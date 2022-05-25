MONTOUR COUNTY
Jeffrey D. Zapach to Jeffrey D. Zapach, property in Valley Township.
Michael Ward, Nicole Zagelbaum to Jacob Michael Puzzuto, property in Danville, $170,000.
Gregory P. Geist, Mandy R. Geist, Claudia L. Geist, Claudia L. Gilreath, James M. Gilreath to Claudia L. and James M. Gilreath, property in Danville.
Jillian Wood Randler to 739 Wall St Intervivos Revocable Trust, property in Danville, $269,500.
Shane Matthew Woolcock to Shane Matthew and Rachel Elisabeth Woolcock, property in Washingtonville.
Amelia G. Morgan to Taxiarhia Arabatzis, property in Danville, $200,000.
Gerald J. Jr. and Shannon A. Splitt to Dragon Acre LLC, property in Danville, $125,000.
Erica Elise Lewis to Michael D. and Meghan M. Heaps, property in Danville, $179,900.
Eugene R. Shipe, deceased to Scott A. and Hannah R. Davis, property in Danville, $174,900.
James Joseph Mutchler, Gail Mutchler, Mark Mutchler, Lori Mutchler, Ann Reinaker, Daniel Reinaker, Jerome Mutchler, Carol Mutchler to Patrick J. Mutchler, property in Mahoning Township, $202,000.
Margaret M. Hovi to Thomas D. Prough, property in Valley Township, $239,000.
Charles J. Hughes, Stacey A. Hughes, Mildred A. Hughes to James H. and Bonnie M. Trump, property in Danville, $89,000.
Dressler Realty LLC to Shaun Snyder, Snyder’s Watering Hole LLC, SWH Holdings Inc, property in Valley Township, $202,500.
Joan Marie Miller to John M. II and Dorette D. English, property in Mahoning Township, $399,000.
Jacob J. and Salina E. Hershberger to Sarah C. Gagnon, property in Anthony Township, $229,900.
Robert S. and Ashley Kurtz to Hen Housing LLC, property in Danville, $131,500.
Vishal C. Mehra, Dawn L. Barie to Vishal C. Mehra, property in Mahoning Township.
Red Gate Land Company LLC to Red Gate Land Company LLC, property in Anthony Township.
Timothy and Marguerite Allen to Marguerite E. Allen, property in Liberty Township.
Richard M. and Janelle L. Hitchcock, Janelle L. Duttinger to JBK Property Group LLC, property in Valley Township, $163,000.
Megan Hendricks, Megan Whitmoyer to Doug Wesner, Kyle Wesnter, property in Danville, $115,000.
Jay E. and Phyllis M. Wissler to Kyle W. and Dorcas E. Gerber, property in Derry Township, $45,700.
Jacob J. and Salina E. Hershberger to David S. Jr. and Barbara S. Hostetler, property in Limestone Township, $275,000.
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY
Steven W. and Jodi Lynne Schroth to AR Property Holdings LLC, property in Point Township, $50,000.
Isaac A. Jr. and Joan M. Kunkel to BD Rentals & Investment Properties LLC, property in Sunbury, $200,000.
Patricia Mary Kimber, by agent; Katherine A. Gabry, agent to Lauren Mattivi, property in Riverside, $255,000.
Mark O. Ambrose, Alimara P. Cassidy to Alimara P. Cassidy, property in Riverside, $172,200.
Joshua Kenneth Stryker to Joel F. Romano Puntier, property in Shamokin, $500.
Patricia Ann Brubaker Family Protection Trust, Donald Brubaker and Amy Stuck, trustees to Donald W. and Grace E. Brubaker, property in Rockefeller Township.
John L. and Beverly F. Eisenhower to Benjamin J. Eisenhower, property in Point Township.
Robert W. and Angela J. Kelley to Beth Kaczmarczyk, property in Marion Heights.
Jose N. Avalo Hernandez to Sara Ann Ashcraft, property in Milton, $149,900.
