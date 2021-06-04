NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY
Lisa L. Dougherty, Robert Plate to Dale and Linda Reeser, property in Milton, $259,900.
Nathan Keith to Sean Farrell, Cynthia Ciccotelli, property in Watsontown.
Lewis Jr. and Brenda K. Carl to Galina Pakhomova, property in Shamokin.
Brosious Rental LLC to Nathan and Katherine Field, property in Riverside, $220,000.
Sarah K. Swartzlander to Hailey N. and Francine L. Share, property in Point Township, $240,000.
Constance R. Mayton to David J. Dombroski, property in Coal Township.
Kathy L. Bingaman, Kathy L. Fanella to Joshua Fanella, property in Shamokin.
James E. and Bette L. Michaels to James E. Michaels Jr., David W. Michaels.
Frank and Jeneen Schickley to Larry J. and Maria J. Dombroski, property in Coal Township
Snyder Trust, Mary P. and Guy J. Snyder III to JJ Powell Inc, property in Sunbury, $553,000.
Lester R. Jr. and Debra A. Smith to Dennis A. Kodak Jr., property in Shamokin.
Joan A. Hummer estate, Randall L. Hummer and Lori A. Kepler, co-executors and co-trustees, Hummer Family Trust to Hummer Family Trust, Randall L. Hummer and Lori A. Keppler, co-trustees, property in Rush Township.
Devin David to Christopher Rivera Gonzalez, Carmen G. Santiago Munoz, property in Coal Township, $12,000.
Michael and Aideen M. Currid to DM Smucker Properties LLC, property in Shamokin, $5,000.
Shamokin Properties Inc to DM Smucker Properties LLC, property in Shamokin, $244,000.
John K. Hollenbach to Sarah E. Doyle, property in Coal Township, $9,500.
John P. Ferrari, JP Restoration (T/A) to Kyle Major Strause, property in Kulpmont, $75,000.
Robert E. Girard to Dimitri Kerstetter, Chelsea Rager, property in Upper Augusta Township.
John G. Raup to John C. Raup, property in Coal Township.
Eric D. and Shelly M. Snyder to Dallas and Camila Hevner, property in Delaware Township.
Marilyn A. Schleppy to Jason L. Robbins, Ashley L. Bingman, property in McEwensville.
Steven M. and Stephanie A. McNeal to Jamie Lee Weeder, property in Delaware Township, $385,000.
Daniel L. and Shelley Price to Garrett Hallick, property in Northumberland.
Lindsay M. Healey, Amber N. Wehry to Darin Warren, property in Rockefeller Township, $370,000.
Richard C. Bingaman estate, Richard C. Bingaman Jr., administrator to Richard C. Bingaman Jr., property in Sunbury.
Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Gerardo Ponce to Alejandro M. Veras Inoa, property in Marion Heights, $3,000.
Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Mark Benja to Joel Raup Nenez Liriano, property in Shamokin, $4,500.
Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Cassidy Etc to RSK Flipper LLC, property in Kulpmont, $7,800.
Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Paul Yucha to RSK Flipper LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $7,000.
Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Carmella A. Makowski to RSK Flipper LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $10,700.
Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Tammy Lubnow, Tammy and Dale Boyer to RSK Flipper LLC, property in Shamokin, $7,100.
Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Michael E. Wolfe to RSK Flipper LLC, property in Shamokin, $4,100.
Northumbelrand County Tax Claim Bureau, Dale L. Gates to RSK Flipper LLC, property in Shamokin, $5,600.
Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Robert Joseph Evert to RSK Flipper LLC, property in Shamokin, $4,800.
Jean A. Koty to Michael R. Zimmerman, property in Rush Township.
Ard R. Strauser REvocable Living Trust, atthew W. Strauser to Ardie Marie Strauser, property in Point Township.
Raymond R. Ravert, by agent; Mary Maxine Ravert, agent, Maxine Ravert to David and Debra Machamer, property in Milton.
Streetfront LLC to Quality First LLC, property in Shamokin, $500.
Streetfront LLC to Common Ground LLC, property in Shamokin, $500.
Streetfront LLC to Second Chance LLC, property in Shamokin, $500.
Streetfront LLC to Standing Strong LLC, property in Shamokin, $500.
Streetfront LLC to Top Green Landscaping LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $500.
Streetfront LLC to Power Move LLC, property in Shamokin, $500.
Streetfront LLC to Bull Run LLC, property in Shamokin, $500.
Charles W. and Margaret A. Jessick to Charles and Margaret Jessick Revocable Living Trust, Charles Walter Jessick and Margaret Ann Jessick, trustees, two properties in Ralpho Township.
