MONTOUR COUNTY
Robert M. and Ellen C. Gilwee to Cynthia Ann and Richard Michael Gregory, property in Mahoning Township, $219,900.
Thomas C. and Mary L. Buck to Jacquelyn L. and Andrew M. Keener, property in Limestone Township.
Barbara C. Brown to Keith and Michele Davis, property in Danville, $25,000.
Edward Lloyd, Anise Cruz to Cong Luo, property in Mahoning Township, $585,000.
Carol Paige Kashner estate to Nicholas E. Gorg, property in Valley Township, $215,000.
Joanne C. McGarvey to Jill D. Kisel, Christopher M. Steele, property in Danville, $218,000.
Muncy Bank & Trust Company to DAJ Development LLC, property in Washingtonville, $80,000.
James B. Lafollette estate to Gregory J. Neufer, property in Cooper Township, $74,000.
Joanne K. Betz to Robert L. and Carol B. Morgan, property in Derry Township, $1,000.
Bradley J. Howe to Rushtown Realty LLC, property in Cooper Township, $45,000.
Jeffrey L. and Lori E. Noble to William S. Hartman, property in Anthony Township.
William S. Hartman to Jeffrey L. and Lori E. Noble, property in Anthony Township.
GUM Realty Group LLC to GUM Realty Group LLC, two properties in Danville.
Benjamin E. Jr. and Ruth S. Peachey to Anthony L. and Marlene F. Weaver, property in Liberty Township, $660,000.
Thomas Carl and Sharon Irene Bedisky to Thomas & Sharon Bedisky Irrevocable Trust, Thomas Bedisky Irrevocable Trust, Sharon Bedisky Irrevocable Trust, property in Valley Township.
Jesse J. and Fannie K. Hostetler to Jesse J. and Fannie K. Hostetler, property in Anthony Township.
Ella J. Hostetler to Jesse J. Hostetler, property in Anthony Township.
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY
Thomas R. and Helen M. Adams to Darren R. Adams, Brianna M. Bettleyon, property in Sunbury.
Ned D. Long estate, Luann Wetzel, executrix to Benjamin N. and Desiree M. Windsor, property in Lower Mahanoy and Jordan townships.
Costello Realty Incorporated to Mineo Properties LLC, property in Mount Carmel.
Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Chris A. and Loriann Skelly to Christian D. Castro Alvirena, property in Northumberland, $58,000.
Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Gars Rentals Inc to Sameh Mohamed, property in Shamokin, $7,000.
Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Tonia A. and Steven W. Clark to Donna and Ronald Edward Yost Jr., property in Shamokin, $3,000.
Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Sherry A. Knapik to Alex Barak, property in Coal Township, $4,800.
Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Dorothy Yasenchak to Joshua Gulba, property in Mount Carmel, $10,500.
Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Robert Kellinger to Jose Ariel Perez, property in Mount Carmel, $2,110.01.
Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, 215 South Market Street LLC to Cristian and Felipe Duran Garcia, property in Shamkin, $5,900.
Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Simpsons Trust, Van Sertima Trust to Cristian and Felipe Duran Garcia, property in Shamokin, $9,700.
Peggy J. Walter to Duane D. and Susan K. Sargent, property in Sunbury.
Harold E. Sr. and Dawn C. Hauck to Dawn C. Hauck, property in West Chillisquaque Township.
Sue A. Lewis Revocable trust, Sue A. Lewis, trustee to Janine L. Hecker, property in Watsontown.
Lynnsey Seedor to Emmanuel Mercado, property in Shamokin.
Kenneth E. and Jamie L. Leppert to Harrington Management Services LLC, property in Sunbury.
Bruce W. and Suzanne M. Lesher to John Cole, Alaina Johns, property in Point Township, $150,000.
Gerald L. Jr. and Joanne M. Lloyd to Elizabeth Libby Ann Shampanore, property in Milton.
John P. Shingara estate, Barbara A. Shingara, administratrix to Mark Peter Shingara II, Melissa A. Saleski, property in Shamokin, $95,902.13.
Roger A. and Susan D. Reitz to Roger A. Reitz, Susan D. Reitz, Donald N. Reitz, property in Upper Augusta Township.
Anthony J. Varano Sr. estate, Robert L. Varano, executor to George R. Zelnick, Alan S. Zelnick, Carolyn R. Wolfe, property in Shamokin, $800.
William H. Cole Jr. estate, Gretchen Lee, executrice; Kandace C. Bergerstock, executrice; Martha S. Cole to William H. Cole III, Greg S. Cole, property in Mount Carmel.
Robert A. Harpster estate, Donna Fleming and Cathy Y. Reese, co-executrixes to Bairon Mendez-Calderon, Yesenia Garcia-Colindres, property in Sunbury, $90,000.
Richard H. Klinetob to Cynthia M. Moser, Phillip R. Ingerick II, property in Turbot Township.
Independence Street Service Inc to Jennifer J. and Scott D. Faus, property in Shamokin.
Douglas and Christy Diven to HandUp Foundation, property in Milton, $79,900.
Clarence J. and Gertrude Masser to Jerry R. and Leann Wiest, property in Lower Mahanoy Township.
