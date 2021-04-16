NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY
n John P. and Bonnie L. Brown to Bonnie L. Brown, property in Lewis Township.
n Jan and Darrol L. Koch to Jan K. and Darrol L. Koch, four properties in Coal Township.
n Moses L. Lapp Jr. to Moses L. Jr. and Susan Lapp, property in Rush Township.
n James A. and Tracy Jo Smith to Robin Howard, property in Point Township.
n Susan G. Shipe to Backwoods Homestead LLC, property in Sunbury.
n Steven D. and Connie J. Ravert to Edward Green, property in Shamokin, $36,500.
n John E. Pickering, Eric J. Pickering to Penny M. Kaiser, Wayne L. Miller Jr., property in Coal Township, $50,000.
n Campbells Building and Remodeling Inc to Selsyn Electric LLC, property in Sunbury.
n Daniel J. Byler to Andre E. and Alania D. Garrote, property in Watsontown.
n David I. Dunkelberger, by agent; Linda Klock, agent to Ralph E. Dunkelberger, property in Shamokin.
n Chad G. Stumhofer, Laura A. Thew, Laura A. Stumhofer to Chad G. and Laura A. Stumhofer, property in Ralpho Township.
n Barry L. Sr. and Jennifer L. Hill to Michael C. and Beatrice M. Fitzgibbon, property in Lewis Township, $3,369.
n Di M. and Ching Sun to Kery L. Ritter, property in Milton, $145,000.
n Donna L. Yucha estate, Michael L. Yucha Sr., executor to Thomas E. Zosh III, Bryant aka Brian Hertzog, property in Mount Carmel.
n Bradley J. and Rebekah R. Howe to Bradley J. Howe, property in Riverside.
n Helen T. Mudry to Stephen M. and Linda J. Krushinskie, property in Shamokin, $1,600.
n Ruth E. Wiest to Eric L. Wiest, property in Upper Augusta Township.
n Dylan M. Page, Shelby L. Klingman to Benjamin D. Calmes, property in Sunbury, $122,000.
n Stanley C. and Susan B. Geist to Yordy Rental Income Only Protector Trust, Veris R. and Crystal L. Yordy, property in Delaware Township, $23,000.
n Charles E. Walter estate, Linsey N. Walter, administratrix; Aaron Walter, Tanae M. Walter to Linsey N. Walter, property in Shamokin.
n Patricia Ann Williams, Barbara A. Thomas to Kevin and Courtney Malukas, property in Ralpho Township, $65,000.
n John D. Leshock to Rebecca Smith, property in Shamokin.
n Joshua and Brianna L. Maciejewski to Reese Houseknecht, property in Ralpho Township, $150,000.
n Cecil D. and Leslie M. Fisher to Dennis and Deborah A. Trayes, property in Turbot Township.
n Gary M. Troutman to Kyle G. Troutman, Tina L. Schaffner, property in Lower Augusta and Rockefeller townships.
n Leon J. and Joy Krushinski, Deborah J. and Gary G. Snyder, Andrew L. and Beth Ann Krushinski, Timothy A. and Lorri Krushinski to Robert J. and Dawn M. Gusick, property in Shamokin, $4,000.
n Angela M. Campbell, Angela and Gary Heckman to Susquehanna River Valley Rentals, property in Sunbury.
n Wilbert C. and Marlene L. Smeltz to Smeltz irrevocable Residential and Income Trust, Kent Smeltz, Kane Smeltz and Kris Smeltz, trustees, two properties in Washington Township.
n Ruth L. Klinger Irrevocable Trust, Ronald C. Klinger, trustee to Judith A. Deppen, property in Herndon.
n Joanne Smith to Joanne Smith, property in East Cameron Township.
n Donna J. Rider, by agent; Robert Troutman Jr. to Heather N. Clayton, property in Turbot Township.
n Lori M. Leibig, Kaila M. McManus to Jonathan Raymond Krah, property in Shamokin, $18,000.
n Bonnie L. Yentsch to Bonnie L. Yentsch, property in Mount Carmel.
n William J. Pollack estate, William J. Pollock, Denise Lusher, individually and executrix to Dulce Maria Marte Gonzalez, property in Kulpmont, $52,000.
n William B. Jr. and Darlene M. Malischewski to Jesse L. and Linday J. Williams, property in Delaware Township.
