MONTOUR COUNTY
Lorne R. Jr. and Jessica R. Campbell to Mohammed Amer Swid, Allaa M. Hassanein, property in Danville, $138,000.
Raymond E. Fryling estate to Peggy L. Fryling, property in Mahoning Township.
Carol E. Buck estate to Carol E. Buck Testamentary Trust, property in Danville.
Enos J. and Sadie Mae Hershberger to Jacob J. and Salina E. Hershberger, property in Washingtonville, $94,000.
Ronald W. Klein Irrevocable Asset Protection Trust to Mark C. Klein, property in Liberty Township.
Jason M. and Malinda M. Martin to Jason M. and Malinda M. Martin, property in Limestone Township.
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY
Bobby William and Gail Kerstetter to Doc M. Gaugler IV, property in Rockefeller Township.
Jill M. Fry to Dalton G. Bloom, property in Upper Augusta Township, $70,000.
Pauline Kolody estate, Helene Kolody estate, Daniel Kolody, administrator & individually; Russell Kolody estate, Danielle Kapushinski, administratrix & individually to Daniel and Cheryl D. Kolody, property in Washington Township.
Thomas W. Hoy, Elliot Hoy to Thomas W. Hoy, Elliot Hoy, property in Riverside.
Beverly A. Progansky estate, Bryon Tharp, executor to Heidi S. Segura, Nathan Hatzel, property in Shamokin, $150,000.
Jones Trust, Charles Jones, trustee; Clara S. Jones estate, Charles A. Jones, executor to Trevor Schrader, property in Coal Township.
George Earl and Amy L. Jones to Trevor Schrader, property in Coal Township.
Dawn L. and Kenneth Lyons to Adam L. Wagner, Amanda L. Lyons, property in Upper Augusta Township.
Scott C. Weaver to Adam C. Davis, property in Shamokin, $34,000.
Kayla Shamus, Kayla Eve ONeill to Michael J. and Kayla Eve ONeill, property in Mount Carmel.
Josephine M. Brennan estate, Kathryn J. McCarty, administratrix to Jordan Marlow, Carly Bonomo, property in Mount Carmel, $176,000.
Costello Realty Inc to Robert Gomez, property in Mount Carmel.
North Maple Development Group LLC to Robert Gomez, property in Mount Carmel, $7,000.
Jeffrey J. and Kimberly A. Costello to Robert Gomez, property in Mount Carmel.
Dennis Kodack to Magaly Rios-Rios, property in Shamokin, $1,000.
Brian T. and Gabrielle Karmilowicz to Frank Bellace, property in Coal Township, $60,000.
Paul T. and Michelle A. Davies to Daneen M. Zeigler, property in Lower Mahanoy Township, $85,000.
1962 Group LLC to Ann Marie Vezo, Robert J. Heiser Jr., property in Mount Carmel.
Terrence E. Anspach estate, Candice L. Lumley to Robert W. Jr. and Gloria F. Correy, property in Milton, $245,000.
Branchview Inc to Christopher L. and Amy L. Minnich, property in Northumberland.
Cathy J. Firman, Cindy L. and Mark A. Ramer, Steven B. Fisher to Cathy J. Firman, property in Upper Augusta Township.
Robert W. Jr. and Gloria F. Correy to Robert W. Correy III, property in East Chillisquaque Township.
Craig M. and Jamie J. Stiely to Jessica Cheryl Buffington, property in Little Mahanoy Township.
Charles R. Jr. and Cynthia M. Gerst to Charles R. Gerst Jr. and Cynthia M. Gerst Primary Residence Protector Trust, Charles R. Gerst Jr. and Cynthia M. Gerst, trustees, property in Riverside.
Jon C. and Kim M. Clemens to Christopher J. and Jamie L. Seiler, property in Shamokin.
Lisa A. Graeff to Edgar and Elizabeth Myers, Nigel Francis, property in Sunbury.
Matthew S. Betzer to Lorenz A. Scholl, property in West Chillisquaque Township, $310,000.
Christopher Peguero to Zunair Khan, property in Coal Township.
Charles Klingerman estate, Shelley Herfurth, administratrix; Karen Klingerman, Karen M. and James B. Shick to Richard H. Jr. and Janet L. Mark, property in Mount Carmel, $8,000.
Stone Fortress Residential II LLC to Laurie J. Lyons, property in Upper Augusta Township, $190,500.
