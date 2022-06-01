NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY
David D. and Melanie A. Fisher to David D. Fisher, property in Sunbury.
Lori L. and Theodore W. Duron to Sunbury City, property in Sunbury.
Jacob W. and Holly J. Flowers to Holly J. Flowers, property in West Chillisquaque Township.
Donna M. Kehler estate, Tammy Szuler, Tina Dent and Cheryl Slotterback, administrators and individually to Thomas Urbanowicz Jr., property in Mount Carmel, $90,000.
Richard and Ruth A. Witrosky to Carl A. Jr. and Thonda M. Gray, property in Kulpmont, $190,000.
John Tarlecky to John and Diane Tarlecky, property in Mount Carmel.
Brody Properties LP to TND New Life LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $150.
Lois J. Herman estate, Thomas E. herman, administrator and individually, Mark James to Sebastian Realty Investments LLC, property in Coal Township, $65,000.
Michon Van Meter, nka Michon Zalewski to Gary Fenix, property in Shamokin, $4,000.
Nicholas V. and Bonnie L. Nestico to Helen Jeffrey Stone, Michael Baumes, property in Kulpmont.
Alexander D. and Paige H. Bassett to Cama Self Directed IRA LLC, property in Coal Township.
Wieand Irrevocable Grantor Trust, Stacey Bender, trustee; Gary L. Wieand, Kathleen A. Rhone, nka Kathleen Wieand to Jana Neuhard, property in Milton.
William S. Sr. and Holly A. McNeal to Steven M. and Stephanie A. McNeal, property in Turbot Township.
Elizabeth J. Wieszkowiak to Thomas J. Wieszkowiak, property in Upper Augusta Township.
Sylvia M Pappas, by agent; Lisa A. Karpinski, agent to Kristen N. Kowaleski, Joshua T. Pappas, property in Mount Carmel.
Nicole R. Swatsky, Nicole R. and Michael J. Steinbauer to Ylanda Gary, property in Mount Carmel, $72,000.
Ryan M. Hoy to Ryan M. and Riley R. Hoy, property in Lewis Township.
Gary L. and Gina L. Heater to Coty L. and Brittany Heather, property in Delaware Township.
Michael Pawlicki to Ievgen Novar, Amanda L. Wisniewski, property in Coal Township, $31,000.
Robert L. and Cynthia L. Saylor, fka Cynthia L. Smolock to Ryan Smolock, property in Coal Township, $150,000.
Joel T. Stoltzfus to Cameron Metzger, property in Milton, $90,000.
Julia Ann Cooper Howell, David Howell, Susan Dee Cooper, Susan Dee Cooper Mabus, Albert Mabus to Lynn E. and Susanne J. Watson, property in Turbotville.
Antonio A. Britton, James T. Williams Jr. to Edison Abreau, property in Mount Carmel, $8,500.
Gerald W. Yeager to David Lawrence Stassel, property in Rush Township, $56,000.
Larry L. Newman, by agent; Eleanor D. Newman, agent and individually to Larry L. Newman Family Trust, Larry L. Newman and Eleanor D. Newman, trustees, property in Herndon.
Jon S. and Linda A. Yerger to David T. and Tiara N. Evans, property in Point Township.
Jesse J. Ravelo, Brittney R. McKenna, aka Brittney Ravelo to John M. and Amy C. Pfleegor, property in Northumberland.
Ronald E. Hughes, by agent; Sandra J. Hughes, agent and individually to Tammy J. Seger, Jenna Wasarhelyi, property in Coal Township.
Micah N. Earl to Ryne Tehansky, property in Coal Township, $21,000.
Syed A. Ayaz, Natalie J. Cool to Kishanchandra Golla, property in Riverside, $195,000.
Phillip H. Bower estate, Tanya B. Potts, Andrea B. Bower and Hubert A. Valencik, co-representatives to Bower Family Farm Trust, Andrea Bower and Tanya B. Potts, trustees, property in Turbot Township.
Mount Carmel Downtown Inc to Edward Fegley, property in Mount Carmel.
Jacob B. Shingara to Daisy’s Deli & Cafe Inc, property in Rockefeller Township, $217,500.
UPMC Sunbury, fka UPMC Susquehanna Sunbury to DRIVE, property in Sunbury.
Kevin J. and Carla I. Yeager to Vincent Yeager, property in Snydertown.
