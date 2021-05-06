MONTOUR COUNTY
Samuel J. Jr. and Elizabeth B. Byler to Justin Eric and Janelle Diane Martin, property in Limestone Township, $320,000.
Reading R/W Company Inc to William P. Mattis, property in Cooper Township, $10,000.
Kristine R. Hummel to Scott R. Hummel, property in Liberty Township.
Natalie P. Weber to Anastasia and Benjamin Schuldt, property in Danville, $130,000.
Harry A. and Jamie L. Arsenyevictz to Lee Matthew Bauter, Molly Catherine McGuane, property in Danville, $235,000.
Sue-Jean S. Yu, Phillip Ho Kim to Michael H. and Stacy A. Fitzpatrick, property in Mahoning Township, $323,925.
George R. and Edna Styer to George R. Styer, property in Danville.
Neil M. Ellison, Dianne J. Leonard to Neil Ellison & Dianne Leonard Revocable Living Land, Neil Ellison Revocable Living Land Trust, Dianne Leonard Revocable Living Land Trust, property in Mahoning Township.
John L. Jr. and Luann M. Styer to Corey R. and Kendra D. Gallagher, property in Cooper Township, $225,000.
Jeffrey C. and Susan S. Fague to Kelsey Lee Fague, Dagmar Mojena Carrazana, property in West Hemlock.
Shaun and Andrea Colburn to James Joseph Dent, Lisa Wenlan Hsieh, property in Valley Township, $490,000.
Kelly L. Farrell, Misty D. Darby to Kelly L. Farrell, property in Mahoning Township.
Great American Hotel Group Inc to Danville Hospitality Group Inc, property in Valley Township, $1,493,500.
Harold J. and Doris M. Albertson, Brian H. and Marsha L. Albertson, Brent J. and Heidi M. Albertson to Jie Chen, property in Danville, $143,900.
Peter D. and Diana L. Gavitt to Gregory S. and Frances L. Fraley, property in Limestone Township.
Brendan T. Durr, Sarah M. Dozier to Dragon Diamond LLC, property in Danville, $195,000.
Christopher J. and Suzann K. Whiting to Christopher J. and Suzann K. Whiting, property in Danville, $195,000.
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY
Paul Lubold to Alan Zollars, Erin Morton, property in Coal Township, $155,000.
David F. McGlynn to Integral Real Estate Holdings LLC, property in Shamokin.
Janet J. and Joseph K. Schoppy to Assurant Holdings LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $15,000.
Patricia Ann Williams, Barbara A. Thomas to Richard B. and Heather Z. Steele, property in Ralpho Township, $87,000.
Noel Fernandez, Ada Fernandez, Ada I. Gonzalez Quinones to Ada I. Gonzalez Quinones, property in Point Township.
David Hazard to Chandra D. Newsome-Simmons, property in Shamokin, $52,000.
Reliance Capital Investment Group LLC to Adam Glenn and Natalie Waltz, property in Milton, $185,000.
USA Private Money LLC to Octahedron F9F8F5 LLC, property in Shamokin, $10,250.
Cassandra B. Mohr to Charles E. Stopper Jr., property in Milton.
MMBC Property Management LLC to Kenneth J. Levine, Daniel S. Levine, Shiri N. Levine, property in Marion Heights, $149,000.
John and Karen L. Simeone to G&G Capital LLC, property in Coal Township, $35,000.
Terry S. and Lynda J. Fogelman, John C. Jr. and Robin Taylor to Samuel Oliver Rice III, property in West Chillisquaque Township.
Brandon N. Nash estate, Erik Nash and Stacey Nash, administrators to Erik and Stacey Nash, property in Coal Township.
Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, David P. and Krystal Klinger to John A. Matejick, property in Marion Heights, $5,100.
Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Mary and Antonia H. Varias to Catharina A. Kurver, property in Sunbury, $11,000.
Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Sunbury City to Catharina A. Kurver, property in Sunbury, $1,084.14.
Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Sunbury City to Catharina A. Kurver, property in Sunbury, $3,300.
Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Sean O. and Helen Slattery to Catharina A. Kurver, property in Sunbury, $56,000.
Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Joan M. Smith to Marcy Faith Carapezza, property in Ralpho Township, $2,475.56.
Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Apartments and Acquisitions Limited Partnership to Teresa and Douglas Cottman, property in Shamokin, $5,000.
Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Esther Kolody to Daniel J. and Joyce M. Richardson, property in Shamokin, $2,000.
Marcy L. and Christopher M. Klinger to Shane Fetzer, property in Sunbury, $70,000.
