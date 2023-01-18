NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY
William S. Bressi estate, Melanie Peters, administratrix to Vanessa Lynn Klemas, property in Marion Heights, $23,000.
Denise L. Weikel, aka Denise L. Sedor to Josh Ryan Sulham, property in Coal Township, $37,000.
Robert D. and Emily Mae Roney to Robert D. and Emily Mae Roney, property in Rush Township.
Edward A. and Judy A. Gappa to Denise M. and Gary D. Swank, property in Ralpho Township.
Brett and Katey McMullin, Katey Scheeler to Devin Callahan, Carly M. Billig, property in Mount Carmel, $138,900.
Edward J. Semborski, Diane Semborski, Joseph J. Semborski, Stacy Semborski to Nicolas Stout, property in Mount Carmel, $110,000.
Judy A. Young to Ethelmae L. Cloughen, property in Sunbury.
Beryl F. Auman to Traci J. Mong, property in Milton.
Stoney Batter Farms LLC to Christian S. and Lydia G. Beiler, property in Delaware Township.
Northumberland County Sheriff, Donald W. J. and Brittany L. Gower to Firstkey Master Funding 2021, property in Coal Township, $1,435.40.
Northumberland County Sheriff, Julie Gomez, aka Julie Tallarico to Citizens Bank NA, RBS Citizens NA, property in Milton, $1,670.43.
Richard J. White, Coreen N. Britton to Luke Wierman, property in Shamokin, $35,000.
Brian J. and Lori A. Bradley to Milton C. Jr. and Barbi Stafford, property in Coal Township, $381,900.
Blake T. and Barbara A. Oto to Barbara A. Oto, property in Northumberland.
Source Properties LLC, The Source Properties LLC to ABM Housing LLC, property in Milton, $250,000.
Brett M. and Lindsay Payne to Jake Ryley Wallace, property in Riverside, $258,500.
Carol S. Zeiber Family Protection Trust, Traci Walls, trustee to Galen and Phyllis Mae Groff, property in Turbot Township.
Kenneth E. and Linda P. Day to Amanda E. Bair, Gregory Verne Mackey, property in Watsontown.
Mary Ann Bevivino to Varanos Warehouse Inc, property in Mount Carmel.
Matthew E. Henry to Aaron J. and Angela R. Salvatori, property in Watsontown, $82,000.
Chad M. and Katrina L. Hummel to Joseph A. Desantis, property in Zerbe Township.
William F and Leah J. Seiberling, Thomas E. and Patricia Seiberling to Amos L. and Katie M. King, property in Point Township, $549,000.
Jay W. and Jane E.K. Lyter to Dennis E. and Donna L. Hetrick, property in Herndon.
Allen R. and Elizabeth A. Bolig, Diane and Willis E. Savidge, Janet E. and John B. Sees, Marian C. Stover, Marian C. Battista to Kathleen M. Descano, property in Upper Augusta Township, $230,000.
Uron G. and Ruth H. Zimmerman to Luke A. and Tonya L. Shingara, property in Lower Augusta Township.
Kyle J. Mirolli to Clayton P. Smith, property in Zerbe Township.
SOS Metals Inc to A&M Capital LLC, property in Mount Carmel.
Northumberland County Sheriff, Yvette M. Sheets to FNB Oreo LLC, property in Sunbury, $2,370.29.
US Bank Trust National Association, trustee; REO Trust 2017 RPL1, Rushmore Loan Management Services LLC to Mr Milton LLC, property in Milton, $45,000.
Wanda Dallazia to Anthony D. Dallazia, property in Marion Heights.
Barbara Anne and John H. Reed to James A. and Tina A. Novinger, property in Lower Augusta Township.
John C. and Kerry McGuire to G&J Vine Properties LLC, property in Shamokin, $25,000.
Jeffrey L. Snyder to Shane Stiely, property in Coal Township.
Kathleen A. Marcheskie to Tiffani M. Zalinski, Shawn B. Bellis, Marlin S. Bellis, property in Coal Township.
Christopher J. Knight, Amy L. Roberts, aka Amy L. Knight to Amy L. Knight, property in East Chillisquaque Township.
