NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY
Bowen Developments LLC to Brent D. and Jessica N. Houser, property in Zerbe Township, $140,000.
Well PM Properties LLC to 800 Court Street Circle PA Owner LLC, property in Sunbury.
Eugene C. Boughner to Eric J. Boughner, property in Coal Township.
Ronald Stablewski, by agent; Joyceann Stablewski, agent & individually to Yuleyri Del Carmen Fernandez, property in Mount Carmel.
Christopher Marcheskie, David S. Heath to Kiersten E. Allan, property in Shamokin, $45,000.
Zachary S. Newbury, Alyssa E. Edmiston aka Alyssa Newbury to Zachary S. and Alyssa Newbury, property in Point Township.
Barbara B. Kyle, Barbara R. and Thomas J. Marshall to Marshall Irrevocable Residential and Income Asset Protector Trust, Barbarra R. and Thomas J. Marshall, Stephanie K. Bunty and Jodi L. Woods, trustees, property in Lewis Township.
Thomas J. and Barbara R. Marshall to Marshall Irrevocable Residential and Income Asset Protection Trust, Stephanie K. Bunty and Jodi L. Woods, trustee, property in Lewis Township.
Rosemary Corp to Borrejiao LLC, Marverpen 158-160 LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $54,000.
Sean R. and Courtney L. Hamilton to Tiffany and Ernest P. Delp III, property in Delaware Township.
Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Grace Evelyn and Robert J. Kruskie to A Rich Auto Works Inc, property in Mount Carmel, $3,198.48.
Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, William Thomas Stump Sr. to A Rich Auto Works Inc, property in Shamokin, $3,031.53.
Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Walter Haupt III to David E. Graham, property in Mount Carmel, $4,260.74.
Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Jerry S. Ladd to David E. Graham, property in Mount Carmel, $3,300.
Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Walter Haupt III to David E. Graham, property in Mount Carmel, $4,260.74.
Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Myrna Miller Fraley to K&L Enterprise LLC, property in Coal Township, $642.72.
Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Brendin Pancher to Bammm Properties LLC, property in Kulpmont, $2,660.10.
Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Julio and Stacy Ruiz to Bammm Properties LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $7,500.
Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Charles G. and Mary M. Karpovitch to Bammm Properties LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $3,500.
Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Gerald M. Ibanez to Bammm Properties LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $7,300.
Pamela G. Schuman to Pamela G. Schuman Amended and Restated Revocable Trust, Pamela G. Schuman, trustee, property in Turbotville.
Joshua J. and Cortney Hostetler to Karen M. Carman, property in Upper Augusta Township.
Richard L. Hofmeister to Arlene F. and Charles H. Messenger Jr., property in Delaware Township.
Shirley C. Strohecker, by agent; Kent A. Strohecker, agent to Maria Miraflor-Cockerham, property in West Chillisquaque Township.
Steven D. Clark estate, David L. Clark and Sally A. Clark, administrators to Thomas W. Phillips, property in Zerbe Township.
Bogdan and Vera Tlumach to Jamar Gordon, Leon Williams, property in Mount Carmel, $18,500.
PVR PA Investment LLC to 135 Vermont Dr LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $6,150.
David R. Snyder Jr., Loretta Snyder, Gregory Snyder to Gregory Snyder, property in Coal Township.
Suburban Place Realty LLC to Poplar Street Rentals LLC, property in Shamokin and Coal townships.
Gordon L. and Karen S. Sehestedt to Specht Commercial Properties LLC, property in Northumberland, $129,688.07.
Stephen M. and Linda L. Mattern to Michelle L. Morgan, Traci A. Schreffler, Janie D. Grosselfinger, property in Upper Mahanoy Township.
Kenneth L. Morgan, Brad L. Schreffler, Bryon G. Grosselfinger to Michelle L. Morgan, Traci A. Schreffler, Janie D. Grosselfinger, property in Upper Mahanoy Township.
Edward K. Bergenstock to Travis L. Walter, property in Northumberland.
Earlene Louise Mummey estate, Lori S. Kline, executrix to BRN Investments LLC, property i Northumberland, $61,250.
Beverly A. McCreary to Michael S. Kreamer, property in Sunbury.
Sandra L. Hubner, Darrell K. Bressler to John Hartsworm, Phalon Schaarschmidt, property in Point Township, $210,000.
Helen Whyne, by agent; Donna M. Daniels, agent to Julio Gonzalez, property in Mount Carmel, $30,000.
Lori Ann Washuta, Marilyn M. Swatski to Thomas James and Michelle Lee Wills, property in Kulpmont, $38,000.
Mins Housing & Horticulture Inc to Amalia H. Hinkle, property in Mount Carmel, $20,000.
David C. Jr. and Jamie Pennypacker, Dana M. and Larry R. Rebuck to Start Investments LLC, property in Shamokin, $34,000.
