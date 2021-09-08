MONTOUR COUNTY
Andrea M. Wetzel, Andrea M. Smethers to Gerald J. and Shannon A. Splitt, property in Danville, $125,000.
Barry and Frances Magargle, Magargle Irrevocable Grantor Trust, Della Frey, Shawn Frey, Karla Frey, Daren Frey, Joanne Bahry, Michael Bahry Jr. to Brandon M. and Laura E. Miller, property in Anthony Township.
Marjorie D. Schooley, deceased; Dale E. Schooley to Dale E. Schooley, two properties in Danville.
Alice A. Durlin, deceased to Denver W. Beachel, property in Limestone Township, $1,300,000.
Jacob A. Treon to David Leighow, property in Danville, $125,000.
Paul N. and Hanan A. Urick to Suzanne R. and Thomas R. Wickham, property in Danville, $210,000.
Michael and Aideen Currid to McKenzie N. Sweet, property in Danville, $128,000.
Dennis O. and Susan M. Barnhart, Barnhart Irrevocable Residential & Income Trust to Jessica R. Brittain, property in Danville, $107,900.
Edward V. and Kristin N. Varano to Kristin N. Varano, property in Cooper Township.
Dale E. Schooley to Harold H. Fullmer III, Suzanne Fullmer, Matthew Buckenberger, property in Danville.
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY
Barry R. and Marekay Wray to Dale Roeder, property in Point Township.
Jerrod R. and Marissa Foresman to Jerrod R. Foresman, property in Delaware Township.
Moyer Construction LLC to A&J Rental LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $875,000.
Jon C. and Kim M. Clemens to Collin N. Smith, property in Shamokin.
William F. Shambach estate, Sonja F. Shambach, administratrix and individually to Michael W. and Jill I. Shambach, property in Sunbury.
Prea Properties LLC to JB Rental and Power Washing LLC, property in Sunbury.
Verna T. Yanishak estate, Richard G. Yanishak, executor to Ralph Good, property in Coal Township, $24,100.
Tracey L. and Graffus G. Johnston III to Gregory J. and Melissa A. Barnett, property in Milton, $338,000.
Christopher M. and Stacy R. Clayberger to Mark J. Stanley, Samantha A. Fisher, property in Rockefeller Township.
Northumberland County Sheriff for John B. Sorensen estate, Libby Sorensen, administrator; John Shaw Sorensen, administrator; Britta V. Stott, administratrix to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, property in Riverside, $1,406.07.
Renae T. Younger, Renae T. Chrismer to Renae T. Chrismer, property in Milton.
Crystal L. McCarty, Crystal L. Cupp to Cupp Family Irrevocable Trust, Bridgette R. Snyder and Douglas S. McCarty, co-trustees, property in Lewis Township.
William E. Derk, by agent; Craig A. Derk, agent; Terri L. Miller, agent to William E. Derk, Craig A. Derr, Terri L. Miller, Derk Irrevocable Residential and Income Asset Protector Trust, property in Point Township.
Edna M. Mensch estate, June A. Wiest, individually and administratrix; Roy Wiest Jr., Jodi Reed to June A. Wiest, property in Zerbe Township.
Paul T. Mikulak Jr. estate, Paul C. Mikulak and Sean R. Mikulak, co-administrators to Michael J. Gattozzi, property in Shamokin.
Peggy Ann Gheen to Brian G. Gheen, property in Sunbury.
Rose Marie Malick, guardian; Michael A. Malick, individually to Michael A. and Lisa Malick, property in Upper Augusta Township.
Kevin L. and Heather A. Dunkelberger to Kevin L. and Heather A. Dunkelberger, property in Lower Augusta Township.
Eugene E. Ranck, Sue E. Snoddy, trustee; Kay L. Beck, trustee and individually; Warren D. Beck to Ileen Ranck, property in Lewis Township.
Daniel Joeeph and Jennifer Lee Colleluori to Graffus Gamble Johnston III, Tracey Lynn Johnston, property in Watsontown, $215,000.
Lawrence F. and Debbi Effinger to Sunbury City, property in Sunbury, $1,000.
