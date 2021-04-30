MONTOUR COUNTY
Scott E. Edmeads, Mary K. Sedor-Edmeads to Edmeads Irrevocable Asset Protection Trust, property in Valley Township.
Michael and Aideen Currid to Sami Yoder, property in Danville, $141,000.
Jeanne H. Ditzler estate to Scott William Moore and Nellie Johnson Moore, property in Cooper Township.
Roger J. Tapp Jr. to Roger J. Tapp Jr., Roger J. Tapp III, property in Mahoning Township.
Korta Yuasa, Chika Sato to Peter and Maria Karen Wardenski, property in Liberty Township, $615,000.
Corey P. Scheeler to Corey P. and Nakiashak K. Scheeler, property in Liberty Township.
Christie L. Buonpane to Taylor Ralston, property in Mahoning Township, $123,765.
Leo J. III and Kathleen Ann Yodock to Darbee K. Reed, Brandon C. Frye, property in West Hemlock, $65,000.
Shravan Kethireddy, Neelima Reddy to Frank J. and ichelle A. Lodeserto, property in Liberty Township, $585,000.
Overlook Real Estate LLC to Andrew M. Grove, property in Danville, $129,000.
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY
John P. and Nancy B. Harris to Jason A. Herrold, property in Sunbury.
Jennifer Mitchell to Kaeli Fletcher, property in Kulpmont, $27,500.
Elizabeth Rovito, Elizabeth and Robert Scicchitano to Brooke A. and Matthew Moroz, property in Kulpmont.
Christian Davis Castro, Christian D. Castro Alvirena, Karolina P. Castro Alvirena to Jorge D. Castro, property in Sunbury.
Charlotte B. Moeller estate, Bernadette M. Strausser, individually and executrix, Bernadette Pellowski to Moore Real Estate Holdings LLC, property in Shamokin, $1,400.
Phillip R. II and Angela M. Ingerick, Angela M. Phillips to Angela M. Phillips, property in Milton.
Allan and Elizabeth Quant Irrevocable Real Estate Trust, Jeremy F. Quant, trustee to Clayton A. King, property in Watsontown.
David D. Rivera, Celia Santiago to Nicole Spontarelli, property in Coal Township, $25,000.
Jacklyn Kay Schroeder, Jacklyn Kay and Jeffery Paul Cressinger to Jeffery Paul Cressinger property in Jackson Township.
Megan E. Van Der Pool, Megan E. and Anthony Lee Martin to Cathy A. Kolovich, property in Point Township.
Joanne Lee Krebs to Jennifer L. Mitchell, property in Shamokin, $255,900.
Wesleyan Church of Rebuck, Wesleyan Church, Wesleyan Church Corporation to Wesleyan Church Hub, Wesleyan Church Corporation, property in Washington Township.
John R. Jr. and Beth M. Campbell to Omar Arif, Hanli Liu, property in Sunbury.
Eric T. Dewald to Jesse E. II and Amie J. Savidge, property in Northumberland.
JMF Ventures LLC to Jeunel and Pascale Jeune, property in Mount Carmel.
William Bulliner, Jennifer Martzall to Christopher and Anglia Persing, property in Mount Carmel.
John W. Kunkel Jr. to Natilie L. McCall, property in Sunbury.
Jean G. Adams to Guy W. Adams, property in Zerbe Township.
Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Paul and Renee M. Healey to Lisa Neidig, property in Shamokin, $1,166.12.
Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, George J. Falso to Michael Kreamer, property in Sunbury, $31,000.
Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, New Heights South LLC to Teresa M. Brunnelson, property in Coal Township, $2,800.
Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Victor J. Jr. and Shirley L. Radzewicz to Edwin DeJesus, property in Mount Carmel, $3,081.12.
Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, John and Linda Yuskoski to Edwin DeJesus, property in Mount Carmel, $4,000.
Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Ronald Herb to Robert V. Franklin, property in Shamokin, $5,200.
Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, J Harper LLC to Robert V. Franklin, propertyin Shamokin, $1,588.62.
Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Derl H. and Dianne L. Knarr to Chelsea N. Torgersen, property in Herndon, $48,000.
Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, John D. Simchock to Thomas Ponento, property in Mount Carmel, $2,200.
Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Joseph A. Murphy to Alex Barak, property in Coal Township, $4,700.
Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Eleonora Reid to Alex Barak, property in Coal Township, $7,000.
Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Haven D. Whary, Carol A. Whary to Alex Barak, property in Shamokin, $7,000.
Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Situ Realty LLC to Martina Suarez Herrera, property in Mount Carmel, $7,800.
Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Joseph J. Thompson to Jose Ariel A. Perez Martinez, property in Mount Carmel, $16,000.
Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Ross E. and Diane K. Hein to Francisco Antonio Vargas Paulino, property in Shamokin, $6,500.
Roy Troutman, Michael Troutman, Clorissa Troutman to Gene Maschal, Adam Fantini, property in Mount Carmel, $3,000.
Charles A. Kyle, by agent; Mary B. Kyle, agent to Daniel W. Weaver, property in Milton.
Robert W. and Jacqueline D. Mowery to Mark A. Mahaffey, property in Sunbury.
Brenda Keller to Kolya Kramarenko, property in Shamokin, $1,000.
Stephen V. Gibson to Joshua A. and Valyn M. Ellingworth, property in West Chillisquaque Township.
Barbara A. Frazier, Barbara A. Thompson to Katherine Robidoux, property in Coal Township, $10,000.
Christopher and Nicole Fertig to Kelly S. and Amber McGuiggan, property in Mount Carmel, $85,000.
David J. and Maryann Reier to Jennifer L. Wetzel, property in Rockefeller Township.
Philip J. and Bonnie Masser to Philip J. and Bonnie Masser, property in Ralpho Township.
Debra and Thomas Heim to George Grogan, property in Shamokin, $500.
Robert and Dawn M. Gusick, Donna K. Artman, Donna K. and Art Anderson to Amanda Gaut, property in Shamokin, $500.
Louis Lippolis to George Grogan, property in Shamokin, $25,000.
Shirley F. Rheam to David B. and Beverley A. Nail Family Protection Trust, Lawrence David Nail, trustee, property in Rockefeller Township.
Michael T. Streett to William Bullinger, Jennifer Martzall, property in Mount Carmel, $20,000.
David H. Latshaw estate, Allen Yancoskie, executor to Brad D. Latshaw, property in Shamokin, $88,000.
Jeffrey E. and Sharon M. Snyder to Jeffrey E. and Sharon M. Snyder, property in Washington Township.
Bryan and Shauna Polifka to Norman Ross Neitz, property in Kulpmont.
Travis J. and Emily M. Hollenbach to Gehringer Realty Inc, property in Milton.
Francis Reck, Michael Reck, Jayne Reck to Ned Marcinick, property in Shamokin, $25,000.
Adam G. Waltz, Natalie E. Wagner, Natalie E. Waltz to Travis Dewitt Bowen, property in Milton.
Austin C. and Kimberly Brubaker to Catenna L. Mohr, property in Sunbury, $54,900.
Joseph and Darlene Weikel to Michael P. and Melissa A. Garcia, property in Shamokin, $12,000.
Joseph and Darlene Weikel, Dominic A. and Kristen Weikel to Michael P. and Melissa A. Garcia, property in Coal Township, $20,000.
Joseph and Darlene Weikel, Dominic A. and Kristen Weikel to Michael P. and Melissa A. Garcia, property in Shamokin, $12,000.
Janet J. and Joseph K. Schoppy to Assurant Holdings LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $20,000.
CRT Enterprises LLC to Nicholas L. Fleischut, property in Kulpmont, $68,100.
Raymond J. Kraynak to Mount Carmel Borough, property in Mount Carmel, $15,000.
James J. and Marlene I. Andruscavage to MMBC Property Management LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $45,000.
Christopher J. Ficca estate, Jordan M. Ficca, administrator to BDL Properties LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $32,500.
Gene K. Hepner estate, Jeffrey K. Hepner and Kathy J. Wolfe, co-executors to Mark A. Riehl, property in Lower Mahanoy Township, $226,000.
Carol A. Weikel to Jose N. Mokina Diaz, Dilver M. Diaz, property in Sunbury.
