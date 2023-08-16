MONTOUR COUNTY
- Lisa K. Hemrick to Keifer James and Tasha Lynn Bathgate, property in Limestone Township, $350,000.
- Matthew D. and Courtney J. Traynor to Angelica Maria Irizarry, property in Mahoning Township, $225,000.
- Pearl M. Raup estate, Pearl Marlene Raup estate to Robert P. and Crystal A. Koons, property in Liberty Township.
- Faith E. Sidler estate, David L. & Faith E. Sidler Protector Trust, David L. Sidler Protector Trust, Faith E. Sidler Protector Trust to Lori A. Rockey, property in Valley Township.
- Fannie E. Hostetler to Jacob J. and Salina E. Hershberger, property in Anthony Township, $213.060.
- CIBC Foundation to Michael R. Zimmerman, property in Liberty Township, $178,000.
- Sharon Frey to Yunqiang Huang, Xiaoying Zhang, property in Mahoning Township, $150,000.
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY
- Phyllis J. Milheim estate, Amy J. Stavely, individually & administrator, Brenda L. Werner, Alvin L. Milheim to Alvin L. Milheim, property in Lewis Township.
- George D. and Samantha M. King to Joseph A. Zeager, Holly M. Cardell, property in Shamokin, $25,000.
- Dorcas H. Bomberger to James D. and Karen M. Kauffman, property in Lewis Township.
- Ricci E. and Glenda M. Bonetti, Christopher G. Dougherty to Ricci E. Bonetti, property in Shamokin.
- Jane M. and Andrew C. Graham to Caitlyn Elizabeth Persing, Andrew Taylor OKeefe, property in Shamokin.
- Backwoods Homestead LLC to Michelle A. Buck, property in Sunbury.
- Bell Services LLC to Aleksander Bujaj, property in Mount Carmel.
- Stephanie L. Mull to Collin Klinger, property in Coal Township, $142,000.
- Keith A. and Tanya A. Nagy to Zachary Janovich, property in Coal Township.
- Larry B. Minot estate, Twila Faust, executrix to Nickolas W. and Oriana M. Auman, property in Upper Augusta Township.
- Joseph and Maryann Drost to Mercedes Santana Lara, property in Coal Township, $13,000.
- Heather Ann Elliott, Heather Ann and Ambrose P. Hill to Nicholas Steffanick, Stephanie D. Evans, property in Upper Augusta Township, $118,400.
- Joshua J. and Stephanie Lynn Walter to John Fox, property in Coal Township, $15,000.
- Bonita Polomski to Maria D. and Rodney Bebenek, property in Mount Carmel.
- Bonnie G. Polomski to Maria D. and Rodney Bebenek, property in Mount Carmel.
- Bonita Ann Polomski to Bonnie G. Polomski, Maria D. Bebenek, property in Mount Carmel.
- Paul L. Hummel estate, Sharon Sebasovich, executrix to Sharon Sebasovich, property in Lower Augusta Township.
- Bieber Family Irrevocable Trust, aka Bieber Family Grantor Trust, Edward Isenberg, trustee to Leroy H. Jr. and Janice G. Bieber, property in Turbotville.
- Thomas E. and Julie A. Bielski to Tanya Y. Rupp, property in Upper Augusta Township.
- Frances A. Baker to Nicholas D. Baker, property in Ralpho Township.
- Franklin C. and Judith A. Hoffman to Joseph Burgess, Molly Holcombe, property in Northumberland.
- Dr. Victor J. Mihal estate, aka Victor J. Mihal Sr., Gary P. Mihal, executor; Lynn M. Gionta to Cameron J. Hauck, property in Shamokin.
- Robert Jay Miller to Levi and Trisha Watts, property in Coal Township.
- Robert S. Wingerbach to Susquehanna Riverbank Revocable Trust, property in Milton, $16,100.
- William J. Rumberger estate, Hedwig Zmijewski, executrix to Stephen J. Changary, property in Upper Augusta Township, $240,000.
- SEA Investments LLC to Koyla Kramarenko, property in Shamokin, $795.
- Gates Development LLC to Stephen C. and Dorothy M. Klein, property in Point Township.
- William J. Robel to Paulete Robel, Eric Robel, Chris Robel, William J. Robel II, property in Upper Augusta Township.
- Richard S. and Shirley R. Chesney to Richard S. and Shirley R. Chesney Family Protection Trust, Richard J. Chesney, trustee, property in Kulpmont.
- SEA Investments LLC to Koyla Kramarenko, property in Coal Township, $795.
- Zachary J. and Tracy Brown, Jolene V. and John Retallack to Karen M. Miller, property in Coal Township.
- Evelyn E. Hommel to Keith D. Drumheller, property in Lower Mahanoy Township.