David and Brandie Sandri to Keith and Cathy Yordy, property in Shamokin, $50,000.
Marie J. Stelma estate, Sandra M. Bakowicz, executrix to Cody Rebuck, property in Ralpho Township, $170,000.
John P. and Janet T. Towey to Joseph J. and Rebeccalyn Towey, property in Mount Carmel.
Greg and Jessica Adams to Greg and Jessica Adams, property in Coal Township.
L. Marlene Reitz estate, Brenda Zielinski, executrix & individually to Gary L. Miller, property in Shamokin.
Cindy D. Woodruff, Sherri A. Shingara, Charles M. Paul, Kevin L. Paul to Charles M. Paul, property in West Cameron Township.
Carol and Nicholas Catino to Denis Smokowicz, property in Shamokin, $1,000.
Steven R. Masser to Steven R. Masser, property in Shamokin.
Terry S. and Lynda J. Fogelman to Ethan W. and Allison M. Fiedler, property in Turbot Township, $406,750.
Susan A. Vespi, Christopher T. Ehmann to 101 S Plum Street LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $40,000.
Stephen I. and Donna L. Schwalm to Emmanuel Holiness Church, property in Jordan Township.
Kenneth J. and Tammy L. Leeman to Randy Slodysko, property in Shamokin, $12,000.
Denise A. Sweeney to Amanda L. Sweeney, property in Shamokin.
Debra L. Eakin to MIRA Real Estate LLC, property in Watsontown, $800,000.
Debra L. Eakin to MIRA Real Estate LLC, property in Watsontown, $240,000.
Judith A. Canouse to Joshua and Adrianne Lehman, property in Coal Township.
Judith A. Canouse to Joshua and Adrianne Lehman, property in Coal Township, $147,000.
William C. Jr. and Kim Simmon to 200 E Chestnut St LLC, property in Shamokin, $50,000.
Yost Irrevocable Grantor Trust, David N. Yost to David Neal and Evelyn Suzanne Yost, property in Milton.
Tyler W. and Mercedez Hartline to David and Tyanne Rose Wengerd, property in Delaware Township, $250,000.
Paul and Nichole C. Lubold to Niles J. Kauffman, property in Coal Township, $90,000.
Anthony Armando Rainal estate, Antoinette Rainal Lubisich, executrix to Concetta Rainal Barni, property in Marion Heights.
Elizabeth D. Bastian to Nicole Lee Shoemaker, Ashley H. Bastian, property in West Chillisquaque Township.
Phenomenal Living Homes LLC to Nathan P. Rothermel, Courtney L. Klinger, property in Zerbe Township, $130,000.
Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Troika Realty Holdings LLC to Kristofer M. Kleman, property in Coal Township, $310.
Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Shamokin Property Group LLC to Kevin Yeager, property in Shamokin, $200.
Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Glen A. Shurock Jr. to Kevin Yeager, property in Shamokin, $200.
Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Brookelynn Hamilton to Kevin Yeager, property in Shamokin, $200.
Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Five Star Trading Inc to Kevin Yeager, property in Shamokin, $200.
Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Benjamin R. Holtzapple, Natasha M. Drost to Kolya Kramarenko, property in Coal Township, $150.
Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Vanesa Lehman to Kolya Kramarenko, property in Coal Township, $105.
Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Laticia Hoagland to Catharina Kurver, property in Sunbury, $9,500.
Daisy M. Brouse to Brouse Irrevocable Residential and Income Asset Protector Trust, Daisy M. Brouse, Lewis D. Brouse, trustee; Brenda L. Testa, trustee; Michael L. Brouse, trustee, property in Turbot Township.
Janet Ida McAfee to McAfee Irrevocable Residential and Income Asset Protector Trust, Janet I. McAfee, Ryan P. McAfee, trustee; Tiffany A. McAfee, trustee; Heather L. Cahill, trustee, property in Rush Township.
Cassandra A. Ricketts, Benjamin R. Fishburn to Nicholas David and Meghan Ora White Flint, property in Riverside, $320,000.