Bank of New York Mellon, aka Bank of New York, aka JPMorgan Chase Bank NA, Popular ABS Inc, trustee; aka Newrez LLC, aka New Penn Financial LLC, aka Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing, aka PHH Mortgage Corporation, aka Ocwen Loan Servicing LLC to PHH Mortgage Corporation, Snyder Union Northumberland Habitat for Humanity, property in Sunbury, $37,000.
Carol S. Zeiber to Carl S. Zeiber Family Protection Trust, Traci Walls, trustee, property in Turbot Township.
Jennifer Anndino to Jennan Real Estate LLC, three properties in Kulpmont.
Paul Henry and Arlene Wagner to Tammy A. Karpinski, Paula Lee Corbacio, Dawn M. Katch, property in Mount Carmel.
James L. and Cynthia A. Powell to Roy Troutman Sr., property in Shamokin.
Michelle D. Yancheski, Constance Lupatsky to Honeymooners Real Estate LLC, property in Mount Carmel.
Robert L. Sr. and Anne M. Rebuck to Anne M. Rebuck, property in Sunbury.
James P. Garman, by agent; Angela L. Garman, agent; Sharon L. Garman to Gregory J. Garman, six properties in Sunbury.
Lynn L. and Carol C. Hoagland to Sandy and Jason Renno, property in Ralpho Township.
Lynn L. and Carol C. Hoagland to Hoagland Irrevocable Asset Protection Trust, Lynn L. Hoagland and Carol C. Hoagland, trustees, two properties in Ralpho Township.
Richard Edward Hoagland estate, Deborah E. Hoagland, administratrix to Deborah E. Hoagland, property in Sunbury.
AR Property Holdings LLC to Andy Y. Ramirez Quezada, property in Sunbury, #125,000.
John J. Jr. and Mary Teresa Ryniak to John J. Jr. and Mary Teresa Ryniak, Melissa M. Schillaci, John J. Ryniak III, property in Mount Carmel.
John C. Taylor Jr., individually & agent; Robin Taylor, Terry S. Fogelman, by agent; Lynda J. Fogleman, by agent to Schuyler K. Pontius, Angela Swartz, property in Watsontown.
Estheranna Applegate to Gregory W. and Mercedes Wood, property in Mount Carmel, $77,000.
Aldo D. Mirarchi to Northeast Hearing Solutions Inc, property in Mount Carmel, $89,900.
Todd A. and Lisa A. Eroh to Raymond and Rachel Beachy, property in Northumberland.
Joseph S. Poltonavage estate, Kimmie S. Poltonavage, executrix to John Shingara, property in Shamokin.
John P. Shingara estate, Barbara A. Shingara, administratrix to Mark J. and Jodi L. Kilmer, property in Shamokin, $45,000.
SNYDER COUNTY
C. Lester Howe, Debra A. Howe, Deborah A. Howe to Abhijit Nagaraj, property in Spring Township.
Phenomenal Living Homes LLC, Charles and Tracy A. Miloro to Frank R. and Jayne K. Myers, property in Selinsgrove.
Gail D. Brouse, Gail Brouse Zechman, Larry R. Zechman to Larry R. Zechman, Gail D. Brouse, Gail Brouse Zechman, property in Middleburg.
East Central Investments LLC, Marvin R. Peachey, Kenneth L. Yoder to Melvin R. and Elizabeth S. King, property in Franklin Township.
charles A. Reed Sr. to Joshua W. Romero, Ashley N. Lau Romero, property in Selinsgrove.
Clayton P. and Shirley A. Cornell to Jason A. Herrold, Colin J. Herrold, property in Selinsgrove.
William C. and Mary E. Fegley to David H. Sauder, property in Middleburg.
David and Rowena H. Hockenberry to Rowena H. Hockenberry, property in West Perry Township.
Edna M. Bachman, Robin A. Sullivan to Amanda Jo Frits, property in Union Township.
Eastern Communities Limited Partnership, Fine Line Homes INc to Alan R. and Brenda S. Doebler, property in Monroe Township, $346,150.
Sheriff of Snyder County for William P. and Sara Ahrens to Reborn Real Estate LLC, property in Shamokin Dam, $71,000.
Luther and Carol Dreese to Pamela A. Moyer, property in Monroe Township.