Bruce W. and Jane L. Wolfe to Bruce W. Wolfe & Jane L. Wolfe Irrevocable Grantor Trust, Jennifer L. Carado and Derek W. Wolfe, trustees, property in Jordan Township.
Bruce W. and Jane L. Wolfe to Bruce W. and Jane L. Wolfe, property in Jordan Township.
Irrevocable Knorr Asset Protection Trust, Ronald E. Knorr and Glenda Knorr, co-trustees to 408 Mainsw LLC, property in Watsontown, $133,000.
Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Roger S. Ayissi to Saheeb Dillard, Paula Bailey, property in Mount Carmel $3,500.
Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Jason Nahodil to Saheeb Dillard, Paula Bailey, property in Coal Township, $2,512.79.
Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Jessica A. and Russell W. Deimler Jr. to Saheeb Dillard, Paula Bailey, property in Shamokin, $2,600.
Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Michael Robinson to Kolya Kramarenko, property in Shamokin, $1,358.55.
Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, North Eastern Valley Allied Entrepreneurs Housing LLC to Schrum Enterprises LLC, property in Shamokin, $4,500.
Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Haven D. Whary and Carol A. Whary Revocable Living Trust, Carol A. Whary, trustee to Cash Now LLC, property in $21,000.
Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Kristopher Stokes to Cash Now LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $9,800.
Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Stephanie Knorr, Ryan Winkler to Cash Now LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $9,000.
Helen M. Bednar estate, Mary Anne Bednar, executrix to Adam J. and Alyssa D. Burns, property in Shamokin, $24,900.
Freedom Mortgage Corporation to Aaron J. Sutherlin, property in Washington Township, $60,000.
Aaron E. and Hannah K. Arnold to Aaron E. and Hannah K. Arnold, property in Washington Township.
Terry S. and Lynda J. Fogelman, John C. Jr. and Robin Taylor to Philip M. and Lindsay M. Herman, property in Turbot Township.
Shawn A. and Rita B. Swartz to Premier Property Group LLC, property in Ralpho Township, $68,000.
Angelique J. Reichard to Todd and Kristen Ulmer, property in Turbot Township.
Kathryn R. and Phillip M. North to BGRS LLC, property in Milton, $234,900.
BGRS LLC to Jason Breeding, property in Milton, $234,900.
Brian Michael Miller, Derek Paul Miller, Tina Marie Miller to Dale Robert Rebuck Jr., Pamela Lynn Osman, property in Jordan Township, $22,000.
Vivino Family Trust to John D. and Patricia A. Wondoloski, property in Ralpho Township, $168,000.
John David and Patricia A. Wondoloski to David and Danielle Wondoloski, property in Ralpho Township, $150,000.
Sheila Barney, Todd Russell Ohlin to Ronald William Anderson, property in Shamokin, $49,500.
Justin Singh Bobarai to Balwinder Singh, property in Mount Carmel.
Walnut Street Realty Trust to Ansley Rentals LLC, property in Coal Township, $68,000.
Mark Bedford, Mirtha D. Liriano to Tameika Oliphant, property in Mount Carmel.
Kenneth R. Barner Jr. to Lucas and Martha Shaffer, property in Milton
Krista M. and Deven O. Lebarron, Krista M. Wirth to Jillian M. Evans, Nicholas S. Leitzel, property in Turbotville, $157,000.
SNYDER COUNTY
Susan C. Harrell, Melissa A. Killinger, Melissa A.W. Killinger to Gordon R. Jr. and Annette L. Fultz, property in McClure.
Richard W. and Lois K. Bickhart to Douglas R. Bickhart, Jan M. Bickhart, Scott A. Bickhart, Laura Wilcox, property in Freeburg.
Amy R. Oalican, Elenore J. Fetterolf Family Protection Trust, Famiy Protection Trust to Melvin M. and Joyce H. Weaver, two properties in Adams Township.
Amy R. and Eric R. Oalicanto Melvin M. and Joyce H. Weaver, property in Adams Township.
Joshua R.D. and Candace R. Mosteller to Melvin M. and Joyce H. Weaver, property in Adams Township.
Robert A. and Tanna M. Snook to Robert A. and Tanna M. Snook, Snook Irrevocable Grantor Trust, property in McClure.
Marie A. Stump, John H. Navrocki to Summit Hunting Club, property in Washington Township, $89,500.
McClure DPP LLC, Dollar Merchant Fund II LLC to Spirit Realty LP, property in McClure, $1,455,525.33.
David O. and Ellen J. Miller to Jamie L. Weaver, Marilou O. Weaver, Ellen J. Miller, property in Spring Township, $230,000.
Glenn W. and Christina A. Stuck to Glenn W. and Christina A. Stuck, Genny L. Stoltz, Katie G. Templin, Stuck Irrevocable Residential & Income Trust, property in Jackson Township.
