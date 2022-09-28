NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY
Linda Nolter to Josiah Morton Sr., property in Kulpmont, $69,900.
Mark Peter Shingara II, Melissa A. Saleski to Mark A. and Denise J. Derr, property in Shamokin.
Michael A. and Sally L. Stong to Joseph R. Spicer, Edith R. Jacdong, property in Point Township.
Dale M. Drumm estate, Ty Drumm and Jason Drumm, co-administrators to Ty Drumm, Jason Drumm, property in Lower Augusta Township.
Wilmington Savings Fun Society FSB, trustee; Stanwich Mortgage Loan Trust I, Carrington Mortgage Services LLC, agent to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, property in Ralpho Township.
Joan M. Finn, by agent; Karen Finn, agent; Joan M. Yost, by agent; Coleen Wagner, agent to Joseph Finn Jr., property in Riverside, $110,000.
Jon S. and Tammy L. Ferguson to Robert E. Laubach II, property in Riverside, $10,000.
Barbara L. and Roger G. Yordy to Joseph D. Moralez, property in Milton.
Timothy S. and Holly P. Berkey to Courtney Sue Kovilaritch, Alexader J. Elder, property in Milton.
Richard L. Sabotchick to Matthew and Andrea Whitman, property in Coal Township, $600.
David Neal and Evelyn Suzanne Yost to Henry L. and Jenifer J. Ikeler, property in Milton.
Jonathan A. and Samantha L. Burgess to Matthew W. and Heather R. Funk, property in Sunbury.
JR&R LLC to Mitchell L. and Tammy S. Leiby, property in Shamokin.
Roderick S. and Kathy M. Harris to Harris Irrevocable Residential and Income Asset Protector Trust, Roderick S. Harris, Kathy M. Harris, Rodney S. Harris, trustee; Ryan A. Harris, trustee, property in East Chillisquaque Township.
Roderick S. and Kathy M. Harris to Harris Irrevocable Residential and Income Asset Protector Trust, Rodney S. Harris, trustee; Ryan A. Harris, trustee, property in East Chillisquaque Township.
David B. and Marilyn K. Keiser to Keiser Irrevocable Residential and Income Asset Protector Trust, David B. and Marilyn K. Keiser, Christy J. Krieger, trustee; Amy M. Bischof, trustee, property in Milton.
BAAND LLC to 708 Race Street LLC, property in Shamokin, $42,000.
Adeline E. Zyla estate, Linda A. Sowash and Kathleen Herridge, co-executrixes to Joseph W. and Tammie Lee Matulewicz, property in Ralpho Township, $225,000.
Kristin and Stephen J. Matzura, Amber and Russell Leshinski to Christine E. Zukus, property in Mount Carmel, $240,000.
William L. II and Renelle G. Wetzel to Bimmie P. Strausser II, property in Ralpho Township, $3,000.
Ryan R. Price to Crystal Hogan, property in Coal Township, $31,900.
Taznotary LLC to Castle 2020 LLC, property in Coal Township, $22,000.
Glenis Moreno De Jimenez to George Grogan, property in Coal Township, $1,000.
Carol T. Rossi estate, Anthony R. Rossi, administrator to Jamie Pinto, property in Mount Carmel, $44,260.
Christian Z. and Sylvia S. Lapp to Abner S. Glick, property in Delaware Township, $305,000.
Idita T. Frances Dennehy estate, Michael P. Dennehy, executor to Carol D. and Timothy C. Heddings, property in Riverside.
Richard J. and Susan A. Melendez to Whispering Mountain Vacation Rentals LLC, property in Point Township, $485,000.
RSK Flipper LLC to Rose Hernandez, property in Shamokin, $12,000.
Gregory L. and Gail A. Ramer to Clarence and Shelly A. Shoop, property in Coal Township, $164,000.
Carol M. Reich to Carl D. Earnest, Robyn L. Wertz, property in Ralpho Township, $160,000.
Ronald E. and Margaret Thomas to Lamar Hostetler, Franie Troyer, property in Marion Heights.
Linda A. Reynlds estate, Debra A. Wagner and Crystale T. Scholl, co-administrators to Debra A. Wagner, property in Delaware Township.
Tessa A. Long, Tessa A. Long-Waters, Seth Eric Waters to Dillon Jeffrey London, Caleb Michael Shaffer, property in Sunbury.
Jean V. Eckrod to Eckrod Irrevocable Residential and Income Asset PRotector Trust, Jean V. Eckrod, Jennifer Jones, trustee; Donald D. Eckrod Jr., trustee; Jo R. Peifer, trustee, property in Sunbury.
Paul and Eileen Hummel to Daniel T. Cuff, Linda I. Cuff, Dana Lynn Cuff, property in Kulpmont.
Judith Podpora estate, Lorelle Anne Podpora to Lorelle Anne Podpora, property in Mount Carmel.
Vera Margaret Bucher estate, Andrea M. Bucher, individually and administratrix to Joseph S. Jones, Jennifer Berkoski, property in Mount Carmel.
Robert Gomez to Elizabeth Pena De Taveras, property in Mount Carmel, $65,000.
Joann E. Wallauer to Joann E. Wallauer, Jamie L. Wallauer, Jenna M. Wallauer, property in Mount Carmel.
Ida E. Bevivino estate, Brunina A. Reilley, executrix to Entrepreneurial Enterprises LLC, property in Mount Carmel.
Kathleen A. Jepko estate, Jessica Snyder, individually and administrator, Eric M. Jepko, individually and administrator to Eric M. Jepko, property in Mount Carmel.
