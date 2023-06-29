MONTOUR COUNTY
Anthony Arcuicci, Christine James to Andrea C.H. and Marc S. Wilson, property in Mahoning Township, $470,000.
Nathan J. and Lauren D. Kunz to Ubuntu Investment Holdings LLC, property in Danville, $220,000.
Iaroslav and Michelle Kondriuk to Sitha Mom, Moly Thuy, property in Danville, $280,000.
Susan M. Fluck to Debdipto Misra, Moonmoon Karmakar, property in Danville, $169,900.
Jason Michael Raynes to Jennifer N. Raynes, propert yin Valley Township.
Noel Santiago Agustin and Paris Elizabeth Blanco to Bhoomi K. Bhuptani, property in Danville, $241,000.
Derek and Brooke Berglund to Jacob Schnee, property in Valley Township, $295,000.
Ryan N. and Hayley Hellums to Alexander Romeo, Mary Shea, property in Danville, $325,000.
Andrea Liu-Gerytch, Ana P. Pires to LT Richards LLC, property in Danville, $159,900.
Steven W. and Melissa H. Croman to Steven W. and Melissa H. Croman, property in Liberty Township.
Don and Marina Kovoor Mathew to Matthew R. and Krutika D. Kiley, property in Valle Township, $611,000.
Priyal Shah, Priti Shah, Kalpesh Shah to Jacob A. Crowson, Alexandra L. Maningat, property in Danville, $222,500.
James C. and Dolores McNamara to Thomas A. and Lauren Scheeler, property in Mahoning Township, $485,000.
Daniel Young, Megan Protasio to Jonathan Gilbert, property in Danville, $227,500.
Carolyn Fry estate to Yvonne Sees, Kelly Sees, property in Valley Township, $400,000.
Lauren E. Campbell, Gregg W. Campbell, Beth A. Campbell to Syed Shah, property in Mahoning Township, $190,000.
Debra K. and Jeffrey O. Koser to Zachary M. Smith, Haleigh J. Minor, property in Danville, $295,000.
Josephine A. Koser to Bradley W. Koser, property in Valley Township.
Chip G. Adams to Christopher G. Adams, property in West Hemlock, $200,000.
Cole Family Trust U/A to Alexandra B. Cole, property in Danville, $176,000.
Howard B. and Katherine E. Pride to Matthew and Lindsay Gale, property in Mahoning Township, $625,000.
Ty Oakley and Kiana N. Fisher to Ty Oakley and Kiana N. Fisher, property in Mahoning Township.
Mary Ann Dickerson to Jon Vincent and Emily Marie Viera, property in Valley Township, $259,900.
Nathan B. Palmer, Wendy Carolina Palmer, Wendy Carolina Padilla Rios to Li Li, Qu Chuanxing, property in Mahoning Township, $319,200.
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY
Greg A. and Teresa A. Mull to Donald Shissler, property in Shamokin, $18,000.
Richard A. and Caroline F. Hazzard to Oscar Rivera Rodriquez, property in Mount Carmel, $25,000.
Bowen Developments LLC to Lee and Melissa Sue Potteiger, property in Zerbe Township.
Amato Properties Inc to Virginia L. Engle, property in Northumberland, $12,000.
Tamara K. and Sean Higgins to Justin T. Kline, Heather G. Mena-Carias, property in Northumberland.
Center State Properties Inc to Gianna Rose D’Agostino, property in Mount Carmel.
PennForest LLC to Wendy Yudelka Sanchez Marte, property in Mount Carmel.
Robert A. Snyder Jr. estate, Christopher A. Snyder, executor to Christopher A. Snyder, property in Upper Augusta Township and Sunbury.
Robert J. and Lynne T. Homiak to Kristen Nicole Duceman, Frank Brosh IV, property in Ralpho Township.
Linda A. and Richard J. Kotwica to Richard Jr. and Linda A. Kotwica, property in Mount Carmel.
Wayne L. and Mary A. Erdman to Wayne L. and Mary A. Erdman, property in West Cameron Township.
Emily J. Kahler estate, Trudy J. Wendt, executrix to Rexhep and Mirsada Palevic, property in Coal Township.
Albert J. and Glenda E. Whitecavage to Amy J. Whitecavage, property in Northumberland.
