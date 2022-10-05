MONTOUR COUNTY
Michele F. Jones to Alicia M. and Samuel F. Betz, property in Mahoning Township, $305,000.
Ronald L. and Betty J. Showers to Nathalia Villamizar, property in Danville, $240,000.
Shirley R. Showers to Rafael A. Almanzar Cabrera, Irisneyda C. Herrera Duran, property in Mahoning Township, $179,900.
E. Robert and Betty L. Peifer to Luke Douglas and Jennifer Miller Hess, property in Liberty Township.
Denise R. Baylor, Denise R. and Cameron M. Day to Ryan C. and Stefanie L. Moore, property in Danville, $171,000.
Suk Cha Sauers to John M. and Savannah D. Cassel, property in Liberty Township, $83,500.
Shawna Parrotte to Charles H. Jr. and April Karns, property in Washingtonville, $90,000.
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY
Gary R Keefer estate, Debara Louise Chyko and Barbara Lucille Beshore, co-executrixes to Brosious Rental LLC, property in Riverside, $92,000.
Susan J. Lazarski to Eric L. and Lindsay S. Haupt, property in Ralpho Township.
Green Hills Land LLC, Berks New Homes LLC, Berks Homes (dba) to Jesse A. and Mary Ellen Kline, property in West Chillisquaque Township, $375,095.
Michael T. Streett to Waterfall Investment Corp, property in Mount Carmel, $37,000.
John R. Benson to MVLS Investments LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $10,000.
Richard G. Dapra Jr. estate, Linda Lou Gutkowski, administratrix to Richard Webb Jr., property in Shamokin, $31,000.
Ronald E. Hughes, individually & agent; Sandra J. Hughes, by agent to Ronald E. Hughes, property i Coal Township.
Victor M. Bridy to Cody B. Nolter, Maura K. Frasch, property in Kulpmont.
Kent J. and Jo Ann Kohl to Kermit Kurt Kohl, property in Point Township.
Daniel H. Cooper Jr. estate, Susan Kolletzki, administratrix to Paul D. and Heidi K. John, property in Upper Augusta Township, $140,000.
Sharon S. Morgan to Sharon S. Morgan Residential Real Estate Protector Trust, property in Delaware Township.
Henry H. Bartlett to Ronald J. and Jessica A. Hess, property in Milton.
Michael E. and Vickie A. Coup to Thomas J. and Gloria D. Woland, property in Milton.
Dona L and Larry A. Sheets Jr. to Dona L. and Larry A Sheets Jr., property in Milton.
James A. and Marlene Nizinski to John R. Nebel, property in Milton.
Annie M. Hackenberg to Freyguys Partners Corp, property in Turbot Township.
Thomas D. and Mary Frances Nowroski to David G. Nowroski, property in Mount Carmel.
Margaret M. and Michael P. Nolte to Pedro Cepin, property in Mount Carmel, $14,000.
Dorothy Clark estate, Wayne R. Clark, administrator to Wayne R. Clark, property in Shamokin.
Pearl Sheatler Keefer to Stacie J. Adam, Lori J. Waltz, property in Watsontown.
Lindi J. Swope, Edith Randall Swope to Rebecca J. and Eric S. Smith, property in Turbot Township.
Mildred H. Koshinskie, by agent; Raymond J. Koshinskie Jr., agent to Bethany Wilbert, Jessica Shearer, property in Coal Township.
Sharon L. Bibbus to Infinite Property Ventures LLC, property in Kulpmont, $750.
Rita J. Kimmel to Jeffrey L. Dreibelbis, property in Upper Mahanoy Township.
Bowen Developments LLC to Joshua Hatzel, property in Zerbe Township.
Ann L. and Morris A. Rogers to Nicole M. Beltz, Dylan C. Horning, property in Shamokin, $84,500.
Eilene Maschuck to David Kistner, property in Ralpho Township, $107,000.
Samuel N. and Kathy A. Vetovich to Mohamed M. Shehab, property in Shamokin, $240,000 Paul L. Sheppard, Ursula Estralita Gratz Sheppard to Kyle G. and Chloe Chree Roberts, property in Point Township.
Pratuang and Robert W. Ferguson to Samuel G. and Mamie K. Zook, property in Delaware Township, $110,000.
Frances B. Prowant, by agent; Richard H. Prowant, agent; Teresa J. Garman, agent to Ronald L. and Patricia A. Musselman, property in Milton, $110,000.