A. Christobell Byle estate, Jane Seabolt, Karen Leader, Janet Dreese, aka Janet Drees, Ann Hess, co-executrices to Jane Seabolt, Karen Leader, Janet Dreese, aka Janet Drees, Ann Hess, property in Lower Mahanoy Township.
Dwight E. Sr. and Linda M. Wolfe to Dwight E. Wolfe Jr., Tammy Wolfe, David E. Wolfe, Trisha Wolfe, property in Lower Mahanoy Township.
Troy A. Stiely to Troy A. Stiely Revocable Inter Vivos Trust, Troy A. Stiely, trustee, property in Little Mahanoy Township.
David A. and Fannie F. Beiler to Levi E. and Anna Beiler, property in Delaware Township.
William and Leslie Hartline to Tyler W. Hartline, property in Delaware Township.
David J. Klinger estate, Marjorie A. Hessner, executrix to Marjorie A. Heffner, property in Mount Carmel.
Acorn Estates, LLC, aka Acorn Estates LLC to Iobst Operations LLC, property in Shamokin, $20,000.
Acorn Estates, LLC, aka Acorn Estates LLC to Iobst Operations LLC, property in Shamokin, $20,000.
Acorn Estates, LLC, aka Acorn Estates LLC to Iobst Operations LLC, property in Shamokin, $3,000.
Acorn Estates, LLC, aka Acorn Estates LLC to Iobst Operations LLC, property in Shamokin, $20,000.
Timothy A. and Christine A. Russell to Jason L. Fasold, property in Point Township.
Craig J. and Gail L. Litchard to Karlos Roberto and Amanda Louise Lattimore, property in Northumberland.
Peter J. and Kelly R. Long to Gabriella R. and Michael T. Rumberger, property in Coal Township, $110,000.
Lions Club Home Association of Kulpmont PA to Kulpmont Christopher Club, property in Kulpmont, $7,000.
Richard and Carol L. Minnier to Jayme N. Allar, property in Rockefeller Township.
Daniel A. Fahringer, William R. Hetrick, Nancy B. Fahringer to Daniel A. Fahringer, William R. Hetrick, property in Shamokin.
Northumberland County Sheriff for David R. Herman Jr., Susan A. Lutz, aka Susan A. Herman to UNB Bank, property in Shamokin, $2,498.85.
Matthew S. Cluck to Kevin A. Matter, Roxy R. Yocum, property in Lower Mahanoy Township, $185,000.
Nicholas S. and Patricia L. Brokenshire to Steven Casey, property in Coal Township, $10,000.
Frank (Francis) J.B. Duffy, by agent; Melanie I. Duffy, agent & individually to Melanie I. Duffy, property in Snydertown.
Robin A. Temple, Robin A. and Craig A. Santucci to Craig A. and Robin A. Santucci, property in Riverside.
Derek G. and Esmeralda VanBuskirk to Derek G. VanBuskirk, property in Watsontown.
Carl L. and Gina T. Pardoe to Miranda Pardoe, property in West Chillisquaque Township.
Jeremiah and Erin M. Soboleski to Joanne E. Andruscavage, property in Mount Carmel, $500.
Shakeya and Jordan Rhoden to Keeba A. Mills, property in Coal Township, $1,500.
Raymond M. Bednar estate, Elaine L. Dewire, individualy & executrix to Michael Miller, property in Coal Township, $1,000.
Emma C. Downey to Ryan J. and Lauren Paul, property in Milton, $169,900.
Allen A. and Carol L. Spigelmeyer to Mathew A. Barlow, Christopher J. Johnson, property in Northumberland, $219,500.
Bowen Developments LLC to Lee and Melissa Sue Potteiger, property in Zerbe Township.
Frank Bellace to Ashley M. Long, property in Coal Township, $95,450.
William H. and Rita M. Howeter to Bernard J. and Kelsey J. Keissling, property in Upper Mahanoy Township.
David W. and Nicole Blank to Splain Properties LLC, property in Upper Augusta Township.
