NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY
101 A Plum St LLC to Andrew and Julia Burkholder, property in Mount Carmel, $89,000.
RSK Flipper LLC to Kiara Garcia De Jesus, property in Coal Township, $22,500.
Matthew C. Malone to Amanda Carl, Dylan Reevs, property in Upper Augusta Township, $146,000.
Ruth E. Robinson estate, Robert L. Robinson III, administrator to DT Evans Properties Limited Liability Company, property in Upper Augusta Township.
Lorraine G. Moyer to Raymond F. Moyer, property in Northumberland.
Angela Clark, Arthur Rodriguez to Cartesian Investments LLC, property in Shamokin.
William A. and Yenni Vasques to KEND2 Company LLC, property in Coal Township, $25,000.
Janet Schoppy to Mireya Montilla Perez, property in Mount Carmel, $35,000.
Richard W. Griffith estate, Arlene G. Messenger, executrix to Hart K. Schwenk, property in Milton, $130,000.
Christopher Fenstermacher to Morgan Ehrenzeller, Edward T. Camp IV, Adam Cerri, property in Riverside.
Michael A. and Joni B. Harrison to Richard Ronald Pavin, Alyssa N. Frome, property in Turbotville.
Donna L. Haddock to Ephraim E. and Elizabeth E. Lantz, property in Jordan Township, $588,260.
Janet L. Smith Irrevocable Residential and Income Trust, Janet L. Smith, by agent; Holly D. Gauger, agent and trustee; Linda S. Ranck, trustee; Georgia Laudenslager, trustee to Amanda Anderson, property in Turbotville.
Daniel J. Wertman, Kevin J. Wertman, William F. Wertman, Lovetta M. Smith, Lovetta M. Wertman, Randy J. Wertman to Noah Byler, property in Lewis Township, $150,000.
Patsy Ann and Arnolph Muer, Joan Marie Owens, Shirley Nelson Brough, Jim Brough, Janet Irene Timms to Robert Gift, property in Milton, $160,000.
Frena Kolovic to Philomena Snyder, property in Coal Township.
RSK Flipper LLC to Andreille Chavannes, property in Mount Carmel, $8,500.
RSK Flipper LLC to Andreille Chavannes, property in Mount Carmel, $12,000.
Gregory M. Miller to Gregory M. and Heather Miller, property in Turbot Township.
Robert L. and Patricia L. Brouse to Matthew Brouse, property in Sunbury.
Robert L. and Patricia L. Brouse to Matthew Brouse, Michael Brouse, Marc Brouse, property in Sunbury.
Joseph G. and Ann Marie Kaminski to GCG Properties 2E LLC, property in Ralpho Township, $150,000.
BAMS Inc to HITEM Investments LLC, property in Shamokin, $12,000.
Jennifer L. and Daniel J. wolf to Donald E. Hall, property in Kulpmont.
James G. Jr. and Tammie L. Hoffman, Bonita R. Robbins to Holly J. and Arturo Mercado, property in Herndon.
Arthur J. and Mary Jane Klemick to Kevin M. and Kelly Ann Ulrich, property in Ralpho Township.
April K. and Robert A. Cornell, April K. Shirk to Hollis L. Hummel, property in Sunbury.
Aaron M. and Jamie L. Booth, Jamie L. Drumheller to Aaron M. and Jamie L. Booth, property in Northumberland.
Janna M. and Michael L. Starkweather, Janna M. Landau to Jessica Ilele Miller, Amanda Galgocy, property in Coal Township, $45,500.
Dodie R. Lovett, by agent; F. Norman Rippon, agent to Andrew J. Souder, property in Lower Mahanoy Township, $128,750.
Donna L. Zettelmoyer to Deanna L. Zettelmoyer, Shanna L. Martz, property in Watsontown.
Terrance E. and Tatiana V. Mark to Emma S. and Fanne L. Fisher, property in Sunbury, $145,000.
Richard B. and Heather Z. Steele to Nicholas J. Becker, Miranda L Payeskie, property in Ralpho Township, $115,000.
Gregory and Lyn Cupp to Kristin K. Bowers-Rearick, property in Sunbury.
Carolyn M. and Nelson L. Fisher, Carolyn M. Brooks to Jeffrey W. and Judith A. Dugan, property in Turbotville.
Joseph J. Jr. and Janet L. Korzeniecki to Joseph J. Jr. and Janet L. Korzeniecki, Krista S. Peifer, property in Mount Carmel.
Justine E. Picarelli estate, Jerry Surak, administrator; Marilee F. Picarelli, Joseph B. Picarelli to Dace J. Landis, Andrew Young, property in Shamokin, $10,000.
Helen G. Pennypacker estate, Glenn R. Pennypacker Jr., executor; Joy A. Hughes, executor to Glenn R. Pennypacker Jr., property in Rockefeller Township.
