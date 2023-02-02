MONTOUR COUNTY
Brian C. and Sally J. Ferguson-Avery to Dipakkumar and Jitendra Patel, property in Mahoning Township, $599,000.
Brian K. Stamm to Brian K. Stamm, Steven D. Stamm, property in Mahoning Township.
Helen A. Wanich estate, Edward and Linda Johnson to Matthew J. Blue, Jennifer L. Jaikes, property in Mahoning Township, $185,511.
Mark and Brenda Webb to Jesse A. Kelly, property in Danville, $102,500.
Lauren N. and William D. Davis III, Lauren N. Croll to Yen Investments LLC, property in Danville, $168,000.
Bobbie J. Hummer, Bobbie J. and Gerald C. Gilsky Jr. to County of Montour, Montour County, property in Anthony Township, $102,000.
Beverly B. Hampton estate to Craig W. and Angela S. Hagenbuch, property in Danville, $85,000.
Timothy L. and Linda K. Marquardt to County of Montour, Montour County, property in Anthony Township, $106,100.
Jacob’s Landing LLC, Prianka Bhattacharya, Sheela Vivekanandan to Sheela Vivekanandan, property in Danville.
Kathleen T. Dillon, Michael Donados Jr. to County of Montour, Montour County, property in Anthony Township, $110,000.
Jean R. Roberts estate, Wilma Jean R. Roberts estate, W. Jean R. Roberts estate, Jean Roberts estate to Bryan M. Roberts, property in Valley Township, $213,000.
Thomas J. and Patricia Brady to Frank and Laura Oswald, property in Danville, $110,000.
Michael D. and Amanda E. Haynes to Brian J. Christensen, Amanda B. Tullos, property in Liberty Township, $895,000.
Matthew E. and Jennifer L. Plank to Matthew E. and Jennifer L. Plank, property in Mahoning Township.
Integrity Land Inc to Green Hills Land LLC, property in Liberty Township, $45,000.
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY
Chris and Jessica J. Burgess to Anthony W. Waltz, property in Snydertown.
Crystal A. Hoffman to Melody L. Corradini, aka Melody L. St. Clair, property in Ralpho Township.
Phenomenal Living Homes LLC to Tiffany McCahan, Manuel Rodriguez, property in West Chillisquaque Township, $335,000.
Barbara A. Maher, aka Barbara A. Wascavage to William J. Maher, property in Kulpmont.
Barbara A. Maher, aka Barbara A. Wascavage to William J. Maher, property in Mount Carmel.
Barbara A. Maher, aka Barbara A. Wascavage to William J. Maher, property in Shamokin.
Catherine M. Nestico, by agent; Bernard J. Nestico, agent; Sharon Turlis, agent; Nicholas Nestico, Bonnie Nestico, Robert Michalkovich, Georgette Michalkovich, Ronald Michalkovich, Patricia Michalkovich to Richard K. Waugh, property in Kulpmont, $90,000.
Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC, Compu Link Corporation, Celink, dba/agent to Francisca Ortega Gonzalez, property in Mount Carmel, $23,500.
Amy Apfelbaum Rhode to Luke A. and Lauren E. Gibson, property in Northumberland, $305,000.
Alvah W. Deans III estate, Todd E. Deans, executor to Todd E. Deans, property in Northumberland.
William D. Smith Jr. to David and Wanda Chapman, property in Shamokin, $60,000.
Joanne M. Weitkamp to Seth Clayton Howard, property in Mount Carmel, $47,000.
Richard D. III and Tiffany S. Witmer to David S. Jr. and Sylvia K. Smucker, property in Lower Augusta Township.
Seth and Sandra Shuman to Frank and Jeneen Schickley, property in Coal Township, $5,000.
Jacqueline M. Pipa Reed estate, aka Jacqueline Pipa, Melvin C. Reed, administrator to John L. and Anne North Reed, property in Coal Township.
My Viet Trinh, Trang Pham to Philip A. Yost, property in Shamokin, $5,000.
Eric R. and Heather J. Shultz to Ryan J. and Amanda K. Lebo, property in Kulpmont.
Robert Balonis, Irene Derr-Balonis to Frank Bellace, property in Kulpmont, $11,000.
Vaughn T. Spotts, by agent; Jeffrey A. Spotts, agent to DMM Housing LLC, property in Coal Township, $25,000.
