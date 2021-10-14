MONTOUR COUNTY
James L. Petty, deceased to Development Investments LLC, property in Mahoning Township, $148,500.
James L. Petty, deceased to Janae Aglio, property in Mahoning Township.
Richard R. Smith to Bradley J. and Amy R. Delgotto, property in Cooper Township, $20,000.
Alice S. Kuznicki, deceased to Sarah E. Graber, property in Danville, $185,000.
Barnhart Family Trust to R. Stephen Charamella, Rebecca Grausam, property in Mahoning Township, $75,000.
New Life Housing Solutions Inc to Bradley R. Achy, property in Mahoning Township, $299,000.
Lynn Madden, Lynn and Robert J. Paluzzi to Colin Noll, Dana Noll, Collin Noll, property in Danville, $200,000.
Michael S. Czaplicki to Alexander M. Hoppes, Jennifer M. Galer, property in Danville, $166,000.
Michael D. and Penny A. Lloyd to Derek T. and Amanda Applegate, property in Liberty Township.
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY
Susan and Lee Hopewell to Magic Minds LLC, property in Coal Township, $13,000.
First National Bank of Pennsylvania to Zhen Ping Chen, property in Mount Carmel, $40,000.
1900 Capital Trust II, US Bank Trust National Association, trustee; Newrez LLC, New Penn Financial LLC, Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing, dba/agent to Miguel Angel Taveras Mercedes, property in Shamokin, $31,000.
Lawrence L. Novack estate, Donna M. Gotlob, executrix to Right Angle Rentals LLC, property in Shamokin, $50,000.
Mark J. Peoria to Tammy and Ryan Randall, property in Watsontown, $102,925.53.
Patsy A. Smith to Scott A. Miller, property in Sunbury.
Robert C. Forbes Jr. estate, Robert C. Forbes Sr., aka; Randel M. Forbes Sr. and Ronald A. Forbes Sr., executors to Edward W. Benedict, property in Point Township, $255,000.
Cheryl A. and Andrew Lacy to Jeannette Hernandez, property in Mount Carmel, $8,000.
Shawn and Heather Kalman to James F. Boyer, property in Coal Township.
Joshua J. and Christina L. Richey to Maireni Jimenez, Tania Cruz-Lopez, property in Northumberland.
Heather M. Fleming, Heather M. and Jeremiah Grancosky to Christina A. Conrad, Stanley Prokopiak, property in Coal Township, $152,000.
Guy N. Jr. and Davetta J. Kratzer to Brian D. Varner, property in Upper Augusta Township, $205,000.
Ken Hilred and Theresa Lynn Stewart to Castle 2020 LLC, property in Coal Township, $11,500.
Jill L. and David S. Bodmer to Amanda L. Nichols, property in Northumberland.
Roger E. and Nancy A. Watts to Brian E. Ransom, property in Milton.
Wesley Aaron Hack to GGR Realty Group LLC, property in Shamokin, $35,000.
Stonington Redroof LLC to Stuart J. and Gail E. Stotter, property in Shamokin, $82,500.
John J. Vidosh, by agent; Celia L. Santana, agent to Christie L. Maher, Daryl T. Savidge, property in Upper Augusta Township.
Jacob J. and Molly J. Horner to Janson R. and Jena M. Eggerton, property in Delaware Township, $239,900.
Marlin E. and Joan D. Bastian to Ryan W. Beaver, property in Delaware Township, $259,900.
Renee J. and Arthur F. Caputo Jr., Renee J. Longenberger to Richard II and Kelly Hadcock, property in Turbot Township, $175,600.
Georgia Lee Boyer estate, Frank J. Boyer III and George J. Boyer, co-executors to Marjorie Malloy, property in Milton, $280,000.
Jack M. Donato, Katie Oyster, Katie L. Donato, Kathryn L. Donato to Felisha Davenport, property in Upper Augusta Township, $230,000.
Matthew Brandau, Alexandra Munshower to Jessica Kirchman, property in Coal Township, $52,000.
Mary Teresa A. and Patrick P. Komara to Dawn Crawford, property in Kulpmont, $48,000.
Nathan Clouser to Oscar Tirado-Mercado, Marielisa Tirado, property in Sunbury, $125,000.
Brian Varner to Lauren M. Fitzgerald-Fisher, property in Sunbury, $110,000.
Barry N. Kratzer to Dennis Cope, property in Shamokin, $3,000.
John A. and Donna M. Morack to Mount Carmel Township, property in Mount Carmel.
Bernadette Paul to Jedeon Cerda, Ismelda Roxanna Gonzales De Cerda, property in Mount Carmel, $12,000.
Margie L. Baker, Margie L. Spangler, John Kremer to David Benjamin and Talia Rose Ruley, property in Northumberland, $129,000.
Richard H. Klinetob to Veris M. Boyer, property in Turbot Township.
AR Property Holdings LLC to Josh and Laura M. Klina, property in Sunbury, $155,000.
Donald R. and Mary K. Daniels to Donald R. and Mary K. Daniels, property in Riverside.
Peyton Klembara, Mark R. Menapace to Mark R. Menapace, property in Ralpho Township.
