MONTOUR COUNTY
James L. and Joyce C. Reeder to Louis and Susan Lamoreaux, property in Valley Township, $419,000.
Randy E. Huff to Randy E. Huff, Michael E. Huff, property in Anthony Township.
Gary D. and Janet D. Puderbaugh to Jared B. and Angela S. Stahl, property in Valley Township.
John V. Conte to Mark Erwin Mordeno, Mylo Jane Ebio, property in Mahoning Township, $309,000.
Richard Shane Patterson to Matthew S. Patterson, property in Valley Township.
Ronald W. Gainer, Bishop of the Diocese of Harrisburg to Township of Mahoning, Mahoning Township, property in Mahoning Township.
Mary Ellen and Donald R. Hummer to Michelle Mae Hummer, property in Mahoning Township.
David R. Pursel to Craig M. and Amber J. Kurzawa, property in Cooper Township, $12,500.
Stone Fortress Homes LLC to CWC Rentals LLC, property in Mahoning Township, $330,000.
Richard Shane Patterson to Michael R. Patterson, property in Valley Township.
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY
Melinda L. Smink, fka Melinda L. Divila to Judith A. Lehrer, property in Coal Township, $88,750.
William Dudeck to Shawn Locke, Sarah Gatlin, property in Shamokin.
Bruce W. Whipple to Alexis Ann Houser, property in Sunbury, $134,000
Harry F. Jr. and Kathleen A. Cromley to Harry F. Cromley Jr. & Kathleen A. Cromley Income Only Grantor Trust, property in Delaware Township.
William R. Paul, by agent; Joyce A. Paul, by agent, Dawn Paul Clark, agent; Kristin Paul Howerter, agent to Brandon Geiswhite, property in Sunbury, $7,500.
Robert F. and Pamela L. Pesarchick to Antonio Properties LLC, property in Shamokin, $3,000.
Charles A. Long, Tammy Long, Terry D. Kissinger, June G. Long to L&W Family Farms LLC, property in Jordan Township.
Joseph M. and Linda J. Bielski to Kristina M. Bielski, Ryan A. Mock, property in Coal Township.
James D. and Debra M. Powell to James M. Powell, property in Coal Township.
Philip J. and Donna P. Kemberling to Neal M. and Carrie L. Zimmerman, property in Rush Township, $450,000.
Tony and Valerie Romig to Laura Devito, property in Riverside.
Thomas W. and Catherine Marie Kenenitz to Kelly Jo Clews, property in East Cameron Township.
Barbara S. Moyer to Anna L. Mensch, property in Shamokin.
Shirley M. Morotto, by agent; Jeffrey M. Biddinger Sr., agent to Ray E. Pfleegor, property in Point Township.
Linda Sue Sarfine to Black Horn LLC, property in Northumberland, $100,000.
Anne L. and James F. Darrup Jr. to Lisa and Carl Darrup, property in Mount Carmel.
Michael A. Fantini to Ronda E. Pollock, property in Mount Carmel.
James W. and Roseanne McDowall to Ginez Brothers LLC, property in Shamokin, $25,000.
Amit B. and Rachita Bansal to Luis Felips Gonzalez Vazquez, Angel R. Diaz Sanchez, property in Riverside.
Jeffrey K. Diehl to Harrington Management Services LLC, property in Sunbury.
REO Acquisition LC, Newrez LLC, New Penn Financial LLC, fka; Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing, dba/agent to Brittany Kratzer, property in Lewis Township, $175,000.
Marion L. Klinger estate, Stanley Geiswhite, administrator to Michael J. and Mindy N. Kisner, property in Sunbury.
Danielle Marie Shaffer, Nicholas Strohecker to Yeiber Estvez, property in Kulpmont.
Darlene M. Johns, by agent, Malissa N. Kurtz, agent to Kennedi S. Frye, property in Sunbury.
Kristopher L. and Donna M. Grossman to Jesse David Pick, Kelli Ann Eichenlaub, property in Milton.
Joanne M. Daywalt, Bernard M. Baranoski Jr. to Joanne M. Daywalt, property in Kulpmont.
Northumberland County Sheriff, Renee Kelly to Nationstar Mortgage LLC, dba Mr. Cooper, property in Upper Augusta Township, $1,191.19.
