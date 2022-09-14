MONTOUR COUNTY
Breanne DeMarco, Breanne and Gino Anthony Sartori, property in Danville, $135,000.
Brian D. and Donna M. Pedrick, James and Donna Tomanelli, Seth D. and Rosalyn J. Gehman to Michael J. Sr. and Eileen H. Wolf, property in Mahoning Township, $460,000.
Will T. Proctor to Sandra Zimmerman, property in Danville, $199,900.
Donna L. Campbell to Shane M. and Kristen D. Devlin, property in Anthony Township, $136,315.
William B. Fisher to Christina Bowen, property in Anthony Township, $45,000.
Byron C. Roth Sr. estate, Joyce L. Roth to Byron C. Jr. and Beverly K. Roth, property in Valley Township, $145,000.
Larry A. and Debra K. Welliver to Larry A. and Debra K. Welliver, property in Derry Township.
Pete Auten, Peter and Tamera Auten to Marie C. and Shawn Lee Rearick Jr., property in Liberty Township, $195,000.
Sandra D. Zimmerman, Sandra Williams to Timothy S. and Holly P. Berkey, property in Liberty township, $420,000.
Larry A. and Debra K. Welliver to Larry A. and Debra K. Welliver, property in Derry Township.
E. Robert and Betty L. Peifer to Luke Douglas and Jennifer Miller Hess, property in Liberty Township, $200,000.
Augustin E. and Katie A. Jones to Augustin E. and Katie A. Jones, property in Limestone Township.
Gail L. and Lonnie Cope to Zenzel Properties LLC, property in Mahoning Township, $125,000.
Judith J. Brady to Lodgic Properties LLC, property in Valley Township, $300,000.
Claudia L. and James M. Gilreath to Kelly L. Kmetz, property in Danville, $135,000.
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY
Victor F. Nestico estate, Bernard J. Nestico and Sharon Turlis, executors to Catherine M. Nestico, property in Kulpmont.
Nolan Brothers Realty Company dba, Robert T. Nolan, James Michael Nolan to Redman Rentals LLC, property in Kulpmont.
Homestead Property Investments LLC to Skyward LLC, property in Shamokin, $15,000.
Mary A. Kearns, Mary A. Wilkinson, John Kearns to Vanessa I. Gingrich, property in Zerbe Township, $46,000.
Tammy L. Bartless to Christopher and Kristine Ann St. Angelo, property in Lewis Township, $135,000.
Scott A. and Mercy E. Gross to Michael D. and Heather Y. Yarger, property in Upper Augusta Township.
Andrew R. Kopp to William H. and Jill B. Clark, property in Coal Township, $14,000.
Robert E. and Sandra A. Milbrand to Relentless Realty LLC, property in Shamokin, $75,000.
Maureen Adinolfi to Reify Capital LLC, property in Mount Carmel.
Cynthia Ann Schaeffer estate, Heather S. Schaeffer, administratrix to Stone Fortress Residential II LLC, property in Watsontown, $30,000.
Raphael Properties Inc to Reify Caital LLC, property in Mount Carmel.
Molly L. Strawser, by agent; Charles L. Strawser Jr., individually & agent to Charles L. Strawser Jr., property in West Chillisquaque Township.
Bruce L. and Shirley P. Snyder Trust, Bruce L. Snyder and Shirley P. Snyder, trustees to Barbara L. Karmilowicz Primary Residence Protector Trust, Richard G. Scheib, trustee, property in Upper Mahanoy Township.
Reify Capital LLC to Patrick and Brandi Biermaas, property in Mount Carmel, $21,000.
Reify Capital LLC to Patrick and Brandi Biermaas, property in Mount Carmel, $29,000.
Larry and Stephanie Wynn, Stefanie Erin Fisher to Larry Wynn Jr., property in Jackson Township.
Jeffrey E. and Lorrie J. Mull to AR Property Holdings LLC, property in Point Township.
Beth E. Mattingly to Classic Quality Homes Inc, property in Turbot Township.
Alycia E. Haas, Ryan M. Ammerman to Bethany Young, property in Milton.
Robert P. Blyler to Robert P. Blyler Irrevocable Asset Protection Trust, Robert P. Blyler, property in Point Township.