Connie J. and Steven A. Lahr, Christy J. and Brad R. Oberdorf, Tabitha Rose and Michael J. Challoran Jr., Charles Wesley and Kayla T. Hulsizer to Robert E. Cook Jr., property in East Chillisquaque Township.
Hopwell Properties to Rachael Wilkerson, property in Shamokin.
Christina A. Mertz to Steven L. Todzia, property in Shamokin.
Glenn M. and Diana J. Cunningham to Glenn M. CUnningham & Diana J. Cunningham Irrevocable Grantor Trust, T. Jay Cunningham, trustee; Brian T. Cunningham, trustee; Tracey J. Bonney, trustee, property in Upper Augusta Township.
Timothy John Ramph estate, Barry L. Ramph, individually & executor to Barry L. and Anna Marie Ramph, property in Kulpmont.
Ruth A. Wiehe to Sonia Arias, property in Ralpho Township, $174,900.
Wayne F. and Sheree Ann Frey to Jeffrey E. Hoyt Sr. property in Milton.
Patricia Mariano, Melanie Peters, guardian to Michele Swank, property in Coal Township, $13,500.
Robert J. Crongeyer, Marvin J. Crongeyer to Dakota J. Snyder, Christopher A. Musser, property in Zerbe Township, $129,900.
Michael B. and Bruce E. Stepp to Michael B. Stepp, property in Shamokin.
Barbara I. Karmilowicz to Barbara L. Karmilowicz Primary Residence Protector Trust, Barbara L. Karmilowicz, Richard Scheib, trustee, property in Upper Mahanoy Township.
Barbara L. Karmilowicz to Barbara L. Karmilowicz Primary Residence Protector Trust, Barbara L. Karmilowicz, Richard Scheib, trustee, property in Jackson Township.
Barbara L. Karmilowicz to Barbara L. Karmilowicz Primary Residence Protector Trust, Barbara L. Karmilowicz, Richard Scheib, trustee, two properties in Upper Mahanoy Township.
Northumberland County Sheriff for Debbie L. Yovichin, Debbie L. McBride, Debbie L. Petrovich to Fulton Bank NA, property in Shamokin, $1,660.40.
Ray O. Tyler to Kristiana Tsiatis, Nicholas J. Destefan, property in Turbotville.
Mary Arlene Rosini to Mary Arlene Rosini Living Trust, property in Coal and Ralpho townships.
Good Faith Ministries to Shamokin Area Economic Development Authority, property in Shamokin.
Christina Clausi to Vinny Clausi, property in Shamokin.
Gerald M. and Linda H. Gordner to Ryan D. and Alicia M. Colonie, property in Delaware Township, $395,000.
Robert J. Anderson, Elizabeth Burkhardt, Elizabeth Jacoby, Donald Burkhardt to 5M Group 14 LLC, property in Shamokin, $33,000.
First Horizon Bank to Sokol Bujaj, Valbone Vucinaj, property in Marion Heights, $24,900.
Jean Marie Henry to Timothy J. Guise, property in Mount Carmel, $10,000.
Ronald L. and Ruth E. Tanner to Ronald L. and Ruth E. Tanner, property in Delaware Township.
Ronald L. and Ruth E. Tanner to Ronald L. Tanner, property in Delaware Township.
Scott R. Bolick to Stephen Cole, property in Mount Carmel, $49,400.
Kevin P. and Cheryl Boylan to Mount Carmel Township Supervisors, property in Mount Carmel, $53,400.
Neil Eric and Tracy L. Buck to Norman E. Buck Plumbing & Heating LLC, property in Watsontown.
Drew A. Reich to Meriwether Clark, property in Sunbury, $195,000.
Ashley Elsensohn to Pennsylvania Olive LLC, property in Riverside.
Constance Shirley estate, Dee Ann Shirley, Wilda Madilia, Paula Ann Laughlin, Paula Ann and Patrick Morency, Michael A. Shirley, Christian M. Shirley, Barbara M. and Kenneth Jones, Christine L. Guillen Mendoza to Christine L. Guillen Mendoza, property in Watsontown.
Lauren E. Gensel, Lauren E. and Brandon J. Zmitrovich to Brandon J. and Lauren E. Zmitrovich, property in Milton.
Stephenie Losiewicz, Stephanie M. Fessler to Tara L. Johnson Snyder, Shawn A. Snyder, property in Coal Township, $1,000.
Marian I. Beck to Beck Irrevocable Residential and Income Asset Protector Trust, Marian I. Beck, Michael T. Beck, trustee; Melissa A. Cruz, trustee; Suzanne E. Phillips, trustee, property in Lewis Township.
Gates Development LLC to Gene R. and Judy A. Gillaspy, property in Point Township, $59,000.
First Baptist Church of Montandon PA to John E. and Wendy Jo Brown, property in West Chillisquaque Township.
Paul J. Zanuck to Lynn A. Sarisky, Dawn M. Raker, property in Marion Heights.
Eugene W. and Nichole L. Lauver to Edward Eugene and Samantha Marie Snyder, property in Lower Augusta Township.
