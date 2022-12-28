NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY
Kevin R. and Diane P. Moncavage to Jerry and Christine Peters, property in Mount Carmel.
Ronald S. Frey estate, Schuyler A. Frey, executor to Amos S. Fisher, Elmer S. Fisher, Benuel S. Fisher, property in Delaware Township, $153,700.
Nathaniel G. and Kyli L. York to Nathaniel G. York, property in Little Mahanoy Township.
Storm Investment Properties Limited Liability Company to TXR LLC, property in Coal Township, $25,000.
Dale L. and Karen A. Winder, Karen A. Barto to Dale L. and Karen A. Winder, property in Watsontown.
Stefane Pufnak to 5M Group 6 LLC, property in Shamokin, $48,000.
Courtney and Michael Smith, Darlene Bower, Vince Weist to Atlantic Salvage LLC, property in Point Township.
Jose Ariel Perez to Robert Batista Lopez, Yoisy D. Feliz De Batista, property in Shamokin, $4,000.
Jose Ariel Perez Martinez, Joel Raul Nunez Liriano to Elizabeth Disla Liriano, property in Shamokin, $5,000.
Jose Ariel Perez Martinez to Moises Dominguez Villanueva, property in Shamokin, $4,000.
Jose Ariel Perez to Luis M. Lantigua Portalatin, property in Shamokin, $15,000.
Jose Ariel Perez to Manzueta Transportation Inc, property in Shamokin, $21,000.
Jeffrey E. and Alicia D. Gemberling to Alicia D. Gemberling, property in Northumberland.
William D. and Jodi L. Henry to Daniel J. and Stephanie Velazquez, property in Mount Carmel.
Stewart Dale and Lou Ann Sheets to Carl L. Pardoe property in West Chillisquaque Township.
Paul E. and Susan M. Long to Steven and Tara R. Young, property in Ralpho Township, $180,000.
Louis E. Costa estate, Diane M. Costa, administratrix to Diane M. Costa, property in Shamokin.
Lloyd Edward Wehry Jr., executor; Lloyd E. Wehry Sr. estate to Lloyd E. Wehry Jr., Betty E. Klinger, Thomas C. Wehry, property in Upper Mahanoy Township.
St. Peters Lutheran Cemetery Association of Lower Augusta Township to Dennis and Julie Powell, property in Lower Augusta Township, $4,000.
Barbara A. Tentromono estate, Renee Tentromono and Gina M. Nejedly, co-administrators to Infinite Property Ventures LLC, property in Shamokin, $4,500.
Timothy M. Herman to Edward and Elaine Taranto, property in Milton.
Anthony Joseph Welsh III to Kyle Deiterich, property in Mount Carmel, $85,000.
John J. Forbes to Erica Troup, property in Coal Township, $2,400.
Marlin S. and Elva J. Ebersole to Devin and Madeline Esch, property in Turbot Township.
Ray W. and Patsy A. Rugh to Patsy Ann Fugh Irrevocable Grantor Trust, Randall R. Rugh and Michael R. Rugh, trustees, property in Milton.
Jennifer R. Kremer, Todd and Lisa Elaine Benner to Jennifer R. Kremer, property in Sunbury.
Mary C. Poremsky to Irrevocable Grantor Trust, Melissa A. Renn, trustee, property in Turbot Township.
Latsha Properties LLC to Ebani Lewis, Jerome Edwards, property in Sunbury, $160,000.
James W. and Katherine A. Temple to Michael L. Campbell, Michelle L. Seltner, property in Rockefeller Township, $600.
Kayann E. Busshaus to Tea M. Wiand, property in Northumberland.
Jason A. and Stacy L. Hommel to Tyler Maddy, property in Delaware Township, $60,000.
Harris E. and Deborah A. Menges to Warrior Run Area School District, property in Lewis Township, $5,000.
Guy E. and Jean M. Ferster to Doyle L. and Celeste M. Ferster, property in Washington Township.
Marcel Ferrere, Melissa Ann Jones Ferrere to William M. Cousins, property in Lower Mahanoy Township, $15,000.
John D. Merroth Jr., Brianna Roper to Brian P. Hull, property in Shamokin.
Secretary of Veterans Affairs United States of America to Dustin E. and Cherie N. Swartz, property in Rockefeller Township, $217,000.
Revocable Trust Agreement of Steven M. Kremer, Steven M. Kremer, trustee; Revocable Trust Agreement of Susan Shaw Kremer, Susan Shaw Kremer, trustee; Kremer PRoperties LLC to Ralph and Kellie Cianflone, property in Northumberland.
Carla R. Lloyd, aka Carla Schmidt to Thomas Klemas, property in Mount Carmel.
Patrick J. and Carrie L. Beachy to Desmond Lewis and Cheryl Ann Shaffer, property in West Chillisquaque Township.
Dennis W. Confer to Jason and Teresa Johnson, property in Watsontown, $185,000.
SNYDER COUNTY
Shelley L. Coble to Brandy Feltman, Dexter Strawser, Shelley L. Coble Family Protection Trust, property in West Perry Township.
Lori L. and William J. Smith, Terry L. and Kimberly M. Kerstetter, Stacy L. and Wayne E. Roush to Jason B. Martin, property in Perry Township.