Ontime Playground Solutions LLC to Carl F. Jr. and Karen E. Carr, property in Northumberland.
Raymond R. Zerbe estate, Mary M. Pehowic, executrix to Seedling Real Estate Investment LLC, property in Sunbury, $20,000.
Jamie A. and William J. Bordell to Joshua John and Kelly Marie Lynn, property in Shamokin.
Joanne S. Norris, Joanne S. Neff to Brandy L. Norris, property in Upper Augusta Township.
Michael E. Sr. and Deborah A. Boone to Samuel L. Fleming Jr., property in Lower Augusta Township.
Charles F. III and Marlene F. Johns to Paul W. and Chanel K. Johns, property in Jordan Township.
Gerald F. and Elaine M. Bogetti to Elmer D. Jr. and Catherine D. Philhower, property in Shamokin, $48,000.
Imran K. and Mahira I. Siddiqui to Denise A. Sweeney, property in Shamokin, $4,000.
Norman H. Seely estate, John R. Seely, executor to John R. Seely, property in Delaware Township.
Florence T. Zsido, by agent; Linda Ayres and Ronald Zsido agents to David J. and Kimberly Henninger, property in Mount Carmel.
Kevin R. and Kelly A. Heintzelman to Kevin R. and Kelly A. Heintzelman, property in West Cameron Township.
Ruth C. Wenrick, Ruth C and William A. Kurtz to Jose and Maryann Maldonado, property in Shamokin, $2,000.
Marian Joan Repella Kozak, Steven Nicholas Repella, Debra L. Repella to Nicholas and Amanda Mione, property in Kulpmont, $165,000.
Donald Edinger, by agent; Lois M. Edinger, agent & individually to Joshua Cover, property in Delaware Township, $138,500.
Astrum Verto Properties LLC to Nathan L. Stoltzfus, property in Milton.
Chad M. and Lindsey P. Lentz, Lindsey Venable to Teddy A. Montes, property in Shamokin, $10,000.
Shawn A. and Rita B. Swartz to David M. Kopitsky, property in Ralpho Township, $163,900.
Truist Bank to T and J Mobile Home Park LLC, property in Milton, $450,000.
Elizabeth Ann and John Demby Jr., Isabel P. Tarr to Alejo-Abrue Agustin, propert in Shamokin.
J. Thomas Jr. and Marjorie J. Harris to Concilio Iglesias Evangelicas Shalom, property in Upper Augusta Township.
Integrity Land Inc to Green Hills Land LLC, property in West Chillisquaque Township, $51,900.
Geoffrey A. Craven to Andrew and Brianna Otta, property in Point Township.
James G. and Patricia A. Vetovich to James G. Vetovich II, property in Coal Township.
James F. and Barbara A. Nicholas to James F. and Barbara A. Nicholas, Nicole L. Hauck, James F. Nicholas Jr., property in Turbotville.
William C. and Annette I. Miller to MRG Real Estate LLC, property in Northumberland.
Raul Santiago to Larry and Lisa Drick, property in Sunbury, $20,000.
Curtis W. and Janice A. Martin to Frank L. III and Debra Martz, property in Rush Township.
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development of Washington DC to Sean A. and Kate E. Hicks, property in Ralpho Township, $220,500.
Dale E. Ranck Jr. to Global Signal Acquisitions IV LLC, property in Milton, $50,000.
Castle 2020 LLC to Vanessa Askey, Dustin Sweeley, property in Sunbury.
Richard J. Staugaitis to Michael R. Staugaitis, Natalie S. Tamkus, property in Coal Township.
Lorena A. Kutza-Porzi, Louis D. Porzi to Lorena A. Kutza-Porzi, property in Ralpho Township.
Cathy E. Knoll to Cathy E. Knoll, Carlene A. Winder, property in Lewis Township.
SNYDER COUNTY
James M. and Linda L. Gautsch to Michael L. Gautsch, property in Washington Township.
James L. and Debra M. Gelnett to Ryan T. and Dorothy A. Good, property in Chapman Township.
Wayne H. and Kaitlin R. Brubaker, Kaitlin R. Horst to Stanley J. Auker, property in Perry and Washington townships.
Kenneth B. and Joanna Marie Weaver to Wayne H. and Kaitlin R. Brubaker, property in West Perry Township.
Old Trail Storage LLC, Ideal Self Storage LLC to Old Trail Storage 1 LLC, property in Monroe Township.