Glen F. Love estate, Robert M. Love, Jody A. Love, Arthur A. Love, Michelle L. Love, Franklin G. Love, co-executor; Shelley C. Love, Roy I. Love, co-executor; Donna M. Long to Roy I. Love, property in Delaware Township, $142,000.
Joseph C. Valentine to Janie C. Rose, Andre D. White, property in Coal Township, $8,900.
Martha L. Schrade, Sondra Krebs to Samantha Pavloski, property in Kulpmont.
Tsytsygma Batoeva to Bright Home Group LLC, property in Coal Township, $40,000.
Shawn P. and Jodi L. Britton to Bright Home Group LLC, property in Shamokin, $32,000.
Michael P. Dembrosky, Sharon A. Scott to Bright Home Group LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $40,000.
Randolph Jackson to Bright Home Group LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $27,000.
Jacqueline M. Stichler to Jacqueline M. Stichler, Sandra J. Roe, property in Sunbury.
Louis J. Apichell III, Lou Apichell Motors to Powerking Motorsports LLC, property in Kulpmont.
Robert J. and Cheryl A. Marciniak to Timothy J. Marciniak, property in Zerbe Township.
SNYDER COUNTY
Joy E. Mace to Jonathan R. Doncheski, property in Middleburg, $127,500.
Carole A. App Irrevocable Trust, Sentry Trust Co, First Natl Trust Co, Dianne C. Steimling, Donna K. Goundie to Commonwealth of PA Department of Transportation, property in Monroe Township.
Mary L. Arnold to Samuel N. Heintzelman, property in Perry Township.
Shawn A. and Tonia L. Wilson to Tonia L. Wilson, property in Beaver Township.
Harold A. and Patricia A. Landis, Harold A. and Patricia A. Landis Trust to Harold A. and Patricia A. Landis, property in Middlecreek Township.
Harold A. and Patricia A. Landis to John Landis, Miriam Lattin, Marie Hassinger, Harold A. and Patricia A. Landis Irrevocable Trust, property in Middlecreek Township.
Ronald C. and Carolyn Y. Anderson to Ronald C. and Carolyn Y. Anderson, Anderson Irrevocable Grantor Trust, property in Jackson Township.
Brenda L. Wolfley to Katherine and Colby Kratzer, property in West Beaver Township.
James C. Jr. and Patricia A. Peck to Steven and Cheryl L. Aumiller, property in Beaver Township.
Herman H. Stahr Sr., Herman H. Stahr, Darlene K. Stahr to Herman H. Stahr Jr., property in Perry Township.
Braden A. and Jayme L. Klingler to Richard J. Jr. and Andrea M. Simcoe, property in Jackson Township.
UNION COUNTY
Union County Sheriff for Manejer Singh, Archana Singh, Superior Plus Energy Services Inc., Paramhans Corp to Habib American Bk, property in Gregg Township, $112,200.
Tyson J. and Amber L. Reiff to John Michael Flinn, property in Hartley Township.
Proform Finishing Products LLC, National Gypsum Co to Gold Bond Bldg Products LLC, property in White Deer Township.
Dianne W. Smith to Alexis C. Keister, property in New Berlin, $165,000.
Leroy G. and Peggy J. Fisher to Scott A. Fisher, property in Lewisburg.
Megan S. Susko, executrix; Helen S. Snook estate to Marvin B. and Roseanne S. Hoover, property in West Buffalo Township, $275,000.
John E. and Christina E Murray to Travis B. and Brooke M.C. Erdley, property in Hartley Township.
Richard A. Beckley, Alecia A. Klubnikin to Ann E. Boughner, property in Mifflinburg.
Tim A. and Donna D. Scott to Lisa Daly, property in White Deer Township.
Rickey J. Frederick to Rickey J. Frederick, Nancy J. Wheeland, property in White Deer Township.
Robin T. Hessel to Ruth A. Miller, property in Gregg Township.
David S. and Lisa M. Madsen to Ronald R. and Jane M. Stafford, property in East Buffalo Township.
Hidden Valley Camping Resort LLC to Hidden Valley Rv Park LLC, property in West Buffalo Township, $2,500,000.
David T. and Kathy J. Evans to Robert T. Evans, property in Union County.
Cynthia S. Fischer, tr to Sharon D. McCuen, property in Buffalo Township.
Dale E. and Joanne W. Shannon to John Dockey and Roswitha Maria Timbrell, property in East Buffalo Township.
J. Lawrence and Catherine Marie Ginsburg to Donald B. Remmey Jr., property in East Buffalo Township.
Charles M. and Yvonne C. Arnold to Lindsey A. Miller, property in Gregg Township.
Rubens and Beth Ann Ruba to Shane Russell Kiefer, Flana Jane Jajko, property in East Buffalo Township.
Jason C. and Paula J. Brosius to Cynthia K. Briner, property in Limestone Township.
Earl Z. and Emma Z. Weaver to Earl Ray Weaver, property in Limestone Township.
Betty L. Ross, by agent; Connie Boughter, agent to Anthony C. Eberhart, property in West Buffalo Township.