Joseph L. Pearson to Just Investments LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $15,000.
Joseph L. Pearson to Guilbert Alexander Pichardo Vargas, property in Mount Carmel, $5,500.
David L. and Donna J. Betts to Locust Brook Properties LlC, property in Rush Township.
Pine Hurst Acres Properties LLC toLocust Brook Properties LLC, property in Rush Township, $155,000.
Robert B. Cellitti estate, Diane E. Jablonski, Robert Cellitti, and Todd R. Cellitti, co-executors to Diane E. Jablonski, Robert A. Cellitti, Todd R. Cellitti, property in Sunbury.
Diane E. and Frank S. Jablonski, Robert A. Cellitti, Todd R. and Michele D. Cellitti to Fixx Holdings LLC, property in Sunbury.
Andrew S. Lightcap Jr. to Amber N. Wintersteen, property in Upper Augusta Township.
Todd R. and Michele D. Cellitti, Robert A. Cellitti, Diane E. and Frank S. Jablonski to Robert A. Cellitti, property in Sunbury.
Robert A. Page estate, Donna J. Page, executrix to Donna J. Page, property in Point Township.
Samuel N. and Kathy A. Vetovich to Luxury Generational Inc, property in Shamokin, $47,000.
Frances E. Jones, by agent; Cynthia Lee Purdy, aka Cynthia Lee Fisher, agent to Richard L. Hoffman, property in Northumberland.
Traci L. Woolsey to Paul D. and Colleen C. Franke, property in Watsontown, $140,000.
Grace E. and Christopher J. Fellon to Thomas G. Krick, property in Northumberland.
Four King Real Estate LLC to Frank Julio Manzano, property in Milton.
Sandra and Marshall A. Berge to Sierra Jade Eller, Richard Alan Yoder, property in Shamokin, $64,900.
Michael and Ruth Southwell to Mario J. Madrid Iris, Nelson R. Madrid Irias, property in Mount Carmel, $25,000.
Jonathan N. and Danielle Simpkins to Alex C. Lyons, property in Riverside, $135,000.
Esdras Nehemias Chun Choc to Onofre S. Gordillo Chabla, property in Shamokin, $20,000.
Edward J. Baran estate, Marlene F. Fedorczak and Diane M. Dudanowicz, co-executrix to Marlene F. Fedorczak, Diane M. Dudanowicz, property in Shamokin.
Matthew Snyder, Christina Moore-Snyder to Tyler Snyder, property in Mount Carmel.
Melinda M. Deppen to Marvin R. Campos Cortez, Kelly P. Lopez-Villalobos, property in Coal Township, $60,000.
Paul F. Simington estate, William H. Cole II and Greg S. Cole, executors to David L. and Frances C. Zartman, property in Rockefeller Township, $10,000.
Stacey M. Forney, aka Stacey M. Silks, Michael A. Silks, Theresa A. Bond to Stacey M. and Michael A. Silks, property in Zerbe Township.
Harry W. Berger, by agent; Susan K. Berger, agent to Harry W. Berger Real Estate Protector Trust, Susan K. Berger, trustee, property in Turbot Township.
Harold E. and Hazel K. Koppenhaver to Daniel H. Koppenhaver, property in Lower Mahanoy Township.
Ann Marie Muldoon estate, Mary T. Hentschel, administratrix & individually; John D. Hentschel to Sandra Berger, property in Mount Carmel, $45,000.
Peter R. and Deborah G. Johnson to Wendy Lehman, property in Sunbury.
Flora M. Clark estate, Rebecca A. Moyer, executrix to Bryan D. Clark, property in Upper Mahanoy township.
PennForest LLC to Yohan M. Martinez, property in Coal Township, $9,000.
Deborah M. and Michael R. Kaleta Sr. to David and Shana Auker, property in Rush Township.
Eugene L. and Donna J. Dreese, Judy A. Hafer to Laura Sheesley, property in Point Township.
Bret M. and Christine M. Cox to Bret M. Cox, property in Ralpho Township.
Robert L. and Helen K. Spang to Jolene M. Baumert, property in Jackson Township.
Robert L. and Helen K. Spang to Levi R. Spang, property in Jackson Township.
