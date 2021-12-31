NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY
Michael P. and Melissa A. Garcia to Michael J.A. and Genna L. Belemonti, property in Shamokin, $39,000.
Igor Lyamin to Marc A. Creque, Erin K. Zink, property in Shamokin, $85,000.
Randall L. and Luann G. Hummer to Eric R. and Linda D. Patton, property in Rush Township.
William J. and Christine Y. Freeman to Larry M. and Celeste A. Ryan, property in Riverside, $199,000.
CRT Enterprises LLC to Daryl R. and Krysta N. Klinger property in Marion Heights, $81,000.
Heather N. Clayton to Robin L. Hearn, property in Turbot Township.
Kimberly A. Rollness to Irene Rollness, Sean M. Charest, property in Milton.
Stephen J. Laskoski to Stephen J. Laskoski Family Protection Trust, Sharon A. Seger, trustee, property in Ralpho Township.
Charles Bentz to PA Revive Associates LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $11,000.
Susan M. Hawkins estate, Tracey M. Rebuck, executrix to Jason Germano Odorizzi, property in Mount Carmel.
Robert W. Erdman and Martha E. Erdman Revocable Living Trust, Robert Erdman and Martha E. Erdman, co-trustees to Ashley R. Cluck, property in Herndon.
Barbara Adzema to Cheri Lee Inc, property in Kulpmont, $6,000.
William H. and Melody A. Purdy to Mark and Sara Lenker, property in Upper Augusta Township, $12,500.
Hummer Family Trust, Randall L. Hummer and Lori A. Keppler, co-trustees to Eric R. and Linda D. Patton, property in Rush Township.
Robert L. Hile to Michael J. Jr. and Dawn M. Scopelliti, property in Ralpho Township, $300,000.
Donn Lorenz to Snders Place Restaurant LLC, property in Shamokin, $25,00.
Samuel L. Fleming Jr., Robert M. Orr, Brenda L. Fleming to Linda Thompson, property in Northumberland.
April M. Witmer to Hope A. Doswell, property in Sunbury.
Jeffrey C. and Susan P. Apfelbaum to Benjamin and Stephanie Apfelbaum, property in Sunbury.
Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, James E. Reidell, Cheryl A. Laczkoski to Joshua Gulba, property in Coal Township, $7,000.
Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Ramon F. Torres to Robert Heffner, property in Coal Township, $6,119.10.
Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Sandra M. Machuzak to Cynthia Barley-Murray, Dennis Murray, property in Marion Heights, $967.61.
Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Sandra M. Machuzak to Cynthia Barley-Murray, Dennis Murray, property in Marion Heights, $1,223.15.
Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Nancy L. Norwood to Phenomenal Living Homes LLC, property in Sunbury, $5,924.26.
Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Robert C. Callenberger, George Barton Case to Phenomenal Living Homes LLC, property in McEwensville, $30,000.
Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Iver K. Facer Jr. to Anthony Harris, property in Mount Carmel, $1,118.17.
Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, William J. Schultz Sr. to Anthony Harris, property in Mount Carmel, $4,000.
Leonard J. Dobson estate, Philip J. Dobson, executor to Route 61 Investments LLC, property in Coal Township, $106,000.
David H. and Laura A. Kovaleski to Tanya L. and Douglas W. Lilley, property in Shamokin.
Stan E. Campbell estate, Cliff E. Campbell, Cane Stan Campbell, and Callan A. Wehry, co-administrators to Steven S. and Kathryn M. Kauffman, property in Jordan Township.
Benjamin J. and Stephanie W. Apfelbaum to Amy Apfelbaum Rhode, property in Northumberland.
Kay E. Hauck estate, Karla S. Clark, executrix to Benjamin Alex Diffenderfer, property in Point Township, $215,000.
Sandra E. Fornwalt estate, Steven J. Martin, executor to Theron J. and Beth A. Martin, property in Lewis Township.
Molly A. McCarthy, Joseph A. Lutz to Mathew J. Stoner, property in Mount Carmel.
Lee and Abigail Crossley to Terry L. Bridge Jr., property in Sunbury.
Jackie and Dale Adams to Dale Adams, property in Jordan Township.
Dennis J. and Colene A. Feudale to Joseph Halczak, property in Coal Township, $15,000.
Shirley S. Yost to Ashleigh K. Sheets, property in Lewis Township.
Glenn D. Kauffman and Donald S. Kauffman, individually & partner; Kauffman Brothers to Mahantongo Farms LLC, property in Washington and Upper Mahanoy townships, $987,754.50.
David D. and Melanie A. Fisher, Melanie A. Lloyd to Melanie A. Fisher, property in Sunbury.
Rimi Investments LLC to GCG Properties 1 LLC, property in Shamokin, $90,000.
SNYDER COUNTY
Timothy M. and Arlene Auker to Michael S. Kreamer, property in Washington Township, $140,000.
Gene W. and Trisha A. Knepp to Cloyd F. III and Carol L. Hess, property in McClure.
Nancy Jane Haupt to Nancy Jane Haupt, Star L. Lafredo, property in Selinsgrove.
Leroy N. and Bernice L. Hibbs, Hibbs Family Revocable Trust to Joshua M. and Nicole A. Hibbs, property in Center Township.