Truist Bank to Yolanda Gary, Bryan Garland, Ghop Wellness Center, property in Mount Carmel.
Glenn E. Kreisher estate, William D. Kreisher, administrator to William D. Kreisher, Robert G. Kreisher, property in Coal Township.
Lisa and Michael Summers to Mark D. Rothermel, property in Sunbury.
Irene Mae Bingaman estate, Irene M. Robbins, Rose Robbins, Randall Robbins, Daniel J. Bingaman Jr. to Jason R. and Katherine L. Yarnell, property in Lewis Township, $189,900.
Judith A. Taylor estate, James L. Taylor and Pauline M. Taylor, co-executors to Tonny M. Pireto, Eric Florimon-Reed, property in Milton.
Sheridan Associates to Pennsylvania Keystone Terrace Associates, property in Coal Township, $1,551,356.99.
Timberwood Associates to Pennsylvania Terrace Associates, property in Kulpmont, $1,451,376.10.
Nottingham Associates to Pennsylvania Keystone Terrace Associates, property in Ralpho Township, $1,289,393.
Gartek Holdings LLC to Craig and Jamie Stiely, property in Lower Augusta Township.
Charles L. Staskiel Sr. to Charles L. Staskiel Sr., Devon McCollum, property in Marion Heights.
Robert W. Sheela II, Robin L. Keiper to Alanna S. Williams, property in Mount Carmel.
Joseph and Sherry Lee Marczyk to Jennifer Martina, property in Sunbury, $56,000.
Raymond M. Bednar estate, Elaine L. Dewire, individually & executrix to Elaine L. Dewire, property in Coal Township.
Ralph H. Kerstetter, by agent; Alma Mae Kerstetter, agent and individually to Alma Mae Kerstetter, property in Point Township.
Baranoski Irrevocable Residential and Income trust, Gary E. Baranoski and Jeffrey J. Baranoski, trustees to Jeffrey J. Baranoski, property in Zerbe Township.
Margaret L. Ferentz, aka Margaret L. Slodysko to Margaret L. Ferentz, property in Coal Township.
Richard V. and Donna K. Houser to Houser Irrevocable Residential and Income Asset Protector Trust, Richard V. and Donna K. Houser, Amy L. Brown, trustee; Chad R. Houser, trustee, property in Washington Township.
Barbara Ann and William Thew Jr. to Thew Irrevocable Residential and Income Asset Protector Trust, Lori Thew-Steele, trustee; William W. Thew, trustee; Thomas M. Thew, trustee, property in Washington Township.
William and Barbara Thew to Thew Irrevocable Residential and Income Asset Protector Trust, Lori Thew-Steele and William W. Thew, trustees; William Thew, Barbara A. Thew, property in Zerbe Township.
David M. and Alma H. Martin, Amos M. and Louise M. Martin to Amos M. and Louise M. Martin, property in Lewis Township.
David M. and Alma H. Martin, Amos M. and Louise M. Martin to David M. and Alma H. Martin, property in Lewis Township.
Brandon William Barner to Brooke L. Shumaker, property in Sunbury, $160,000.
Aaron and Brittany J. Adams to Mitchell Alan Carl, Rachelle Kiyann Viruet, property in Ralpho Township, $150,000.
Military Warriors Support Foundation to Fames F. III and Lauren E. Bayer, property in Northumberland.
Cole Properties to Richard A. Krebs, property in Milton, $4,500.
Eric C. Diggan, Jeffrey F. Diggan, Michele L. Rishel to Judy A. Forbes, property in Milton.
Wayne E. and Diane M. Dobson to Wayne E. Dobson, property in Shamokin.
Kyle L. and Jade S. McManigle, fka Jade S. Coxe to Kyle L. and Jade S. McManigle, property in Point Township.
Tami L. Fisher to Jordan C. Stavely, Kayla L. Deitrich, property in Northumberland.
Paul W. and Carol A. Vayda to Jeffrey L. and Carey A. Inch, property in Northumberland.
