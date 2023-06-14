MONTOUR COUNTY
Jeffrey A. and Tracy L. Schuler to Steven B. Pawelczak, Judith A. Raush, property in Liberty Township, $537,500.
GUM Realty Group LLC to GUM Realty Group LLC, five properties in Danville.
Michael H. and Suzanne G. Kuziak to AJB Properties LLC, property in Danville, $276,000.
Scott L. and Brenda L. Minnick to Tara E. Tyson, Jessica B. Miller, property in Derry Township, $290,000.
Kiaya L. Riedhammer to Kenneth R. and Rebecca S. Heise, property in Mahoning Township, $180,000.
Jeffrey T. and Ellen E. Minnich to Hieu Van Nguyen, property in Danville, $219,500.
Edgar R. George to Kelsey Chiche, property in Liberty Township, $326,500.
Kevin L. and Emily K. Turpin to Philip Krupka, Lucie Henry, property in Liberty Township, $651,000.
Patricia Mae Watts estate to Edward J. and Lorie A. Rothermel, property in Cooper Township, $245,000.
Robin D. Auten to Kevin W. Auten, property in Liberty Township.
Hugh M. Laubscher to Lisa S. Laubscher, property in Liberty Township.
James R. Krainak to Dragon Firestone LLC, property in Danville, $120,000.
Glenn A. and Debra L. Stayer to Rhonda L. Nakama, property in Mahoning Township, $380,000.
Edward M. Jr. and Jennifer S. Krajewski to Tyler W. and Haleigh E. Leighow, property in Danville, $285,000.
Elizabeth Macan Brittain estate to Matthew and Courtney Traynor, property in Mahoning Township, $368,000.
Keith M. and Shannon M. Koser to Shawn M. and Jennifer E. Sheptock, property in Valley Township, $215,000.
John V. and Susan M. Roberts to Colin Long, property in Danville, $169,000.
Newman Family Trust to Thao T. and Fiori Alite, property in Mahoning Township, $900,000.
Alice J. Buehner to Beverly A. Border, property in Valley Township, $455,000.
Esther Marie Zeager to James W. and Ruth Ann Newswanger, property in Limestone Township, $310,000.
Anthony J. and Yvonne I. Knight to Jie Chen, property in Danville, $155,000.
Gregory S. and Jessica Renee Davis to Keith M. and Shannon M. Koser, property in West Hemlock, $250,000.
Carol I. Smith to Ryan K. Ossont, property in Anthony Township.
BW RRI II LLC to Dhanak Hospitality LLC, property in Valley Township, $2,000,000.
Jared M. and Chelsea A. Shepherd to Waheed Abdul, Maryiam Khairkhah, property in Danville, $234,900.
Harold and Loretta Weaver to Luke Edward and Lauren Mae Glunz, property in Valley Township, $330,000.
Kenneth J. and Tammy L. Berg to Artman Real Estate LLC, property in Mahoning Township, $1,800,000.
Premier Real Estate Agency LLC to Showalter Holdings LLC, property in Mahoning Township, $325,000.
Gary L. Derr, Arlene Derr, Matthew A. Derr, John W. Derr, Amanda Derr to Raymond J. Harvey Jr., property in Valley Township, $30,000.
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY
Tracy H. Schooley to William I. and Stephanie M. Cameron, property in Delaware Township, $20,000.
Linette M. Azinger, David P. Clemens to Andrew Jacob and Lauren Elizabeth Terry, property in Turbot Township.
Virginia F. Azinger estate, Matthew F. Azinger, Marc C. Azinger, Michael Azinger, Linette M. Azinger, executors to A Terry Holdings LLC, property in Turbot Township.
Philip P. and Mildred M. Scicchitano to Alejandro and Courtney N. Rey, property in Kulpmont.
William J. Chesney II, Brittany L. Tharp-Chesney to William J. Chesney II, property in Coal Township.
Shane E. and Rebekah M. McBryan to Aaron Dziadosz, property in Sunbury, $100,000.