Northumberland County Sheriff for Justin R. and Rebecca Wagner to Freedom Mortgage Corporation, property in Zerbe Township, $1,273.91.
Northumberland County Sheriff for Laura Ann Haugdahl estate, Linda M. Schainberg, executrix to Federal National Mortgage Association, property in Shamokin, $3,112.37.
Jonathan G. and Wanda Kaminski to Keith M. and Lura A. Good, property in Ralpho Township, $72,000.
Nathan R. Carl, Sierra B. Erdman, Sierra B. Carl to Nathan R. and Sierra B. Carl, property in Little Mahanoy Township.
Darren James Johnston to Ryan Torrey, property in Delaware Township, $165,000.
Derek L. and Jenifer A. Travers to Jenifer A. Travers, property in Turbot Township.
Sharon K. and Matthew T. Sudol to Matthew T. Sudol, property in Riverside.
Michael and Aideen M. Currid, Camillus Kielty to Walter Delarosa, property in Shamokin, $42,000.
Sunbury City, Sunbury City Redevelopment AUthority to Brandon William Barner, property in Sunbury.
Leonard G. Girardi estate, Natalie Gedman, executrix to Natalie Gedman, property in Ralpho Township.
Maryellen Dilliplane to Beth A. and Christopher D. Peipher, property in Shamokin, $40,000.
Charles J. and Ann B. Fry to Justin R. Fry, property in Shamokin.
Andrew Walter Brown, Janet G. Brown to Elizabeth Sibley, property in Coal Township.
Danny L. and Sandra A. Savage to Mark W. Fausey, two properties in Sunbury.
Stone Fortress Residential LLC, Stone Fortress Residential II LLC to Paul M. Artman, Chelsea N. Bensinger, property in Coal Township, $160,000.
Standing Strong LLC to Cesar A. Zerrato, property in Shamokin, $500.
Thomas G. Sr. and Deitra L. Knight to Knight Irrevocable Residential and Income Asset Protector Trust, Thomas G. Knight Sr., Deitra L. Knight, Jennifer L. Johnson, trustee, property in Lewis Township.
Frank Bellace to Sarika Sookraj Gosine, Rampertap Goberdhan, property in Coal Township, $45,000.
Charles R. and Michelle L. Gallup to David F. Bozza Jr., property in Marion Heights.
Elizabeth J. Menapace to Christopher J. Menapace, property in Mount Carmel.
John J. Collier to Dorothy Dauber, Jacklyn Collier, Cassidee Collier, Shawn Collier, property in Kulpmont.
Joseph Kuzo to Kevin C. Kuzo, property in Mount Carmel and Kulpmont.
Daniel F. and Margaret Ozlanski to Catherine Tkach, Andrew Rump, property in Mount Carmel.
Debra A. and Dennis N. Ober to Clayton R. Bartholomew III, property in Zerbe Township.
Francis X. Bergan to Francis X. Bergan, property in Mount Carmel.
Brad J. and Danelle M. Klebon to Derek B. and Elizabeth J. Kellett, property in Ralpho Township.
SNYDER COUNTY
Gotoo LLC, Sonal B. Patel to Beaver Valley Real Estate Holdings LLC, property in Spring Township.
Christina M. Kalcich to Christina M. Kalcich, property in Selinsgrove.
Dennis G. and Mildred A. Krick, Lyle A. and Michelle M. Krick to Lyle A. and Michelle M. Krick, property in Center Township.
Mary F. Bobb to Stephen and D. Anne Cochran, property in Beavertown, $110,000.
Betty Ann Hackett, Jeffery W. Keefer, Lindsey C. Corbin to Betty Ann Hackett, Jeffery W. Keefer, Lindsey C. Corbin, property in Union Township.
Anna M. Herman, Harrison H. Herman, Arlene C. Keister to Harrison H. Herman, property in Adams Township, $2,410.60.
MC Federal Credit Union, Members Choice Financial Credit Union to Harrisberg Realty Inc, property in Monroe Township, $94,000.
Charles F. Lewis Jr. to Ryan P. Murray, property in Monroe Township.
Cam R. and Angelina L. Shaffer to Cam R. and Angelina L. Shaffer, property in Franklin and Center townships.
