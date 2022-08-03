MONTOUR COUNTY
Jacob K. and Lydia S. Stoltzfus to Stephen D. and Andrea K. Lowe, property in Valley Township, $40,000.
David L. and Karen J. Johnston to David L. and Karen J. Johnston Primary Residence PRot Trust, Karen J. and David L. Primary Residence Prot Trust, property in Valley Township.
Muhammad Jabran Younus, Tayyaba Iftikhar to Deepak Sapkota, Progya Sharma, property in Mahoning Township, $380,000.
Laurance and Son Scheib Irrev Real Estate Trust, Laurance Scheib Irrevocable Real Estate Trust, Song Scheib Irrevocable Real Estate Trust to Dragon Capital Realty LLC, property in Danville, $223,500.
Barbara M. Kessler to Barbara M. Kessler, property in Danville.
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY
Patricia M. Sheriff to Patricia M. Sheriff, property in Shamokin.
Patricia M. Sheriff to Patricia M. Sheriff, property in Coal Township.
Daniel F.P. Vitoria to Jasmin Dimatulac, property in Riverside, $275,000.
Charles A. Renn to John S. May Sr., property in Shamokin, $600.
John W. III and Mary Rose T. Knelly to Michael S. and Brooke M. Rudy, property in Milton.
Joan I. Shaffer, by agent; Dana Cameron Shaffer, agent to Josue Laporte, property in Northumberland, $150,000.
George P. Heberling to David L. and Nancy Keim, property in Upper Mahanoy Township.
Robert S. Jr. and Amanda S. Kramer to Robert S. Kramer Jr., property in Rush Township.
Edwina L. Barnhart estate, Cynthia A. Moore, executrix to Ruben Medina, property in Milton.
Dale W. Higgins to Dale W. Higgins, Jamie C. Spencer, property in Delaware Township.
Mervin Lee and Ruth Anna Glick to Steven K. and Rebecca R. Glick, property in Little Mahanoy Township.
Karen A. Cohen to Samuel M. Cohen, property in Rockefeller Township, $128,500.
Judyann Schmidt to Robert Elwood IV and Whitney Jean Mull, property in Northumberland, $191,000.
BTR Inc to Weis Markets Inc, property in West Chillisquaque Township, $400,000.
Falconelly Tavarez Mendez to Jose Ariel Perez Martinez, property in Shamokin, $7,000.
Ronald J. and Donna M. Filarski to Dezaray L. Erdman, property in Coal Township, $45,000.
Richard L. and Mary B. Robbins to Mark R. Robbins, property in Turbot Township.
Henry W. Stepp estate, Cynthia D. Kennedy and Patricia Bennett, co-executrixes to Robert M. and Cynthia D. Kennedy, property in Sunbury, $112,812.
Skyler M. Herb, Ashley A. Shade, aka Ashley A. Herb to Seth B. and Talisha J. Griner, property in Rockefeller Township.
Frank Paczkowski, by agent; Deborah M. Kaleta, agent to Deborah M. Kaleta, property in Rush Township.
Susa A. Quincy to Elliott Rosa, property in Mount Carmel, $7,000.
Robert F. Long Jr. to Robert F. Long III, property in Little Mahanoy Township.
Jeffrey A. Brubaker to Denay Wodrig, property in Northumberland, $133,500.
Nicholas Adam Bickhart, Elizabeth A. Boyer to Nicholas Adam Bickhart, property in Point Township, $46,767.
Richard D. Pogmore Jr. to Richard D. Pogmore Jr. Real Estate Dynasty Trust, Richard D. Pogmore Jr., trustee, property in Lewis Township.
Casey Lynn Hogancamp to Diana Lynn and William Charles Fisher JR., property in Coal Township, $120,000.
Timothy A. and Patricia A. Worhacz to Derek Jenkins, property in Shamokin, $170,000.
Cheryl A. and Dale A. Koch to Dallas Frain, Lawrence Gregory Hurst, property in East Cameron Township, $149,900.
Jim A. and Rose Marie Deivert to Jim A. Deivert, property in Northumberland.
Michael D. and Veronica J.G. Irvine to Jonathan Bucher, property in Watsontown.
Harold L. Moyer estate, Greg S. Moyer, executor to John P. Muncer, property in Point Township.
Rose Renovation and Property Management LLC to Amy Mannino, Shane Craig, property in Riverside, $420,000.