Christopher R. and Julia Hoffman to Cecelia Witts, property in Rush Township, $232,000.
Matthew J. and Andrea L. Lupotsky to Alexander J. and Janelle M. Worhacz, property in Ralpho Township, $37,500.
Victor T. and Julieann M. Lisiewski to William Brogan, property in Mount Carmel.
Louise M. Yacko to M&C Property Management LLC, property in Kulpmont, $37,500.
Michael W. and Julie A. Dorman to Haley H. Doan, Tyler Thang Ton, property in Milton.
Junior Fairweather to Tionie Miller, property in Sunbury.
Kenneth Snyder II to Michelle L. Kratzer, property in Milton.
Kenneth R. and Rose E. Davis to Sonia J. and Christopher L. Holmes, property in Turbot Township, $250,000.
Frances Pizak to Mount Carmel Township, property in Mount Carmel.
Sharri and Nicholas Merlino to Nicholas A. and Sharri L. Merlino, property in Coal Township.
Dick A. Witmer estate, Helga P. Witmer estate, Keith D. Witmer, executor; Kevin A. Witmer, executor to Keith D. Witmer, Kevin A. Witmer, property in Delaware Township.
Keith D. and Patti S. Witmer, Kevin A. and Julie Hart Witmer to Keith D. and Patti S. Witmer, property in Delaware Township.
Rebekah Lenig, Braden E. Snyder to Lori A. Lenig, property in West Cameron Township.
Scott A. and Melanie R. Moore to Michael S. Kreamer, property in Sunbury.
Sandra L. Tristan, by agent: Allen K. Neyhard, agent to Michael W. Showers, Sandra L. Tristan, property in Milton.
Grace S. Pastuszek, Holly and Gerald Kerstetter to Holly J. Kerstetter property in Kulpmont.
Kristie J. Strunk-Bogush, Michael K. Bogush, Tammy L. and Edward R. Taylor to Amy Michelle Albertini, property n Coal Township, $55,000.
Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency to Amos S. Fisher, Benuel S. Fisher, Elmer S. Fisher, property in Milton, $85,000.
William J. and Barbara H. Jones to Gary Lynn and Constance L. Gunsallis, property in Shamokin, $85,000.
James S. and Kelly Ann Lesko to Daniel Lesko, property in Kulpmont, $100,000.
Vincent R. Stein Trust for Children, Judy A. Fitzpatrick, trustee to Amos S. Fisher, Benuel S. Fisher, Elmer S. Fisher, property in Delaware Township, $18,000.
Ali Youssef Makki, Sima Jaroudy to Robinson De La Cruz, property in Shamokin, $17,000.
Cheryl Mazeikas to Lori Mazeikas, property in Ralpho Township.
Kenneth R. and Betty J. Callenberger Family Trust, Kenneth R. and Betty J. Callenberger Living Trust, Mary Ann Beech, trustee; Barry W. Callenberger, trustee to J&A Real Estate LLC, property in Milton.
Kay M. Brown to Brown Irrevocable Residential Income Trust, Kay M. Brown, trustee, property in Milton.
Jacob J. and Bessie Bieber to Charlene J. Townsend, property in West Chillisquaque Township.
Barry G. Rozyckie to Joseph R. Rozyckie, property in Point Township.
Ann Marie Vezo, Robert J. Heiser Jr. to God is Great Transport LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $30,000.
Paul and Lisa M. Autry to Kelly A. Dupnack, property in Kulpmont.
Norbert A Dombroski estate, Katheen McAdams, administratrix to Umarova LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $30,000.
Gloria J. Matzura estate, Frederick F. Conetta, administrator & individually; Julie Ann Conetta, Deborah Wolfe, Vernon Wolfe, Gerald Matzura Jr. to Honeymooners Real Estate LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $20,000.
Michael A. and Rachelle N. Funt to Michael A. and Rachelle N. Funt, property in Ralpho Township.
Mark R. and Melanie L. Noll to Sean and Dana Henz, property in Shamokin, $5,000.