n Theresa M. Shepherd to Devin Davis, property in Coal Township, $5,000.
n Sean R. Ciborowski, Kyrie A. Snarski, Kyrie A. Ciborowski to Sean R. and Kyrie A. Ciborowski, property in Ralpho Township.
n Connie E. Wehry to Connie E. Wehry, Keneth Daniel Rothermel Jr., property in Upper Mahanoy Township.
n Michael and Shanelle Menapace to Austin and Kaitlyn P. Hornberger, property in Shamokin, $55,000.
n Joseph W. and Darlene Duzick, Darlene Wasilewski to Nicole McCloy, property in Coal Township.
n David R. and Dominica F. McCormick to Ana-Leisha and Zachary Vanderslice, property in Riverside, $210,000.
n Terry D. Young to Diana D. Geedey, property in Sunbury.
n Terry D. Young to Diana D. Geedey, Paula Young Wolfe, property in Upper Augusta Township.
n Gary D. Young, Janice R. Young, Terry D. Young to Diana D. Geedey, Paula Young Wolfe, property in Upper Augusta Township.
n Gary D. Young, Janice R. Young, Terry D. Young to Diana D. Geedey, Paula Young Wolfe, property in Rockefeller Township.
n William D. Janovich Jr. estate, Justin William Janovich, executor to Justin William Janovich, property in Coal Township.
n Stephen Carvelli to 103 N 15th Street LLC, property in Turbot Township, $255,000.
n Karl E. and Betsy M. Schlegel to Keri M. and Blake E. Scott, property in Lower Mahanoy Township.
n Jeremey and Sara L. Strohecker to Lexington National Insurance Corporation.
n Ruth L. Klinger Irrevocable Trust,, Ronald C. Klinger, trustee to Brenda C. Lebo, property in Herndon.
n Betty A. Kerstetter estate, Gary R. Kerstetter, executor to Steven L. Hall, property in Rockefeller Township, $85,000.
n Wayne N. Cawley to Wayne N. Cawley, Amy Williams, property in East Chillisquaque Township.
n Bridget P. Yeigh to Jacob Kitchens, Amanda J. Heavner, property in Sunbury.
SNYDER COUNTY
n Scott M. Hartzell, Daniel P. Fassero, Robert P. Lamont, HFL Real Estate Properties to Store Master Funding XX LLC, property in Middleburg.
n Linda L. Wenrich, Tanya A. Wenrich to Linda L. Wenrich, Tanya A. Wenrich, Brady M. Fries, property in Penn Township
n James R. and Emily L. Wright to Jonathan L. Yetter, Sonya B. Baker, property in Washington Township.
n Don A. Weirick, Susan J. and William Turbitt to Jesse L. and Tonia L. Strouse, property in Selinsgrove.
n Larry A. Michael, Jon D. Michael to Commonwealth of PA, Department of Transportation, property in Monroe Township.
n Warren H. Jr. and Patricia Westman to Amos H. Horning, Almeta J. Horning, Jonathan H. Horning, property in Center Township, $400,000.
n Daniel H. and Naomi R. Martin to David H. and Martha N. Zimmerman, property in Center Township.
n Kenneth A. Sensenig, Kenneth R. Sensenig, Martha M. Sensenig to William S. Martin, property in Perry and Washington townships.
n Robert C. and Abigail E. Fogle Living Trust, Debra L. Nicholas, Jared L. Roush, Northumberland Natl Bank to Jacob R. and RAchael Strouse, property in Selinsgrove.
n Ammon R. Haffly to Dennis Hood, property in McClure.
n Nancy M. Page to Gregory A. and Erica L. Hood, property in Franklin Township, $183,000.
n Edith V. and Steven A. Landis, Janet P. Hackenberg, Debra A. Shaffer to Kevin K. Pyle, Kenton K. Pyle, property in Perry Township.
n Betty Jane Mengle, Glenn Mengle, Donald Lee Stahl, Norma Stahl, Kenneth Charles Stahl, Mary Lou Stahl, Keith Allen Stahl, Betty Stahl to Kristopher R. and Casey Jane D. Stahl, property in Washington Township, $15,800.
n Betty Jane Mengle, Glenn Mengle, Donald Lee Stahl, Norma Stahl, Kenneth Charles Stahl, Mary Lou Stahl, Keith Allen Stahl, Betty Stahl to Kyle A. Stahl, property in Washington Township, $4,200.