Sylvio & Son Investments LLC to Kadian Townsend, property in Shamokin, $34,000.
Chester H. Jr. and Sandra Soltys to Chester H. III and Stephanie A. Soltys, property in East Chillisquaque Township.
Dale K. Boyer estate, Cathy A. Boyer, executrix to Cathy A. Boyer, property in Riverside.
Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Richard M. and Gina V. McSurdy to Ronnie Herb, property in Shamokin, $5,240.37.
Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Riza Shala to 9ONE9 Development Group, property in Mount Carmel, $3,500.
Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Anastasia Hopey to 9ONE9 Development Group, property in Mount Carmel, $3,134.38.
Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, David Keith and Renee Lynn Walter to Danielle Marie Shaffer, property in Kulpmont, $5,130.16.
Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Zoe A. Russell to Montes Renovations LLC, property in Shamokin, $2,851.26.
Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Jerry S. Ladd to Boom University LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $5,100.
Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Daphanie Hills to Boom University LLC, property in Coal Township, $4,380.07.
Wolfe Irrevocable Residential and Income Trust, Gary E. Wolfe, Diane M. Wolfe, Scott A. Wolfe, trustee; Joel E. Wolfe, trustee to Wolfe Irrevocable Residential and Income Trust, Scott A. Wolfe and Joel E. Wolfe, trustees, two properties in Lower Mahanoy Township.
Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Albert and Dorothy. Walker to FDT Investment LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $8,500.
Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau Jacob J. Jacobs to FDT Investments LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $3,644.16.
Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Frank J. and Sylvia M. Nicola to Junior Fairweather, property in Shamokin, $3,633.88.
Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Gregory Swatsky to David Graham Jr., property in Mount Carmel, $3,264.73.
Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Patricia A. Shiffler-Inacio to Kenia Ramirez, property in Mount Carmel $1,300.
Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Richard Giedosh Sr. to Melinda M. Deppen, property in Coal Township, $3,034.27.
Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Andrew Evan Brown, Nicole Justine Ramph to Melinda M. Deppen, property in Shamokin, $4,918.83.
Alejandro M. Veras Inoa, Dinancy Cabrera De Cordero to Beverly Eschbach, property in Marion Heights, $25,000.
Akhirs Sea Moss LLC to Tianna Nicole Fluck, property in Shamokin, $25,000.
Anita LeClaire to Debra A. Burd, property in Kulpmont.
Melody A. Latsha to HIFVKRB LLC, property in Sunbury, $45,000.
Brian Arthur and Angela L. Ranck to Joseph Hackenberg, property in Milton, $343,000.
Roy Troutman to Jennifer M. Shertenlieb, property in Marion Heights.
Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Jarred T. Dabulis to Melinda M. Deppen, property in Coal Township, $3,505.09.
Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Jarred T. Dabulis to Melinda M. Deppen, property in Coal Township, $4,321.01.
Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Karen L. Prior to Thomas W. Gulba, property in Coal Township, $5,500.
Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Central Area Real Estate LLC to D&P Investment Properties LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $3,397.17.
Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Charles J. Rogers to D&P Investment Properties LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $3,009.61.
Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Myrna Miller Fraley to Timothy Rivera, property in Mount Carmel, $1,100.
Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, John J. Gleason to Reborn Real Estate LLC, property in Delaware Township, $45,000.
James Rauch Johannes estate, Nancy A. Kasting, executrix to Howard and Jane E. Taylor, property in Rockefeller Township.
Yvonne D. Troutman, Yvonne D. and James S. Jackson to Joanne Teitter, property in Jordan Township, $16,000.
Mary Lee Lenker Schmeltz, G. Elvin Schmeltz to John E. Schmeltz, Kimberly A. Long Schmeltz, property in Lower Mahanoy Township.
Kelly R. and James D. Clark to Kelly R. and James D. Clark Jr., property in East Chillisquaque Township.
Antonio A. Britton to Marisol Quiles, property in Mount Carmell, $10,000.
SNYDER COUNTY
Deborah A. and Harold A. Hendricks to Deborah A. Hendricks, property in Monroe Township.
Joshua B. Weller, Edith M. Perkinson to Trevic Property Management LLC, property in Center Township.
Thomas C. and Mary Ann Ferry to Thomas C. and Mary Ann Ferry, Alisa M. Ferry, Brian Ferry, Perry Irrevocable Residential & Income Asset Protection, property in Penn Township.
Steven E. Bottiger to Steven E. Bottiger, Steven E. Bottiger Revocable Living Trust, property in Adams Townships.
Timothy M. and Patricia A. Lightner to Chad S. Aucker, property in Middlecreek Township, $229,000.
Lyndee A. Sheaffer to Jared and Allie Weeder, property in Middleburg.
Walter D. Runkle Trust, Ruth A. Runkle to Brandon M. Midgett, property in Washington Township.
Ruth A. Runkle to Cyril F. Runkle, property in Freeburg.