Ronald M. and Vina A. Davis to Jiqiang Huang, Suqing Wang, property in Penn Township.
Paul J. and Janet I. Scholl to Paul J. Scholl and Janet I. Scholl Income Only Grantor Trust, property in Franklin Township.
A. Daniel Aucker, Tana M. Shaffer, A. Daniel Aucker & Tana M. Shaffer D.O. Living Trust to A. Daniel Aucker, Tana M. Shaffer, property in Monroe and Penn townships.
Brown Street Realty LLC, Todd A. Myers, Sam LLC, Julia G. Myers, Robert P. Lamont, BS2 Real Estate LLC to Matthew M. Benner, property in Monroe Township.
Lucas C. and Danielle Sprenkel to Alan K. Bauman, property in Washington Township.
Clifford Loss, Clifford E. Loss Sr., Joyce L. Loss, Madeline Harbold, Phyllis Mateer, Phyllis A. Mateer to Phyllis A. Mateer, property in Center Township.
Clifford Loss, Clifford E. Loss Sr., Joyce L. Loss, Madeline Harbold, Phyllis Mateer, Phyllis A. Mateer to Madeline Harbold, property in Center Township.
Clifford Loss, Clifford E. Loss Sr., Joyce L. Loss, Madeline Harbold, Phyllis Mateer, Phyllis A. Mateer to Clifford E. Loss Sr., Madeline Harbold, property in Center Township.
Clifford Loss, Clifford E. Loss Sr., Joyce L. Loss, Madeline Harbold, Phyllis Mateer, Phyllis A. Mateer to Clifford E. Loss Sr., Madeline Habold, property in Center Township.
HML Enterprises LLC, Clifford Loss, Clifford E. Loss Sr., Madeline Harbold, Phyllis A. Mateer to Clifford E. Loss Sr., Madeline Harbold, property in Center Township.
Noah A. Stauffer to Noah A. and Eunice B. Stauffer, property in Chapman Township.
Noah A. Stauffer to Noah A. and Eunice B. Stauffer, two properties in Union Township.
Ryan K. and Sherri L. Swinehart to Ryan K. Swinehart, two properties in Middlecreek Township.
Ryan K. Swinehart to Ryan K. Swinehart, property in Middlecreek Township.
Jeremy H. Norman, Lori R. Hackenberg to Paul D. and Megan J. Morris, property in Center Township.
Shade Mountain Homes, William D. French to Desiree E. Stroup, property in Center Township.
Aaron W. Anselmo, Mark R. Anselmo, Anselmo Brothers to Calvary Fellowship Susquehanna Valley, property in Shamokin Dam.
Loren L. and Trisha A. Womer to Mark A. and Chris Hockenbroch, property in Perry Township.
Mark A. Hockenbroch, Chris Hockenbroch, Christine A. Hockenbroch to Loren L. and Trisha A. Womer, property in Perry Township.
Loren L. and Trisha A. Womer to Loren L. and Trisha A. Womer, property in Perry Township.
Mark A. Hockenbroch, Chris Hockenbroch, Christine A Hockenbroch to Mark A. and Christine A. Hockenbroch, property in Perry Township.
Mark A. and Christine A. Hockenbroch to Lamar B. Martin, Kelvin W. Martin, property in Perry Township.
Lamar B. Martin, Kelvin W. Martin to Lamar B. Martin, Delvin W. Martin, property in Perry Township.
Joseph L. and Martha Beidler, Joseph R. and Rebekah Beidler, Dennis E. and Maryann Beidler to Dennis E. Beidler, Michael L. Beidler, property in Perry Township.
Kenneth L. and Kathy E. Pyle to R. Eldon and Edith S. Witmer, property in Perry Township, $132,000.
David Noss, Lissa Kline, Robert E. Benner to Maverick T. Coombe, Hannah E. Kline, property in Selinsgrove.
Charles R. Adams, Linda S. Barrick to Charles R. Adams, property in Washington Township.
Robert E. and Darlene M. Witmer to Natalie A. Knepp, Kevin M. Witmer, Robert E. & Darlene M. Witmer Family Protection Trust, property in Spring and Adam townships.
UNION COUNTY
Service 1st Fed Cr Union to John Nolt, property in West Buffalo Township, $1,000.
Steven W. Stahl, mem; S&W Prop LLC, Wesley A. Stahl, mem to Dennis R. Beachy, April C. Showver, property in Mifflinburg.