Wendy R. Via to Mathew and Britney L. Delmonico, property in Delaware Township.
Mathew and Britney Delmonico to Mark D. Garza, property in Delaware Township, $254,000.
David C. Pennypacker Jr. to Kelly and Luis Harrington, property in Shamokin, $10,000.
Brandon C. and Mallory J. Wiest to Leonard C. and Krista A. Schaible, property in Upper Mahanoy Township, $120,000.
Beverly M. Spechock estate, Lisa Autry, executrix & individually to Donna and Samantha Renna, property in Shamokin.
Brandon Bushinski to Myron Mummey, property in Shamokin, $163,000.
Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to Ioannis M. Kostalas, Edgar Juarez, property in Mount Carmel, $47,606.
Marie B. Welliver estate, Harold W. Welliver, executor to Welliver Irrevocable Residential and Income Trust, Timothy W. Welliver, trustee, property in Lewis Township.
Penny M. Sweetra, nka Penny M. Kaiser, William Low Sr., Wayne L. Miller Jr., Kathy Miller to Brenda L. Alleman, property in Coal Township, $98,000.
Louise V. Zenel, by agent; Cynthia Latzko, agent to Cynthia Ann Latzko, property in Shamokin.
Kimberly A. and Stephen P. Pesarchick to Kenneth J. and Jennifer L. Schultz, property in Marion Heights.
Russel F. Krout estate, Myong S. Emery, executrix to Famvest XV Cottage park at Fort Boone LLC, property in Turbot Township.
Marie B. Welliver estate, Harold W. Welliver, executor to Timothy W. Welliver, property in Lewis Township.
Michael E. Sr. and Deborah A. Boone to Michael E. Boone Jr., property in Snydertown.
James P. Garman, by agent; Angela L. Garman, agent; Sharon L. Garman to Steka Properties LLC, property in Sunbury.
Richard A. and Donna J. Freet to Jerry L. Freet, property in Sunbury.
Paula R. Chaundry, aka Paula R. Scopelliti, Scott W. Chaundy to Paula R. and Scott W. Chaundy, property in Shamokin.
SNYDER COUNTY
Martin R. and Doreen G. Weiser to David M. Bobb, property in Shamokin Dam.
Christopher R. and Orlagh M. Brancato to Kurt A. and Mary R. Schertle, property in Monroe Township.
Lavon and Rosanna K. Nolt to Justus L. and Joanne M. Nolt, property in Franklin Township.
David B. Gray to Charles M. and Jessica S. Neiman, property in Monroe Township.
William W. Jr. and Tammy M. Smith to James H. and Alma Z. Burkholder, property in Center Township.
Daphne E. Goodson Revocable Trust, Suzanne N. Hoke, Daphne E. Goodson to Ronald D. Scutt, property in McClure, $135,500.
Gene A. Roush, Guy E. Roush & Meriam J. Roush Revocable Living Trust Agreement to Nathan A. Spigelmyer, Eugene I. Spigelmyer, property in Center Township.
Enos M. and Dena E. Yoder to Enos R. and Emma L. Zook, property in Penn Township.
Harvey and Tawnya Reichenbach to Nicole Martin, Christine Martin, property in Monroe Township.
Nils and Simona Lovik to Edward G. Jr. and Barbara H. Mihalik, property in Monroe Township, $10,000.
Jean M. and Shane M. Fawver to Kyle C. Fawver, property in Perry Township.
Dale L. and Tracy B. Maneval to Falling Forest Properties LLC, property in West Perry Township.
Dale Lee Maneval, Dale Maneval, Terry William Maneval, Terry W. Maneval to Falling Forest Properties LLC, property in West Perry Township.
Dion B. and Stephanie Kline to Hunter Croman, property in Penn Township.
William A. and Teana M. Heckman to William A. Heckman & Teana M. Heckman Primary Residence Protector Trust, property in Adams Township.
Conestoga Wood Specialties Corp to Eric D. Stone, property in Beavertown, $3,000.