Colleen M. Koharski, Colleen M. and Keith Martin to Thomas A. Orzechowski Sr., property in Coal Township, $125,000.
Joshua Gulba to Thomas Gulba, property in Mount Carmel, $500.
Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Aleah M. Thompson to Sea Investments LLC, property in Shamokin, $180.
Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Aleah M. Thompson to Sea Investments LLC, property in Shamokin, $180.
Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Mary Santor Bartol to Sea Investments LLC, property in Coal Township, $180.
Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Tiffany Hodge to 2Vin Home Investments, property in Shamokin, $111.
Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Sean McDermott to 2Vin Home Investments, property in Shamokin, $111.
Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Apartments and Acquisitions Limited Partnership to 2Vin Home Investments, property in Shamokin, $111.
Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Rental Group Inc to 2Vin Home Investments, property in Shamokin, $111.
Gary R. Watts estate, Granguid I. Watts, individually and executor to Granguid I. and tammy Watts, property in Milton.
Joseph G. and Margaret J. Kappen to Elm St Trust No. 122, Steven Washington, trustee, property in Shamokin, $6,000.
Maryann and David Shafer to Vine St Trust No. 317, Steven Washington, trustee, property in Shamokin, $6,000
Jonathan C. Slack to Andrea R. Long, property in Milton.
Wendy L. Wolyniec to Alexis R. Gundrum, property in Milton.
Christoher J. Lapotsky to Lorelei A. Duke, property in Coal Township, $280,000.
Kevin J. and Linda A. McCarthy to Kenneth V. Bogutskie, property in Shamokin.
Marie E. Rethemeyer to Joseph G. Williams II, property in Rockefeller Township.
John Eisenhauer estate, Carol Dressler, administratrix to Austin Huntington, property in Shamokin, $25,000.
Susan J. Lazarski to Eric Lee and Lindsay S. Haupt, property in Ralpho Township, $335,000.
Barbara A. Shingara to Mark J. and Jodi L. Kilmer, property in Shamokin.
Edward J. and Julie R. Zilinski to Phillip G. Kyle, property in Point Township.
Thomas W. and Wendy S. Brosious to Ryan T. and Amanda M. Brosious, property in Turbot Township.
Jan Nye, Denise Ann Nye, Denise Dreibelbies to Denise Dreibelbies, property in Coal Township.
Harry Whalen Wehry Jr. to Green Acres Whitetails LLC, property in Upper Mahanoy Township, $420,000.
Stone Fortress Residential LLC to Brian Rute, property in Delaware Township, $242,000.
Central Builders Supply Company, Central Builders Supply Inc to DRIVE, property in Point Township.
Robert R. Breon to William A. and Kristin Tasker, property in Northumberland, $2,000.
Patricia A. and Timothy A. Worhacz to Best Cleaners of Carpet Upholstery Tile and More LLC, property in Coal Township, $7,500.
Salvvatore and Molly Rosso, John B. and Diana Rosso, Rosalie and Frank Lopiccolo, Kristin Rosso, Kristin and Justin Moe, Joseph Rosso to Brian G. and Erin M. Wetzel, property in West Cameron Township, $70,000.
Nolan Brothers Realty Company, Robert T. Nolan, James Michael Nolan to Joseph M. Petrovich, Heather M. Billman, two properties in Kulpmont.
Jathan Allen Lamar and Kaitlin M. Stover to John W. Shirmer, property in Mount Carmel.
PIG Ventures, PIG Ventures Inc to Troy L. and Nikki M. Laudenslager, property in Jordan Township.
Margaret and Thomas Valeiko to George L. Grogan, property in Shamokin, $30,000.
Robert and Maria C. Dallazia to Dianna L. Higginbotham, property in Mount Carmel, $4,000.
2009 Fred Randell Phillips and Steven Phillips Deed of Trust, Fred Randell Phillips, trustee to Michael III and Angela Shingara, property in Lower Mahanoy Township, $150,000.
William J. aka Bill J. Romanoskie to Stefanie Fisher, property in Coal Township, $89,000.
M&S Holdings LLC to Heartly LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $95,000.