Gary Thomas, Gary L. Thomas to Christopher L. and Jennifer L. Thomas, Jeremy L. and Gaye L. Thomas, property in Beaver Township.
Monty L. and Jacqueline A. Anders to Crystal L. Flauaus, Crystal L. Flauaus Living Trust, property in Selinsgrove.
Corey J. Klingler to Shana L. Klingler, property in Spring Township.
John T. and Kelly M. Lerch to Travis J. and Tara A. Lerch, property in Union Township.
Christine L. Garman to Garmo Real Estate LLC, property in Perry Township.
Gary E. II and Patricia A. Hoke, Annette M. Buckley to Compania LLC, property in Freeburg.
Christopher T. and Amanda R. Griffiths to John and Lindsey Beiler, property in Middleburg.
Kathryn Stahl, David E. Liddington & Dorothy A. Liddington Income Only Grantor Trust, David E. Liddington to Darlene K. Yoder, property in Middlecreek Township.
Theodore L. Gingrich, Lawrence A. Gingrich Jr., Cindy L. Gingrich, Thomas F. Gingrich, Linda E. Gingrich, Timothy A. Gingrich, Lynette D. Gingrich to Nicholas A. and Erin A. Gingrich, property in Washington Township.
Rhonda J. and Martin S. Hikes to Amanda Wright, property in Selinsgrove.
UNION COUNTY
Maryet A. Keister to JAR Rentals LLC, property in Mifflinburg.
Patricia E.G. Bucher, by atty; Jennifer B. Whitlock, atty; Elizabeth B. Eldridge, atty; Elizabeth Bucher Delera, atty to Timothy M. and Sharon R. Gibbs, property in Buffalo Township.
Wilbur E. and Ruth E. Aikey to Richard and Cara Minier, property in Kelly and White Deer townships, $90,000.
Robert L. Baiz, ptnr; Dominic F. Yen, ptnr; Tract Fiddlers IV to Deborah Morelli, property in Buffalo township.
Christie l. Brosius, Christie L. Brosius Hunter, to John D. Prendergast, Laura Marie Youtzy Prendergast, property in Mifflinburg.
Habib American Bk to A&A Real Est Allenwood LLC, property in Gregg Township, $109,000.
Robert W. Page, Tr; Lawrence E. Page, Tr; Robert H. Page & Lois E. Page Income Only Grantor, Lois E. Page & Robert H. Page Income Only Grantor; Robert H. & Lois E. Page Income Only Grantor, Lois E. & Robert H. Page Income Only Grantor, Robert H. Page Income Only Grantor Tr, Lois E. Page Income Only Grantor Tr to Jacob W. Page, property in West Buffalo Township.
William J. and Amy Welling to Nicole J. Smith, property in Gregg Township.
Darin J. and Lois Riehl to Jay Nevin and Mary Lou Weaver, property in Buffalo Township, $343,000.
Eugene F. Houser Jr. to Eugene F. Jr. and Verginia S. Houser, property in White Deer Township.
Duane and Patricia Camp to H20 Holdings LLC, property in Hartley Township.
Eastern American Diocese of the Russian Ort, Eastern American Diocese, Russian Orthodox Church Outside of Russia to St. John of Shanghai & San Francisco Russia, Saint John of Shanghai & San Francisco Rus, property in Union Township.
St. John of Shanghai & San Francisco Russian, Saint John of Shanghai & San Francisco Russ to St. John of Shanghai & San Francisco Russian, Saint John of Shanghai & San Francisco Russ, property in Union Township.
Robbins Irrev Grantor, Tr; June A. Robbins, Tr; Yolanda Uytiepo, Tr to Scott A. Kling, property in White Deer Township.
Lauren A. and John M. Schlear to Nicholas E. Kratzer, Tessa Hamilton, property in Mifflinburg, $315,000.
Chad P. and Carrie J. Vonada to Nicholas A. and Emily S. Gaugler, property in Mifflinburg.
Nancy L. Fullmer, Tr; Nancy L. Fullmer Asset Protection, Tr to Steven T. Fullmer, property in Gregg Township, $1,000.
Bernhard P. Friesen to Yoder Irrev Spousal Tr, property in Buffalo Township.
Bernhard P. Friesen, Samuel P. Friesen, Bernhard R. Friesen to Yoder Irrev Spousal Tr, property in Buffalo Township.
Aaron F. and Courtney S. Covaleski to Aaron F. Covaleski, property in Buffalo Township.
Eugene F. Jr. and Verginia S. Houser to Dessa A. Hopkins, Dillian E. Sweeley, property in White Deer Township, $204,000.
Jean M. Archie estate, Susan A. Yohn, extrx to Susan A. Yohn, property in East Buffalo Township.
Stephen P. and Gertraud B. Ziegler to Alison I. Ziegler Wolfe, Kerstin E. Baumwoll, property in East Buffalo Township.
Stephen P. and Gertraud B. Ziegler to Alison I. Ziegler Wolfe, Kerstin E. Baumwoll, property in Lewisburg.
David R. and Leslie Marats Velz to Lindsay Beth Starr, Dexter Lee Rovenolt, property in East Buffalo Township.
James C. and Kimberly S. Murphy to RAC Closing Services LLC, property in East Buffalo Township, $260,000.
RAC Closing Services LLC to Marc F. Henry, Adrienne E. Jensen Doray, property in East Buffalo Township, $260,000.