William and Helen L. Donmoyer to William Donmoyer, Helen L. Donmoyer, sara R. Donmoyer, Donmoyer Irrevocable Residential and Income Asset Protector Trust, property in Washington Township.
Ryan J. and Rebekah J. Beddall to Tuyong Yang, Shao Feng Ni, property in Monroe Township.
Abe E. Weaver, Abraham E. Weaver, Verna E. Weaver to KET Property Management LLC, property in Spring Township.
Fred S. Adams to Dustyn L. and Tracy L. Adams, property in McClure.
Coleen L. Clark, Curtis H. Clark, Curtis Hamilton Clark to Adora Ackerman, property in Center Township.
Sandra M. Whary to Mark and Kristen Norton, property in Middlecreek Township.
Heimbachs Heavenly View Dairy LLC, Bruce Heimbach to Alan and Jonelle Heisey, property in Washington Township, $500,000.
Robin E. Lisi, Mark L. Snook, John D. Snook to James D. Lawver, property in McClure.
Giuseppe Ferraro, Maria Ferraro, Carlo Ferraro to Giuseppe Pio Ferraro, property in Monroe Township, $250,000.
Peter Kay, Jennifer R. Rager Kay to Matthew and Morgan Hockenbrock, property in Penn Township.
Earl W. Ferster, James R. Ferster to James M. and Carol L. Handlan, property in Penn Township.
Robert C. & Abigail E. Fogle Administrative Trust, Debra L. Nicholas, Northumberland Natl Bank to Debra L. Nicholas, Northumberland Natl Bank, Debra L. Nicholas, subtrust; Robert C. & Abigail E. Fogle Living Trust, property in Selinsgrove.
Todd A. and Rhonda S. Shimko to BST Realty LLC, property in Penn Township.
Terry L. and Shirley A. Womer to Michael S. and Cassandra L. Snook, property in Franklin Township.
Margaret K. Shires to Michael A. and Joy L. Snook, property in Franklin Township.
Donald J. and Brenda I. Ernst to Daniel Chase, property in Penn Township.
Leonard D. and Sandra L. Kuhns to Ronald E. and Melanie M. Brubaker, property in Perry Township, $425,000.
Susquehanna Ind Dev Corp to RMW Rentals LLC, property in Penn Township.
Republic Land Co, Groninger Family LLC, Philip D. Bomberger, Zachary D. Romberger to RMW Rentals LLC, property in Penn Township, $225,000.
Wayne A. Haines, Robert D. Haines, Robert Dale Haines to Carl Jr. and Karen Carr, property in Shamokin Dam, $65,000.
Frank S. and Janis L. Rhodes, Jody J. Zechman, Denise L. Bubb, Diana L. and Brittany Mull, Roger A. Bubb to Randy L. Bingaman, Dale L. Bingaman, property in McClure.
Betty J. Martin, Lorraine S. Brouse, Helen J. Smith to Lorraine S. Brouse, property in Middleburg.
UNION COUNTY
Barry L. Jr. and Amanda N. Duck, Amanda N. Ritchey to Robert L. and Elizabeth A. Reynolds, William D. Reynolds, property in White Deer.
Barry L. Long, Colleen M. Hartung to Nathan S. and Leslie M. Hosterman, property in East Buffalo Township, $315,000.
Levi M. and Linda A. Beachy to Jeffrey L. and Heather N. Piaskowski, property in Kelly Township.
Daniel and Denise Snyder, David and Cynthia Snyder to James Snyder, property in White Deer Township.
John Phillip Ely and Rebecca Lynn Ely Snyder, executors; Hazel Eleanor Ely estate to Harvey and Ella Mae Reiff, property in West Buffalo Township, $129,000.
Lucille M. Pino, Lucille M. Tarin, Adam J. Tarin to Corey Dorman, Brittany Nickel, property in Lewisburg.
Raffealina Hoffmann, Raffaelina Ferrara, Eric J. Ludwig, Ronald B. Hoffmann to Andrew and Katie A. Passonetti, property in White Deer Township.
Daniel L. Theys, Susan L. Weaver to John W. III and Mary Rose T. Knelly, property in Kelly Township.
Joseph Hock Jr. to Carl R. and Jenette L. Emery, property in West Buffalo Township.
James A. Clark, Timothy B. Taylor to Gabrielle D. Taylor, property in Lewisburg.
Christopher T. and Jennifer L. Harris to Sirva Relocation Cr LLC, property in Union Township, $461,000.
Sirva Relocation Cr LLC to Paula A. McKenzie, property in Union Township, $461,000.
Charles W. and Jessica L. Johnson to Bruno and Erin A. Kretzschmar, property in Kelly Township.
Linda Lou Lewis to Antonio M. Valle Torres, Laura Valle Torres, property in Mifflinburg.
Janet S. Hartman to Jodi L. Orr, property in Buffalo Township.
Phillip R. and Jennifer J. Peterson, Jennifer A. Jenchura to Jennifer J. and Phillip R. Peterson, property in Lewisburg.
Lynn A. and Luann Sholley to Ronald L. Jr. and Denise F. Quinn, property in Limestone Township.