Shamokin City to Robert J. Wright Sr., property in Shamokin, $900.
Paul J. Zarko III to Andrew J. Dormer, Karissa K. Trent, property in Mount Carmel.
Thomas E. and Bonita K. Rhoads to Thomas E. and Bonita K. Rhoads, property in Sunbury.
Robert H. and Samantha E. Mummey to Henry Timothy Foulds II, property in Milton.
US Ban Trust NA, trustee; LSF9 Master Participation Trust to Castle 2020 LLX, property in Sunbury, $36,100.
Dianne F. Stahlnecker to Stahlnecker Irrevocable Residential and Income Trust, Dianne F. Stahlnecker, Kristen L. Bastian, trustee; Brent W. Stahlnecker, trustee; Erik D. Stahlnecker, trustee, property in West Chillisquaque Township.
Larry R. Kerstetter to Larry R. Kerstetter, property in Northumberland.
William J. and Barbara J. Shipman to James S. Shipman, property in Lower Augusta, Upper Augusta, and Rockefeller townships.
C-L Realty Associates to C-L Realty Associates LP, two properties in Shamokin.
Andrew Shebelsky to Deibler Brothers Novelty Co, property in Shamokin, $25,000.
Dale E. and Karen M. Musser to John K. and Niki Hollenbach, property in Sunbury, $8,000.
American Advisors Group, by agent; LRES Corp, agent to Kurtis J. Klodnicki, Andrea C. Ramirez Revolorio, property in Milton, $118,500.
Carolee L. Burson t Rachel Wywadis, property in Riverside, $278,000.
Ramona L. Bressler, Roger L. Bressler, Stacey A. Bressler to Kristy M. Bressler, Nicholas L. Bressler, Jennifer L. Bressler, property in Point Township.
Kenneth J. and Tammy L. Leeman to Micaela Rachelle Leeman, two properties in Shamokin.
Evelyn A. Hunt estate, Sherry R. Roush and Jeffrey L. Hunt, co-executors to Levi N. and Paulina Frey, property in Point Township, $95,000.
Steven J. and Donna L. Willis to Laurel Buckley, Steven Willis, property in East Cameron Township.
Mary J. Thomas estate, Karen Louise Graboski, executrix to Kevin A. and Kathy A. Zimmerman, property in Coal Township
William S. Jr. and Lisa A. Karpinski to Travis K. Shipe, property in Coal Township, $185,000.
Svago Properties LLC to Sandra Segarra, Veronica Agosto, Jose Maldonado, property in Shamokin, $65,000.
Mary L. Pipon to Michael E. and Katherine R. Friscia, property in Rush Township, $440,000.
Drive to One Oakes Corporation, property in Sunbury.
Bryan U. Spade to Alyssa Jurevicz, property in Kulpmont.
Donald C. Porteous Jr., Joan Carroll to Amy L. Johnson, property in Milton.
Thomas and Sherry L. Carr to Michael J. and Mindy N. Kisner, property in Sunbury.
Ryan A. Schaffner to Robert L. Martz, property in Lower Mahanoy Township.
Kelly I. Long to Robert N. and Michelle L. Robertson, property in Northumberland.
Patricia Shepherd to Hayla Orme, property in Coal Township.
Brian D. and Donna M. Pedrick to David A. and Sarah E. Spangler, property in Snydertown.
Samuel L. Fleming Jr. to Vincent and Heidi Bender, property in Northumberland.
Guy Leroy to Pyramid Investment Group Inc, property in Rockefeller Township.
Robert M. Ditchey to Jeremy Martin, property in Mount Carmel, $150,000.
Michael D. and Mary Beth Leshock to Jordan and Shakey A. Rhoden, property in Shamokin, $2,000.
Thomas W. and Diane E. Bohner to Matthew J. Duncheskie, property in Zerbe Township.
Thomas M. Pivarnik to Thomas M. Pivarnik, property in Mount Carmel.
Kenneth L. Savidge estate, Jarrod Zachary Savidge, Justin Lee Savidge, Kevin Anthony Savidge, co-administrators to Jarrod Zachary Savidge, property in Shamokin.
Tammy Klock to David L. and Renee F. Richter, property in Turbot Township.
Charles J. Reed estate, Ellen I. Reed, administratrix to Kenneth Reed, Charles J. Reed Jr., Donna Pellegrino, Ellen I. Reed, property in Coal Township.
David B. and Carol D. Bettleyon to Bettleyon Irrevocable Residential and Income Trust, David B. Bettleyon, Carol D. Bettleyon, Brian J. Bettleyon, trustee; Troy D. Bettleyon, trustee, property in Point Township.