SNYDER COUNTY
Richard F. and Stacey S. Shirey to Olin and Krista Troyer, property in Spring Township.
Esther Swineford, Vicki Hoke to Chris Hoke, property in Monroe Township.
Robert L. and Sanae J. Poust to Tiffany J. Hessek, property in Selinsgrove.
Harry G. and Faye E. Kuhns to Harry G. and Faye E. Kuhns, Harry L. Kuhns, Shawn R. Kuhns, Kuhns Irrevocable Residential and Income Trust, property in Jackson Township.
Nicholas A. Snook to Eric D. and Jamie N. Herbst, property in Spring Township, $184,000.
Janel B. and Colby S. Royer to Joann B. Antes, property in Penn Township.
David E. Thomas to David E. and Kristie J. Thomas, property in Spring Township.
Nancy O. Kroh to David G. and Rachel L. Peachey, property in Franklin Township.
Colleen C. Dodson to Mary Ella Montague, property in Selinsgrove.
Fine Line Homes LP, Fine Line Homes Inc to Daniel A. and Kimberly Smith, property in Penn Township.
Sara C. Erdley, Jason C. Robinson, Erin D. Erdley to Jason C. Robinson, property in Jackson Township.
John F. Kauffman to Zachary T. Romig, property in Spring Township.
Raymond L. and Penny A. Benfer, Steven A. and Michelle L. Benfer, Michelle L. Wilson to Dustin R. and Lindsay M. Dressler, property in Beaver Township.
Shirley L. Shultz, Cheryl A. Wertz to Andrew J. and Cheyenne N. Vega, property in Shamokin Dam.
Wayne A. and Virginia Beth Corbin to Michael A. Inch, property in Monroe Township.
Mark A. Sowers to Wendy S. and Robert T. Carpenter, property in Spring Township.
UNION COUNTY
Tracey Obrien, trustee; Clair D. Spangler Income Only Grantor, Trust; Clair D. Spangler Family Protection Trust to Eric S. and Ashley J. Wetzel, property in New Berlin, $175,000.
Filippo and Rosalia Mazzamuto, property in Buffalo Township.
Joshua F. and Heather L. Booth to Kyle Ian and Tara L. Schaser, property in West Buffalo Township.
Kevin Martin, Megan M. Matusky to Gregory D. and Judith R. Matusky, property in Hartley Township.
Beverly E. Shoemaker, executrix; Cindy L. Erdley, executrix; Sarah L. Smith estate to Edward L. and Libby R. Hostetler, property in West Buffalo Township, $49,400.
Harry W. Kline to Patrick and Rosalie Shallcross, property in East Buffalo Township.
James Edward Bottorf Jr., Karen Lee Bottorf to Katy Albert, trustee: James & Karen Bottorf Irrev Grantor Tr, Karen & James Bottorf Irrev Grantor Tr, James Bottorf Irrev Grantor Tr, Karen Bottorf Irrev Grantor Tr, two properties in White Deer Township.
Esra M. and Lydia Ann Zimmerman to Stanley E. and Lucille H. Zimmerman, Amos O. and Mary Z. Zimmerman, property in Limestone Township.
Alex G. and Casey L. Peck to Brian D. and Ashley R. Haggy, property in Buffalo Township.
Ryan J. Lebreton, to Ryan Rzucidlo, property in East Buffalo Township.
Gauglers Const Inc to Carlos A. Torres, Frances L. Centeno Morales, property in East Buffalo Township.
Irina R. Yastremski to Russell P. Houseknecht II, property in East Buffalo Township.
Rodney P. and Lenora Smith to Perry J. and Nancy Ann Smith, property in Buffalo Township.
Mildred Gale Porr, trustee, Gale Porr Living Trust to Garik A. Zieber, property in Lewisburg, $147,750.
Douglas and Crystal Groff, Alan and Karolyn Groff to Iron Springs Acres LLC, property in White Deer Township.
L2 Real Est LLC to Store Master Funding XVI LLC, property in Buffalo Township, $1,700,000.
Douglas E. French, Terina G. Stump to Jesse Shultz, Alicia French, property in White Deer Township, $100,000.