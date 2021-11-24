NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY
Terry L. and Jean A. Reitz to Roy W. Reitz, property in Upper Mahanoy Township.
Ruth A. Fetter, by agent; Dale C. Fetter, agent to Bruce N. Wetzel, property in Upper Mahanoy Township.
Nicole Luta to Re-Established Realty LLC, property in Shamokin, $14,000.
Gary L. and Tara J. Renner to Gary L. Renner, property in Coal Township.
Mark Wywadis to Tao Yan, Yan Lijuan, property in Shamokin, $69,000.
Linda K. Herb to Jeffrey W. Herb, property in Shamokin.
David A. and Patricia E. Riegert to Carly Salter, property in Northumberland.
Stephen M. Martin, by agent; Michael M. Martin, agent; Anna F. Martin, by agent; Louis M. Martin, by agent; Jason M. Martin, agent to Florence Z. Martin, property in Turbot Township.
Florence Z. Martin to Jeremiah D. Martin, property in Turbot Township.
Advancement Ventures LLC to Corey J. and Sherry L.J. Riba, property in Ralpho Township.
Jeremiah D. Martin to David and Luella Martin, property in Ralpho Township.
Allen D. and Judith H. Madara, Rita M. and William H. Howerter, Maureen and Wayne F. Phillips, Blaine P. and Kathy M. Madara to Blaine P. and Kathy M. Madara, property in Ralpho Township, $42,733.35.
Robert R. Heim estate, Cindy L. Chapin, executrix to Joseph J. Clauser Jr., property in Shamokin, $36,050.
Barry Colescott, by agent; Christopher B. Colescott, agent & individually; Shawn H. Colescott, Tristan J. Colescott to Theresa L. Holstead, property in Point Township.
Steven A. and Angelique T. Lubold to Joshua Hawkins, property in Coal Township.
Lucille E. Gross estate, Emily Jane Koch, executrix to Melissa L. Shipman, property in Watsontown.
Deborah M. Stackhouse, Wildred K. Stackhouse, Kevin J. Stackhouse, Matthew B. STackhouse to Jordan Bowersox, property in McEwensville, $185,000.
William Boyle to Sean Williams, property in Shamokin, $10,000.
William S. and Sharon J. Slanina to Michelle Denise Josey, property in Shamokin.
Joshua James Carl to Amy L. Kleman, Debbie Kleman, property in Upper Mahanoy Township, $87,000.
Ronald B. and Sandra L. Holub to Drew A. Reich, property in Sunbury.
Jimmy Dale Sr. and Jane Louise Fisher to Jimmy Dale Fisher Sr., Jimmy D. Fisher Jr., Jamie T. Fisher, property in West Chillisquaque Township.
David R. and Debra F. Brosious to Richard and Michele Kasick, property in Lower Mahanoy Township, $110,000.
Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Daniel J. Renn to Juan Carlos Paulino, property in Marion Heights, $5,000.
Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Mary A. Shields to Juan Carlos Paulino, property in Coal township, $4,000.
Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Charles A. Sr. and Francine Derr to Elvy Paulino Reynoso, property in Coal Township, $2,392.46.
Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Miguel A. Gonzalez to Elvy Paulino Reynoso, property in Shamokin, $2,900.
Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Situ Realty LLC to Patricia and Pedro Gomez Roman, property in Shamokin, $1,770.92.
Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Robert N. Howard, Michele McCray Howard to Patricia and Pedro Gomez Roman, property in Shamokin, $2,247.96
Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Simpsons Trust and Van Sertima Trust to Mariano Gomez Roman, property in Shamokin, $9,100.
Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, 27 South Spruce Street LLC to Eligio Estrella, property in Mount Carmel, $10,000.
TO Investments LLC to Lobst Operations LLC, property in Shamokin.
Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Paul W. Ely to Kolya Kramarenko, property in East Cameron Township, $2,100.
Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Miguel Gonzalez Jr. to Kolya Kramerenko, property in Coal Township, $1,163.76.
Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Robert L. Derck Jr. to Esdras Nehemias Chun Choc, property in Shamokin, $3,500.
Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Don Kuntz to Celia Berta Chun Choc, property in Mount Carmel, $3,000.
Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Richard Tunstull to Magic Minds LLC, property in Marion Heights, $3,500.
Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Judith A. Machesic estate, Edward P. Beaver to Magic Minds LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $20,100.
Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Small America Real Estate to RSK Flipper LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $14,300.
Truist Bank to Bryan Garland, Yolanda Gary, GHOP Ministries LLC, property in Mount Carmel.
Mary E. Snyder to Carl W. and Judith A. Snyder, property in Watsontown.
Park W. Leitzel estate, Roger E. Leitzel, executor to Daniel Mark and Jenna Lynn Adams, property in Lower Mahanoy Township, $312,000.
Tracy Gilligbauer to Todd J. and Tiffany L. James, property in Shamokin.
Peter III and Carol L. Kucik to Peter III and Carol L. Kucik, property in Point Township.
James F. Richards to Richards Family Trust, property in Riverside.
Richard C. Albright estate, Jennifer L. Brudnicki, executrice; Sheryll A. Evans, executrice to Sean R. Mikulak, property in Coal Township, $230,000.
Kathie S. Kerstetter to Autumn L. Greak, property in Upper Augusta Township.
Ronald A. and Diane L. Wynn to Samuel L. Fleming Jr., property in Northumberland.
Dylan Blum to Bell Services LLC, Janis Investment Group LLC, property in Shamokin, $122,500.
Ludrica T. and Mark D. Miller to Joanne F. Bockus, Kirsten L. Jones, property in Lewis Township.
Henry S. and Lydia M. Beiler to Jared K. McHenry, property in Delaware Township.
John S. White to Alexis S. Reid, property in Sunbury.
Valeria V. Kiehl estate, Jeffrey A. Kiehl, executor to Jeffrey A. Kiehl, property in Coal Township.
Kevin Keim Sr., Guy J. Snyder III to Line Mountain LLC, property in Little Mahanoy Township, $300,000.
Audrey Doris Hasisnger estate, Georgiana Lee Hoagland, executrix to Colin J. Herrold, property in Sunbury, $60,000.
Carl B. Heisey, Carl B. Heisey Sr. to Carl B. Heisey, Carl B. Heisey Jr., property in Lower Mahanoy Township.
Carl B. Heisey to Carl B. Heisey, Carl B. Heisey Jr., property in Lower Mahanoy Township.
Linsey N. Walter to Taneesha Jackson, property in Shamokin, $30,000.
Northeast Apartments LLC to Janet and Wayne L. Sampsell Jr., property in Shamokin, $25,000.
Shirley C. Radzai estate, Christina Radzai, executrix to Ana Rodriguez, property in Mount Carmel, $60,000.
Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, House Flex LLC to RSK Flipper LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $21,500
Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Glenwood E. and Hannah R. Williams to RSK Flipper LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $17,100.
Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, 1430 West Walnut Street LLC to RSK Flipper LLC, property in Coal Township, $6,900.
Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, House Flex LLC to RSK Flipper LLC, property in Coal Township, $3,700.
Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, William E. III and Laura L. Moll to RSK Flipper LLC, property in Shamokin, $1,628.19.
Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Crouse Organization LLC to RSK Flipper LLC, property in Shamokin, $1,861.49.
Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Robert M. John to RSK Flipper LLC, property in Shamokin, $1,861.49.
Michael and Aideen M. Currid, Camillus Kielty to Jesus Beato, property in Shamokin, $45,000.
Gina Lee Berry, Gina Lee Berry Nahodil, Jeffrey J. Nahodil to William J. and LIsa M. Neidig, property in Shamokin, $1,000.
James J. Wesloskie, James J. Weloskie, Cecilia H. Wesloskie to Lisa M. Neidig, property in Shamokin, $500.
Shawn and Rita Swartz to Paul and Donna Mangini, property in Kulpmont, $34,000.
Talmage Johnson to Uron Zimmerman, property in Lower Augusta Township, $230,000.