Gilbert E. Gordner, by agent; Susan K. Wertman, agent and individually; Daniel J. Wertman to Michael Lee Troxell, property in Lewis Township, $170,000.
SNYDER COUNTY
Sheriff of Snyder County for Rodney E. an Tina M. Wilt to Fulton Bank, property in Washington and Perry townships, $200,000.
Stinson Stroup, Larry F. Roush to Luke F. and Kayla L. Bender, property in Monroe Township, $186,000.
James M. and Linda M. Martin to Steven M. King, Dorcas D. Miller, property in Perry Township.
Dean and Karen Fisher to Dean L. Fisher, property in Shamokin Dam.
David L. Dressler Jr. to Danielle R. Dressler, property in Monroe Township.
Warren M. and Mabel R. Zimmerman to Andrew R. and Judith Z. Zimmerman, property in Center Township, $197,000.
John W. Scullin to Cory J. Swineford, property in Monroe Township.
Steven Ray and Jolene W. Stauffer to Bradley and Kayla Martin, property in Chapman Township.
John C. Jr. and Wendy L. Cecco to Daniel Wagner, property in Middleburg.
Michael L. and Reva M. Herrold to Michael L. and Reva M. Herrold, Michael L. and Reva M. Herrold Primary Residence Protector Trust, property in Penn Township.
Effie R. Wertz to Clifford A. Wertz, property in Monroe Township.
UNION COUNTY
Wendell E. and Crystal C. Sweigard, Brenda K. and Barry E. Hoffman, Duane N. and Jennifer L. Sweigard to Scott A. Fohringer, property in Lewisburg.
Troy & Randy Gaugler LLC, Troy A. Gaugler, Randy L. Gaugler to Chezwall LLC, property in East Buffalo Township.
Troy E. and Barbara K. Gaugler, Randy L. and Brenda L. Gaugler to Chezwall LLC, property in East Buffalo Township.
T. Joshua Eichenlaub, Amanda E. Good, Amanda E. Eichenlaub to T. Joshua and Amanda E. Eichenlaub, property in Kelly Township.
John W. Erdley Jr., Wendy L. Erdley, Sandra M. Erdley to Artem V. Domashevskiy, Jason A. Domashevskiy, property in Hartley Township.
Lucas R. and Alysia A. Agnoni to Alexandra Danielle Sholley, Brett William Aukerman, property in Kelly Township.
Diane H. Mertz to Diane H. Mertz, Darren W. Mertz, trustee, Mertz Irrev. Residential & Income Trust, property in Mifflinburg.
Catricia Howard to BGRS Relocation Inc, property in East Buffalo Township, $329,900.
BGRS Relocation Inc, Sheryl Nash, agent to Joseph H. Lock Jr., property in East Buffalo Township, $329,900.
Zachery H. and Julie A. Lapp to Nicolas P. Gentile, property in East Buffalo Township, $187,000.
Nathan E. and Kathryn A. Grenoble to Justara Realty LLC, property in Lewisburg, $550,000.
Justin A. Lower to Robin and Andrea McGill, property in Buffalo Township, $72,000.
Christos C. Evangelou to Red Hubs Re LLC, property in Lewisburg.
David J. Anderson Sr., by agent; Sonya T. Anderson, agent; Sonya T. Anderson to Sonya T. Anderson, property in Lewis Township.
Jonathan J. Brownsberger, Angela R. Deitrick to Wagging Tail Coffee Co, property in Gregg Township.
Richard F. and Katherine E. Aukerman to Richard F. and Katherine E. Aukerman, property in East Buffalo Township.
John W. Stahl, executor; Wendell E. Stahl estate, Marianne K. Lemon, executor; John W. Stahl, Marianne K. Lemon to Kyle B. and Heidi E. Whittaker, property in Buffalo Township.
Vicki D. Garinger to Vicki D. Garinger, Adam Garinger, trustee; Chris Hutsch, trustee; Marlin Garinger JR., trustee; Brian Garinger, trustee; Garinger Irrev. Residential & Income Trust, property in Kelly Township.
Steven Howard and Rachel Higgins to Christy A. Roberson, Maryann Gonsalez, property in White Deer Township, $230,570.
Guy W. and Katherine G. Fairchild to Clint J. Riehl, Isabel Q. Kissinger, property in Union Township.
Dalton J. and Holly M. Wise to Samuel C. Dixon, Shirley I. Sproule, property in Mifflinburg, $181,200.
Perry R. Swinehart estate, Paul L. Walker, executor to Nicolas Carazas, property in Lewisburg.