NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY
Jo Ann P. Little to Pawel Walczak, property in Mount Carmel, $32,000.
Joseph D. Eil Sr. estate, Yvonne A. Emil, executrix to Yvonne A. Emil, property in Mount Carmel.
Cyril and Margie Zaneski to Sofia Markovic, property in Coal Township, $49,900.
William J. Dubb to Michael S. Kreamer, property in Sunbury.
Brandon M. Klopp to Matthew J. Thomas, Sierra Elizabeth McLeod, property in West Cameron Township, $103,000.
Jeffrey M. Bogovich, Jennifer L. Spears to Jeffrey M. Bogovich, property in Kulpmont.
Future Ling LLC to Caridad Carrazana-Gonzalez, property in Riverside, $163,000.
Stanley A. III and Christine M. Wichurowski to Samantha L. Gregorowicz, Robert K. Moyle III, property in Marion Heights, $130,000.
Bryan J. and Jayme Kristen Fedder to Bryan J. and Jayme Kristen Fedder, property in Upper Augusta Township.
Thomas E. Bensinger, by agent; Paula M. Bensinger, by agent; Charla R. Bensinger, agent to Anthony W. Waltz, property in Coal Township, $1,000.
Veronica Vega to Luxury Investment Real Estate LLC, property in Shamokin, $35,000.
Green Hills Land LC, Berks NewHomes LLC, Berks Home (dba) to Vincent S. and Crystal L. Hoover, property in West Chillisquaque Township, $410,257.
James A. Yocum, Mara L. Carpenter to Brooke Kern, property in Lower Mahanoy Township, $148,000.
Robert L. and Norma J. Wolfe to Robert L. Wolfe Jr., property in Little Mahanoy Township.
Randall W. Yoxheimer to David R. and Beth A. Brown, property in Point Township, $33,000.
Terry N. and Marianne Troutman to Terry N. and Marianne Troutman, property in Upper Augusta Township.
Tyson B. and Karen E. Chappell to Amy L. Chappell, property in Point Township.
Dale A. and Arlene M. Gessner to Aaron D. Witmer, Anthony C. Witmer, property in Jordan Township.
Holly A. Brennan to Holly A. and Jason T.J. Brennan, property in Jordan Township.
Joseph J. Thompson to Nathan H. and Stacey L. Welliver, property in Shamokin, $43,000.
Samuel F. Bongiovi estate, Pamela L. Seely to Kenneth A. Stuck, property in Point Township.
Patricia Ann Williams, Barbara A. Thomas to Bryan R. Bland, property in Ralpho Township, $79,000.
Rosaire Lee, Danette Vega, Julio Vega, Cindy Marshallsea, Cindy Hutchison to Rosaire Lee, Danette Vega, Cindy Hutchison, property in Ralpho Township.
Sharon Ann Stehr to James L. Stehr Jr., Stacey A. Kirkendall, property in Delaware township.
David J. and Betsy A. Fisher to Michael R. Faust, Shyanna L. Colross, property in Shamokin, $46,500.
William D. and Jodi L. Fisher to Joseph Lewandowski, property in Kulpmont.
Luke Lapotsky estate and co-administrator, Christopher Lapotsky, co administrator Debra Burd, Robert Lapotsky, Anita Marie Leclaire to Christopher Lapotsky, property in Kulpmont, $150,000.
Thomas A. and Debra Ann Golumbfskie to Jason C. Golumbfskie Jones, Thomas N. Golumbfskie, property in Coal Township, $100,000.
John E. Konstalid to Ariann and Korey Keyser, property in Ralpho Township, $240,000.
Jason W. Sr. and Berbadette L. Lorenz to Lillian Kornmeer, property in Coal Township, $45,000.
808 E. Dewart St LLC, 810 E. Dewart St LLC to Andrelle Chavannes, property in Shamokin, $45,000.
Joan A. Straub, Eldercare Solutions Inc to A. Thomas and Avis M. Hans, property in Milton.
Rollin L. and Corolla E. Anderson, Robert E. Howell to Franklin D. Boyer, property in East Chillisquaque and Turbot townships.
Jim Hua Chen, Qixing Zheng to Li Dong Zheng, property in Shamokin.
Richard L. and Fay Ann Grunden to GA Johnson Holdings LLC, property in Turbotville.
Melissa L. Erdman, Cory W. Schadel, Shane R. Schadel to Dustin L. and Lynnette Schadel, property in Lower Mahanoy Township, $105,000.
Mark E. and Miriam L. Ilgenfritz to Elmer Lee Stoltzfus, property in Jackson Township, $385,000.
