NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY
Noreen J. Venn, Daniel K. Venn, Linda M. Venn, Linda K. Yost, John D. Yost to Sheldon Vesnefskie, property in Coal Township.
Christopher R. Swartzlander, Colby Haas to Christopher J. Moser, Vivian Rose Bloom, property in Point Township, $250,000.
Cynthia Ann Latzko to Zusong Shu, Ling Oing Chen, property in Shamokin, $63,000.
R2 Investors LLC to Bowen Developments LLC, property in Zerbe Township, $30,000.
Christian B. Stoltzfus to Daniel E. and Priscilla B. Fisher, property in Delaware Township, $425,000.
Daniel W. and Beckie S. Stoltzfus to Melvin B. Stoltzfus, property in Delaware Township, $340,000.
Eugene Picarella Jr. to S3F Holdings LLC, property in Shamokin, $25,000.
TO Investments LLC to Emilio A. Acosta, property in Coal Township, $1,500.
Cynthia M. Gallagher, Cynthia M. and Nathan D. Roadarmel to Cynthia M. and Nathan D. Roadarmel, property in Ralpho Township.
Carl and Janet Ault to Aryeh Chait, property in Kulpmont, $21,000.
Robert Gilligbauer to Pedro D. Soto Hernandez, Zuleyka Ruiz Rivera, property in Shamokin, $7,000.
Diane E. and Donald L. Shaffer to Jace M. Cresswell, property in Sunbury.
John and Karen L. Simeone to Yusupov Palace LLC, property in Sunbury, $19,900.
Carlos and Damaris Rodriguez to Benjamin G. and Margaret E. Portera, property in Shamokin, $116,000.
Timothy F. and Christine C. Scheller to Timothy F. and Christine C. Scheller, property in Sunbury.
LH&C Management Limited Liability Company to Henry A. Berihuete, property in Shamokin, $250.
LH&C Management Limited Liability Company to Henry A. Berihuete, property in Shamokin, $250.
Augustus Contracting LC to Henry E. Berihuete Lagares, property in Coal Township, $100.
Noreen J. and Daniel K. Venn, Linda K. Yost to Daniel K. and Linda M. Venn, property in Coal Township.
LH&C Management Limited Liability company to Henry A. Berihuete, property in Shamokin, $250.
Nkemka A. Sell, Nkemka A. and Cody Kauffman to Curtis J. Patches, property in Mount Carmel, $45,000.
David M. and Jannet M. Poe to Joseph G. Williams II, Patricia A. Morgan, property in Shamokin, $305,000.
John S. Perles estate, Jessica D. Perles, administratrix, Taylor Perles Clark, administratrix to Raymond Bixler, property in Rockefeller Township, $45,000.
Tina L. Pontius to Tiffanie M. Snyder, Jesse Scholl, property in Northumberland.
Gloria R. Sigafoos to Harry Lamar Rebuck Jr., property in Zerbe Township.
Lauren E. and Derek N. Pauling, Lauren E. Banks to Kelly R. Kling, property in Milton.
North PA Real Estate LLC to Anna Nainggolan, property in Coal Township, $35,000.
Wade A. Mays, Kirby L. Mays to Capital Development LLC, property in Ralpho Township, $140,000.
Farnsworth Family Limited Partnership, Gary R. and Janice K. Farnsworth to Derrick and Brittany Backer, property in Ralpho Township, $60,000.
Skyline Real Estate Services LLC to John L. Caporusso, property in Coal Township.
Gates Development LLC to Jeffrey A. and Tracy L. Schuler, property in Point Township.
Dan and Dana Wirnsberger to Kenneth E. Snyder II, property in Delaware Township, $65,000.
Sam M. and Abigail T. Barney to Paul Bastian, property in Riverside, $290,000.
Kelly Richter to Assurant Holdings LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $20,000.
Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, AED Capital LLC to PennForest LLC, property in Shamokin, $8,500.
Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Mukta Begum to Pablo Nikaury Ramos Javier, property in Shamokin, $8,000.
Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Blue Skies LLC, Rachel Harriott to Simon Rafael Rosario DeJesus, property in Shamokin, $8,000.
Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Robert and Cindy Santore to Javier A. Fernandez-Galeas, property in Shamokin, $4,600.
Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, George E. Jr. and Mary J. Derr to Irayda Sanchez, property in Mount Carmel, $500.
Luke Wierman to Front Door Deal LLC, property in Shamokin, $25,000.
Agnes J. Malkoski estate, Christine M. Deromedi, individually & executrix to LKF Real Estate Investments, property in Mount Carmel, $46,000.
Luke Wierman to Front Door Deal LLC, property in Shamokin, $25,000.
Agnes J. Malkoski estate, Christine M. Deromedi, individually & executrix to LKF Real Estate Investments, property in Mount Carmel, $46,000.
Gail G. Bartley, gy agent; Michelle Cook, agent to Marilyn Lupkiewich, property in Mount Carmel, $28,000.
Sandy Jo Roemer to David Wengrenovich, Nicole Marie Bernas, property in Mount Carmel, $10,000.
Latorre Family Irrevocable Trust, Mary Rose Latorre, trustee to Angelica M. and Damien T. Kane, property in Mount Carmel.
Regina J. Sheganoski estate, Gerald G. Sheganoski, indivually & administrator; Lisa Connelly to Gerald G. Sheganoski, property in Kulpmont.
Henry P. Jr. and Laura H. Hynoski, Henry P. Sr. and Kathleen Louise Hynoski to Mary Frances Helwig, property in Ralpho Township.
Michaelyn M. Reichwein to Charles and Darla Kalbarchick, property in Mount Carmel, $125,000.
Barbara L. and Roger G. Yorey to Brouse Realty LLC, property in Watsontown.
5M Group 13 LLC to 5M Group 13 LLC, property in Sunbury.
Timothy G. and Teresa A. Klouser to Long Bush Farmers Market LLC, property in Zerbe Township.
Thomas J. Ketrick estate, Kurt R. Hetrick, administrator to Michael Ernest Stephan Hatt, property in Rockefeller Township, $242,050.
Jay K. and Lois L. Miller to Casey M. Bradigan, property in Milton.
Carl L. and Gina T. pardoe to West Chillisquaque Township, property in West Chillisquaque Township.
Loreen J. Brown, Loreen J. Konjura to Rexhep and Mirsada Palevic, property in Coal Township, $8,000.
Geidy Pereira to Juwan Group LLC, property in Shamokin, $63,000.
Robert F. and Pamela L. Pesarchick to Nelson Santiago Cordova, property in Shamokin, $300.
Leonardo Garcia Moreno to Magic Minds LLC, property in Marion Heights.
Ikes Markets LLC, Ike’s Markets, LLC to Jennifer K. Aepple, property in Coal Township.
Jennifer K. Aeppli to Relentless Realty LLC, property in Coal Township, $25,000.
Mount Carmel Borough to David Langton, property in Mount Carmel, $150.
Buck Irrevocable Residential and Income Trust, Lisa M. Orndorf, trustss; Lisa A. Brennan, trustee; Jennifer L. Eisenhuth, trustee; Gail M. Buck, individually to Keith A. Bilger, George Harold Bilger Jr., property in East Chillisquaque Township.
Virginia Hoch, by agent; William Hoch, agent; Lori Hoch, agent to Rylan Groff, property in Washington Township.
Rose A. Alspach estate, Rose A. Apslach estate; Robert Seik, executor to Relentless Realty LLC, property in Coal Township, $76,000.
Glenn D. II and Melissa A. Williams to Glenn D. Williams II, property in Milton.
Hitem Investments LLC to Cedargold Connect Care LLC, property in Shamokin, $10,000.
Stephen R. Zeigler, individually & agent; Rebecca E. Zeigler, by agent to Jennifer G. Uscanga, Hector Uscanga Junco, property in Point Township.
Steven J. and Mary E. Eaton to Eaton Irrevocable Rental Grantor Trust, Steven J. Eaton, trustee; Mary E. Eaton, trustee, property in Sunbury.
Mark A. and Lydianne E. Riehl to Melvin Lee Lapp, property in Lower Mahanoy Township, $318,000.
Joseph V. Malloy Jr. to Allanna J. Ressler, Donald E. Ferguson Jr., property in Northumberland, $128,000.
Douglas E. and Mary R. Danner to Cody Barto, Jenelle M. Yarger, property in Delaware Township, $267,200.
Pamela G. Jatko to Pamela G. Jatko Irrevocable Grantor Trust, Pamela G. Jatko, trustee, property in Rockefeller Township.
Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Shawn A. Sassaman, property in Upper Augusta Township, $142,500.
Diana Lynn Sanders estate, Jennifer L. Wolf, executor; Jeremy E. Wolf, executor to Lucas B. Wolf, property in Sunbury.
Matt & Dan Limited Liability Company, Matt & Dan LLC to Hillside Convenience Properties LLC, property in East Cameron Township, $45,000.
Daniel J. and Kristine K. Botsford to Gerald R. Hugar, Melissa K. Bowersox, property in Delaware Township.
SNYDER COUNTY
Steven and Susan A. Yakamook to Shawn M. and Natasha E. Aitkins, property in West Beaver Township.
Shawn M. and Natasha E. Aitkins to Shawn M. and Natasha E. Aikkins, property in West Beaver Township.
Michael R. Shirey, Barry P. Shirey to Ronald E. Shirey, Victoria A. Miller, property in Perry Township.
Michael S. Schrey, Walter J. Schrey, Donald F. Schrey to James Douglas and Whitney Lee Sowers, property in Penn Township, $270,000.
Yalonda Maneval, Craig A. Ferry to Craig A. Ferry, property in Union Township.
Dwayne S. Taylor, Cynthia S. Brosius Taylor to Margaret E. Garnett, property in Chapman Township.
Paul D. and Carina R. Exley to Stacey M. Spade, Daniel R. Tartaglia, property in Monroe Township.
Jeremy L. and Marie B. Martin, Joseph S. and Ruth Martin to Jeremy L. and Marie B. Martin, property in Chapman Township.
Gerald B. and Katie A. Kratzer to Gerald B. Kratzer, property in Penn Township.
Bonnie S. and Urie C. Yoder to Rania S. Shahin, Douglas Bittner, property in Center Township.
Steven J. and Mary E. Eaton to Steven J. and Mary E. Eaton, Eaton Residential Irrevocable Grantor Trust, property in Monroe Township.
Sarah E. Sweeney to Kelly L. Kent, property in Middlecreek Township.
Leona G. Young, Lisa Snyder, Shawn N. Ressler, Young Irrevocable Residential & Income Trust to Steven J. and Mary E. Eaton, Eatons Rental Irrevocable Grantor Trust, property in Monroe Township.
Mary E. and Steven J. Eaton to Steven J. and Mary E. Eaton, Eatons Rental Irrevocable Grantor Trust, property in Franklin Township.
Steven J. and Mary E. Eaton to Steven J. and Mary E. Eaton, Eatons Rental Irrevocable Grantor Trust, property in Beavertown and Spring Township.
Steven J. and Mary E. Eaton to Steven J. and Mary E. Eaton, Eatons Rental Irrevocable Grantor Trust, property in Jackson Township.
Steve Eaton, Steven J. and Mary E. Eaton to Steven J. and Mary E. Eaton, Eatons Rental Irrevocable Grantor Trust, property in Monroe Township.
Steven J. and Mary E. Eaton to Steven J. and Mary E. Eaton, Eatons Rental Irrevocable Grantor Trust, property in Selinsgrove.
Steven J. and Mary E. Eaton to Steven J. and Mary E. Eaton, Eatons Rental Irrevocable Grantor Trust, property in Freeburg and Washington Township.
Steven J. and Mary E. Eaton to Steven J. and Mary E. Eaton, Eatons Rental Irrevocable Grantor Trust, property in Middlecreek Township.
River Valley Management LLC, Robert A. Grayston Jr. to Steven F. Jackson, Andrea M. Lopez, property in Selinsgrove.
David S. and Alison A. Richard to Roz L. Erb, property in Franklin Township.
Roz L. Camp, Roz L. and Brett A. Erb to Roz L. Erb, property in Jackson Township.
Jeffrey A. and Lillian Renee Hoover to Thomas J. Buch, Mindy L. Merkey, property in Adams Township.
Tina A. Jarrett, Betty May Lewis, Lisa A. Witmer to Tina A. Jarrett, property in Middlecreek Township.
Daniel Eugene and Lucinda I. Goss to Daniel E. and Lucinda I. Goss, property in West Beaver Township.
Carl E. and Deborah S. Shaffer to Carl E. and Deborah S. Shaffer, property in Perry Township.