SNYDER COUNTY
David A. and Cassandra B. Oelberg to David A. and Cassandra B. Oelberg, Oelberg Irrevocable Grantor Trust, property in Washington Township.
Susan A. Zechman to Joseph Paul and Cassidy Nicole Eck, property in Franklin Township, $2,000.
Troy J. Frymoyer, Income Only Grantor Trust of Kenneth C. Frymoyer, Kenneth C. Frymoyer Income Only Grantor Trust to Sandra L. Hubner, Darrel K. Bressler, property in Middlecreek Township.
Mary L. and Steven D. Parker, Jane L. Grove, Ivan D. & Mary L. Parker Living Trust to Mary L. and Steven D. Parker, Jane L. Grove, Ivan D. & Mary L. Parker Living Trust, Ivan D. & Mary L. Parker Family Trust, property in Selinsgrove.
Emmanuel S. and Nancy L. Hostetler to Noah A. and Lydia A. Hostetler, property in Spring Township.
Robert C. and Esterlene Yerger to Bobbie S. Klock, Robert C. & Esterlene Yerger Family Protection Trust, property in Middlecreek Township.
James E. Brouse Jr., Gregory L. Brouse, James E. Brouse, James E. Brouse Sr. to Gregory L. Brouse, property in Selinsgrove.
John and Kelly J. Molitoris to Brice D. Harro, Lyndee A. Sheaffer, property in Washington Township.
NS Troutman & Sons, Sidney N. Troutman, Lynn A. Troutman, Neil Courtney to Kyle S. and Jasmine C. Hummel, property in Washington Township.
Carolyn J. Bollinger to Tracy L. Hepner, Bollinger Irrevocable Grantor Trust, property in Monroe Township.
Sheriff of Snyder County, Mary M. Thomas, Mary Herrold, Mary M. Herrold, Mary M. Herrold Thomas to Wilmington Savings Fund Society Christiana Trust, Pretium Mortgage Acquisition Trust, property in Middlecreek Township, $2,855.58.
Richard A. Beaver, Carey A. Napp to Creekside Remodeling LLC, property in Jackson Township.
Brian G. and Laura L. Bosworth to Ethan Walter Howard, property in Penn Township.
Central PA Enterprise LLC to Susquehanna Trail LLC, property in Shamokin Dam.
UNION COUNTY
David A. Romanyshyn, David E. McCracken to David E. McCracken, property in East Buffalo Township.
Allen C. Moyer estate, Cindy L. Moyer, admrx to Dusty L. Shrawder, property in Lewis Township.
Judy A. Snyder to Judy A. Snyder Irrev Grantor Tr, Alicia Gallo, Tr; Katie Snyder, Tr; Jacob Snyder, Tr, property in White Deer Township.
Judy A. Snyder to Judy A. Irrev Grantor Tr, Alicia Gallo, Tr; Katie Snyder, Tr; Jacob Snyder, Tr, property in White Deer Township.
Thomas E. and. Priscilla D. Lanks to Mary Monopoli, property in Kelly Township.
Michelle A. Feaster, Michelle A. eiser, Michael S. Feaster, Joseph C. Meiser, Lois A. Meiser to John Andrew Martin, property in Hartley Township.
William R. and Therese A. Meek to Senthil Prabhu Angamuthu, property in Kelly Township, $417,000.
David R. Jr. and Lisa A. Kalodner to Bradley J. and jessica K. Fleming, property in East Buffalo Township.
Nancy L. Wagner, by agent; Seann Sauers, agent to Matthew S. and Christina D. Morseman, property in Lewis Township.
Irvin W. and Esther Martin to LED Real Prop LLC, property in Lewis Township.
Donald A. Russell, Russell Irrev Residential & Income Tr, Daphne L. Branton, Tr; June M. Fanning, Tr; Jill L. russell, Tr; Jacque A. Stahl, Tr; Dora M. Burke, Tr; Donald A. Russell Jr., Tr to Duane L. and Cathleen A. Kling, property in White Deer Township.
Stacy K. Anderson, George P. Yocca, Alicia R. Yocca, Joseph F. Yocca, Alfred T. Yocca II, Gail Louise Yocca, Stacy K. Anderson, property in White Deer.
Gary E. and Joyce D. Loss to JVC Realty LLC, property in Hartley Township.