Thelma E. and Gerald L. Lloyd Sr. to Aspen Holdings LLC, property in Milton.
George C. and Christine H. Richard to Todd R. and Charlene L. Gutekunst, property in Ralpho Township.
Christopher T. and Kimberly Latshaw to Kimberly Latshaw, property in Mount Carmel.
Joseph L. Pearson to Raquel Princess Teron, property in Mount Carmel, $5,400.
Aaron D. Klock to Edgar Jr. and Doreen Lower, property in Lower Mahanoy Township, $97,500.
John Walter Turofski estate, Sandra Lee Turofski, executrix to Sandra Lee Turofski, property in Ralpho Township.
Glanzair Properties LLC to Colbin Andrew Bostian, William Ned Sterner, property in Northumberland.
Kenneth D. and Noma A. Hoover to Kenneth D. and Noma A. Hoover, Betty Jean Reiner, Dale R. Hoover, property in Lower Mahanoy Township.
Cheryl Hill to Superior Spaces LLC, property in Sunbury.
Gayle Wagner to James G.Wagner II, Scott C. Wagner, property in West Cameron Township.
Mary J. Polek to Sally A. Parsons, Susan P. Racilla, property in Ralpho Township.
Joann F. and Thomas F. Hill, Ann Marie Voloshin to Jacob T. and Nicolette K. Bennett, property in Kulpmont, $35,000.
Kevin J. and Jaclyn Hilton, Thomas M. and Carol Lynd to Brandon H. and Andrea L. Smith, property in Riverside.
Raymond M. Jr. and Melissa Snarski to Raymond M. Snarski Jr., property in Ralpho Township.
Raymond M. Jr. and Melissa Snarski to Melissa Snarski, property in Ralpho Township.
PKS Property Solutions LLC to Alexander Lopez, property in Mount Carmel, $55,000.
Brett N. Russell to Nhondi Azul Booker, property in Mount Carmel.
Karen A. and Robert E. Hollenbach to Leonard Defreece, property in Mount Carmel, $3,600.
LBS Properties LLC to Brouse Realty LLC, property in Mount Carmel.
Gates Development LLC to Ryan E. and Samantha K. Romig, property in Point Township.
Leon T. and Beth L Supsic to Brouse Realty LLC, property in Shamokin.
James F. Boyer to Andrew W. Hart, property in Coal Township, $5,000.
John L. Aten Jr. to CTI 1379 LLC, property in West Chillisquaque Township, $204,000.
Northumberland County Sheriff, Debra L. Steinhart to Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas, trustee; Saxon Asset Seurities Trust 2004 2 Mortgage Loan Asset Backed Notes, property in Coal Township, $1,946.33.
Rachel M. Kurtz estate, Sandra K. Kurtz, administratrix to Joseph W. Jr. and Sandra K. Kurtz, property in Upper Augusta Township.
Sandra R. Heiser-Petrucci, James L. Petrucci to James and Sandra Petrucci Living Trust, Sandra R. Heiser-Petrucci, James L. Petrucci, property in Zerbe Township.
George W. and Susan M. Rachau to Jacqueline Rachau, property in Sunbury.
Jean P. Ososkie estate, Kelly Agnello and Scott Ososkie, administrators to Reify Capital LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $30,529.12.
Yordy Rental Income Only Protector Trust, Veris R. and Crystal L. Yordy to 2160 Main Street LLC, property in Delaware Township, $60,000.
Joette Burgess to Douglas R. and Christy E. Diven, property in Sunbury, $55,000.
William A. Jr. and Deborah A. Spencer to Pennsylvania Conference Association of Seventh Day Adventists Inc, property in Delaware Township, $650,000.
Higher Hope International Ministries to AHP Properties Inc, property in Sunbury.
Ryan and Maki Traynor to Edwin Gutierrez De Jesus, property in Shamokin, $29,000.
Larry S. Bieber II to Jonathan Brownsberger, Angela Deitrick, property in Delaware Township, $40,000.