Christopher M. McCormick, Alicia M. Blett, Alicia M. McCormick to Christopher M. and Alicia M. McCormick, property in Northumberland.
Gates Development LLC, Thomas O. Gates Living Trust, Anne L. Gates Living Trust, Thomas O. Gates, trustee; Anne L. Gates, trustee to Zachary S. Newbury, Alyssa E. Edmiston, property in Point Township, $55,000.
Leonard V. Bednar to Center State Properties Inc, property in Mount Carmel.
Pedro H. Pedro Valdes, Maria A. Valdes to William T. and Carmel R. Riggs, property in Shamokin, $355,000.
Nancy E. Buckles estate, Karen E. Ray, executrix to Jason A. Metzger, property in Sunbury, $61,500.
Ernst Josef Dinkel Revocable Trust, Ernst J. Dinkel, trustee to Fortunato A. and Judith K. Giannetto, property in Shamokin, $1,550,592.
Stan E. Campbell estate, Cliff E. Campbell, co-administrator; Cane Stan Campbell, co-administrator; Callan A. Wehry, co-administrator to John A. Jr. and Martha Z. King, property in Washington Township.
SNYDER COUNTY
Thanh and Rose Mary H. Hoang to Austin J. Wade, property in Monroe Township, $80,000.
Linda L. Fisher, Linda L. Fisher Living Trust to Linda L. Fisher, property in Middlecreek Township.
Ralph H. Jr. and Susan R. Aument to Ralph J. Jr. and Susan R. Aument, John W. Aument, Tanya L. Williams, Aument Irrevocable Residential and Income Asset Protector Trust, property in Middlecreek Township.
Churches of Christ in Christian Union, James Bowersox, Scott Radel, Church of Christ in Christian Union of Mount Pleasant Mills, Leonard Kuhns, David Shaffer, Robin Bowersox, Northeast District of the Churches of Christ in Christian Union to Church of Christ in Christian Union of Mount Pleasant Mills, property in Perry Township.
Gary L. Shrawder to H20 Holdings LLC, property in Center Township, $135,000.
Brian C. and Alison Tomko to Alison Tomko, property in Penn Township.
Troy Brubaker, Nelson Gingerich to Abra L. Wells, property in McClure.
Melvin M. and Joyce H. Weaver to Mark S. Beachel, property in Adams Township.
C. Elizabeth Klein, Charlotte L. Malick to C. Elizabeth Klein, property in Monroe Township.
Susan A. Bernstein to Scott Bernstein, Kimberly Bernstein, Susan A. Bernstein Family Protection Trust, property in Monroe Township.
BJ&E Realty Co LP, BJE Realty Inc to Alan R. and Tehani M. Hartman, property in Washington Township.
Brandon R. and Caroline V.B. Fiedler to Alexander and Marinna Hartman, property in Selinsgrove.
Miranda J. and Tami S. Morningstar to Danielle D. Anderson, property in Union Township.
John and Cindy Millhouse to Larry N. Shirk, James M. Shirk, property in Selinsgrove.
Lora L. Kratzer to Tara N. Broome, property in Freeburg.
Anna E. and John H. Reigle, Sharon K. Pope to John H. and Tami L. Reigle, proeprty in Franklin Township.
Jonathan T. Chesney to Timothy L. and Holly N. Yarger, property in Franklin Township.
John M. Barner to Middle Creek Property Management LLC, property in Beavertown.
Ronald R. and Jennie M. Saylor, Jennie Mae Saylor, Kelly J. Dooley to Zachary Allen and Taylor Michelle Wenrich, property in Middlecreek Township, $240,000.
Dale T. and Jennie E. Kalcich, Dale T. & Jennie E. Kalcich Income Only Protector Trust to Peter and Cara Schreck, property in Selinsgrove.
Linda M. Fisher to Linda M. and Richard R. Fisher, property in Center Township.
Joann and Richard H. Griffith to Samantha J. Conrad, Benjamin P. Maneval, property in Chapman Township.
Joshua P. Dieter to Joshua P. and Christine Dieter, property in Selinsgrove.