Andre Jarrell, Nicole Hafer to Peter W. Saad, property in Shamokin, $7,000.
Denise E. Adams, aka Denise E. Newman to Newman Irrevocable Realty and Income Trust Agreement, Kenneth L. Newman, individually & trustee, property in Jordan Township.
Denise E. Adams, aka Denise E. Newman to Newman Irrevocable Realty and Income Trust Agreement, Kenneth L. Newman, trustee, property in Jordan Township.
Sierra Nolter, Lisa Skopatz to Leilani Mikulak, property in Mount Carmel, $85,000.
Bertha I. Frey to Aspect I LLC, property in Milton.
Thomas E. Boop, Donna J. Spangler-Boop to Nathan R. Savidge, Zachary Paca, property in Sunbury.
JP Realty Enterprises LLC to Kenneth L. Griffith Sr., property in Mount Carmel.
Anthony J. and Jodie Lyn Martino to Anthony J. Martino, property in Ralpho Township.
Robert Neidig Jr. to Reify Capital LLC, property in Shamokin, $1,500.
Stephen Niglio, Stephen Nigio to Reify Capital LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $27,000.
Joseph R. Boblick to Randy S. and Lisa A. Boyer, property in Mount Carmel, $1,000.
Francisco Antonio Vargas Paulino, Martina Suarez to Richard R. Feinoso-Marte, property in Shamokin, $5,000.
Robert A. Gula estate, Linda J. Gula, individually & executrix to Linda J. Gula, property in Mount Carmel.
James M. and Joanna R. Carroll to James Jr. and Linda S. Sechler, property in Sunbury.
Sharon L. Bibbus to J&C Construction Renovations LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $750.
Raymond F. Topolski to Raymond P. and Bonita Topolski, Anne C. and Edwardo Rivera, property in Coal Township.
Roesly Mechanical LLC to Marlena Ann Ford, property in Zerbe Township, $100,500.
Mark W. and Jennifer R. Fausey to Koch Rentals LLC, property in Sunbury.
Donulus J. Sr. and Yun P. Schantz to Jessica M. O’Reilly, property in Watsontown.
Dwight E. Wolfe, Dwight E. Wolfe Sr., Linda M. Wolfe to Elmer L. Stoltzfus, property in Jordan Township, $285,000.
Jonah S. Long to Benjamin M. Wittman, property in Coal Township.
Mark E. Rodman Jr., Heidi M. Raup, aka Heidi M. Rodman to Patrick A. and Dawn A. Magee, property in Coal Township, $30,000.
Levert V. and Stephanie A. Rice to Emilee K. Dunn, Cody R. Livziey, property in Milton.
William A. and Jeanne Edmondson, Kathleen a. James to Luis Jimenez, property in Shamokin, $30,000.
John Eccker, Lisa Roszko to English Estates LLC, property in Coal Township, $59,900.
Ceasar J. Junzez Sosa to Danilo Antonio Ballester, Genaro Abreu, property in Mount Carmel, $15,000.
John Mazur Jr. to John Mazur Jr., property in Mount Carmel.
Heather L. and Todd A. Madur, Patricia A. Webb to Curtis M. Webb, property in Delaware Township, $60,000.
SNYDER COUNTY
Timothy S. Bilger, B. Richard & Joyce bilger Irrevocable Grantor Trust to Thomas E. and Anne P. Gilfert, property in Monroe Township.
Daniel D. Switer, Glenda J. Wintersteen to Sylvia E. Knauer, property in Shamokin Dam.
Max L. Gemberling to Stacey A. Gemberling, Michelle L. Gemberling, Brooke L. Manle, Laura J. Fetterman, property in Penn Township.
Shenia J. and John L. Boyer to John L. and Shenia J. Boyer, Boyer Irrevocable Grantor Trust, property in Spring Township.
Palvinder and Roberta L. Singh to Roberta L. Singh, property in Perry Township.
Charles F. Keister, Charles F. Keister Sr., Charles Franklin Keister Sr., Charles F. Keister Jr. to Charles F. Keister Jr., property in Center Township.
Terri A. Manning, Frederick Walter Gann to Travis L. and Olivia M. Corey, property in Perry Township, $235,000.
Sylvia Knauer to Timothy S. Bilger, B. Richard & Joyce Bilger Irrevocable Grantor Trust, property in Pen Township.
