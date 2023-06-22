NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY
Patricia A. Mancini estate, Carla Schmidt, administratrix to Eric and Rebecca Hoffman, property in Mount Carmel, $11,000.
Hollis Granville II to William Grogan, property in Shamokin, $3,000.
Jason A. and Amber M. Lawrence, Amber M. Deppen to Jason A. Lawrence, property in Rockefeller Township.
Heather E. Kerr, David Yeager to Brian Long, property in Rockefeller Township.
Mathieu and Heather Gascon to Mark Carter-Pierce, property in Mount Carmel, $69,000.
Joseph D. and Jessica Kaszuba to Kevin T. Kaszuba, property in Shamokin, $20,000.
Dennis L. and Cathy M. Witmer to Benjamin D. and Ranee G. Lysak, property in Point Township.
Yusupov Palace LLC to KLM Trucking LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $50,000.
Lawrence E. Sherman, by agent; Dorothy A. Sherman, agent & individually to Dorothy A. Sherman, property in East Cameron Township.
Susan G. Shipe to Yasunori Yamasaki, property in Sunbury.
Samuel L. Fleming Jr. to Shelbie Lynne and Matthew Snyder, property in Coal Township.
Charles W. and Marcia L. Diehl to Lehen LLC, property in Lewis Township, $764,143.15.
BAAND LLC to Muhammed Asifudin, property in Shamokin, $18,000.
Justin L. and Katie Anne Waycaster to Deborah J. Waycaster, property in Delaware Township.
Joseph Pearson to Ariana and Tyler Hajdu, property in Mount Carmel, $69,000.
Lester T. and Toni L. Miller to Lester Miller Irrevocable Grantor Trust, Penny S. Newcomer, trustee, property in Milton.
John C. Politza to John C. Politza, Judith Moore, Alexis Moore, property in Mount Carmel.
Jane A. Cory, by agent; Jennifer Harding, agent; Breeanna A. Coy, agent to Breeanna A. Cory Supplemental Needs Trust, Jennifer Harding, trustee, property in Riverside.
Shamokin Gospel Tabernacle of the Assemblies of God Mountainside Assembly of God Inc to Mountainside Assembly of God Inc, property in Coal Township.
Roseann Z. Quick to Joseph Eister, property in Riverside.
Steven T. and Marjorie J. Grill to Walter J. III and Alyssa Rae Jackson, property in Rockefeller Township, $367,500.
Patricia and Jose E. Osorio to Ronald Javier Parra De Jesus, property in Mount Carmel, $8,500.
Steven D. and Kimberly D. Bergerstock to Noelle E. Bergerstock, property in Watsontown, $131,000.
Redevelopment Authority of the City of Shamokin, aka Shamokin Redevelopment Authority to Edward Horwath, property in Shamokin.
Tara D. Kiessling, Tara D. and Jeffrey A. Wands to Alvin Heller, property in Shamokin, $11,500.
Ronald L. and Priscilla H. Keiser to Source Properties LLC, property in Watsontown, $135,000.
John J. and Tara M. Novak to Linda Leigh Duzick, property in Ralpho Township, $406,000.
William B. Jr. and Darlene M. Malischewski to Jesse L. and Lindsay J. Williams, property in Delaware Township.
Charles H. Jr. and Arlene F. Messenger to Lori Ann Walter, property in Milton.
Yvonne T. Walacavage estate, Clayton J. Chappell, executor & individually to Michael J. and Lori A. Scopelitti, property in East Cameron Township, $235,880.
D&E Rental Properties LLC to Eric J. and Angela C. Olinick, property in Sunbury.
Elizabeth L. Kreski, Nicholas A. Bressi to Justine Marie Haines, property in Marion Heights and Mount Carmel, $121,500.
Jason K. Dunkelberger to Dustin C. Ulrich, property in Zerbe Township.
Gloria J. Black to Robert L. and Tamme M. Bryant, property in Sunbury.
