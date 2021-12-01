MONTOUR COUNTY
Lodgic Properties LLC to Mitchell T. and Christina M. Welliver, property in Cooper Township, $535,000.
Mitchell T. and Christina M. Welliver to James A. Tanyi, property in Mahoning Township, $389,000.
G. Edward and Judy L. Derstine to G. Edward and Judy L. Derstine, property in Anthony Township.
Jeffrey Allen and Elizabeth Janet Swartz to Nicholas and Elise Truax, property in Derry Township, $328,510.
Megan M. and Keith E. Shalongo to Kelly J. Henrie, property in Danville, $152,500.
Clara F. Lisson to Brandon Gibble, property in Mahoning Township, $95,000.
Michael L. Stauffer estate to Dolly R. Stauffer, property in Liberty Township.
Jacob A. and Tina Naylor to Jacob A. Naylor, property in Mahoning Township.
Sharon K. Spiker to Alan J. Quattrache, property in Danville, $120,000.
Terry L. and Thelma M. Detweiler to Trevor J. Detweiler, property in Limestone Township.
John H. Navrocki estate to Rosario Luna, Wilma Luna, Manoah Luna, property in Danville, $37,000.
Stanley D. Hagenbuch to Ryan Styer, property in Liberty Township, $100,000.
Betty Ellen Kitchen estate to Larry G. Kitchen, Gary C. Kitchen, Doris A. Ulrich, Sharon L. Whiteman, Terry L. Kitchen, property in West Hemlock.
John H. Navrocki estate to Rosario and Wilma Luna, property in Danville, $130,000.
Carol M. Houseknecht, Carol M. Wright to Norman L. Houseknecht, property in Cooper Township.
Carol M. Wright to Norman L. Houseknecht, property in Cooper Township, $150,000.
Harry Louis Stump estate to Kathryn Harple, property in Danville, $299,000.
Charles D. Neuhard to Daniel S. and Karen B. Kreider, property in Anthony Township, $162,500.
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY
Bruce J. Anskis, Cherie L. Anskis, Mark A. Anskis, Nancy Anskis, Dean A. Anskis, Joann M. Anskis to William G. Jr. and Jamie L. Golden, property in Coal Township, $45,000.
Charles Michael Gasperetti Jr. to Karen L. and David Clark, property in Mount Carmel.
Caroline Feidler LLC to AHC Property LLC, property in Milton, $160,000.
Melody Meredith, Melody Derr to Randy Derr, Rachel Warren, Randi Meredith, Zachary Meredith, property in Coal Township. Victoria Lee Fought-Steckler estate, Jennifer M. Cromartie, administratrix to Jacob Dirienzo, property in Shamokin, $52,500.
Leon T. and Beth Supsic to Jacob Dirienzo, property in Shamokin, $52,500.
James W. Wallace to Michael W. Jr. and Ashley L. Bordner, property in Northumberland, $185,000.
David M. and Jannet M. Poe to Zachary T. Gass, property in Sunbury.
Christine Shepard Lansinger to Mary Ann Fleming, Amanda Sweeney, property in Shamokin.
Michael H. and Mary Claire Witcoskie, Randall K. and Annette Witcoskie to Kelly A. Herb, property in Ralpho Township.
Kelly A. Herb to Kelly A. Herb, property in Ralpho Township.
Joseph F. Pupo estate, Jane Ann Pupo, executrix and individually to Jane Ann Pupo, property in Mount Carmel.
John J. and Lori A. Caudle to Adam A. Ferrell, property in Milton.
Samuel A. Mondrosch to Darrel Tyson, property in Snydertown, $90,000.
Charles J. III and Sarah E. McDonald to Charles J. McDonald III, property in Riverside.
Thomas Palko, by agent; Gary L. Palko, agent to Timothy J. Wilkinson, property in Milton.
Gregory S. and Christine S. Betsock to Matthew Kessler, property in Turbot Township.
Amy Apfelbaum Rhode, Byne Rhode to Joseph A. Bluge, property in Sunbury, $145,000.
Amanda Jane Honabach, Torrey Allen Hoy to Theron Wesner, property in Shamokin, $200,000.
Van D. and Ginger K. Rudloff to Suzanne L. Nickler, property in Milton, $160,000.
James L. Bridge, by agent; Marian E. Bridge, agent and individually to Daniel L. and Kathryn L. Kilgus, property in Lewis Township.
Kenneth W. and Angela M. Reynolds to Penny A. and Robert Raup, property in Delaware Township.
Karen Scarlett to Dianne Barskey, Matthew Richardson, property in Marion Heights, $44,900.
Paul Larue Plotts estate, Donna F. Plotts, individually and administratrix; Justin Plotts, Joshua Plots to Donna F. Plotts, property in Point Township.
Peter R. and Deborah G. Johnson to Gregory D. Moyer, property in Sunbury.
Vicki L. Edwards to Jasmin Angelique Smith, property in Northumberland, $95,000.
Mary E. Moser to Mary E. Moser, property in Mount Carmel.
Tim H. and Tina H. Longan to Tim and Tina Longan Irrevocable Grantor Trust, Mecena J. Longan, trustee; Derek Longan, propert in Milton.