n Lawrence D. Nail, David B. and Beverley A. Nail Family Protection Trust to Mark P. Zimmerman, Truly Walters Zimmerman, property in Shamokin Dam.
n Richard A. and Cecelia L. Curtis to Jeffrey R. and Morgan L. Curtis, property in Union Township.
n Thomas G. and Darlene M. Hoffman to Jeffrey David and Julie Nicole Sayre, property in Penn Township.
n David E. and Joann M. Sabotchick to Janet E. Bucher, Ronald D. Sabotchick, property in Shamokin Dam.
n Judith M. Hile to James R. Hile, property in Monroe Township.
n Jeremy S. Rhoads to Tyler J. Rhoads, property in Freeburg.
n Jeffrey David and Julie Nicole Sayre, Julie Nicole McGuigan to Jeffrey David and Julie Nicole Sayre, property in Penn Township.
n Joshua A. Fuhrman to Lisa M. Fuhrman, property in Jackson Township.
n Dale L. and Dina Henry to Clifford A. Wertz, property in Monroe Township.
n Wayne B. Dunkelberger to Wayne B. Dunkelberger, Amber L. Dunkelberger, Michael M. Dunkelberger, two properties in Middlecreek Township.
n Michael J. Mitchell, Daniel R. Mitchell, Myron M. Mitchell to Joanne A. Hohman, property in Adams Township.
n Thomas S. Bailey, Sarah E. Lewine to Andrew Jamgochian, property in Union Township.
UNION COUNTY
n Jonathan C. and Mackenzie L. Richard, Mackenzie L. Richard to Douglas A. Koehler, property in Mifflinburg.
n Kathleen A. and Dwayne M. Ross, Kathleen A. Ditty to Tyler G. Ditty, Jordan A. Ditty, property in Limestone Township.
n Chestnut & Line St Mifflinburg LLC, LGP Realty Holdings LP mem, LGP Realty Holdings GP LLC to McDonalds USA LLC, property in Mifflinburg, $850,000.
n John H. Russell, Shirley M. Russell, by agent; Valerie A. Myers, agent to John H. Russell, property in White Deer Township.
n Charles E. Harp Jr. estate, Tammy Hoover, executrix to Daniel Hayes, property in East Buffalo Township.
n Sharon K. Rowe, administratrix, Arna M. Dershem estate, Debra L. Campbell estate to Larry W. and Jaye Ann Platt, property in White Deer Township, $42,000.
n Katelyn Natalie Allers, Joseph Anthony Michael Tolman to John T. Ptacek, property in Lewisburg.
n John W. Stahl, executor; Wendell E. Stahl estate, Marianne K. Lemon, executor, John W. Stahl, Marianne K. Lemon to Wilmer M. and Marlene L. Zimmerman, property in Buffalo Township, $746,594.62.
n John W. Stahl, executor; Wendell E. Stahl estate, Marianne K. Lemon, executor; John W. Stahl, Marianne K. Lemon to Eugene Z and Anna Mae Horning, property in Buffalo Township, $245,670.20.
n Michael T. and Vicki L. Streett to Walnut Buildings LLC, property in Mifflinburg.
n Thomas L. and Terri K. Duke to Luis R. and Taylor L. Montesinos, property in West Buffalo Township.
n Guy W. Fairchild, Russell H. Fairchild, Fairchild Bros Realty Co to Sue A. Lewis, trustee; Sue A. Lew revocable trust, property in East Buffalo Township.
n Richard A. and Kelly L. Diehl to Timothy Spencer, property in Mifflinburg.
n Charles B. III and Wendy M. Luskin to Zachary L. Scherr, Xi Tian, property in Est Buffalo Township.
n MAB Holdings LLC, Michael A. Buffington, mem to Wainwright Prop Group LLC, property in Kelly Township, $1,115,000.
n Allen A. and Kelly N. Shreve to William E. and Kristin N. Shreve, property in Union Township.
n St. Johns United Church of Christ of Lewisburg to Gregory Adams, Irmgard Seidl Adams, property in Lewisburg.
n Dale L. and Cathy A. Blosser to Laurie B. Fitzpatrick, property in Mifflinburg.
n Paul S. and Denise M. Lin to Kathrine J. Troxell, property in Lewisburg
n David W. and Marjorie A. Swartzlander to GSN Holdings LLC, property in Limestone Township.