Robert L. Sr. and Norma J. Wolfe to Leon F. and Susie A. Lapp, property in Little Mahanoy Township.
Diana Y. Cooper to Susan Mabus, property in Lewis Township.
Nathan B. and Mandy Weiser to Hunter M. Masser, property in Jackson Township.
Joel R. Nunez to Soldelina Tolentino, property in Shamokin, $16,500.
Jose Ariel Perez Martinez to Luis M. Lantigua Portalatin, property in Shamokin, $15,000.
Roman Piotr Niedzwiedz II to Keith Smith, property in Coal Township, $220,000.
Re-Established Realty LLC to Diamante Investment Group LLC, property in Shamokin, $12,000.
Gary L. Smith to Bryan J. Snyder, property in Northumberland.
Nancy J. Cartwright to Angel M. and Christina L. Alonso, property in Mount Carmel, $53,000.
James A. Kase III, by agent; Steven A. Kase, by agent, Patricia A. DeWalt, individually and agent to Jacob and Elizabeth Faye Morgan, property in Riverside, $158,000.
Donald D. and Roberta E. Molaro to Jeremy Brian and Elizabeth Grace Snyder, property in Little Mahanoy Township $82,000.
Jeremy Brian and Elizabeth Grace Snyder to Brian K. and Jesse B. Snyder, property in Little Mahanoy Township.
Joseph H. Klokis, Helen A. Ferdock to 938 Centre St LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $60,000.
Wilmington Savings Fun Society FSB, trustee; Stanwich Mortgage Loan J, by agent; Carrington Mortgage Services LLC, agent to Joseph and Christina Hrubos, property in West Chillisquaque Township, $165,000.
SNYDER COUNTY
Judy E. Hoffman, Raymond E. and Doris M. Sheaffer Family Protection Trust to Craig A. Kantz, property in West Perry Township.
Karen Elaine Womer, SueEllen Heimbach, Daniel Scott Dunkelberger, Marvin Dale Dunkelberger, Marvin D. Dunkelberger to Daniel S. and Sara Dunkelberger, Laverne and Karen E. Womern, property in Middlecreek Township.
Michael A. Rice, Melinda M. Snook, Margaret E. Rice to Tammy Marie and Steven Michael Smith, property in Beaver Township.
Donald D. Chubb, Lee A. Chubb, Lottie E. Chubb to Amanda Frances Mills, property in Monroe Township.
Esther Heckman, Esther M. Kreider to Adam D. and Jayme L. Fawver, property in Perry Township.
Jason S. and Kara L. Taylor to Kara Lane Taylor, property in Penn Township.
Jeffrey Lee and Gladys F. Brought to Dwight B. and Lois Y. Rine, property in Middleburg, $141,000.
Gahlon L. and Mildred G. Arbogast to Gahlon L. Arbogast, property in Frankln Township.
Scott C. Shaffer, Melanie Garman Shaffer to Scott C. Shaffer, Melanie Garman Shaffer, two properties in Perry Township.
Ty Drumm, Jason Drumm, Dale Drumm, Dale M. Drumm to Ty Drumm, Jason Drumm, property in Washington township.
Danny E. and Karren K. Shambach to Brenden J. and Michelle N. Scalley, property in Middlecreek Township.
Wilbur T. Jr. and Linda S. Hartranft to Vernon M. and Elsie Z. Burkholder, property in Jackson Township.
Ryan C. and Sarah Ake to Caitlin Elizabeth and Travis Robert Kolovich, property in Penn Township, $420,000.
Sandra H. Mengel, Charlotte L. Portzline, Grove R. Portzline, Travis M. Portzline, Abigail M. Gesselman, Keri R. Portzline, Casey N. Sheaffer, Justin S. Sheaffer to James W. Auker, Starr Paige Auker, property in Perry Township.
Anne R. Hollenbach to Andrew M. Jr. and Andrea S. Beachy, property in Selinsgrove.
Eva Jean Martin to Anthony A. and Julia S. Weaver, property in Union Township.
Anthony A. and Julia S. Weaver to Anthony A. and Julia S. Weaver, property in Union Township.
Jerry L. Wilt, Karen S. Gehers to Karen S. Gehers, property in Monroe Township.
Charles V. and Nancy J. Sherwood to Charles V. and Nancy J. Sherwood, property in Monroe Township.
Wilmer R. and Janice D. Esbenshade to Shady Retreat LLC, four properties in Spring Township.
Charles and Jessica L. Britton to Amber M. Lawrence, property in Selinsgrove.
Daniel J. and Deborah E. Kerbacher to Joseph D. Mallatratt, property in Selinsgrove, $110,000.
Nancy L. and Bruce E. Hockenbroch to Melissa B. Stauffer, property in Perry Township.
UNION COUNTY
James M. and Carole C. Friery to Tristan G. and Sarah Roupp, property in East Buffalo Township, $325,000.
Kenneth B. and Cynthia M. Reber to Charles M. Reber, Tr; Ruth C. Reber, Tr; Charles M. and Ruth E. Reber Living Trust, Ruth E. Reber & Charles M. Reber Living Trust; Charles M. Reber Living Trust, Ruth E. Reber Living Trust, property in West Buffalo Township.
Richard K. and Cindy L Erdley to Edward L. and Libby R. Hostetler, property in West Buffalo Township.
James K. Reamer estate, Joanne M. Boyer, Ruth A. Hackenberg Kenneth L. Reamer, Connie R. Koons, administrators to Ruth A. Hackenberg, property in Lewis Township.
