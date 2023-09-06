MONTOUR COUNTY
Carrie M. Delsite, Carrie M. and Mark R. Hoffner to Joseph R. Fellencer, property in Anthony Township, $124,000.
David A. Carr to Renukaben Alpesh Patel, property in Danville, $170,400.
Helen L. Appleman to Gary L. Derr, property in Valley Township, $30,000.
Jacob J. and Salina E. Hershberger to Carl Ault, property in Washingtonville, $65,000.
Matthew A. and Sheila A. Kaercher to Brett D. Fulk, property in Cooper Township, $750,000.
Gary L. Derr, Arlene Derr, Matthew A. Derr, John W. Derr, Amanda Derr to Nathan and Lindsay Hoy, property in Valley Township, $109,900.
Barbara Ann Long to 720 E. Market LLC, property in Danville, $100,000.
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY
Andrew Wolf to Reynaldo Camarena, property in Shamokin, $300.
William F. Augustine to Mark Hendrickson, property in Mount Carmel, $62,000.
Kevin A. and Kathy A. Zimmerman to Breana Lowry, property in Coal Township, $148,000.
Frank J. Punturiero, Patsy A. Punturiero, by agent; Robin L. McGee, agent to Nathan H. Shultz, Alexis Stigerwalt, property in East Chillisquaque Township.
Samuel N. and Kathy A. Vetovich to 150 E Lincoln St Shamokin LLC, property in Shamokin, $165,000.
Chad A. Mensch to Jerry Ramirez, Linda Davis, property in Turbot Township, $325,000.
Matthew Kleman, Abigail Troutman to Cambridge Retirement Investments LLC, property in Shamokin, $9,500.
Emma C. Downey to Kerry Ann Colville, property in Milton, $205,000.
Macey L. Getkin, Macey L. and Jared Gaspari to Taylor J. Delosier, property in Northumberland.
Susan J. and Edward T. Kushner to Edward T. and Susan T. Kushner, Susan Lentini, property in Ralpho Township.
Marilyn M. and Jereomy M. Maurer to Padre E. Figlio LLC, property in Ralpho Township.
Robert J. and Tracey McAllister to Revocable Trust of Robert Wayne McAllister Jr. and Tracey Christine McAllister, Robert Wayne McAllister Jr. and Tracey Christine McAllister, co-trustees, property in Ralpho Township.
Richard J. Tanner estate, LInda J. Patt, administratrix to Samuel L. Glick, property in Delaware Township.
Jennifer and David Bowman to Valerie O. Auman, property in Kulpmont, $45,000.
Eugene R. and Agnes M. Hornberger to Eugene R. and Agnes M. Hornberger, Debra Blymire, Karen Hornberger, property in Mount Carmel.
Joseph and Trina Carner to Bednar Enterprises LLC, property in Coal Township, $45,000.
Cody A. and Jenna P. Daddario to James Freeman, property in Sunbury, $98,000.
Bowen Developments LLC to Cameron D. Thompson, property in Sunbury, $135,000.
Thomas E. and Ramona Marie Grill to Robert D. Gilligbauer, property in Shamokin.
Gates Development LLC to Drayton and Erika Laverio, property in Point Township.
Zane P. and Tiara Irene Simpson to mark Dale Williams Jr., Kayley Wojciechowski, property in Sunbury, $149,000.
Luella Cyphers, agent; Amanda M. Cyphers, by agent; Michael S. Cyphers, by agent to Sherri R. Parrish, property in Milton.
Michael W. Reeder to Michael W. and Maria Reeder, property in Turbot Township.
Atomicricket LLC to Rosemary Corp, property in Mount Carmel, $38,000.
Anthony Schaeffer to Stanley and Lisa Douglas, Samantha and Jeremy Carbaugh, property in Shamokin, $41,500.
Thomas F. and Kathleen E. Peeler to Brian Shutt, property in East Cameron Township.
Norman W. Fornwalt to Daniel A. Alderson, property in Northumberland.
Edward C. and Linda S. Thomas to Edward C. Thomas, property in Shamokin.
Gregory S. and Edith L. Moyer to Carly M. Miller, property in Northumberland.
Donald R. and Carol Ann Gresh to Lance K. and Carol Ann Gresh, property in Delaware Township.
Jennifer A. Zawalick, Jennifer A. Willier to Ronald Lash, property in Shamokin, $26,000.
PS Funding Inc to PSF Reo LLC, property in Shamokin.
Thomas Kiefaber to Brian N. and Doreen Annis, property in Coal Township.