Union Co. to Lynette J. Fisher, Tr; Kristin R. McVicar, Tr; Esther P. Herman Irrev Real Est, Tr, property in East Buffalo Township.
Jeremiah L. and Jessica L. Nunemaker to Gary Lamarr and Annette Sue (Turner) Koppenhaver, property in Mifflinburg.
James A. and Joy E. Weaver to Fayette Real Est Holdings LLC, property in Buffalo Township.
Lonnie C. and Linda S. Hill to Aspect 1 LLC, property in Lewisburg.
Michael J. Andretta, Michael J. Jr. and Lori A. Andretta to Diversified Mgmt Solutions LLC, propert in Lewisburg, $60,000.
Joseph S. and Suzanne D. Pugliese to Robert E. and Terri M. Fortuna, two properties in East Buffalo Township.
Robert L. Reynolds, William D. Reynolds to Robert L. Reynolds, property in White Deer Township.
Leroy A. Hughes, by agent, Janet M. Hughes, agent; Janet M. Hughes to Janet M. Hughes, property in Kelly Township.
Donna G. Joy, by atty; Thomas E. Joy III, atty; William W. Haas, atty to Thomas E. Joy III, property in East Buffalo Township.
Wayne A. and Linda M. Williams to Kaylan Real Est LLC, property in East Buffalo Township.
Gladys Guffey Irrev Grantor Tr, Georgia A. RAdel, Tr; Gladys Guffey Irrev Grantor Tr, Rick N. Guffey, Tr to Georgia A. Radel, Rick N. Guffey, Beth R. O’Neal, Joshua B. Chaundy, Beth R. O’Neal, property in White Deer Township.
Beth R. O’Neal, Joshua B. Chaundy, to Georgia A. Radel, Rick N. Guffey, property in White Deer Township, $108,333.67.
Ammon Z. and Eva M. Martin to Elton R. and Edna H. Martin, property in Limestone Township.
Vito and Giuseppa Mazzamuto to Joshua E. and Briana E. Kline, property in East Buffalo Township.
Joshua E. and Briana E. Kline, Briana E. Krawec to Joshua E. and Briana E. Kline, property in East Buffalo Township.
Abram H. Zimmerman Jr., Abram M. Zimmerman, Wilma Z. Zimmerman to Timothy A. Zimmerman, Ella H. Zimmerman, property in West Buffalo Township.
Douglas Hyman, Suc Tr; Laurie Sullivan, Suc Tr; Andrea Friedberg, Suc Tr; Rita Hyman Amended & Restates Tr Agrt to Rita Hyman Amended & Restated Tr Agrt, Douglas Hyman, Tr; Laurie Sullivan, Tr; Jenny Brown Short, Tr; Andrea Friedberg, Tr, property in Lewisburg.
Matthew J. Lutze to Evergreen Environmental Group LLC, property in East Buffalo Township.
Shirley L. Sheesley to Wayne A. Walker, property in Buffalo Township.
Wayne A. and Tanya M. Walker to Wayne A. and Tanya M. Walker, property in Buffalo Township.
Anthony E. and Tina A. Sweigart to Jacob Robert and Olivia Marie Snyder, property in White Deer Township, $275,000.
Aaron W. and Rachel A. Nolt to Daniel L. Metzler, property in Kelly Township.
Pursel Dev Co Inc to Beth Ann Pursel, property in Kelly Township, $12,000.
Christopher R. and Kelly E. Kolak to Adam and Alicia Slother, property in Kelly Township.
McDonalds USA LLC to McDonalds USA LLC, property in Mifflinburg.
Dominick M. and Camille C. Tiramani to John M. Ciummei, Suaanne M. Domzalski, property in Kelly Township.
Stephen M. Bolinsky, Dannielle P. Ford, Dannielle P. Bolinsky to Rylan A. and Valerie A. Bennett, property in East Buffalo Township.
Janet L. Smith to Norman N. and Ella Mae martin, property in Buffalo Township.
Scott B. and Marcia J. Rhoades to Noah English, Rebecca Jane Duignan, property in White Deer Township.
Steven J. Gallik, Beth A. Aten to Brooke L. Woodring, property in Union Township.
Carlos A. Colon to Jesse C. Johnson, property in White Deer Township.