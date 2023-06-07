NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY
Susan G. Shipe to Ryals Family LLC, property in Sunbury.
US Bank Trust National Association, trustee; American Homeowner Preservation Series 2015A+ to Beverly E. Eschbach, property in Shamokin, $38,500.
Cameron Curtis and Victoria Marie Degrand to Brittany Chesney, property in Shamokin, $89,900.
Stephen J. and Martha K. Matzura to Mallory and Stephen John Shoop, Kerri Molesevich, Amanda Stoneroad, property in Kulpmont.
Icky Kurtz LLC to Dennis L. and Debra L. Stoneford, property in Shamokin and Ralpho townships, $30,000.
Randle John Snyder to Garrett John Snyder, property in Zerbe Township, $40,000.
MVLS Investments LLC to Caromil Assets LLC, Falling Water Assets LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $28,000.
Providencia LLC to Mahepa Assets Corp, MEMS Group Investments LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $29,000.
PennForest LLC to Chinoconstruction LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $26,000.
Antonio A. Britton to Anthony James Moran, property in Mount Carmel, $5,000.
Ultimate LLC to Peter W. Saad, property in Shamokin, $19,999.
Cody R. Lenker to Casey L. Renniger, property in Lower Mahanoy Township.
Victoria L. and Donald R. Miller Jr. to Wendy L. Jones, property in Zerbe Township.
Daniel W. and Debra L. Rarig, Ronald E. Rarig to Rarig Family Income Only Grantor Trust, property in West Chillisquaque Township.
Marlene V. Zlocki estate, Saundra Lee Zlocki, individually & administrator to Saundra Lee Zlocki, three properties in Mount Carmel.
James A. Clark to Thomas Wells, property in Watsontown.
Sandra Kunkel Irrevocable Grantor Trust, Lisa M. Stackhouse, trustee to Lisa m. Stekhouse, property in Watsontown.
Carrie M. Sawicki estate, Judith C. Davis, individually & administratrix to Raynor W. Harker, property in Mount Carmel.
Lisa M and George A. Steckhouse to Sandra M. Kunkel, property in Watsontown.
Joshua G. and Jessica L. Laidacker to Joshua G. Laidacker, property in Lewis Township.
Meriwether Clark, Hunter Baird to Kassondra Lyndess-Rose Frew, Dalton James Beaver, property in Sunbury, $258,770.
Jeffrey L. Albert Sr. estate, Jeffrey Albert Jr., administrator to Glenn Riess Miller, property in Shamokin.
Bernard L. Butkiewicz estate, Barbara Ann Heere, executrix; Elaine Marie Butkiewicz, Marie Gallo to David Rainis Jr., property in Mount Carmel, $45,000.
Wayne S. Kratzer, by agent; Erica Kratzer, agent to Michael Albright, property in Shamokin, $21,000.
Richard J. McHale to Juliet Kramer McHale, property in Ralpho Township, $135,000.
Christina Louise and Brian Neil Barnes to Kevin Ly, property in Riverside, $385,000.
John Deraffele to Koyla Kramarenko, property in Sunbury, $10,000.
Jacob R. and Sadie F. King to David P. and Christine A. Dimm, property in Upper Augusta Township, $225,000.
Split Vein Coal Company Inc to Margaret R. Swank, property in Coal Township.
Richard A. Nahodil Sr. estate, Janeen A. Nahodil, executrix to Sharri Merlino, property in Coal Township.
Barry L. and Patricia A. Rissinger to Kimberly A. and Scott D. Strawser, property in Lower Mahanoy Township.
Alice L. Yurcaba estate, Tina M. Boop, executrix to Daniel and Debra Yurcaba, property in Shamokin.
Anthony N. and Kay M. Rodriguez to Kay M. Rodriguez, property in Ralpho Township.
SITU Realty LLC to Home Concepts LLC, property in Milton, $125,000.
Jeffery A. and Tara E. Mordan to Timothy Snuggs, property in Zerbe Township, $115,000.
Marie F. Paul to Mark R. Bierly, Trinity M. Witmer, property in Milton.
Alejandro and Courtney N. Rey to Clinton Bannerman, property in Coal Township, $47,850.
Norman W. Fornwalt to Norman W. Fornwalt, Joshua A. Smith, property in Shamokin.