Robert P. Jr. and Suzanne M. Starke to Amy and Matthew Rodarmel, Robert A. and Tammie Starke, property in Coal Township.
JP Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Corp, by agent; Rushmore Loan Management Services LLC, agent to HandUp Foundation, property in Milton, $54,000.
Anthony R. Kalinowski Jr. to Samuel Adames Esteves, property in Shamokin, $56,739.96.
Roxann Deitrick to Derek Keener, property in Turbot Township.
Sadie M. Moser to Natalie Noaker, property in Milton, $135,000.
Alfred Carl John Thomas to Cheryl Kleman, property in Shamokin, $7,000.
Rachel L. Gross, Joshua Adam Furhman to Samantha Mummey, Samantha and Michael Heffner, property in Sunbury.
Fermin Laracuente Rivera to Ruben Melendez-Valentin, property in Coal Township, $600.
Robert Blusius to Mark I Prop LLC, property in Coal Township, $105,000.
Kane K. Witmer, Jacqualyn K. Bonawitz to Dustin B. Witmer, property in Lower Mahanoy Township.
Fixx Holdings LLC to Cvejkus Holding Company LLC, property in Sunbury, $400,000.
Brooke Swartz, Samantha Elizabeth Criswell, Samantha Swartz to Tanner J. Srbinovich, Elana M. Herceg, property in Milton.
US Bank National Association, trustee; US Bank Trust National Association, trustee; Home Equity Loan Trust 1998 C to Gerald Bogetti, property in Coal Township, $90,000.
Miriam M. Deibler, by agent; Darla L. Barefoot,, agent to Natalie Marie Wasko, property in Watsontown.
Edna G. Smerroskie to Gerard P. and Sandra Rae Dimeglio, property in East Cameron Township, $160,000.
Cristian Duran Garcia, Felipe Duran Garcia to Fernando Arturo Ochoa Erreyes, property in Shamokin, $18,000.
Cindy D. Woodruff, Sherri A. Singara, Charles M. Paul, Kevin L. Paul to Lori Miehelle Miller, property in West Cameron Township, $325,000.
Angela J. Lewis to Curtis Loss, Jessica M. Mixell, property in Watsontown.
Rector Wardens & Vestrymen of St. Stephens Protestant Episcopal Church of Mount Carmel to Incorporated Trustees of the Episcopal Diocese of Central Pennsylvania, property in Mount Carmel.
SNYDER COUNTY
Robin L. Colyer to Robin L. Colyer, Colyer Primary Residence & Asset Protector Trust, property in Penn Township.
Judy Kuhn to Daniel Robatin, Gina Kuhn Robatin, property in McClure, $117,050.
Gina M. Kuhn Robatin, Daniel Joseph Robatin to Gina M. Kuhn Robatin, property in McClure.
Gina M. Robatin Kuhn, Daniel Joseph Robatin to Gina M. Kuhn Robatin, property in McClure.
Robert A. Grayston Jr., Selinsgrove Storage LLC, Central PA Corp LC to Shiny Shell Selinsgrove LLC, property in Monroe Township.
Jerry A. Bruner, Leslie M. Stroup to Jerry A. Bruner, Leslie M. Stroup, property in Perry Township.
George D. III and Debra L. Kuhns to Brandy B. Kuhns, George D. III & Debra L. Kuhns Family Protection Trust, property in Franklin Township.
Roger W. and Josephine H. Miller to Gods Missionary Church, property in Center Township.
Lucas C. Cushanick to Eric M. Whipple, Shannon A. Swope, property in Perry Township.
Five of a Kind, Robert Howells to Howells Family LLC, property in Adams Township.
Cindy Fetzer, Nestor B. Bowersox, Nestor Bryan Bowersox to Ross A. Stephens, property in Franklin Township.
Lomie N. Yoder, Lomie N. Hostetler, Amos C. Hostetler, Frona L. Hershberger, Enos J. Hershberger to Lomie N. and Amos C. Hostetler, property in Jackson Township.
Mervin H. and Annetta M. Martin to Jonathan S. and Lucy B. Martin, property in Center Township.
UNION COUNTY
Keith Lawrence and Michelle Ann Jacobsen to Clinton and Laura Leinbach, property in Buffalo and East Buffalo townships.
Upper Susquehanna Synod of the Evan Luth Ch to Diakon Luth Social Ministries, property in Buffalo Township, $240,000.