Herman and Doris Wenger to Jacob and Becky Myer, property in Mifflinburg.
William and Helen L. Donmoyer to William and Helen L. Donmoyer, Sara Donmoyer, Tr; Donmoyer Irrev Residential & Income Asset, property in West Buffalo Township.
Randy D. and Kimberly M. McGregor to National Transfer Services LLC, property in East Buffalo Township.
National Transfer Services LLC to Lorelei L. and John Adam Maguire, property in East Buffalo Township, $350,000.
Robert L. Deitrick estate, Jean R. Deitrick, executrix, Jean R. Deitrick to Fritz M. Fisher, property in White Deer Township, $18,000.
Larry W. and Jaye Ann Platt, Michael S. and Olivia C. Platt, Erik M. and Deborah A. Platt to Leanne Nichole and Keith Louis Dantonio, property in White Deer Township.
Larry W. and Jaye Ann Platt, Michael S. and Olivia C. Platt, Erik M. and Deborah A. Platt to Joshua and Heather L. Booth, property in White Deer Township.
David E. and Julia E. Redcay to Heera Prop LLC, property in Buffalo Township.
Charles M. and Ruth E. Reber, trustees; Charles M. and Ruth E. Reber, Charles M. & Ruth E. Reber Living Tr, Ruth E. & Charles M. Reber Living Tr, Ruth E. Reber Living Tr, Charles M. Reber Living Tr to Justin Merand Reber, Danielle Leigh Sadowsky, property in West Buffalo Township.
Kenneth A. and Deborah Zechman, Deborah Hall to Deborah Hall, property in Mifflinburg.
Fairfield Prospects Corp to Stanton and Heather Weaver, property in Buffalo Township.
Steven D. and Elizabeth M. Martin to Granato Group LLC, properyt in White Deer Township.
Silver Cube LLC to Silver Cube 1 LLC, property in Kelly Township.
Brewneer Realty Two LLC to PLT Realty LLC, property in Buffalo Township, $950,000.
L&L Land Dev LLC, George L. Lloyd Jr., mem; Sara E. Kaskie, mem to Dean T. and Ann E. Madison, property in East Buffalo Township.
L&L Land Dev LLC, George L. Lloyd Jr., mem; Sara E. Kaskie, mem to Dean T. Madison, Ann E. Madison, property in East Buffalo Township.
Donna Bunch, Donna M. Moore, Charles Moore, Charles H. Moore Jr. to Donna M. Moore, Charles H. Moore Jr., property in East Buffalo Township.
Mark E. and Julie A. Alexander to Bret C. and Christina M. Wetzel, property in Limestone Township.
Phares Z. Horning to Alvin H. and Doris M. Horning, property in Limestone Township.
Ralph F. Dietrich Jr. to Harold W. Wohlheiter, property in West Buffalo Township, $1,000.
Karen M. Mummey, executrix; Karen M. Mummey, Barbara H. Mummey estate, Robert H. and Samantha Mummey to Peter and Jennifer Rager Kay, property in East Buffalo Township.
Margaret E. OConnor to Jeremy D. Hazlak, property in Lewisburg.
Wyatt E. and Jennifer D. Troxell to Eric C. Wicks, Marlo M. Egleston, property in Kelly Township.
Nancy L. Schadle to Leon Mark Schadle II, property in Kelly Township.
Lawrence E. Burton estate, Margaret E. Kerrigan, executrix to Clair Z. and Lucinda H. Zimmerman, Shawn B. Zimmerman, property in Buffalo Township.
Jennifer Novinger, Jennifer S. and Brian J. Vargo to Kevin John Keenan, property in Lewisburg.
Tamara and Miguel Vela to Sean C. and Burgendi N. Hardy, property in East Buffalo Township.
Brett A. Boush to Ashley S. Ward, Justin L. Clayton, property in Gregg Township, $165,000.
Carolyn F. and Jesse J. Baker to Jesse J. Baker, property in White Deer Township.
William R. and Rose A. Arnold to Jesse J. Baker, property in White Deer Township.
Rolando A. Arroyo Sucre estate, Terry W. Felt, executor to Steve R. and Wendy S. Bernas, property in Union Township.
Barbara Neuer estate, Todd M. Oberdorf, executor to Justin D. Hackenberg, Kylie M. Brouse, property in White Deer Township.