M. Sumfest, property in East Buffalo Township.
Brian L. and Krista M. Yoder to Brandi Lynn and Zachary Dwight Rine, property in Lewisburg.
Margaret Kling Rahn, Margareet K. Rahn, Gerald R. Kline estate, Donna S. Kline, heir; Lisa Kling Roth, heir to Buffalo Valley Greenhouses LLC, property in White Deer Township
Thomas John Marzocchi, Kayann E. Busshaus, Kayann E. Carvell to Dennis R. Beachy April C. Showver, property in Mifflinburg.