Jeanette A. Colburn, tr, by atty; James F. Colburn, atty; James F. Colburn, tr; Jeanette A. Colburn Living Trust to Leroy P. and Alicia D. Stoltzfus, property in East Buffalo Township, $350,000.
Jeffrey L. and Michelle K. Derr to K2P Realty LLC, property in East Buffalo Township.
Laurie L. Lindner, extrx; Gloria Boyer estate to Ben F. and Carla R. Simmons, property in East Buffalo Township, $305,000.
Keith A. and Barbara A. Miller to David S. and Judith H. Zimmerman, property in Lewis Township.
Susanna E. Miller, tr; John H. Miller Sr. & Susanna I. Miller Rev Tr, Susanna E. Miller & John H. Miller Sr. Rev Tr, John H. Sr. & Susanna E. Miller Rev. Tr, Susanna E. & John H. Miller Sr. Rev Tr, John H. Miller Sr. Rev Tr, Susanna E. Miller Rev Tr to Susanna E. Miller, property in Limestone Township.
Susanna E. Miller to Susanna E. Miller Income Only Grantor Tr, property in Limestone Township.
Katrina M. Knisely, Lance D. Miller to Lance D. Miller, property in Mifflinburg.
Ruth R. Ettinger, tr; Debra A. Hartman, tr; Debra A. Holden, tr; Graydon M. & Ruby N. Kratzer Living Tr, Ruby N. & Graydon M. Kratzer Living Tr, Graydon M. Kratzer Living Tr, Ruby N. Kratzer Living Tr to David L. and Victoria L. Pray, property in Buffalo Township.
Kenneth W. Hartman, Donna M. Hartman,, Kevin C. Hartman, tr; Vanessa Hartman, tr; Kelly R. Hartman, tr, Kenneth & Donna Hartman Irrev Residential, Donna & Kenneth Hartman Irrev Residential, Kenneth Hartman Irrev Residential & Income, Donna Hartman Irrev Residential & Income Tr, property in White Deer Township.
Dean E. Walter to Dean E. Walter, Trish E. Wert, tr; Lori Finn, tr; Walter Primary Residence & Asset Protector, property in Kelly Township.
Mara L. Carpenter to Todd Gabbert, property in Gregg Township.
Jere W. and Marianne K. Motto to Jere W. Motto, tr; Marianne K. Motto, tr; Jere & Marianne Motto Irrev Foundation Tr, Marianne & Jere Motto Irrev Foundation Tr, Jere Motto Irrev Foundation Tr, Marianne Motto Irrev Foundation Tr, property in Buffalo Township.
Will E. Zartman to Justin C. and Beth A. Smith, property in Buffalo Township.
Elaine R. Hopkins to Donald S. Travis, property in New Berlin.
Jacob B. and Jade A. Fuller to Chase and Jaime Keck, property in Mifflinburg.
Tracy L. and Jeffery S. Foreman to Samuel Lee II and Amber Nicole Wise, property in Buffalo Township.
Megan Elizabeth Lewis, exor; David George Lewis, exor; Bonnie J. Lewis estate to Aydin Fetvaci, property in Lewisburg.
Patricia T. Longley to Elaine R. Hopkins, property in Kelly Township.
Linda Jamieson, extrx; Bonnie L. Miller estate to 44 Market LLC, Forty Four Market LLC, property in Lewisburg.
Andres Moreno De Luca, Andrea J. Gonzalez Mantilla to Matthew I. and Brittany R. Tremblay, property in Lewisburg.
Linda S. Harpster to Charles L. and Shannon R. Shipton, property in East Buffalo Township.
Jason J. and Melissa S. parker to Jason J. parker, property in Mifflinburg.
Jennifer A. Kurelja to Wayne and Theresa Morris, property in Buffalo Township.
JT Assocs Ptnrship, Thomas O. Gates, tr; Anne L. Gates, tr; Thomas O. Gates Living Tr Ptnr; Anne L. Gates Living Tr Ptnr to Katlyn E. Yebernetsky, Eric D. Routch, property in East Buffalo Township.
James O. Snyder to Warren W. Walker, Sherry A. Hoffman, property in White Deer Township.
Linda J. Patt, admrx; Richard J. Tanner estate to Linda J. Patt, property in Hartley Township.
BRH at Oak Avenue LLC, BNH PA Central Homes LLC to Joseph Richard and Ann Leigh Petrie, property in Mifflinburg, $379,700.
Glen R. and Tina M. Weaver to Brandon T. and Brianna R. Herman, property in White Deer Township.