Northumberland County Sheriff, Kessler Abraham LLC, Abraham Menachem Knopfler to PS Funding Inc, property in Shamokin, $2,784.78.
Northumberland County Sheriff, Courtney N. Fredericks to JP Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Corp, property in Milton, $1,788.22.
Clement J. Plisiewicz Jr. to William Sierozinski Jr., Lawrence Watts Jr., property in Coal Township, $8,000.
Gary Franklin and Marie Hontz to Gary Franklin and Marie Hontz, property in Northumberland.
Brandon Beery to Juwan Lopez, property in Mount Carmel, $21,500.
Betty L. Brenington to Katie L. Bogart, property in Watsontown.
Matthew J. and Yana A. Swilp to Dakota Schuck, property in Shamokin, $275,000.
David E. Graham to Front Door Deal LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $21,500.
Grace E. Fellon, by agent; Christopher J. Fellon, agent to Thomas G. Krick, property in Northumberland, $249,900.
Brian N. and Sheri A. Diehl to Lauren E. Campbell, Robert J. Grigas, property in Ralpho Township, $280,000.
Wayne A. Hommel, by agent; Evelyn E. Hommel, agent & individually to Kimberly Long, property in Lower Augusta Township, $7,000.
Carol Ann Weikel to Michael B. Ludwig, property in East Cameron Township.
Victor Antonio Gay to Pennforest LLC, property in Coal Township, $5,000.
M. Jane Konyar to Todd A. Lawrence, property in Zerbe Township.
M. Jane Konyar to Tracy Sonricker, Kelly Babbitt, Bonnie Prouty, Shelby Grundman, property in Zerbe Township.
Jeffrey D. Mertz, executor; Douglas W. Mertz estate to Jeffrey D. Mertz, property in Point Township.
Leroy J. Schrader, by agent; Troy L. Schrader, agent to Stoney Mountain Properties LLC, property in Herndon, $75,000.
Victor Steven and Isabella Rosini to Christian J. Rosini, property in Northumberland.
Bell Services LLC to Ive L. Batista Almon, property in Shamokin, $21,000.
Mark A. and Denise J. Derr to Brian Zeigler, property in Shamokin.
Denise E. Kahler, Janet Kahler, Eric C. Kahler to Eric C. Kahler, property in Upper Mahanoy Township.
Richard L. Radel estate, Randi S. Buehner and Richard L. Radel Jr., executors to Richard L. Radel Jr., James C. Radel, Brian K. Radel, property in Rush Township.
Anthony Capiro to Nefflander Properties LLC, property in Coal Township, $61,000.
Jared I. Savlov to Nefflander Properties LLC, property in Shamokin.
Brooke Lynn Woodring, Gregory James Bingaman to Christopher Battaglia, property in Sunbury.
Timothy R. and Lucinda A. Adams to Adams Acres LLC, property in Ralpho Township.
Jeffrey L. and Deanna L. Wiseman to James F. and Darlene E. Brown, property in Jackson Township.
Thomas and Lauren Scheeler to Jeremy McNaught, Eleanore R. Rominger, property in Riverside, $261,501.
Kerri S. Lockcuff, nka Kerri S. Fletcher to Jeffrey S. Letterman, property in Northumberland, $85,000.
Jennifer Katherine and Aaron Noah Krempa to Hugh Blanchetti, Zachary Boyers, property in East Chillisquaque Township, $579,000.
Front Door Deal LLC to MVLS Investments LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $32,500.
Linda K. Kunkel to Billiejo Ann Tinley, property in Sunbury, $194,000.
Bonnie A. Raker to Seth A. Joseph, property in Point Township, $133,500.
Claude T. Witts to Mary L. Jackson, property in Lewis Township.
Kathi E. and Lonny J. Wertman to John L. and Verna G. King, property in Delaware Township, $15,000.
John F. Finlan to John R. Finlan, Christine M. Reiner, property in Upper Mahanoy Township.