- Scott E. Tanner to Andrew B. Moyer, property in Sunbury, $125,000.
- Joseph F. Costello estate, Antoinette Niglio, administratrix; John J. Costello, by agent; Carol Altomare, agent to John P. ODonnell, property in Mount Carmel, $135,000.
- Susan L. Bell to Richard A. Bell, property in Northumberland.
- Stephen C. and Christina A. Gower to Phillip David Minsker, Amanda Klinger, property in Rockefeller Township.
- Nancy Lipko to Brandon Mahajan, property in Point Township.
- Andrea L. and Matthew J. Lupotsky to Amber L. Krieger, property in Shamokin, #135,000.
- Phyllis E. Boyer estate, Christopher A. Boyer, executor to David J. and Mary A. Fabrizio, property in Ralpho Township, $230,000.
- Brian P. and Christa Lesher to John and Christina Jansen Stadnicki, property in Ralpho Township, $215,000.
- Jeffrey A. May to PennForest LLC, property in Shamokin, $15,000.
- Barbara M. Baumert to Barbara M. Baumert, Tammy A. Specht, Brian C. Baumert, property in Lower Mahanoy Township.
- Pamela S. Sherman to Paige C. Sherman, property in Coal Township.
- Mary Jayne Rogers to Freckles LLC, property in Sunbury.
- Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau for Abbygail Starr Porras to One Property Solutions LLC, property in Shamokin, $9,200.
- Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau for Glenda M. Huyett, Anthony Bishop to Genaro A. Rodriguez, property in Shamokin, $6,100.
- Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau for Sheila Kaucher, Donna Lee Kaucher, Thomas OReilly to Daniel J. Feese, property in Coal Township, 44,800.
- Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau for Guy Chandrika, Toure I. Phipps-Henderson to Alberto Brito, property in Shamokin, $10,200.
- Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau for David S. Weaver to Richard M. Villari, property in Coal Township, $10,300.
- Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau for Zoe A. Russell to PennForest LLC, property in Shamokin, $17,500.
- Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau for Rafael and Wendy Galicia Martinez to Cesar J. Nunez Sosa, property in Shamokin, $8,400.
- Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau for Robin L. Pees to Cesar J. Nunez Sosa, property in Shamokin, $16,500.
SNYDER COUNTY
- Troy N. Stuck, Troy N. Stuck Gifting Trust to Commonwealth of PA Department of Transportation, property in Monroe Township.
- Michael C. Lester Revocable Trust, Michael C. and Christine M. Lester, Christine M. Lester Revocable Trust to Tana Bingaman, Aaron Yan, property in Penn Township.
- Teresa P. Snyder to WDF Real Estate LLC, property in Middlecreek Township.
- James L. Jr. and Cindy L. Trevitz, Kenneth L. and Sue A. Trevitz to James L. Trevitz Jr. and Kenneth L. Trevitz Income Only Grantors Trust, property in Jackson Township.
- Thomas A. and Susan K. Hendricks to Stephanie A. Herrold, Hendricks Irrevocable Grantor Trust, property in Jackson Township.
- Robert L. and Beverly A. Noll to Douglas M. Noll, Noll Irrevocable Grantor Trust, property in Shamokin Dam.
- Teresa L. Bishop to Shane W. and Tannelle L. Burlew, property in Penn Township.
- Jane L. and James D. Savidge, Carol L. App to Middleswarth Associates Inc, property in Middleburg.
- Bonnie L. Fisher to Clair R. Drumheller, property in Middlecreek Township.
- Mary Kathleen McDonald to Jeffrey D. and Amanda M. Palmer, property in Monroe Township.
- Allis K. Womer, Lewis F. & Beverly A. Rapp Family Protection Trust to Nicholas G. Younkins, Holly E. Musser, property in Monroe Township, $167,000.
- Gerald P. Koveleskie to Gerald V. and Melissa A. Koveleskie, property in Monroe Township.
- Joan Carpenter to Garrett O. Walter, property in Monroe Township.
- Youxiang Yang, Yueying Zhang to Amanda R. Aucker, property in Selinsgrove.
- Logan A. Snyder to Heather and Bo Kerlin, property in Monroe Township.
UNION COUNTY
- Tammy J. Beaver to Drew Shultz, Olivia Belles, property in White Deer Township, $330,000.
- Brandy S. Hoffman Aho to Harold G. Jr. and Karen L. Graber, property in Lewisburg, $300,000.
- Ross M. and Melissa S. Fisher to Douglas Lafayette Cressman, Kristi Cressman, property in East Buffalo Township.
- Brenda Lee Kratzer to Dustin Radel, tr; Brenda L. Kratzer Irrev Grantor Tr, property in Mifflinburg.
- James E. Bowes II, James A. Bowes II to Mervin E. and Frances K. Miller, property in Mifflinburg.
