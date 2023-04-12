MONTOUR COUNTY
Tyler Matthew and Natasha Marie Benner to Benjamin E. and Megan F. Messimer, property in Derry Township, $314,900.
Wesley R. and Judith Wertman to Gray Realty LLC, property in Danville, $362,500.
James Kirkner to James Kirkner, property in Valley Township.
BRNInvestments LLC to Patrick T. Maloney, Carly T. Hoffman, property in Danville, $229,400.
John A. Young, Cynthia L. Young, Kelli M. Young to Cynthia L. Young, Kelli M. Young, property in Liberty Township.
Maxwell J. and Kaley M. Vogel to Matthew Reichard, property in Mahoning Township, $272,965.
Chip G. Adams to Christopher G. Adams, Skip G. Adams, property in West Hemlock, $100,000.
Matthew L. and Deana J. Carson to Matthew L. and Deana J. Carson, property in Anthony Township.
Robert J. Jr. and Kathleen A. McWilliams to James Kirkner, property in Valley Township.
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY
Rose M. Miller to Klock Properties LLC, property in Sunbury, $140,000.
Heather A. Yabroski to Joseph Gracco, property in Shamokin.
James Kenneth and Janey Darlene Gurysh to Heather Hylton, property in Sunbury, $259,900.
Patricia A. Bednar to Matthew M. Bednar, property in Coal Township.
Jose Ariel Perez Martinez to Jency Batista, property in Shamokin, $42,000.
Cesar J. Nunez Sosa to Beauty Property LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $35,000.
David M. and Jaime Wolfgang to Rolin Fairbrother, property in Kulpmont.
Henry A. Zylawski, Patricia Gaffney-Zylawski to Jordan Paul and Lindsey Catherine Lengel, property in Ralpho Township, $63,000.
Teddy A. Montes to Edison Alexander Cuji Orellana, property in Shamokin, $18,000.
RE Established Realty LLC to Michael Albright, property in Shamokin, $15,000.
Catherine C. Saukaitis estate, Deborah Ann Beierschmitt, executrix to Nicholas Peter Sundman, property in Mount Carmel, $85,000.
Peter F. Bubnis to Joshua A. and Jennifer Wolfe, property in Ralpho Township.
Mark G. Stauffenberg estate, John H. Stauffenberg, executor to Wendy M. Cofone, property in Shamokin, $47,000.
Malvin H. Shultz and Kathryn M. Shultz Residential/Income Trust, Malvin H. Shultz Jr., trustee to Malvin H. Jr. and Anita J. Shultz, three properties in Point Township.
Johnathan M. and Ashley N. Barnes, Ashley N. Rosini to Johnathan M. Barnes, property in Shamokin.
Earle S. III and Kathleen M. Ashton to Steven J. Cvejkus, property in Shamokin Township.
Adam P. Danaher to Townsend Realty Inc, property in Shamokin, $4,500.
Cheryl Joan Ziemba to Angel Ulloa Sanchez, Joralda Burgos Jimenez, property in Kulpmont, $36,000.
Maritza Jacqueline Sarmiento Perdomo to Roger Reyes, property in Kulpmont, $40,000.
Shannon M. and Jason P. Benfer, John R. Wertz to Brian C. and Deborah A. Betz, property in Sunbury.
Agustin and Linda Lee Torres to Infinite Property Ventures LLC, property in Shamokin, $13,500.
Myra Hartman, individually & agent; Daniel Kemrer, Wanda Kemrer, Mae Kemrer, Mary E. Kemrer, by agent to M3 Rental LLC, property in Delaware Township.
Thomas Edwin Eyster estate, Brenda K. Eyster, administratrix; Travis J. Eyster, Allicia M. Eyster-King to Brenda K. Eyster, property in Milton.
Carmelo Rivera, Mirella T. Deleon to Douglas R. and Christy E. Diven, property in Milton, $110,000.
Victoria Lyn Burt-Jones, Noel J. Jones to Victoria Lyn Burt-Jones, Noel J. Jones, Kelsey Burt, property in Upper Mahanoy Township.