UNB Bank to Skyward LLC, property in Shamokin, $38,000.
Tod J. Hoffman to Joseph B. and Sara Smucker, property in Lower Mahanoy Township, $120,000.
Donna J. Flowers to Eric J. and Amanda L. Anselmo, property in Point Township.
Jason Sankowski to Charles and Theresa Rebuck, property in Shamokin, $500.
Tammy L. Dyer, aka Tammy L. Coroian to Sandra C. Dyer, property in Ralpho Township, $90,000.
Tracie A. Trawitz to Linda S. Sarfine, property in Sunbury, $10,000.
Regina E. Wachowski estate, Alexis Kieski, executrix to Rachel A. Carstensen, propert in Shamokin, $195,000.
Donna J. Flowers to Samuel L. Fleming Jr., property in Point Township.
Joseph P. and Tammy L. Nevis to Nicholas Allison, property in Mount Carmel, $73,500.
Donald D. and Melissa A. Tupper to Todd A. and Melissa J. Lawrence, property in Rockefeller Township.
Michael B. and Trisha N. Herrick to Josue Feliciano Cortes, property in Sunbury.
Elena LLC to Ashton Dauberman, property in Sunbury.
Mary Luke to 1 Optimum Consulting LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $16,500.
Trung and Ngoc Le Do to Joseph Weikel, property in Shamokin.
Jean Handerhan to Peter J. Long, property in Mount Carmel, $19,500.
Keith Eisenhart to Edward C. Fessler, property in Coal Township.
Ronald A. and Diane L. Wynn to Nicholas W. and Amanda R. Kovaschetz, property in Sunbury.
David W. and Kay A. Everitt to Everitt Irrevocable Residential and Income Asset Protector Trust, David W. Everitt, Kay A. Everitt, Michael David Everitt, trustee, property in Turbot Township.
Richard J. Christiana Jr. to Timothy C. and William E. Moll, property in Shamokin, $33,500.
Candy A. and Andrew W. Bloom to Aaron M. Moser, property in Delaware Township.
Jerome W. Kreamer to Jerome W. and Michael Steven Kreamer, property in Sunbury.
Lois K. Ely to Susan Oshetski, property in Sunbury.
Susan Oshetski to Joanne M. Cashman, property in Sunbury, $265,000.
Richard E. Deeter estate, Barbara Ikeler, executros to Richard E. Deeter Jr., Barbara A. Ikeler, property in Delaware Township.
Albert H. Hatzel estate, aka Albert Hatzell, Bishan Wu, administratrix to Nancy Diorio, property in Mount Carmel, $6,000.
SNYDER COUNTY
Zion United Methodist Church, Zion Evangelical Church, Zion Evangelical United Brethren Church, Susquehanna Conference of the United Methodist Church, Roger L. Clotfelter, Ned A. Decker, Zion Church to Zion Fellowship Church, property in Center Township.
Madolane S. Zydowicz, Howard O. & Olga Dean Trust to Jeffrey C. and Dixie K. Gavason, property in Monroe Township.
Susquehanna Conference of the United Methodist Church, Zion United Methodist Church, Zion Church, Zion Evangelical United Brethren Church to Zion Fellowship Church, property in Center Township.
Donna J. Vezzuto to Brandon L. and Hope R. Stacey, property in Spring Township.
Rowena H. Hockenberry to Marvin C. and Anna Mae Fultz, property in West Perry Township.
Scott B. Smith, Jack B. Yarger to Chase Landon Hart, Trace Bradley Hart, property in Center Township, $35,000.
John D. Apple to John D. Apple, property in Union Township.
Terri E. Regopoulos to Paul K. Regopoulos III, property in Penn Township.
Michael I. Rhodes, Michael I. Rhodes Sr., Pamela S. Rhodes to Linda Kay Wilson, property in Monroe Township.
Lori A. McCloskey to Cheran D. and Kayla M. Beiler, property in West Beaver Township.
TK Farms LLC, Todd A. Esbenshade, Kyle J. Esbendhade to Thomas J. and Lauren G. Didyoung, property in West Beaver Township.
Joan Conway, Jill Nace, Judy Clark, Faye Irene Richner to Judit A. Kauffman, property in Monroe Township.
Linda L. Yerger, Lana M. Parker to Lana M. Parker, property in Monroe Township, $16,700.