Conestoga Wood Specialties Corp to Conestoga Wood specialties Corp, property in Beavertown.
Cenpen Properties LLC to John M. and Sue A. Beachel, property in West Beaver Township.
Robert A. and Karen L. Moyer to Troy M. and Hannah Brubaker, property in Freeburg.
Michael Yahner to Brandii Franek, property in Selinsgrove.
Amos H. and Almeta J. Horning, Jonathan H. and Lillian Z. Horning to Jonathan H. and Lillian Z. Horning, property in Center Township.
Ruth Deluca to Ann M. Walter, property in Penn Township.
Sue A. Hower, Margaret M. Baker to Annette S. and James V. Kerstetter, property in Spring Township.
Shirley B. Mull to Ryan D. and Holly Haines, property in Monroe Township.
Verlyn Ray Melhorn, Kenneth S. Melhorn to Susan E. Benscoter, property in Center Township.
Todd A. Meckley, Meckley Irrevocable Trust to Arthur T. and Lynette M. Thomas, property in Monroe Township.
Jonas K. Beiler to All Washed Up Carwash LLC, property in Franklin Township and Middleburg, $125,000.
Curtis E. and Marie Michelle Lyter to RC Sheaffer Properties LLC property in West Perry Township, $350,000.
Sara M. Watkins, Sara M. and Austin W. Renz to Sara M. and Austin W. Renz, property in Shamokin Dam.
Rachael S. McCardle, Rachael S. McCardle Living Trust to Rachael S. McCardle, property in Center Township.
Deborah L. Myers, Deborah L. Myers Smith, William H. Smith to Coy R. and Whitney N. Weller, property in Washington Township.
Joyce A. Nace to David L. and Scott J. Nace, property in Shamokin Dam.
Harvey B. and Gladys M. Martin to Andrew Eugene and Audrey H. Martin, property in Chapman Township.
UNION COUNTY
Matthew L. Kessler to Paul J. Scholl Jr., Jill A. Scholl, Paul J. Scholl, Janet I. Scholl, property in Mifflinburg.
Floyd Z. and Esther R. Weaver to Eugene and Linda Weaver, property in Buffalo Township.
Linda L. Aurand to Linda L. Aurand, Kelly A. Carollo, property in Buffalo Township.
Michael L. and Shelli M. Roush to Jenna Evers, Austin Klose, property in Mifflinburg.
Betty Mertz Reitz to Roy C. and Nicole L. Sassaman, property in Union Township.
Alanson E. and Bonnie M. Johnson to Alanson E. and Bonnie M. Johnson, two properties in East Buffalo Township.
Andy Willow, mem; On Time Playground Solutions LLC to Heera Prop LLC, property in White Deer Township.
Union County Sheriff for Carl A. Geiswite to Wilmington Savings Fund Soc FSB, Christiana Trust, tr; Pretium Mtg Acquisition, tr, property in Union Township, $10,000.
Union County Sheriff for Bonnie S. Sheets, heir; Thomas G. Sheets Jr. estate, Ryan Sheets, heir to US Bank Natl Assn Tr, RMAC Tr Series 2016 CTT, property in White Deer, $40,000.
Fred C. and Patty C. Johnson to Timothy P. Johnson, Virginia Johnson Mertz, Benjamin P. Johnson, property in White Deer.
Martha L. Ketchem to Steven L. Ketchem, Michele L. Ketchem, Martha L. Ketchem, property in Kelly Township.
Ronald Joseph Barraclough to Larissa and Kyle Zarr, property in White Deer Township.
Fred A. and Eleanor Swanger to Michael B. Swanger, Chrystal M. Swanger, Benny J. Romic, Denise I. Romic, Dennis J. Berkeimer, Brenda E. Berkeimer, property in Buffalo Township.
William D. Frank, admr; Kellie C. Reilly, admr; Robert Raymond Frank estate to Andrew S. Burkholder, property in New Berlin, $50,000.
James A. Daucher to James A. Daucher, Kira R. Gantt, property in Lewisburg.