Kenneth M. Sikora estate, Diane E. Unger, executrix to Red House Properties LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $27,500.
Janet L. Fisher to Janet L. Fisher, property in Delaware Township.
John R. Olear to Dylan M. Olear, property in Marion Heights.
Leah and Steve Perko to Montana Sprenkle, property in Coal Township, $65,600.
Floyd L. Stevens estate, Kathy E. Eschbach, executrix to Joshua M. and Leticia M. Dellinger, property in Zerbe Township.
Jessica B. Klinger, nka Jessica Wert, Kenneth Eugene Wert to Tiffany S. Witmer, property in Lower Mahanoy Township.
Scott Street Realty LLC to Nathan H. and Stacey L. Welliver, property in Mount Carmel.
Eric and Tina Greenmeier to Vincenzo Benevento, property in Mount Carmel.
Jin Wu Wu, Meiyun Wu to Elizabeth Reiff, property in Milton.
Michael J. Nacinovich estate, Linda V. Nacinovich, administratrix to Robert A. Nacinovich Jr., property in Coal Township.
Gary T. Anascavage to Tyler L. and Ashley D. Scicchitano, property in Coal Township, $393,617.
Doris M. Moore estate, Marilyn K. Keiser, executrix to Julie M. and Blaine R. Reedy, property in Milton.
Richard M. and Gina V. McSurdy to Johnathon Radziewicz, Theresa Dunkelberger, property in Shamokin.
Urie J. and Katieann J. Byler to Sammy M. and Lydia Ann Yoder, property in Delaware Township, $75,000.
Edwin DeJesus to Angel Medina Vega, property in Mount Carmel, $3,000.
Norman A. and Kathy A. Gessner to Norman A. Jr. and Kathy A. Gessner Family Protection Trust, Kristin N. McLaughlin, trustee; Brooke J. Gessner, trustee, property in Sunbury.
Barry L. Winn to Francisco Rosario, property in Mount Carmel, $110,000.
Lydia G. Storey to Groff Irrevocable Residential and Income Asset Protector Trust, Ryan D. Groff, trustss; Kyle A. Groff, trustee; Joel P. Groff, trustee, property in Lower Mahanoy Township.
Robert E. Poplaskie estate, Dean Poplaskie, administrator & individually to Eric Joseph and Gloria Hoke Scott, property in East Cameron Township, $45,000.
US Bank Trust NA, trustee; LSF9 Master Participation Trust, Hudson Homes Management LLC, agent to Clinton E. and Tiffany A. Funk, property in Coal Township, $20,400.
Rodney L. Brown estate, Rodney Lynn Brown, aka & estate; Erin Brown to Phillip James Randall, property in Rockefeller Township, $165,000.
Delia Isabel Castaneda, aka Delia Isabel Cantaneda De Guzman, aka Delia Isabel Castaneda De Guzman to Richard D. Stevenson Jr.., property in Shamokin, $166,000.
Mary Ann Erdly estate, Eve M. Aeppli, executrice; Rachel L. Savidge, executrice to Rachel L. Savidge, property in Delaware Township.
Kimberly A. McWilliams to Tara Fishon, Kathleen Walter, property in Shamokin, $45,000.
Lisa Michele Miller to Lisa Michele and Shawn Michael Miller, property in Lewis Township.
Jamie L. Dodson, aka Jamie L. Miller, Christopher Wayne Miller to Richard D. and Alyssa M. Zigarski, property in Ralpho Township.
SNYDER COUNTY
Gregory R. and Barbara J. Felty to Gregory R. and Barbara J. Felty, Gregory R. & Barbara J. Felty Irrevocable Trust, property in Monroe Township.
Karen B. and Arthur F. Bowen, Karen B. Bowen Living Trust to Heather M. Swartz, property in Selinsgrove.
Miriam K. and Kenneth R. Barner to Kenneth R. Barner Jr., Catherine E. Strawser, Wanda Lee Bollinger, Mary Lou Berkheimer, Penny Sue Beachy, Pamela E. Krahel, property in Middlecreek Township.
Jacob Kiraly, Jacob Joseph Kiraly, Ashley A. Barlow to Ashley A. Barlow, property in Chapman Township.
Jeffrey T. Kratzer to Kenneth E. and Nancy M. Kindler, property in McClure.