- Sandra L. Tristan, by agent; Allen K. Neyhard, agent to Michael W. Showers, Sandra L. Tristan, property in West Buffalo Township.
- James F.W. IV and Kelly S. Wenrich to Anthony Picarelli, property in Limestone Township, $72,000.
- Ann G. Leachtenauer estate, Andrew M. Daniloff, exor; Ann G. Daniloff estate to Fred Kofi Opuni, Cassandra Abena Osei, property in East Buffalo Township, $263,500.
- James F. and Diane M. Susan, Philip and Annamarie Geise to James F. and Diane M. Susan, property in Lewis Township.
- Shannon E. Felmey, Shannon E. Leathers to Shannon E. and Robert Earl Leathers III, property in Limestone Township. Deborah L. Reichard to Ryan and Mandee Stoffelen, property in Limestone Township.
- Kathryn Mary Miller, exor; Debra Ann Ettinger, exor; Donald Eugene Bingaman, exor; David Matthew Bingaman, exor; Miriam B.E. Bingman estate to Susan M. Waggoner, property in West Buffalo Township, $150,000.
- Lucy L. Cline to Amy L. Showers, property in Mifflinburg.
- Joey Hoa Doan, Julie Doan Pham to Alomir Favero, Vicki Sun, property in East Buffalo Township.
- Mark A. and Tiffany M. Shoemaker to Rosie Holdings LLC, property in Mifflinburg.
- Kenneth and Debra Mitstifer to Allen K. and Darlene M. Zimmerman, property in Buffalo Township.
- Jonas R. and Esther W. Zeiset to Jonas R. and Esther W. Zeiset, Linford J. Zeiset, Glenn D. Zeiset, Loren Ray Zeiset, Diane K. Zeiset, property in East Buffalo Township.
- Frederick C. and Linda J. Dale to Cooper B. Wagner, Alan C. Wagner, Karen G. Wagner, property in West Buffalo Township.
- Sabra L. Karr to Edward M. Glanfield, Haley E. Kragness, property in Lewisburg.
- Michael E. and Connie E. Meslener to Andrew Hans, property in Kelly Township.
- Jessica L. and Michael K. Troup to Jessica L. Troup, property in Buffalo Township.
- Eleanor P. Gold to Darvin Lynn Sauder, Paul H. Sauder, Eunice H. Sauder, property in Buffalo Township.
- Briggon D. and Jill Bobb to Joseph S. Frey, property in Union Township.
- Robert F. and Mary Jane Albin to Mark D. Spiro, Tracie E. Durden, property in Lewisburg.
- Janet McEdwards Cogley, Janet M. Rider to Robert M. and Janice J. Melnick, property in Mifflinburg.
- Robert J. and Carole A. Brosious to DKS Holdings LLC, property in Lewisburg.
- Gregory M. and Allison P. Bullock, Kevin C. and Samantha Bullock to Fredrick T. and Barbara J. Minchhoff, Benjamin D. Minchhoff, Patricia J. Weaver, property in Hartley Township.
- Haillye R. Kuhn, Haillye R. and Corey A. Hughes to John I. Wengerd, property in East Buffalo Township, $284,900.
- Richard L. Boop, tr; Cathy A. Landis, tr; Maynard C. & Vivien R. Boop Living Tr; Vivien R. & Maynard C. Boop Living Tr; Maynard C. Boop Living Tr; Vivien R. Boop Living Tr to Brian L. and Kaitlyn S. Zimmerman, property in West Buffalo Township.
- Leighton T. and Ashley C. Lutze to David M. Ferrone, Celia K. Prince, property in Lewisburg.
- Gregory G. and Marie A. Harvey to Troy E. and Barbara K. Gaugler, property in Lewisburg.
- Dorothy Marie Roan to Michael W. Roan, property in East Buffalo Township.
- Mark H. and Barbara S. Swarey to Michael L. and Laura J. Swarey, property in West Buffalo Township.
- Robert C. Musser, tr; William S. Muller, tr; Steven L. Musser, tr; Thomas A. Musser, tr; William T. & Ethel F. Musser Living Tr; Ethel F. & William T. Musser Living Tr, William T. Musser Living Tr, Ethel F. Musser Living Tr to Thomas A. and Jeanette L. Musser, property in Mifflinburg.
- Bonnie S. Best to Thomas Stevens, property in Kelly Township.
- Evan Mitchell and Lauren Kemp Peck to Jack Wayne Jr. and Lisa M. Emery, property in East Buffalo Township, $391,000.
- Angela Thompson, Robert Reich to Angela Thompson, property in Buffalo Township.
- Robert C. and Brenda A. White to James S. Jr. and Lindsay A. Stahl, property in Buffalo Township.