Ruth A. Runkle, Ruth A. Runkle Trust to Jessie D. Novinger, Brantley E. Novinger, Hadley S. Novinger, property in Washington Township.
Ruth A. Runkle, Walter D. Runkle Trust to Jessie D. Novinger, Brantley E. Novinger, Hadley S. Novinger, property in Washington Township.
Karen S. Gehers to Compania LLC, property in Monroe Township.
Tanganine M. and Scott D. Freed to Jacks Mountain Properties LLC, property in Spring Township.
Snyder County Tax Claim Bureau to Kevin E. and Amy L. Kratzer, property in Adams Township, $12,570.53.
Snyder County Tax Claim Bureau to Leonard B. Weaver, property in Chapman Township, $975.02.
Snyder County Tax Claim Bureau to Wayne T. Kerstetter, Ashley R. Cluck, property in Chapman Township, $25,000.
Heimbach’s Heavenly View Dairy LLC, Bruce R. Heimbach, Shawn M. Heimbach to N. Arlyn and Delores N. Hurst, property in Washington Township.
Scott C. Shaffer, Melanie Garman Shaffer to Scott C. Shaffer, Melanie Garman Shaffer, three properties in Selinsgrove.
Donald M. Garrigan to Donald M. Garrigan, Megan E. Zerbe, Garrigan Irrevocable Residential & Income Asset Protector Trust, property in Selinsgrove.
Brian L. and Nanette P. Kerstetter, Betty Kathryn Walborn to Nicholas James Kauffman, property in Freeburg.
Samuel L. and Martha E. Herman to Theodore S. and Rebecca E. Herman, property in Franklin Township.
Michele D. Wetzel to Wayne and Lorraine Gostyla, property in Monroe Township, $240,000.
Curtis L. and Crystal B. Good, Crystal B. Sensenig to Jason Stahl, Brenda VanPelt, property in Washington Township.
Susan J. and Charles R. Herrold to Charles R. and Susan J. Herrold, Charles R. Herrold & Susan J. Herrold Primary Residence & Income Asset Protector Trust, property in Jackson Township.
Susan J. and Charles R. Herrold to Charles R. and Susan J. Herrold, Charles R. Herrold & Susan J. Herrold Primary Residence & Income Asset Protector Trust, property in Jackson Township.
UNION COUNTY
Gail A. Walter estate, Christine L. Lamey, executrix to Robby D. Showers, property in New Berlin.
John N. and Deborah G. Miller to John G. Miller, trustee; Joshua R. Miller, trustee; John N. & Deborah G. Miller Irrev Grantor Tr, Deborah G. & John N. Miller Irrev Grantor Tr; John N. Miller Irrev Grantor Tr, Deborah G. Miller Irrev Grantor Tr, property in White Deer Township.
Kathleen F. Fornataro to Vincent J. and Helene Y. Basile, property in East Buffalo township.
Clyde M. Smith, Pamela K. Spangler, Beth Smith, Susan M. Leitzel, Brenda A. Hoover, Wayne Hoover to Lynn Y. Naugle, property in East Buffalo Township.
Edward L. and Marilyn L. Kline, Lisa A. James, Tr; Kline Irrev Residential & Income Tr to Marilyn L. Kline, property in White Deer Township.
Michael S. Doane, Shannon M. Dressler to Michael S. Doane, property in White Deer Township.
Lisa M. Bertoni, Katelynn Forbes, Katelyn M. and Nathaniel M. Forbes, property in White Deer Township.
Karen L. Try, William R. Perkinson to Kory A. Derr, property in Mifflinburg, $100,000.
James G. Oberlin to Timothy P. Wagner, Kelly J. Bowersox, property in Buffalo Township.
Jaden R. Yoder to Ralph D. Zimmerman Jr., property in Limestone Township, $110,000.
Kenneth T. Reigel, Tr; Diane L. Keefer, Tr; Randy L. Reigel, Tr; Kevin W. Reigel, Tr; Reigel Irrev Residential & Income Tr to Jeffrey A. Byerly, Rhoda M. Byerly, property in East Buffalo Township.
John M. and Martha O. Horning to Neil A. and Malinda S. Zimmerman, property in Kelly Township.
Alice G. Bickle to Steven J. and Cindy S. Wagner, property in Buffalo Township.
William L. and Patricia L. Callaham to John Mark and Martha O. Horning, property in West Buffalo Township.
L&L Land Dev LLC, George L. Lloyd, mem; Sara E. Kaskie, mem to Ellen M. Roth, property in East Buffalo Township.
Michael R. and Sarah Desjardins to Joshua Leinbach, property in Buffalo Township.
Daniel M. Baumwoll, agent; Dorothy A. Baumwoll, by agent to WBTT Prop LLC, property in Buffalo Township.
Susan A. Crabb, executrix; Barbara Ann Crabb estate to Scott A. Crabb, property in Union Township.