Lamar M. Jr. and Tammy A. Cressinger to Tammy and Lamar Cressinger Irrevocable Grantor Trust, Matthew M. Cressinger, trustee, property in Rockefeller Township.
Penny S. Showers to Staci J. Calabro, property in Lewis Township, $200,000.
Brittany Schenck, Brittany and Anthony Morgan to Brittany and Anthony Morgan, property in Northumberland.
SNYDER COUNTY
Service 1st Federal Credit Union to Carlin W. Lehman, property in West Beaver Township.
Richard C. and Marsha A. Lepley, Fred M. and Crystal D. Lepley to Dean E. and Louise Lepley, Daniel C. and Amie M. Hosler, property in Spring Township.
Timothy Keister, Carol Ann Keister to 524 North Market LLC, property in Selinsgrove.
Chip A. and Susan M. Weaver to Ricky E. and Melissa J. Shetter, property in Selinsgrove.
Mountain Valley Inc to Alvin C. and Stacie L. Camp, property in Franklin Township.
Gregory M. and Darlene M. Zimmerman to Raymond W. and Shelby M. Martin, property in Perry Township.
Teri Jo Bailor, Teri Jo Reichenbach to Teri Jo Reichenbach, property in Freeburg.
Jack L. and Melinda J. Knepp to Nicholas A. Lippi, Andrea C. Bell, property in West Beaver Township.
Timothy L. and Teresa J. Berger to Caleb J. and Ashley J. Eia, property in Perry Township.
Allen R. and Jennifer E. Byers to Jason N. and Teresa M. Zimmerman, property in Adams Township.
Jeremy B. and Kristin A. Richard to Jeremy B. and Kristin A. Richard, Jeremy B. and Kristin A. Richard Income Only Protector Trust, property in Adams Township.
Anna M. Wilson, Judy A. Fisher to Brice S. and Sophia Christine, property in Monroe Township, $195,000.
Philip S. Miller, Linda Lee Shambach to H15VKRB LLC, property in Center and Franklin townships.
UNION COUNTY
Christy L. Young to Michael Stuart and Erika Sue Parker, property in Union Township.
Richard J. Rinehart, Sanh B. Tran to Sydney Anne Howard, property in Lewisburg.
Pamela B. Wagner, Matthew C. Olley to Matthew C. Olley, Pamela B. Wagner, property in Mifflinburg.
Haley Doan, Thang Ton to Haley H. Doan, Tyler Thang Ton, property in East Buffalo Township.
Leon W. and Colleen B. Grazul to Harvey M. and Ella Mae Reiff, property in Lewisburg.
Lance Paul and Nicole Kreamer to Anthony E. and Marcella A. Sosnoskie, property in Limestone Township.
Earl James Boop, by agent; Dennis J. Boop Sr., agent; Florence S. Boop, by agent to Andrea D. Keiser, property in Lewis Township.
William S. Park to John D. Jr. and Shari L. Snook, property in Hartley Township.
William S. Park to David W. and Sarah R. Ross, property in Hartley Township.
Karen C. and Douglas W. Hovey to Keith E. and Luann W. Dunlap, property in Mifflinburg.
Curtis L. and Melissa J. Keiser, Walter H. and Jamie A. Croner to Old Town Apartments LLC, property in Kelly Township.
Bret L. and Dawn M. Bertinet to Aaron Benfer, Cassandra Feudale, property in Union County.
David Dobie Hartman to Christy E. Hartman, property in Hartley Township.
Joseph H. II and Christine A. DeLauter to Joseph H. II and Christine A. DeLauter, property in Buffalo Township.
Timothy S. and Kristen Y. Karr, James E. and Darlene S. Holtzapple to TAJSC RE LLC, property in Buffalo Township.
Robert G. and Linda K. Scott, Tim A. and Donna D. Scott to Tim A. and Donna D. Scott, property in White Deer.
Joseph J. DeWalle, Melissa A. Bresenhan to Danielle D. Brown, property in East Buffalo Township.
Harold D. Wagner estate, Rita Cormell, executrix to Mary C. Heuges, property in Lewisburg.
Earl N. and Donna J. Steese to Earl N. and Donna J. Steese, Chad N. Steese, tr; Tanya M. Waler, tr; Steese Irrev Residential & Income Asset Pro, property in Mifflinburg.
Erwin M. and Eva L. Zimmerman to Limestone Township, property in Limestone Township.
Christ Lutheran Church of Lewisburg, PA, Boy Scouts of America Explorer Post 2509 to Daniel and Michele L. Socola, property in White Deer.
Timothy D. and Ruth P. Connolly to Timothy D. Connolly, tr; Ruth P. Connolly, tr; Timothy D. & Ruth P. Connolly Primary Residen; Ruth P. & Timothy D. Connolly Primary Residen, property in East Buffalo Township.
R. Joseph Barraclough to Toni J. Broyan, property in White Deer.
Ryan D. Lecky to Jill Ann Franklin, Scott Andrew Lotze, property in East Buffalo Township.
Daryl L. and Gina L. Beiler to Luke W. and Ada Mae Hoover, property in Buffalo Township.
Glenn and Darlene Martin to Donald and Joyce Beaver, property in Lewis Township.
Philip K. Jr. and Kathryn E. Frederick to Gregory L. and Roberta J. Dorman, property in Hartley Township.