Herrold Properties LLC, Ryan and Jackie Herrold to Cam R. and Angelina L. Shaffer, property in Center Township, $120,000.
John G. and Linda F. Good to Ryan B. and Rosemary Martin, property in West Beaver Township.
Guy A. and Patricia A. Kerstetter, Cindy L. and Karl L. Hoffman, Tina M. Martin, David B. and Crystal K. Kerstetter to Brian K. and Lori J. Hoke, property in Franklin Township, $30,000.
Joseph A. and Jan N.R. Yoder to Joseph A. and Jane R. Yoder, property in Jackson and Penn townships.
Steven E. and Peggy S. Willow to Steven E. Willow, Peggy S. Willow, Seth A. Willow, property in West Beaver Township.
Zachary M. and Emily C. Dale, Emily C. Phillips to Nicole M. Deckard, Christian G. Ortiz Abreu, property in Penn Township, $260,000.
UNION COUNTY
Daniel Mark Welliver, tr; Ruth Celesta Glick Welliver Rev Living Tr, Barbara Welliver Ziegler, John Allen Welliver, David Paul Welliver, Daniel Mark Welliver, Rebecca Welliver Seitz, Mary Margaret Welliver Dillon, Ruth Anna Welliver to Callum P. Gasteiger, Maxine L. Silver, property in Kelly Township.
Gerald E. III and Petra S. Lynch to Brian J. and Jennifer Vargo, property in East Buffalo Township.
Warren Dennis and Paula G. Fisher to Warren D. Fisher and Paula C. Fisher, trustees; Fisher Dynasty Income Only Protection Tr, property in Gregg Township.
Lawrence M. and Esther Mae Zimmerman to Clifford D. Zimmerman, property in Limestone Township.
Jessica Paige Conn, tr; Phoebe E.S. West, tr; Harold Schweitzer, Saundra K. Morris, Harold Schweitzer and Saundra K. Morris Family, Saundra K. Morris and Harold Schweizer Family, Harold Schweizer and Saundra K. Morris Family, Harold Schweizer Family Protection Tr, Saundra K. Morris Family Protection Tr to Swati Bhise, property in Lewisburg.
Robert M. Ship, executor; Danny Jay Blosser estate to Robert M. Shipe, property in Limestone Township.
Jonathan A. and Tracy Ann Billet to Chelsea E. Kon, Richard J. Dante, property in Kelly Township.
Tammy Festermacher, Tammy Fenstermacher, Tammy L. and Thomas W. Griffith Jr. to Daniel J. Shoop, Santina Sacavage, property in Mifflinburg.
Donald A. Moyer, by agent; Dawn E. Moyer, agent; Dawn E. Moyer to John C. Jr. and Robin M. Taylor, property in Buffalo Township.
Edwin M. and Erla Z. Martin to Edwin M. and Erla Z. Martin, two properties in Hartleton.
Edwin M. and Erla Z. Martin to Edwin M. and Erla Z. Martin, property in Hartley Township.
Mark M. Dersham, Lori L. Dersham, Matthew R. Dersham to Matthew R. Dersham, property in Lewis Township.
Christiana M. Elliott to Salvatore and Anna Mazzamuto, property in Lewisburg, $150,000.
Wayne H. Moyer Irrev Tr; Joanna J. Rudisill, Tr; Wendy L. Bingaman, Tr; Melissa M. Lynch, Tr; Melody M. Bohn, Tr to David L. Reiff, Rachel Z. Reiff, Allen Z. Reiff, Dorothy M. Reiff, property in Limestone Township, $2,200,000.
Allen Z. and Dorothy M. Reiff to Wilson M. and Lucille M. Reiff, property in Hartley Township.
Union County Tax Claim Bureau, Mountain Valley Inc to GDG Farm Enterprises LLC, property in Hartley Township, $34,000.
Union County Tax Claim Bureau, Mountain Valley Inc to GDG Farm Enterprises LLC, property in Hartley Township, $1,005,000.
James H. Hoover, Cynthia A. Macauley to Lauren Leigh Shihar, Cory Christman, property in Limestone Township.