Crystyn Masser to William M. Tamanini, property in Zerbe Township, $160,000.
Garth R. and Sarah E. Watson to Garth R. and Sara E. Watson, property in Lewis Township.
SNYDER COUNTY
Wayne A. and Virginia Beth Corbin to Karen R. Parker, property in Monroe Township.
Jeanne L. Weber to John E. and Julie A. Mitchell, property in Washington Township.
Carol Kantz Hackenberg, Nevin Eugene Hackenberg to Ronald J. and Lou Ann Rhodes, property in West Perry Township.
Victor Samuel Rumberger to Justin R. Wood, property in Monroe Township.
Arelis Javier to David M. Bond, Dawn M. Herb, property in Monroe Township.
Nathan and Anita Erb to Commonwealth of PA Department of Transportation, property in Monroe Township.
Charles H. Gearhart Jr. to Commonwealth of PA Department of Transportation, property in Monroe Township.
James C. Bathgate to Commonwealth of PA Department of Transportation, property in Monroe Township.
Northeastern Snyder Co Joint Authority to Commonwealth of PA Department of Transportation, property in Monroe Township.
High Caliber Cranes LLC, Brian Snyder to David Wilson and Laura Siobhan Jolly, property in Union Township.
High Caliber Cranes LLC, Brian Snyder to High Caliber Acres LLC, property in Union Township.
April M. Tevis to April M. Tevis, Angel Marie Bren, property in Chapman Township.
Norma R. Schutter to Bradley D. Schutter, Norma R. Schutter Irrevocable Grantor Trust, property in Selinsgrove.
Randy L. and Christine J. Rice to Andrew W. and Hannah Macenzie Monger, property in Shamokin Dam.
Patricia A. Campbell to Joseph A. Santer, Sara E. Goodling, property in Penn Township, $270,000.
Joshua M. Kerstetter to Benco Realty LLC, property in Middleburg.
Joanne M. Kerstetter to Bradly J. Sunanday, Kerstetter Family Irrevocable Trust, property in Monroe Township.
David M. Jr. and Joy Hoke, Scott A. and Wendy Hoke, Jeffrey L. and Sheri Hoke, Steven C. and Karyl Hoke, Matthew L. and Denise Hoke to Tanaporn and Noel Matos, property in Shamokin Dam.
Jay R. and Ma Blessy Reyes Stine to Jay R. and Ma Blessy Reyes Stine, property in Perry Township.
UNION COUNTY
Melvin R. and Irene Z. Oberholtzer to melvin R. and Irene Z. Oberholtzer, two properties in Buffalo Township.
Windsor Prop Holdings LLC to Mifflinburg Original Italian Pizza Partnership, property in East Buffalo Township, $600,000.
Donald C. Rowe III, William R. Rowe, Barry E. Rowe, Lisa C. Mease to Five Point Camp, property in Hartley Township.
Carlos A. Iudica, Maria E. Fullana Jornet to Brendon R. and Anita Jo Nolt, property in East Buffalo Township.
Alvin M. and Minerva B. Reiff to Marvin S. and Norma Z. Reiff, property in West Buffalo Township.
Eileen D. McArdle to Cutter M. Hall, property in Limestone Township.
Larry L. Edinger to Shawn M. and Caitlyn L. Milunic, property in White Deer Township.
Joseph J. and Suzanne M. Zak to Justin S. Padilla, Miranda M. Smith, property in East Buffalo Township.
Kevin G. and Miasha R. Kelly to Jeremiah M. and Kimberly A. Bennett, property in Wast Buffalo Township.
Tioga Co Realty LLC, Jessica R. Brown, mem; Glen Russell Brown, mem to Wayne and Susan Snyder, Eric and Lori Kuhn, property in Hartley Township.
Sandra L. Keister, executrix; Arthur J. Keister Jr. estate to Sandra L. Keister, property in Kelly Township.
Troy A. Shawback, Melissa S. Shawback, Randy T. Shawback, Rodney J. Conner, Linda K. Conner, Calvin D. Walden, Julie A. Walden to William L. and Penny S. Swope, property in Lewisburg.
Miranda L. and Shawn Ritter, Miranda L. Raup to Miranda L. and Shawn Ritter, property in West Buffalo Township.
Mifflin Camp LLC to Mifflin Camp LLC, property in Hartley Township.
Brittney L. Hannon, Brittney L. Dewalt to Brittney L. Hannon, property in White Deer Township.
Richard A. and Kelly L. Diehl to JY Realty LLC, property in East Buffalo Township.
Mary J. Ritzenthaler to Thunder Ridge Realty LLC, property in Hartley Township.
Robert D. Kurtz, Molly Jane OToole, Susan Jean Flores, Joe C. Flores to Larry L. Edinger, property in White Deer Township.
Sunoco LLC to NIF Prop LLC, property in Buffalo Township.
Todd M. and Teresa M. Keeley to Ricky C. and Lori Lee Toll, property in East Buffalo Township.
Scott D. Rabuck Sr., executor; Robert L. Swartzlander Sr. estate, Brenda L. Rabuck, executrix; Sandra K. Miller, executrix to Carlee J. Rudy, property in West Buffalo Township.