Daniel J. and Deborah E. Kerbacher to Gerald Gamler, property in Selinsgrove, $114,900.
austin Harry and Molly Mahan to Mackenna S. Mahan, Tyler S. Leib, property in Monroe Township.
Park E. Fultz to Gary D. Fultz, property in Spring Township.
Lois I. Gehers, Walter L. Gehers Sr., Walter Lewis Gehers Sr., Walter Jake Gehers Sr., Walter L. Gehers Jr., Danny L. Gehers, Michelle A. Wagner to Lois I. Gehers, property in Middlecreek Township.
Christopher M. and Tinnell M. McMahon to Mossy Stone LLC, property in West Perry Township.
Shirley A. Bingaman Irrevocable Grantor Trust, Gregory L. Bingaman, Bradley S. Bingaman to Gregory L. and Debra L. Bingaman, property in Franklin Township.
Thomas E. and Anne P. Gilfert to Albert C. and Candice M. Petersen, property in Monroe Township.
Donald L. and Linda K. Wise to Seth Wise, property in West Beaver Township.
Garrett J. and Keith D. Slough to JVC Realty LLC, property in Selinsgrove.
Scott C. Shaffer, Melanie Garman Shaffer to Christopher M. and Allison J. Leonard, property in Perry Township.
Advanced Business Ventures LP, Rudnitsky Family Limited Partnership, Rudnitsky Management Co LLC to B2L2E LLC, property in Monroe Township.
Justin A.W. and Heather Ray Carr to Selinsgrove Borough, property in Selinsgrove.
Jason M. Geiswite to Jon D. and Amanda T.R. Stante, property in Selinsgrove.
Scott W. and Stacy A. Boyer to Matthew Todd Colpetzer, Kellie J. Colpetzer, Trenton Tyler Colpetzer, property in Franklin Township.
Ezra Stauffer to Larry B. and Nancy M. Martin, property in Union Township.
Sandra H. Mengel, Charlotte I. Portzline to Keri R. Portzline, property in Perry Township.
Eastern Communities Limited Partnership, Fine Line Homes Inc to Kevin B. and Jennifer L. Debo, property in Monroe Township.
Ricky R. and Tracy Kantz to Robert and Alisha Stermer, property in Union Township.
David L. and Clara M. Swartzentruber to Joshua B. and Donna G. Peachey, property in Center Township.
N.S. Troutman & Sons, Lynn A. Troutman, Sidney N. Troutan to Donald C. and Angela S. Jones, property in Washington Township.
Donald C. and Angela S. Jones to Donald C. and Angela S. Jones, property in Washington Township.
UNION COUNTY
Lamar A. Kahler & Lois L. Kahler Medicaid Ass., Lois L. Kahler & Lamar A. Kahler Medicaid Ass., Lamar A. & Lois L. Kahler Medicaid Asset Prot, Lois L. & Lamar A. Kahler Medicaid Asset rot, Lamar A. Kahler Medicaid Asset Protection Tr, Lois L. Kahler Medicaid Asset Protection Tru, Donald L. Kahler Tr; Gary A. Kahler, Tr; Paul A. Kahler, Tr to Donald L. Kahler, Gary A. Kahler, Paul A. Kahler, Nancy L. Lau, property in Lewis Township.
Craig J. and Denise L. Paskovich to Michael A. and Chelsea L. Delorso, property in West Buffalo Township.
Leah J. Stein, by agent; Lisa J. Springer, agent to Walnut Buildings LLC, property in Lewisburg.
Sharon K. and William L. Dittmar, Roberta Jo Wittes to L&L Land Dev LLC, property in East Buffalo Township.
Lewisburg Area Joint Sewer Auth to East Buffalo Township, property in East Buffalo Township.
Eugene R. and Lydia Ann Oberholtzer to James H. and Brenda R. Oberholtzer, property in Buffalo Township.
Ryan D. and Wanda S. Miller to Jerry Z. and Lorraine Z. Hoover, property in Limestone Township.
Ryan D. and Wanda S. Miller to Allen Z. Jr. and Sylvia Z. Hoover, property in Limestone Township.
Tammy A. Winters, James Leitzel to Victor E. Udo, property in East Buffalo Township.
Jean S. Derr estate, Jeffrey L. Derr, executor to Dennis Dale Burns, Deborah Ann Ohara, Deborah Ann O’Hara, property in Buffalo Township, $350,000.
Matthew D. and Nicole M. Honkala to Daniel and Tammy Black, property in East Buffalo Township.