Benjamin Courtney, Mindi Duke Courtney, Linda E. Yetter, Paul Yetter to Robert L. and Dawn L. Dietz, property in Franklin Township.
Benjamin Courtney, Mindi Duke Courtney, Linda E. Yetter, Paul Yetter to Benjamin Courtney, Mindi Duke Courtney, property in Franklin Township.
Robert L. and Dawn L. Dietz to Robert L. and Dawn L. Dietz, property in Franklin Township.
Logan C. Taylor, Lacey Trautman, Lacey Jo Trautman to Lacey Jo Trautman, property in Monroe Township.
Donna R. Wagner to Jan E. Wagner, property in West Beaver Township.
Michael W. and Janine M. Winn, Michael W. & Janine M. Winn Living Trust to Michael W. and Janine M. Winn, property in Penn Township.
Efigenio Cortes, Aria Loranzo to Carlos Rosado, property in Monroe Township.
Jill L. Everitt to Mary Jayne and Ivan D. Rogers II, propert in Selinsgrove.
Edward G. Jr. and Barbara H. Mihalik to Edward G. Jr. and Barbara H. Mihalik, property in Monroe Township.
John D. and Lois J. Jantzi to Kathleen M. Majorsky, property in Penn Township, $355,000.
Rudolph A. and Janet L. Heintzelman to Eric Weaver, property in Perry and Chapman townships.
UNION COUNTY
Timothy Moyer to Justin C. Warfel, property in New Berlin.
Paul E. and Nancy E. Platt to Paul E. and Nancy E. Platt, Kristin E. Hrenko, tr; David C. Platt, tr; Platt Irrev Residential & Income Asset Prot, property in White Deer Township.
Jacqueline M. Bittner to Kiara K. Connolly, Daniel L. Ward III, property in White Deer Township.
Matthew E. Diehl to Pamela Sue Diehl, property in Hartley Township, $85,000.
Shawn M. Milunic, Shawn M. Mulinic, Caitlyn Milunic to David Beck, property in Buffalo Township.
Jeffery E. Thomas to Brandon T. and Ashley R. Kazar, Ashley R. Dyer Kazar, property in Lewisburg.
Karen B. Nicholson to Seth T. and Gwendolyn G. Botchlet, property in East Buffalo Township.
John M. Parenti, Linda Zaleski Parenti to Leroy C. Jr. and Janet E. Gotshall, property in East Buffalo Township.
Daniel M. Culp II to Kyler M. and Kayla A. Zechman, property in Hartley Township.
Carolyn P. Herman to Jennifer Renee Herman, tr; Carolyn P. Herman Irrev Grantor Tr; Jennifer Renee Herman, property in White Deer Township.
Carolyn P. Herman to Jennifer Renee Herman, tr; Carolyn P. Herman Irrev Grantor Tr, Carolyn P. Herman Irrev Grantor Tr, property in White Deer Township.
Elaine G. Hackman estate, Suzanne H. Morgan, executor; David L. Hackman, executor; Suzanne H. Morgan, tr; David L. Hackman, tr; Elaine G. Hackman, tr to Suzanne H. Morgan, M. Louise Hess, David L. Hackman, Annette M. Radcliff, Christine S. Myers, Suzanne H. Morgan, tr; David L. Hackman, tr; Elaine G. Hackman, tr, property in Hartley Township.
Charles H. Ruckle to Brian G. Katherman, Joanna R. Katherman, Eric C. Katherman, Nicole L. Katherman, property in Hartley Township.
Jeffery E. Thomas, Jeffery Thomas, Jeff Thomas, Gregory Thomas, Barbara Ann Thomas, Michael Thomas, Lynette R. Thomas to Vito Mazzamuto, property in East Buffalo Township.
Marlyn L. Heimbach estate, Tena Lobos, executor; Terry G. Heimbach, executor to Gordon Miller, property in White Deer Township, $155,000.
Ronald J. Ingram Jr., Secilly S. Shive to Secilly S. Shive, property in Mifflinburg.
Emily B. Wallace estate, Emily Terri Wallace estate, Kathryn B. Tolley, per rep to Rob E. and Diana J. Winett, property in Kelly Township, $250,000.
William Elias III and Julia R. George to karen K. Ross, property in Lewisburg.
Paul K. and Cynthia L. Errickson to Robert A. Daubert, property in White Deer Township.