Busy Bs LLC to Santiago Pena, property in Shamokin, $45,000.
George D. Carpenter to Carpenter Irrevocable Residential and Income Asset Protector Trust, George D. Carpenter, Allen R. Carpenter, trustee, property in West Chillisquaque Township.
Waltz & Long Holdings International LLC, Waltz & Long Properties International LLC to Audrey D. and Kenneth J. Kingery, property in Upper Augusta Township.
Northumberland County Sheriff, Nathan L. and Patricia A. Poff to Northumberland National Bank, property in Milton, $2,213.50.
William John Smith, by agent; John Michael Smith, agent to Rodney L. and Michelle L. Barlow, property in Coal Township, $37,500.
Jonathan Mrockosky, Allen Mrockosky to Jonathan Mrockosky, Emily Helbling, property in Shamokin.
Ted Q. Erdman estate, Arlene M. Erdman, executrix; Wayne Erdman, Mary A. Erdman to Wayne L. Erdman, property in West Cameron Township.
John A. and Susan D. Griscavage to Julie A. Darrup, Samantha N. Darrup, property in Kulpmont.
Ellen I. Reed to Ellen I. Reed, property in Coal Township.
Michael S. and Ruth A. Brouse to Troy A. Hall, Hannah M. Roland, property in Delaware Township.
Norman Ross Neitz to Brett Matthew Venna, property in Kulpmont, $67,980.
Samuel Z. and Arie S. Lapp to Lori Anne Gallagher, property in Delaware Township.
Gene Maschal, Adam Fantini to Yusupov Palace LLC, property in Mount Carmel.
Long Branch Holdings LLC to Long Branch Holdings LLC, property in Point Township.
SNYDER COUNTY
Kenneth P. and Gloria D. Miller to Amy L. Bowersox, property in Selinsgrove.
Thomas J. Beaver Jr. to Michael A. Bingaman, property in Monroe Township.
Joshua L. and Rebekah A. Smith to Rebekah A. Smith, Tanesha L. Smith, property in Middleburg.
Malcolm L. Derk III, Erin L. Goedegebuure to Joel A. and Keri R. Meckley, property in Freeburg.
John J. Miller to John J. and Florence V. Miller, property in Beaver Township.
Philip J. Adam Jr., Alyssa M. Adam, Jason R. Adam to Philip J. Adam Jr., property in Union Township.
Joanne L. and Terry L. Henry, Brian D. Barlett to Brian D. and Carena L. Barlett, property in West Beaver Township.
John Ray and Gloria B. Martin to Irvin M. and Dietrich M. Auker, property in Chapman Township.
Kristen B. Subach, Kimberly G. Gianitsos, Weber Living Trust to Kristen B. Subach, Kimberly L. Weber, property in Penn Township.
Daniel S. and Sara Dunkelberger, Laverne and karen E. Womer to D&W Acres LLC, property in Middlecreek Township.
Michael P. IV and Jennifer S. Underhill to Justin Romig, property in Beavertown, $155,000.
Donna J. Hornberger, Donna J. Reich to Christian B. and Amber R. Klinger, property in Middleburg, $200,000.
Shane D. and Barbara Ann Hassinger to Groundhog Equipment LLC, property in Franklin Township.
Gregory A. and Jodi Shaffer to Mason R. Fultz, property in Washington Township.
April M. Trometter, Debra A. Egli Family Protection Trust to Barry L. and Teresa L. Stine, property in Monroe Township.
Scott R. Klinger, Michael J. Klinger, June V. Klinger to Barry A. and Patricia M. Knouse, property in Jackson Township.
Michael E. and Amy Jo R. Weary, Kathy S. Landis to Seth E. and Kristine M. Mattern, property in Spring Township.
Kayla Leigh Miller to Eric John Matthews, Mollie Jean Krochmal, property in Monroe Township.
Joann E. and Herbert D. Orner to Daniel F. and Lisa J. Orner, property in Jackson Township.
Thomas B. and Kathleen A. Alexander to Brian L. and Lindsie M. wolfe, property in Monroe Township, $700,000.