Peter R. and Deborah G. Johnson to C3 Consulting Associates LLC, property in Sunbury.
Harry III and Tammy J. Ashton to Jeffrey J. and Misty Clark, property in Point Township.
Danny D. and Paula L. Angel to Christopher and Robin Buzas, property in Rush Township.
Linda S. Sarfine to Jonathan A. Reichert Carrie M. Hawk, property in Sunbury, $158,000.
Gary W. Wolfgang estate, Cindy S. Wolfgang, administrator to Brandon S. and Jade A. Boyer, property in Washington Township, $178,000.
Michael Jr. and Sarah Tirpak to Jacquelyn E. Reis, Joshua M. Thibeault, property in Sunbury, $240,000.
Ali Youssef Makki, Sima Jaroudy to Luis E. Fernandez, property in Shamokin, $10,000.
Hoch Family Trust, Robin Lee Latsha, trustee to Christopher J. and Tammy L. Kerstetter, property in Washington Township, $241,000.
Ali Youssef Makki, Sima Jaroudy to Peace Casa LLC, property in Shamokin, $26,500.
Rosalie A. Campbell estate, Darlene L. Stone to Kyle Keister, property in Shamokin, $4,000.
Secretary of Veterans Affairs United States of America to John Sack IV, property in Coal Township, $38,500.
AAG Properties LLC to Emmauel Fosam, property i Mount Carmel, $20,000.
Loretta E. Polyniak estate, Karen L. McDonald, co-executrice; Theresa Ann McElhattan, co-executrice to Mark P. Shingara II, Melissa A. Saleski, property in Coal Township, $100,000.
Daniel R. Zook, Lovina F. Stoltzfus, Lovina G. Zook (nka) to John Marlin and Mary Ann King, property in Lower Mahanoy Township, $230,000.
Ivan Lee and Susan F. Fisher to Stephen A. Speicher, property in Jackson Township, $262,000.
Jerome L. and Amanda L. Korinchak to Jerome L. and Amanda L. Korinchak, property in Sunbury.
Bernard J. III and Kelsey J. Kiessling to Bernard J. III and Kelsey J. Kiessling, property in Upper Mahanoy township.
BOD Enterprises LLC to Sophia Gay, property in Kulpmont, $22,000.
Donna L. Campbell to Donna L. Campbell Irrevocable Grantor Trust, William M. Campbell IV, co-trustee Mariah B. Owlett, co-trustee, property in Delaware Township.
Drew R. and Tanya B. Potts to Drew R. and Tanya B. Potts, property in Delaware Township.
Keith E. and Lori H. Moore to Michelle L. Wertz, Allison M. McNeal, Rachel L. Moore, property in Delaware Township.
First Church of the Nazarene of Milton to Crossroads Church of the Nazarene, property in Milton.
District Advisory Board of the Washington Philadelphia, District of the Church of the Nazarene to Crossroads Church of the Nazarene, property in Milton.
Dennis Joseph and Barbara M. Reiprish to Reiprish Primary Residence and Asset Protector Trust, Dennis J. Reiprish Barbara M. Reiprish, Marrhew J. Reiprish, trustee; Amy E. Tojino, trustee; Jenny Dexter, trustee, property in Ralpho Township.
Dick A. Witmer estate, Helga P. Witmer estate, Keith D. Witmer, executor; Kevin A. Witmer, executor to Keith A. Witmer, Kevin A. Witmer, property in Turbot Township.
Helga P. Witmer estate, Keith D. Witmer, executor; Kevin A. Witmer, executor to Keith A. Witmer, Kevin A. Witmer, property in Delaware Township.
Helga P. Witmer estate, Keith D. Witmer, executor; Kevin A. Witmer, executor to Keith D. Witmer, Kevin A. Witmer, property in Delaware Township.
SNYDER COUNTY
Robert J. and Debra K. Bolton to Tina L. Pontius, property in Monroe Township.
Karla M. Shaffer, Karla M. and Lorne R. Nipple to Derek A. and Shelia M. Neff, property in Freeburg.
Twila L. Long to Paula A. Schick, Jenna L. Mowery, property in Franklin Township.