John L. Jeffries to Wynetta A. Jeffries, property in Jordan Township.
Chris and Kristin L. Downey to David Packer, property in McEwensville, $43,000.
Karen M. Hendricks to Karen M. and Sean M. Hendricks, property in Riverside.
Ronald A. Carl estate, Matthew A. Carl and Theodore R. Carl, executors to Matthew A. Carl, property in Rush and Shamokin townships.
Alice Hollenbach estate, aka Alice L. Woodruff, Kevin D. Woodruff and Brian Woodruff, executors and individually, Lorraine A. Jones to Rachael Michelle Trelinski, property in Sunbury, $53,000.
Fourth Holdings LLC to Elliott Solutions LLC, property in Mount Carmel.
Marian R. Fetterman to Assurant Holdings LLC, property in Mount Carmel.
Sharon K. and David McCarty, Roger W. Haas Jr., Cynthia A. and Donald Derr Jr., Brian K. Haas, Bruce K. Haas, Lori Haas to Sharon K. and David McCarty, property in Watsontown, $150,000.
Alberta M. Yocum estate, Dail Williams and John A. Yocum, executors to Barry D. and Colleen M. Gross, property in Shamokin, $50,000.
Brian Christopher Cooper to Kenneth J. Sr. and Debra A. Mariner, property in Ralpho Township, $240,000.
Svago Properties LLC to Perfection Properties LLC, property in Shamokin, $43,000.
Dolores A. Honecker to Rosanne Basarab, property in Mount Carmel.
Edison Molina, Zolla Heras to Ginez Brothers LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $45,000.
Michaelle L. Skopatz, Justin K. Shedaker to Michelle L. Skopatz, property in Mount Carmel.
Michael J. Habowski to M&C Property Management LLC, property in Kulpmont, $20,000.
EDward Plotts Jr., by agent; Alan E. Plotts, agent to 5M Group 13 LLC, property in Sunbury, $55,000.
Joseph P. and Ericka Grumbein to Andrew L. and Rebecca D. Adams, property in Mount Carmel, $500.
Christina M. and Justin A. Carr to David Mark and Lori Ann Cooper, property in Point Township.
SNYDER COUNTY
Christopher L. Thomas, Jennifer L. Thomas, Jeremy L. Thomas, Jeremie L. Thomas, Gaye L. Thomas to Christopher L. Thomas, Jennifer L. Thomas, Jeremie L. Thomas, Gaye L. Thomas, property in Beaver Township.
Ruth E. Rigel to Dean F. Rigel, property in Spring Township.
Ruth E. Rigel to Ruth E. Rigel, property in Spring Township.
Gerald I. and Wyona P. Lauver to Zachary S. and Heidi R. Lauver, property in Perry Township.
Mary S. Brubacker, Roy S. Brubacker, Caroline S. Brubacker to Roy S. and Karen H. Brubacker, property in Washington Township.
Charles M. and Linda S. Neff to Stacey L. Hood, Neff Irrevocable Grantor Trust, property in Washington Township.
Linda L. Bilger to Bradley M. Bilger, property in Middleburg.
Randall R. and Susan D. Walter to Randall R. and Susan D. Walter, Scott R. Walter, property in Jackson Township.
Randall R. and Susan D. Walter, Scott R. Walter to Scott R. Walter, property in Jackson Township.
David E. Woodling to Amelia A. and Philip M. Olmstead, property in Adams Township.
Joseph and Taylor Beesley to Matthew Herner, property in Monroe Township.
Richard F. Shirey Jr. to Richard R. Shirley Jr. Asset Protector Trust, property in Spring Township.
Larry G. Freed, Laverne Freed to GD Realty LLC, property in Spring Township.
Cynthia A. and Gary K. Goodling II, Tony D. and Debra A. Wenrich, Suzanne K. Aumiller, Suzanne K. and David A. Heintzelman to Seth Andrew and Jocelyn Ann Weller, property in Franklin Township.
Richard L. Fetter Living Trust, Richard L. Fetter to Nicholas B. Showers, property in Chapman Township.
Gregg W. and Peggy S. Schwemm to Gregg W. Schwemm, property in Jackson Township.