UNION COUNTY
Thunder Ridge Realty LLC, Michael D. Morrison, mem to John D. Martin, Louise S. Martin, John A. Martin, property in Hartley Township.
Ronald E. and Shannon L. Bonacci to Dean and Pamela Hosterman, property in Kelly Township.
Justin A. and Christina M. Carr to Eric W. and Julie A. Bradley, property in Union Township.
David W. and Cindy L. Gutelius to BRH at Oak Avenue LLC, property in Mifflinburg, $53,560.
Vito and Giuseppa Mazzamuto to Robert S. James & Kirsty A. James Rev Living, Kirsty A. James & Robert S. James Rev Living, Robert S. & Kristy A. James Rev Living Trust, Kirsty A. & Robert S. James Rev Living Trust, Robert S. James Rev Living Tr, Kirsty A. James Rev Living Tr, property in East Buffalo Township.
Arthur III and Carol A. Paige to Jonathan L. and Regina V. Zimmerman, property in Lewis Township.
Chester S. and Deborah M. Zimmerman, Elvin H. and Erla H. Zimmerman to Chester S. and Deborah M. Zimmerman, property in Kelly Township.
Charles W. and Jacqueline D. Lilley to Linus L. and Michelle J. Yoder, property in Buffalo Township.
Thomas Donfrancesco estate, Thomas A. Donfrancesco estate, Tommaso A. Donfrancesco estate, Nicholas Donfrancesco, admr; Rosemarie Gay, admr; Thomas Donfrancesco, admr to Memphis Rentals LLC, property in Union Township.
Thomas Donfrancesco estate, Thomas A. Donfrancesco estate, Rosemarie Gay, admr; Tommaso A. Donfrancesco estate, Nicholas Donfrancesco, admr; Thomas Donfrancesco, admr to Memphis Rentals LLC, property in New Berlin.
Sharon L. Moyer to Bret A. and Mary E. Moyer, property in Union Township, Snyder County.
Carol E. Erdley, Michelle R. Marks to Clark D. and Michelle R. Marks, property in Buffalo Township.
Joseph J. and Samantha A. Tosolt to Joseph J. Tosolt, Tr; Samantha A. Tosolt, Tr; Joseph J. & Samantha A. Tosolt Living Tr, Samantha A. & Joseph J. Tosolt Living TR, Joseph J. Tosolt Living Tr, Samantha A. Tosolt Living Tr, property in East Buffalo Township.
Keith E. and Luann W. Dunlap to Mark H. Nueslein, property in Mifflinburg.
Kenneth G. Deddo, exor; Kenneth G. Deddo estate to Kenneth G. Deddo, Tr; Gina T. Pardoe, Tr, Deddo Tr, property in Buffalo Township.
Kyra E. Mussina to John E. Jr. and Cheryl L. Allison, property in Kelly Township.
Eleanor J. Baker to Angie B. Sheets, property in White Deer Township.
Kevin L. and Debra D. Dock, Debra E. Drasher Dock to Kevin L. Dock, Debra E. Drasher Dock, Samantha R. Dock Herbster, Tr; Kevin E. Dock, Tr; Dock Irrev Residential & Income Asset Prot, property in Buffalo Township.
Ryan M. and Alexis M. Spangler, Alexis Spangler to Ryan M. and Alexis M. Spangler, property in Limestone and Buffalo townships.
Braden D. McDannell, Braden D. Mc Dannell, Heather V. Craig to Heather V. Craig, property in East Buffalo Township.
Lynn C. McCormick, Lynn C. Mc Cormick, Dianne L. McCormick, Dianne L. Mc Cormick to Lynn C. McCormick, Lynn C. Mc Cormick, Dianne L. McCormick, Dianne L. McCormick, two properties in Gregg Township.
Max E. Heiss, Scott D. Heiss, Debora J. Heiss to Max E. Heiss, property in Buffalo Township.
Max E. Heiss, Scott D. Heiss, Debora J. Heiss to Scott D. Heiss, Debora J. Heiss, propert in Buffalo Township.