Joseph F. Jr. and Donna C. McBride to Daniel O. and Lydia K. Smucker, property in Upper Mahanoy Township.
Charles E. Fry, agent; Carolyn R. Fry, by agent to Charles E. Fry II, property in Point Township.
Charles R. Kehres estate, David L. Taglieri, executor to Brian Stroud, property in Zerbe Township.
James R. Rosini to Wolf Enterprises LLC, property in Coal Township, $124,000.
Raymond J. Davis estate, David E. Kniss, executor to Arlene B. Hinkle, Brian K. Salter, property in Rockefeller Township.
Frances T. Keim to Theresa M. Nagy, property in Coal Township.
Brett K. Myers to Jeremy J. Hulshoff, Michele Britton, property in Ralpho Township, $82,500.
Michael J. and Laura Bendas to Gregory L. Grimm Jr., property in Shamokin, $85,000.
Kristan N. and George Hornberger to Kristan N. Hornberger, property in Lower Mahanoy Township.
Kristoffer Orwig, Sarah Sox to Reuben S. King Jr., property in Mount Carmel, $42,000.
Cathy A. and Joseph Barrett to Laura Goghova, property in Mount Carmel, $25,000.
Vincent S. and Crystal L. Hoover to James Jr. and Amanda Strouse, property in Coal Township.
Duane E. Funk to Yara Evangelista, property in Sunbury.
Andrew R. Miller to Tyler Michael Skelton, Megan Anna Kerstetter, property in Coal Township, $141,200.
Ryan and Tonya Hutchison to Harold J. and Ernestine Malone Irrevocable Trust, Keith Malone, trustee; Karen E. Blakeslee, co-trustee, property in Milton.
AR Property Holdings LLC to Rose Renovations and Property Management LLC, property in Sunbury.
Eileen Flood to Kayla Marie Hart, property in Coal Township, $265,000.
Donald J. Ripple, Lily Dufie Asubonteng to Gina L. McMichael, property in Point Township, $135,000.
Kristina Anne Slodysko to Robert Jay Miller, property in Coal Township.
Colby Lars Schweitzer to Ambrosia M. Dimidio, Manuel A. Rodriguez, property in Coal Township, $40,500.
Jeffrey L. and Dorothy Fasold to Devin M. Sloan, property in Northumberland.
Kristin M. Hansel to James A. II and Kristine M. Hansel, property in Northumberland.
SNYDER COUNTY
Randall J. Kratzer, Jamie J. Ray, Chris A. Ray to Commonwealth of PA, property in Middlecreek Township, $127,590.58.
Bernadine A. and Donald B. Pry Jr., Deborah A. and Paul P. Tosline, Nancy J. Mintzer to Donald B. Pry III, property in Spring Township, $168.
Diana B. Holloway, Richard H. Bruner, William M. Bruner to Issac D. and Amanda K. Ulmer, property in FranKlin Township.
Evan A. Curtis, Amanda R. Bauman, Amanda K. Bauman, Amanda K. Curtis to Evan A. and Amanda K. Curtis, property in Union Township.
Murray A. Kerstetter II to Murray A. Kerstetter II, property in Union and Chapman townships.
Murray A. Kerstetter II to Michelle E. Hoke, property in Union and Chapman townships.
William Scott and Rebecca J. Barrett to Rebecca J. Barrett, property in Union Township.
Adam E. and Tiffany Jo Hartman to Brody Hetrick, property in Franklin Township.
Scott A. and Renita A. Brummett, Ethan G. and Tiffany M. Brummett to Tiffany Jo Hartman, property in Center Township, $217,000.
Brian L. Elsasser to Sandra L. Shaffer, property in Perry Township.
Rudolph M. and Faith A. Weikel to Dustin R. Weikel, Linsey R. Trego, property in Franklin Township.
Jason E. and Maria M. Priest to Kyle R. and Amber M. Heimbach, property in Chapman Township.
Terry L. Benner, Joey B. Amey to Palmer Shellenberger, Todd D. Shellenberger, George H. Rodenhaber, property in West Perry Township, $10,000.
William T. and Linda E. Mller to Yvonne S. Martin, property in West Perry Township, $125,000.
Barry C. and Constance J. Camp to Troy C. Camp, Trevir C. Camp, property in Adams Township.
John A. Moyer II to Murray A. Kerstetter II, property in Chapman and Union townships, $2,500.
Aaron P. and Sierra A. Koch, Sierra A. Hollenbach to Aaron P. Koch, property in Franklin Township.
Joseph C. Fopeano, Richard H. Bruner, Elizabeth B. Bruner, William M. Bruner, Diana B. Holloway to Adam D. Steininger, property in Franklin Township.
Barry A. and Karen G. Lauver to Matthew L. Lauver, Barry A. and Karen G. Lauver Family Protection Trust, property in Franklin Township.