Rick L. and Kathy Ann Bailey to Austin Royer, Siobhan Fathel, Platinum & Premier Properties LLC, property in Monroe Township.
Ralph N. Lefferts, Ruth A. Witmer to Zachary S. Longacre, property in Perry Township.
Dawn L. Garrison, Diane L. Schreffler, Deborah L. Shaffer, Zechman Family Trust, Dennis L. Zechman Protector Trust to Michael E. and Deborah L. Shaffer, Michael E. & Deborah L. Shaffer Primary Protector Trust, property in Middlecreek Township.
Michael E. and Deborah L. Shaffer, Michael E. & Deborah L. Shaffer Primary Residence Protector Trust to Michael E. and Deborah L. Shaffer, Michael E. & Deborah L. Shaffer Primary Residence Protector Trust, property in Middlecreek Township.
Donald C. and Karen L. Mattern to Donald C. Mattern & Karen L. Mattern Primary Residence Protector Trust, property in Adams Township.
No Suk and Charles G. Ringer to Melissa A. Coleman, property in Shamokin Dam.
Joseph M. Barlow to Barbara Elaine Munn Short, property in Selinsgrove.
US Bank Trust National Association, American Homeowner Preservation Trust Series 2015A to Logan Fitzgerald, property in Adams Township, $99,900.
Cinthia M. Weirick to Sarah E. Baker, property in Monroe Township.
Luther L. and Carol A. Dreese to Luther L. and Carol A. Dreese, Wesley Dreese, Wendy Rowan, property in Monroe Township.
Joel T. Black, James R. Misanin, James Robert Misanin to Joel T. Black, Joel T. Black Separate Share Trust, property in Monroe Township.
Matthew D. Smith, Cathy Lee Meriaux to Jason K. and Ella W. Zimmerman, property in Adams Township.
Joseph R. Michalski to Norman and Kim Goodling, property in West Beaver Township.
Norman Goodling to Norman H. and Lori A. Goodling, property in West Beaver Township.
Joseph A. and Jane R. Yoder to Todd A. and Carol K. Bruch, property in Penn Township.
Brian C. Snyder, James A. Snyder, James Albert Snyder to Steven W. Anderson Jr., property in Monroe Township.
Sandra K. Dauberman, Ronald W. Swartz to Ladybug Holdings LLC, property in West Perry Township.
David E. Hassinger to Nicole E. Sassaman, property in Beaver Township and Beavertown.
Kraig D. and Sue A. Kahley, Krystal A. and Steve E. Knepp, Kolyn D. and Pamela S. Kahley, Kozette D. and Donald K. Gill to Jesse D. and Elva W. Hoover, property in Spring Township, $460,000.
Daryl L. and Azalea F. Miller to Forest J. Benner, Breonna K. Royer, property in Jackson Township.
Carrie A. Fisher Oberdorf, Leon H. Fisher to James B. Fisher, Rosemary S. Fisher, Dana A. Fisher, Kathy J. Fisher, William T. Fisher, Sandra K. Fisher, property in McClure.
Alison Tomko, Alison and Christopher Shughart to Christopher and Alison Shughart, property in Penn Township.
Charles E. and Grace H. Spigelmeyer to Cathy G. and George D. Herrold, property in Penn Township, $232,932.
John J. Shaffer II, Breanna C. Keister to Alexis Potter, Casey Smith, property in Selinsgrove, $200,000.
Jeffrey S. Maneval, Roy L. Maneval to JTB Rentals LLC, property in Perry Township.
Jeffrey S. Maneval, Roy L. Maneval, Elwood L. Maneval, Peggy K. Maneval, Lenus E. Maneval to Maneval Farms LLC, property in Perry Township.
Carol W. Eckenrode, Carol D. Willow to Liverpool Estates LLC, property in Chapman Township.
Harvey R. Graybill to Harvey R. and Deborah E. Graybill, property in West Perry Township.
Samantha N. Klingler, Samantha N. and Christopher L. Will to Derek A Goss, Courtney R. Matrey, property in Penn Township.
Twila L. Long to Paula S. Schick, Jenna L. Mowery, property in Franklin Township.
Mark F. and Amber L. Piermattei to Mark F. Piermattei, property in Monroe Township.
Christopher A. and Linsey R. Trego to Angus Strohecker, property in Center Township.