George H. and Betty L. Renn to Renn Trust, George H. Renn, trustee, property in Jordan Township.
Scott Russell and Tryphena Elaine Kline to Jeffery A. Lebo, Jasmine F. Miller, property in Sunbury, $125,000.
Joseph and Christina Hrubos to Jaimie Nicole House McPhedran, property in West Chillisquaque Township, $325,000.
David E. Graham to Front Door Deal LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $21,500.
Grace E. Fellon,, by agent; Christopher J. Fellon, agent to Thomas G. Krick, property in Northumberland, $249,000.
Brian N. and Sheri A. Diehl to Lauren E. Campbell, Robert J. Grigas, property in Ralpho Township, $280,000.
Wayne A. Hommel, by agent; Evelyn E. Hommel, agent & individually to Kimberly Long, property in Lower Augusta Township, $7,000.
Carol Ann Weikel to Michael B. Ludwig, property in East Cameron Township.
Victor Antonio Gay to Pennforest LLC, property in Coal Township, $5,000.
M. Jane Konyar to Todd A. Lawrence, property in Zerbe Township.
SNYDER COUNTY
Adnan M. and Rabia Ali to Ahmet A. Mohamed, Shereen G. Abdelaziz, property in Shamokin Dam.
Susan D. McFall, Fannie T. McFall to Natalia Holt, property in Selinsgrove.
Robert L. Shellenberger to Gregory A. Beck, Shelby J. Shreck Beck, property in West Perry Township.
Wilmington Savings Fund Society Residential Credit Opportunities Trust Vi A American Mortgage Investment Partners Management LLC to Matthew M. and Tammy J. Dietz, property in Middleburg, $78,000.
Deborah Walter, Beverly J. Counts, Jane Beverly Counts, Pamela Ponchak to Jeremy B. and Liliam P. Hartnett, property in Center Township, $85,000.
Joshua D. and Elizabeth J. Labrec, Elizabeth J. Wilson to Joshua D. and Elizabeth J. Labrec, property in Selinsgrove.
Joshua D. and Elizabeth J. Labrec, Elizabeth J. Wilson to Joshua D. and Elizabeth J. Labrec, property in Penn Township.
Donald R. Moyer to Kirk A. and Heather J. Ritter, property in Adams Township.
James L. Jr. and Cindy L. Trevitz to James L. Trevitz Jr. & Cindy L. Trevitz Primary Residence Protector Trust, property in Jackson Township.
John C. Powell, Johnny C. Powell to Stone Construction Inc, property in Spring Township.
Ritz Craft Corp of PA Inc to Roxann G. Lauver, property in Middlecreek Township.
Glynn J. and Patricia M. Galloway to Johanna Laux, Noah Fry, property in Monroe Township, $235,000.
Richard E. Constant Jr., Richard E. Constant, Donna R. Constant, Constant Irrevocable Residential & Income Trust to Marcus B. Fluck, property in Middlecreek Township.
Creekside Remodeling LLC, Walter R. Newswanger, Eldon R. Weaver to Michael Corman, Jesslyn David Samuel, property in Jackson Township, $250,000.
Kermit R. Kratzer to Troy N. Stuck, property in Penn Township.
Carrie A. Fisher Oberforf, Leon H. Fisher to Arlyn R. and Mabel J. Martin, property in McClure, $990,000.
Tara J. Renner, Tara J. Adamik to Tara J. and Kenneth J. Adamik, property in Adams and Beaver townships.
Cristina M. Pittiglio, Christina P. and Peter W. Coolidge to Mary Wolf, Bryan Walters, property in Monroe Township.
Troy E. and Barbara Gaugler to Theresa Finley, property in Selinsgrove.
Reinard Irrevocable Grantor Trust, Linda L. Boyer, Carl H. Reinard Jr., Peggy A. Keister to Lyndsey M. Schenck, Devan R. Leister, property in Middleburg.
Todd J. and Valerie J. Hollenbach to Alex J. Gemberling, property in Franklin Township.