James S. and Chelsea Eck to Lauren Anne Byers, property in Delaware Township.
Paul and Barbara A. Schaffer to Paul & Barbara Schaffer Irrevocable Grantor Trust, Rebecca J. Schaffer-Neitz, property in Northumberland.
Margaret R. Swank to Victor J. Kocur, property in Coal Township.
Northumberland County Sheriff, Dawn Marie Holthaus to Federal National Mortgage Association, property in West Cameron Township, $1,230.02.
Ryan T. and Giovanna Hall to Brett Benfer, property in Upper Augusta Township, $245,000.
Michael Duran Jr. to Michael Duran Jr., Lorie Kushner, property in Kulpmont.
Fredericka R. Williams, Williams REalty to Michael C. Thompson, property in Shamokin.
Rochelle M. and James A. McIntyre, Amanda M. and Derek Cavanaugh to Kyle J. Petruskevich, property in Mount Carmel.
Paul J. Gaughan Jr. estate, Deborah Pennebacker, executrix to Deborah Pennebacker, property in Coal Township.
Stephenie R. and Joshua Knauss to David M. and Makayla J. Mahoney, property in Northumberland.
Capital Projects LLC to Antonio Marinez, Carmen De Jesus Rodriguez De Parra, property in Mount Carmel, $8,000.
Capital Projects LLC to Maranda Walburn, Carlos Herrera Jr., property in Shamokin, $21,300.
SNYDER COUNTY
Desiree E. and Tanner J. Stroup to Tanner J. and Desiree E. Stroup, property in Center Township.
Derek M. Pope to CK Origin LLC, property in Selinsgrove.
Jane Victoria Mattern, Jane V. Mattern, Hope Ann Ritter to Jody Ann and Wayne Charles Krumrine, property in Franklin Township, $205,000.
George M. Jr. and Melissa L. Richard to George M. Richard Jr. & Melissa L. Richard Income Only Grantor Trust, property in Center Township.
HVL Property Management Inc to David Wilson and Laura Siobhan Jolly, property in West Perry Township.
David E. Harrison Jr. to K P Home Flippers LLC, property in McClure, $25,000.
Thomas Siegel, Deborah K. Kearse Sub Trust, James R. Kohl Revocable Trust to Amy L. McKnett, property in Penn Township.
Amy L. McKnett to P&A LLC, property in Penn Township.
Douglas A. Kratzer to Scott A. and Ann L. Radel, property in Center Township.
Reborn Real Estate LLC, Ronda Leffert to Preston Heimbach, Brittney Ann Kissinger, property in Shamokin Dam, $185,000.
Dwayne Beiler, J. Dwylan Beiler, M. Daryn Beiler, Dustin L. Beiler to Michael D. Hummel, property in West Perry Township.
Michael D. Hummel to Michael D. Hummel, property in West Perry Township.
Glenn C. and Joan M. Underhill to Todd A. Underhill, Ray A. Underhill, property in Monroe Township.
David Michael Hummel, Laura E. Goetz to Cobyn R. Cressinger, Amy E. Long, property in Middlecreek Township, $175,000.
Vince L. Shrawder, Lisa L. Shrawder, Stacey T. Shrawder to Kenneth S. and Susan M. Boardman, property in Middlecreek Township.
Wesley Lee Dreese to Alexa K. and Zebulin J. Bryner, property in Freeburg.
Alan D. and Lori A. Zechman to Alania D. Garrote, Justin D. Zechman, Latonya K. Wilt, property in Beaver Township.
Theodore L. Gingrich, Lawrence A. Gingrich Jr., Lawrence Arthur Gingrich Jr., Cindy L. Gingrich, Thomas F. Gingrich, Linda E. Gingrich, Timothy A. Gingrich, Timithy A. Gingrich, Lynette D. Gingrich to Nathan A. Moyer, Shannon N. Mueser, property in Freeburg.