Penn Forest LLC to Wendy Yudelka Sanchez Marte, property in Mount Carmel, $23,000.
Pine Hurst Acres Properties LLC to David Crone, Alexandra Lee Defrees, property in Riverside, $193,000.
Rocky J. and Holly M. Roshon to Northumberland Home LLC, property in Point Township, $450,750.
Harold R. Gardner to Harold R. Gardner, Robert L. Gardner, Dawn R. Gardner, property in McEwensville and Delaware Township.
Myra E. Hartman to Hartman Primary Residence and Asset Protector Trust, Myra E. Hartman, individually & trustee, property in Lewis Township.
Isabelle L. Steinhart to John C. Briggs, Casey Briggs, Barbara Briggs, property in Coal Township, $125,000.
1 Optimun Consulting LLC to Oscar L. Medina Martinez, Mary Marisol Pinales Mateo, property in Kulpmont, $10,000.
SNYDER COUNTY
Neil A. Courtney, Earl C. Courtney, Donna J. Mitchell to Keith A. and Lori L. Flanders, property in Perry Township, $75,000.
Robert J. III and Roberta E. Kutz to Robert J. Kutz III, property in Union Township.
Vereit Operating Partnership LP, ARC AASLGPA001 LLC to Realty Income Corp, Vereit Operating Partnership LP, ARC AASLGPA001 LLC, property in Selinsgrove, $1,049,642.
David and Donna Strause to Charles W. II and Katelynn N. Walters, property in Selinsgrove.
William M. Young II, Rebecca Young, William M. Young to Jonathan Ludwig, property in Monroe Township, $274,000.
Grayston Farms LLC, Robert A. Grayston Jr. to Brian D. Snyder, Kristen A. Komorek, property in Penn Township.
Neema Selinsgrove LP, Neema Selinsgrove GP LLC to Hummels Wharf Municipal Authority, property in Monroe Township.
Gene D. and Charlotte A. Zartman to Ann August Revocable Trust, property in Monroe Township.
Ronald C. and Vivian L. Soles to Nicole A. Spotts, property in Spring and West Beaver townships.
Barry D. and Marilyn A. Shaffer to Barry D. and Marilyn A. Shaffer, property in Washington Township.
Shawn L. Hokenbrough, Donald W. Aurand to Shawn L. Hokenbrough, property in Freeburg.
Larry E. and Diane A. Hoch to Jacob C. Siruc, property in Selinsgrove.
Kenneth A. Reich to Leroy C. and Mary Ann Reich, property in Spring Township, $30,180.36.
Merle F. Jr. and Nancy R. Ulsh to Eric D. Ulsh, Marle F. Jr. & Nancy R. Ulsh Irrevocable Trust, property in Union Township.
Rae Ellen Gauntlett, Jason C. Robinson to Terry W. Brubaker Jr., Jason C. Robinson, property in Penn Township.
Terry L. & Vivian J. Beaver Family Protection Trust, Matthew I. Beaver, Jennifer A. Bernstein to Terry L. Beaver, property in Penn Township.
Lillian E. Rothrock, John A. Rothrock, Scott D. Rothrock, Michael W. Rothrock to John A. and Patricia Rothrock, property in Franklin Township.
Susquehanna University to Icon REalty LLC, property in Selinsgrove, $1,200,000.
Bruce M. and Sandra J. Blades to Ryan B. and McKenzi N. Keiser, property in Selinsgrove.
Todd A. and Carol K. Bruch to Adam C. Yerger, Margaret M. Neary, property in Penn Township.
Yost J. and Franey E. Speicher to Eli J. and Rebecca L. Hostetler, property in West Beaver Township.
Rudy C. and Judy A. Barner to Jennifer A. Barner, Jessica A. Bailey, Ryan C. Barner, property in Chapman Township.
Dennis Lyle and Anita Louise Slaybaugh, Anita L. Slaybaugh to Thomas J. and Louise W. Wallish, property in Penn Township.
Thomas J. Beaver JR. to Michael A. Bingaman, property in Monroe Township.
Mary Ann and Michael A. Gillespie to Mary Ann Gillespie, property in Jackson Township.
Lee Mitchell Graybill III, Lee Mitchell Graybill II to BAS Realty Group LLC, property in Washington Township, $20,000.