William D. Lenker, agent; Kerry L. Lenker, by agent to Mark H. and Sara E. Lenker, property in Upper Augusta Township.
John A. and Renee G. Brown to Tyler Hunsinger, property in Shamokin.
Kimberly A. Bowman, Roberta J. Weinreich estate to Michelle Marquardt, property in Kulpmont, $65,000.
Diane M. Costa, Douis E. Costa estate to R&R Bowers Inc, property in Zerbe Township.
Charles E. III and Tina L. Schlegel to Charles E. Schlegel III & Tina L. Schlegel Revocable Intervivos Trust, Charles E. Schlegel III, trustee, property in Upper Augusta Township.
Rood Graydon to Cirilo Zeferino Cabita, Vincenta Linares, property in Kulpmont, $5,000.
Shirley M. Marks to Marilyn K. Minnier, property in Point Township, $175,000.
Robert E. Kear estate, William F. Kear, executor to Christine Lee Kear, property in McEwensville.
Ricky and Julie Derck, Michael and Abigail Derck to Michael A. Derck, April A. Kashner, property in West Cameron Township.
Ricky G. and Julie Derck to Michael A. Derck, property in Zerbe Township.
Braiden G. and Kelly L. Reich to Nathan J. Oropeza, Timothy J. Oropeza, property in Sunbury, $127,000.
Erik R. Taylor, Michelle M. Bressi to Madison L. Newbury, property in Coal Township, $125,000.
JMAC Realty LLC to Home Concept LLC, property in Mount Carmel.
Sharon A. Stamm estate, Keven L. Stamm, executor to 3526 Carey LLC, property in Shamokin, $20,000.
Christine Kanelakis to James M. and Joanna R. Carroll, property in Milton, $160,500.
SNYDER COUNTY
Edwin Z. Martin, Miriam M. Martin, Reuben S. Martin to Reuben S. Martin, property in Union Township.
Terry Lee Reinard, Eileen Mae Reinard, Eileen Mae E. Reinard to Terry L. Reinard II, Elizabeth D. Hackenberg, property in Union Township.
Larry A. and Susan L. Crawford to Larry A. and Susan L. Crawford, property in Union Township.
James A. and Patricia Faulkner to Ian M. and Taylor S. Bower, property in Monroe Township.
Stacy Ann Goodling, Stacy A. Goodling, Stephanie J. Goodlig to Longacre Realty Group LLC, property in Selinsgrove.
Matthew L. and Kaitlin E. Sheaffer to Whitney M. and Bryce M. Smith, property in Penn Township.
Ricky E. and Stacey E. Hawk to Shaun Timothy and Ashley Knepp, property in Selinsgrove, $161,125.
Olga Smith to Douglas and Doris L. Benner, property in Selinsgrove, $320,000.
Colby M. Snook to Carlos G. Inoferio, property in Penn Township, $249,000.
Thor R. and Christine M. Edmiston to Taylor I. Cole, Preston Merrick Hommel, property in Beavertown.
Russell L. III and Nancy L. Zerbe, Lori Shrawder, Kathy J. Smith, Kathy J. and James E. Bettis, Karl T. and Stacey L. Zerbe, Mary E. and Steven J. Eaton, Steven W. and Karen S. Miller to Corey Leonard and Jessica Marie Smith, property in Center Township.
Kristopher A. and Anna E. Trayer to Erin M. Atchison, property in Monroe Township, $149,900.
Gary E. Narehood to John M. Stoltzfus, Jamie S. Stoltzfus, property in Beavertown.
Ross A. Stephens, Dean A. Stephens, Dean Alvin Stephens, Greg A. Stephens to Greg A. Stephens, Ross A. Stephens, property in Jackson Township.
Timothy A. and Jennifer K. Stahl to Mardean R. and Sheree L. Howell, property in Perry Township, $500.
Mardean R. and Sheree L. Howell to Mardean R. and Sheree L. Howell, property in Perry Township.
David A. and Alicia D. Beiler to The Lads Group LLC, property in Franlin Township.
Amos L. and Laura A. Beiler to The Lads Group LLC, two properties in Franklin Township.
Ryan S. and Hilda M. Martin, Hilda M. Brubaker to Casey J. Stauffer, property in Perry Township, $400,000.