Jack B. and Karen H. Treas to Jack B. Treas, property in Monroe Township.
Jack B. Treas to Cathy A. Reeder, property in Shamokin Dam.
Terry L. and Judy Leister, Barry L. and Gloria Leister, Donald E. and Beverly Troutman to Nelson M. and Judith A. Zimmerman, property in West Perry Township.
John M. Cooper to Shawn M. Cooper, property in Monroe Township.
Andrew L. Martin to Michael J. and Chanda L. Sanchez, property in Adams Township.
Whispering Pines Fruit Farm LLC, Neal M. Hoover, Jay Paul Hoover, Delbert L. Hoover, Lymford N. Hoover to Bethel Mennonite Church, Bethel Mennonite Christian Brotherhood, property in Washington Township.
Bethel Mennonite Christian Brotherhood, Bethel Mennonite Church to Bethel Mennonite Church, property in Washington Township.
UNION COUNTY
Timothy I. Bittner to AR Prop Holdings LLC, property in Kelly Township.
Randy S. and Patricia A. Persun to Randy S. and Patricia A. Persun, Tammy L. Updegrove, tr; Persun Irrev Residential & Income Asset Pro, property in White Deer.
R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co to SKM Lsbg LLC, property in East Buffalo Township, $3,710,000.
Dale E. and Janette Y. Fisher to Oakridge Lumber LLC, property in Gregg Township.
David W. and Cindy L. Gutelius to BRH at Oak Avenue LLC, property in Mifflinburg, $98,800.
Douglas Hyman, tr; Laurie Sullivan, tr; Andrea Friedberg, tr; Rita Hyman, tr agrt to Douglas Hyman, tr; Laurie Sullivan, tr; Andrea Friedberg, tr; Jenny Brown Short, tr; Andrea Friedberg, tr; Laurie Sullivan, tr, property in Lewisburg.
Daniel N. DeFebbo, Julia M. Tilton to Julia M. Tilton, property in Lewisburg.
Alison A. Browne to Kimberly A. Tyrie, property in Kelly Township.
Donald L. Dauberman to Union County, property in East Buffalo Township, $15,000.
Donald L. Dauberman, Sharon L. Morrisette to Union County, property in East Buffalo Township, $20,000.
Jason S. Christ, exor; Robert W. Christ estate to Christopher G. Snook, Shayla K. Heimbach, property in Limestone Township, $235,000.
Orvie W. and Marie M. Zimmerman to Orvie M. Zimmerman, property in Limestone Township.
Carolyn K. Showers Irrev Grantor Tr, Carolyn K. Showers Irrev Grantor Tr, Sharon Frederick, Tr to Sharon E. Frederick, James W. Showers, Lindsey R. McAnnaney, Jason M. Showers, property in Hartley Township.
Carolyn K. Showers Irrev Grantor Tr, Sharon Frederick, tr; to Sharon E. Frederick, James W. Showers, Lindsey R. McAnnaney, Jason M. Showers, property in Lewisburg.
Sharon E. Frederick, James W. Showers, Lindsey R. McAnnaney, Jason M. Showers to Sharon E. Frederick, property in Lewisburg.
Kyle Ian and Tara L. Schaser to Claudia M. and Tony L. Sauers, property in West Buffalo Township.
Cody A. and Ashley N. Campion, Ashley Nicole Miller to Josiah A. and Crystal Renea Hurst, property in White Deer, $222,500.
Rosemary Velz to J. Michael and Lorrie Ann Lesh, property in Kelly Township.
Michael W. Beckley, tr; Ann C. Beckley, tr; Michael W. & Ann C. Beckley Living Tr, Ann C. & Michael W. Living Tr, Michael W. Beckley Living Tr, Ann C. Beckley Living Tr to Michael W. Beckley, Ann C. Beckley, property in West Buffalo Township.
Michael W. and Ann C. Beckley to Amy Leffler, tr; Michael W. & Ann C. Beckley Irrev Grantor Tr, Ann C. & Michael W. Beckley Irrev Grantor Tr, Michael W. Beckley Irrev Grantor Tr, Ann C. Beckley Irrev Grantor Tr, property in West Buffalo Township.
Lisa M. and Donald M. Maurer to Lisa M. Maurer, property in Union Township.
Beulah M. Loss to Timothy A. and Carole Swank, property in White Deer.