Sheriff of Snyder County for Heather May Effinger to Federal Natl Mtge Assoc, property in Monroe Township, $81,000.
Amy R. Seymour, Marlene Read Ettinger to Amy R. Seymour, property in Jackson and Penn townships.
David E. and Angela A. Hook to Brandy Delzeit, David E. & Angela A. Hook Family Protection Trust, property in Middleburg.
Gregory T. and Karen D. George to BGRS Relocation Inc, property in Shamokin Dam, $196,700.
BGRS Relocation Inc to Robert B. and Justine E. Showers, property in Shamokin Dam, $185,000.
David C. Dodson to Shawn A. Walz, Rebekah L. Dodson, property in Selinsgrove.
UNION COUNTY
Roger A. and Nancy L. Walter to Sundaymar K. and Muanah S. Benn, property in Limestone Township.
Cathy C. Dennis to Nicole L. Dennis, property in Lewisburg.
Cathy C. Dennis to Nicole L. Dennis, property in Buffalo Township.
Debra L. Sherwood, extrx; Donald M. Sherwood estate to Chris A. Derr, Debra L. Sherwood, property in White Deer Township.
William A. and Traci C. Musser to Roger A. and Nancy L. Walter, property in Mifflinburg.
Carol E. Oberlin, exor; Thomas J. Reimensnyder estate to David Kazibwe Zziwa, Kelly L. Kazibwe Zziwa, property in Mifflinburg.
Brandon J. and Nicole Kline to Nicole Renee Kline, property in Union Township.
David W. and Cindy L. Gutelius to BRH at Oak Avenue LLC, property in Mifflinburg, $55,166.80.
Jerry L. and Janice M. Moore to Laura R. Gates, property in Mifflinburg, $101,500.
Milan L. Wagner, by atty; Milan L. Wagner, by agent; Leon A. Wagner, atty; Leon A. Wagner, agt to RBBB Holdings LLC, property in Mifflinburg.
Donna M. Lenig to Brianna M. and Adam J. Keister, property in New Berlin.
Charles J. and Elanie Koveleskie to Amanda G. Cresswell, property in White Deer Township, $475,000.
Fred W. Jr. and Shelley M. Hoffman to Fred W. Jr. and Shelley M. Hoffman, Hoffman Primary Residence & Asset Protector, Fred W. Hoffman Jr., tr; Shelley M. Hoffman, tr, property in West Buffalo Township.
Joshua D. and Christina L. Miller, Christina L. Trevett, to Krista M. Reisinger, Christopher S. Kilps, property in Kelly Township.
Kenneth R. Bloomer to A&R Real Estate Allenwood LLC, property in Gregg Township, $7,000.
Michael P. and Emily C. OConnor to Imad Mohamad Melhem, property in East Buffalo Township, $325,000.
John B. and Miriam Z. Martin to Martins Leasing LLC, property in Limestone Township.
Larry J. and Carol F. Wilson to Rebecca Forcheskie, tr; Angelia Walter, tr; Wilson Irrev Residential & Income Tr, property in Hartley Township.
Allen W. and Lovina R. Zimmerman to Marvin H. and Maribeth A. Zimmerman, property in Lewis Township.
Caroline R. and Charles W. Hackenberg Sr., Dennis M. & Ginny L. Snook Real Est Protector to James R. and Caroline R. Hackenberg, property in Hartley Township.
Southern Light LLC to CTI Towers Assets II LLC, property in Limestone Township.
Pamela J. Hindman, by agent; Christian S. Hindman, agent to Pamela J. Hindman, Christian S. Hindman, tr; Robin G. Noll, tr; Hindman Irrev Residential & Income Protect, property in Kelly Township.
Kathleen Bergeson, Marcus Dollard to Ruben A. Campos, property in East Buffalo Township.
Thomas H. and Nichole L. Diehl to Nichole L. Diehl, property in Buffalo Township.
Michael J. and Theresa A. Koch to Aspect 1 LLC, property in Buffalo Township.
Donna Lagene Ward to Ward Rev Living Tr, property in Mifflinburg.
Marlene M. Craul estate, David R. Craul, admr; Jeffrey S. Craul estate, Craul Riesling admrx, David R. Craul to Elvin H. and Erla H. Zimmerman, property in Kelly Township.