David L. and Catherine E. Strawser to Colby Eugene Hoover Jr., Jessica Christina Yetter, property in Union Township.
Kimberly A. Hackenberg, Lori A. and Chad L. Oldt to Kimberly A. Hackenberg, Lori A. Oldt, Hackenberg Family Trust, property in Monroe Township.
Vince L. Shrawder, Lisa L. Shrawder, Stacey T. Shrawder to Zachary A. and Taylor M. Wenrich, property in Middlecreek Township.
Abide Group LLC, Amy L. Straub to John Shrewsbury, property in Selinsgrove, $215,000.
D.L. Herrold LLC, Susan M. Weaver, Nicole K. Doak, Charles M. Moll II to Chip A. and Susan M. Weaver, Charles M. II and Megan A. Moll, property in Selinsgrove.
D.L. Herrold LLC, Susan M. Weaver, Nicole K. Doak, Charles M. Moll II to Nicole K. Doak, Brianne N. Doak, property in Selinsgrove.
Michael L. and Tracy L. Kerstetter to Dale Barge III, property in Penn Township.
Elwood E. and Carolina A. Bingaman to Back Mountain Memories LLC, property in West Beaver Township.
Jolene M. Dreese to Isaac H. and Kaitlyn J. Milliken, property in Shamokin Dam.
Brenda K. Campbell to Melissa R. Gelnett, James L. Gelnett, Debra M. Gelnett, property in Union Township.
Stauffer Mennonite Church, Carson Martin, Lawrence Horst, Merle Stauffer to Jesse and Kendra Brubaker, property in Union Township.
Brent T. and Karen M. Saylor to Trent A. and Kathy A. Arbogast, property in Beaver Township.
UNION COUNTY
Jason H. and Margaret J. Miran to Maxwell L. and Ashley E. Frankel, property in Lewisburg.
Dietrich Gravenstein, J. Deeann Gravenstein, Jae DeeAnn Gravenstein to Cristina Pittiglio Coolidge, Peter William Coolidge, property in East Buffalo Township.
611 Saint Catharine St LP, Rock Creek Capital LLC Ptnr, Six Eleven Saint Catherine St LP, property in Lewisburg, $290,000.
Paula L. and John H. Shaw IV to Paula L. Shaw, Megan E. Lindner, Lindner Family Tr, property in Lewisburg.
Kent Martin, Devon Martin, Delayne Martin to Devon Martin, Delayne Martin, property in Hartley Township, $120,000.
Joyce M. Showers, by agent; Vicki K. Phillips, agent to Robert A. Roush, Jay C. Digangi, property in White Deer Township.
Mark E. and Shelly A. Bittner to Curtis Reichart, property in West Buffalo Township.
Harold E. Stuck to Tall Trees LLC, property in Hartley and Lewis townships.
Holly J. Hower, Timothy Golder to Holly J. Hower, Timothy Golder, property in White Deer Township.
Arla M. Russ estate, Ricky Lee Buss, exor to Zane W. Buss, Dalton M. Buss, property in New Berlin.
Siarhei and Marina Apet to Aliaksei and Vera Apet, property in White Deer Township.
Justine Firman, Douglas Firman, Douglas J. Firman, Justine B. Firman to Bogdan Firman, tr; Kaleb Firman, tr; Heather Firman, tr; Douglas & Justine Firman Irrev Tr, Justine & Douglas Firman Irrev Tr, Douglas Firman Irrev Tr, Justine Firman Irrev Tr property in White Deer Township.
William J. Carpenter to Ivy M. Turley, Stephen M. McGrath, property in Lewis Township, $9,500.
Dwight W. Runkle to Steven H. Deets, property in Hartley Township, $235,000.
Micah E. Reigel, Kaycee M. Gutsie to Adam and Madison Rudasill, property in Mifflinburg, $260,000.
Annie J. Randall to Andrew Barbella, property in East Buffalo Township.
Barry A. and Renee S. Vonada, Donald C. Jr. and Brenda L. Vonada to Taylor G. Martin, Joshua L. Houpt, property in New Berlin.
Barry D. Sponsler to Martin R. Wilson, property in Lewisburg.