Hoagland Irrevocable Asset Protection Trust, Lynn L. Hoagland and Carol C. Hoagland, co-trustees to Marr Development Inc, property in Ralpho Township, $412,000.
Rose Renovations and Property Management LLC to Darlene Johns, property in Sunbury, $150,000.
Idita Dennehy estate, Michael P. Dennehy, executor to Pine Hurst Acres Properties LLC, property in Riverside, $475,000.
Cyle James and Samantha C. Schriver to Dwayne S. and Kathy L. Whitmer, property in Shamokin, $24,000.
Edward J. Jr. and Judith A. Linkus to Joshua M. Kalinowski, property in Coal Township, $180,000.
Raymond Edward Stelma estate, Bernice A. Hamulla, administratrix; Ann Zelinski to Enoch A. Zelinski Jr., property in Mount Carmel.
Jon S. and Linda A. Yerger to David T. and Tiara N. Evans, property in Point Township.
Joseph G. and Shirley Sadak to David and Christine Dimm, property in Coal Township, $259,900.
Inez C. Williams to Tamimi Enterprises LLC, property in Coal Township, $18,000.
Steven A. and Covena Joy Mowery to Steven A. Mowery Sr. and Clovena J. Mowery Primary Residence and Asset Protector Trust, Steven A. Sr. and Clovena J. Mowery, trustees, three properties in Sunbury.
David F. and Kristine L. Robatin to Debra J. Lubert, property in Sunbury.
Catherine M. Arter, by agent; Shana M. Gross, agent to Karolina P. Castro Alvirena, Christian D. Alvirena, property in Northumberland.
Sea Investments LC to Yaucan Copa Clever, property in Shamokin, $6,000.
Evelyn A. Landis to Joseph G. and Shirley J. Sadak, property in Milton.
Emily Rose Stasick to Theresa Boyer, Patricia Shadle, property in Mount Carmel.
Jean L. Kovach, Jean L. and Neil E. Yarish to Ian Hemann, property in East Chillisquaque Township.
Victoria L. and Lonnie D. Robbins Jr. to Joseph D. Robbins Sr., property in Delaware Township.
Kenneth W. and Dorothy M. Martin to Lance E. and Kimberly R. Leinbach, property in Lewis Township.
Jason J. and Billy J. Seedor to Robert Clews, property in West Cameron Township, $315,000.
SNYDER COUNTY
Sharon A. Kratzer to Sharon Kratzer Irrevocable Grantor Trust, Donovan R. and Kanda A. Kratzer, property in Franklin Township.
Charlotte T. Barben to Ryan P. Hammaker, Hannah F. Hummel, property in Selinsgrove.
H. Kenneth and Rosemarie Y. Kratzer to Brent F. and Lara A. Bauman, property in West Perry Township, $190,000.
James B. Wentzel II to Brian P. Wentzel, property in Penn Township.
Leo N. Haines, Betty L. Plummer Haines to Leo N. Haines, Betty L. Plummer Haines, Leo N. Haines & Betty L. Plummer Haines Income Only Real Estate Protector Trust, two properties in Spring Township.
Lavon S. and Rosanna K. Nolt to Justus L. and Joanne M. Nolt, property in Franklin Township.
Anna Wenger, Anna Z. Wenger, Edith M. Wenger, Alvin M. Wenger to Edith M. Wenger, property in Chapman Township.
Galen M. Martin, Isaac S. Mast, Isaac Mast to Jethro E. Graybill, property in West Perry Township, $75,000.
Carolyn J. Waple to Brian Eichenlaub, property in Monroe Township.
Sheriff of Snyder County for Jason Edward and Kimberly Ann Brubaker to Vanderbilt Mortgage & Finance Inc, property in Perry Township, $2,668.30.
Gordon F. and Charlotte A. Martin to DLD Company LLC, property in Perry Township.
Michael C. and Christine M. Lester to Michael C. and Christine M. Lester, Michael C. Lester Revocable Trust, Christine M. Lester Revocable Trust, two properties in Penn Township.
William D. Pheasant to Willow Valley LLC, property in Beavertown, $225,000.
Salvador M. and Cristi M. Nobre Da Veiga to Cristi M. Nobre, property in Selinsgrove.
Cristi M. Nobre De Veiga, Cristi M. Beeler to Cristi M. Beeler, property in Selinsgrove.
Donald B. III and Anita Pry to Douglas A. Rigel, property in Spring Township.
Joshua L. Moyer, Catherine A. Reid to Jasper C. Gingerich, property in Selinsgrove.