Mary C. Rice, ary C. and Chad Shaffer, Dean A. Rice, Pamela J. and G. Christian Andreasen Jr. to Mary C. Shaffer, property in Penn Township.
Robin L. and Barbara L. Knepp to Frank L. Luckenbaugh, property in Spring Township.
Antonio Charron to Gregory A. Beck, Shelby J. Shreck Beck, property in Chapman Township.
Richard A. and Patricia A. Hackenberg to Dustin E. and Andrea N. Folk, property in Franklin Township.
Donald E. and Vivian M. Leach to Noah E. and Neshamah R.K. Leach, property in Chapman Township.
Stephanie M. Bowersox, Connie L. Bollinger, Stacy L. Gemberling to Joshua R. Gemberling, Stacy L. Gemberling, property in Perry Township.
Brenda A. Vandine, Wendy L. Scholl, Betty J. Snyder to Larry G. and Nancy M. Martin, property in Union Township.
Gregory L. and Debra L. Bingaman to Emily L. Hibbs, property in Center Township.
UNION COUNTY
William B. and Judith W. Bruce to Thomas L. and Terri A. Fought, property in East Buffalo Township.
John L. Yount to Joseph Z. Hoover, property in Union Township.
Tyler and Jenna Dotts to Cody R. and Jessie M. Johnston, property in Mifflinburg.
Karen J. Renells, Karen J. Rennells to Karen J. Rennells Income Only Grantor Tr, property in Buffalo Township.
Ralph E. and Nancy M. Miller to Ralph E. Miller & Nancy M. Miller Income Only, Nancy M. Miller & Ralph E. Miller Income Only, Ralph E. & Nancy M. Miller Income Only Grantor, Nancy M. & Ralph E. Miller Income Only Grantor, Ralph E. Miller Income Only Grantor Tr, Nancy M. Miller Income Only Grantor Tr, property in Buffalo Township.
Steve M. Hollenbach to Elizabeth A. and John M. Hollenbach, property in New Berlin.
John III and Bethany Heiges to Vicki M. Pachucki, property in Mifflinburg.
Paul S. Sr. and Nonette B. Clemens to Paul S. Clemens Sr., Nonette B. Clemens, Carl L. Clemens, property in Buffalo Township.
Kardin M. and Ashley S. Hall to Shelby Baker, property in Hartley Township.
David A. Anderson, admr; Steven R. Anderson estate to Pamela A. Schauer, Tracy K. Wilcox, property in Union Township, $325,000.
Leonid G. and Svetlana A. Pavlov, Pavlov Irrev Residential & Income Asset Pro to Leonid G. Svetlana A. Pavlov, Natalia Skotedis, Tr; Carina Pavlov, Tr; Stephen Pavlov, Tr, property in Kelly Township.
Carl Milofsky, Sandra Hainline Elion to Milofsly Elion Irrev Grantor, Tr; Elion Milofsky Irrev Grantor Tr; Jude Elijah Elion, Tr; Tessa McLure, property in Lewisburg.
Sara M. Newbury, Sara M. Newburry, Joel R. Newbury, Joel R. Newburry to Joel R. and Sara N. Newbury, property in Kelly Township.
Mary Ann Asher to Tony Kinser, property in Gregg Township, $135,000.
Mark A. Rosini, Tr; M. Arlene Rosini, Mary Arlene Rosini, Mary Arlene Rosini Living Trust to Whispering Mountain Vac Rentals LLC, property in Hartley Township, $262,000.
Trevor M. Leitzel, Korbin G. Leitzel to Matthew Saratowski, Shannon Cos, property in Union Township, $285,000.
Pierre Joanis, Lyde Joanis to Anthony M. Jr. and Gyneeka Morgan, property in East Buffalo Township.
Wanda L. Bottiger, Wanda L. Zechman, Aaron B. Hoover, George J. Zechman, Blanche R. Calder, Blanch R. Calder to Joann R. and Aaron B. Hoover, property in Lewis Township.
Wanda L. Bottiger, Wanda L. Zechman, Blanche R. Calder, Blanch R. Calder to Wanda L. and George J. Zechman, property in Lewis Township.