Ricky A. and Tina I. Sholter to Tina I. Sholter, property in Monroe Township.
James M. and Barbara Buchanan to Nathan A. Good, Robert A. Good, property in Washington Township.
Jennifer L. Leonard, Jennifer L. Richardson to William E. Leonard, property in Monroe Township.
Kendra R. and Joseph S. Delbaugh to Joseph S. Delbaugh, property in Perry Township.
Roy E. and Carol E. Wagner to Amanda Wagner, Matthew A. Wagner, property in McClure.
Linda K. Wilson to WDF Real Estate LLC, property in Middlecreek Township.
David A. Price, Tabbetha J. Price, Elizabeth H. Price, Elizabeth A. Price, Thomas Foreman to Sylvia Knauer, property in Penn Township.
David A. Snyder to Jeffrey L. and Christine S. Sensenig, property in McClure, $300,000.
Terry L. and Judy A. Leister to Tony D. Leister, Nina Haines, property in West Perry Township.
Steven C. Schrader to Luther and Lynne Knouse, property in West Perry Township, $35,000.
Love Christian Outreach Inc to Steve and Andrea Beightol, property in Monroe Township.
Charles A. Fegley to Luke A. and Kayla M. Hoffman, property in West Perry Township.
Matthew R. and Britni Newman to Angela Smith, property in Union Township, $138,000.
Cheryl A. Reeling, Kathy Galer to Luis Saldana, property in Center Township.
Maria Riccardi, Elizabeth Marzocchi Income Only Grantor Trust to Augusto De Oliveira, property in Penn Township.
John E. and Susan J. Fries to Brady J. and Heather A. Fries, property in Shamokin Dam.
Jason Schmucker to Chrystal Ellen Mitch, property in Selinsgrove, $305,000.
UNION COUNTY
Ralph E. and Nancy M. Miller to Ralph E. Miller & Nancy M. Miller Income Only, Nancy M. and Ralph E. Miller Income Only Grant, Ralph E. Miller Income Only Grantor Tr, Nancy M. Miller Income Only Grantor Tr, Nancy M. Miller and Ralph E. Miller Income Only, Nancy M. Miller Income Only Grantor Tr, Ralph E. Miller Income Only Grantor Tr, property in Buffalo Township.
T.A. Manning, Terri A. Manning, Terry A. Manning, Luther C. Manning to Luther C. Manning, property in Limestone Township.
Loren and Alicia L. McNett to Amanda J. Berger, property in Kelly Township.
Lisa E. Francisco to Jerry J. Vincent, property in White Deer Township
Robert Lee and Sherri Lee Lipski to Jose F. Zenteno Cadena, Rachel L. Lipski, property in East Buffalo Township.
Christina L. Oberheim to Christina L. Oberheim, Christine L. and Shawn P. Meyer, property in Lewis Township.
Brian J. and Autumn Wise to Brandon Chivari, property in West Buffalo Township.
Seth J. and Laura J. Hershberger to Brian and Autumn M. Wise, property in West Buffalo Township.
Melvin and Lois A. Bickel to Lewis Township, property in Lewis Township.
John A. II and Emily A. Bohn to Mark and Jennifer Lynn Buraczeski, property in East Buffalo Township.
Sue B. Lindner to Paula L. Shaw, Megan E. Lindner, property in Lewisburg.
Ethan Adam Hewitt Troup, Holly Brink, Holly K. Troup to Ethan A.H. Troup, Holly K. Troup, property in Gregg Township.
William M. Sheesley, Lila J. Bennett, Lila J. Sheesley to Rylan Stoltzfus, property in West Buffalo Township.
Carl H. Brown to Carl H. Brown, Gregory C. Brown, Kristina F. Brown, property in East Buffalo Township.
Carolyn M. Gatty to Laverne M. and Miriam H. Zimmerman, property in Limestone Township.
Mary Jane Zelma, by attorney; Lacinda Betz Coup, attorney to Jane I. Zimmerman, James T. Mitchell, Adam M. Zimmerman, property in Kelly Township.
Carefree Const Inc to Bo Perles, Kaylee Yocum, property in Hartleton, $129,000.
Patricia H. Phifer estate, James H. Hoover and Andrew Hoover, executors to James H. Hoover, Cynthia A. Macauley, property in Hartley Township, $344,500.
Corey B. and Crystal L. Heintzelman to John S. Perles, property in Kelly Township.