Roger A. and Dixie L. Hillborn, Katina M. and Wayne J. Reed Jr. to Roger A. and Dixie L. Hillborn, Katina M. Reed, property in West Beaver Township.
Gary E. Narehood to Angela L. Narehood, Guy E. Narehood, Pamela F. Carper, Gary E. Narehood Irrevocable Grantor Trust, property in Beaver Township.
Angela Lynn Sheaffer, John W. Bonnie, John William Boonie to Joel A. Graybill, property in SpringTownship.
Carl L. Neff, Roberta P. Hainey to Brady E. and Teresa K. Brosious, property in Adams Township.
Barbara A. Shrawder, Betty V. Shrawder, Nancy L. Mensch, Kathy E. Young, Chris A. Shrawder to Tall Tree Holdings LLP, property in Shamokin Dam.
Richard K. Zdun, Barbara V. Gregor to Barbara V. Gregor, property in Middleburg.
Larry A. and Gloria J. Bucher to Amy C. Tonelli, Ross A. Bucher, property in Freeburg.
UNION COUNTY
Don L. and Jane Bryson to Corey B. Heintzelman, property in Kelly Township.
Mark H. Dersham, Lori L. Dersham, Matthew R. Dersham to Matthew R. Dersham, property in Lewis Township.
Gerald R. Breon estate, Malinda J. Ruch, executrix to Malinea and Joshua S. Ruch, property in Kelly Township.
Darry C. Harris, Bonnie Jo Keister Bonnie J. Mantz to Bonnie Jo Keister, property in Union Township, $28,285.20.
Angelo M. Papalia, trustee; John R. Stamm estate, John R. Stamm Jr. estate to Troy A. and Susan P. Smith, property in Mifflinburg.
Gregory M. and Heather L. Pask to Michael D. and Kelly N. Brown property in East Buffalo Township.
Jeffrey P. Monica M. Vansickle to Michael J. Vansickle, trustee; Vansickle Family Trust, property in Limestone Township.
Jeffrey P. Monica M. Vansickle to Michael J. Vansickle, trustee; Vansickle Family Trust, property in Union Township.
John W. Arbogast III, executor; John W. Arbogast Jr. estate to Kathi A. Arbogast, John W. Arbogast III, Joanne Arbogast Scheller, property in East Buffalo Township.
Glenn K. Fogel, Leann M. Wilhour, Leann M. Fogel to Katy Baker and Keith Fogel, trustees; Glenn K. Fogel & Leann M. Fogel Irrev. Grantor, Leann M. Fogel & Glenn K. Fogel Irrv. Grantor, property in Mifflinburg and Limestone Township.
Mark D. and Maria A. Garza to Joshua C. and Alaina Hutchinson, property in $258,000.
Merle S. and Melissa L. Hoover to Troy V. and Shari M. Eichenlaub, property in Buffalo Township, $18,000.
Amos and Susie Zimmerman to Calvin Z. and Elaine M. Zimmerman, property in Buffalo Township, $550,000.
Abram M. and Wilma Z. Zimmerman to Terry C. Bittner and M&C, trustees, property in West Buffalo Township.
Abram M. and Wilma Z. Zimmerman to Abram M. and Wilma Z. Zimmerman, property in West Buffalo Township.
Devin T. and Jennifer F. Driggers to Maxwell Andres, Lisa Yumen, property in Limestone Townshipl
Ethel E. Bilger estate, Kurt E. Bilger and Michael D. Bilger, executors to Donald D. Jr. and Karen M. Truesdale, property in West Beaver Township.
Timothy E. and Marjorie L. Scholl to Steadfast Residential LLC, property in Mifflinburg.
44 Market LLC, Forty Four Market LLC, Timothy N. Turner, mem to Holly Anne Barbella, property in East Buffalo Township.
Lena K. Baumer to Lena Baumer Irrev Grantor Trust, Alan D. Wolfe Jr., tr.; Angela M. Anspach, tr., property in West Buffalo Township.
Lena K. Baumer to Lena Baumer Irrev Grantor Tr., Alan D. Wolfe Jr., tr.; Angela M. Anspach, tr., property in Buffalo Township.
Jennifer L. Zimmerman, Jennifer L. and Thomas F. Nicola Jr. to Amber Lankford, property in West Buffalo Township.
Colin W. Urie to Krista Michelle Confer, John Michael Accordino, property in East Buffalo Township
Michael and Denise G. Mullany to Zachary W. and Abigail C. Long, property in Mifflinburg, $130,000.
Deborah K. Schinnerer, trustee, Schinnerer Family Trust to Daniel E. and Olesia Schinnerer, property in East Buffalo Township.
Qingping Cui, Ping Qingping Cuiper, li Zhang to Eric Christopher II and Lisa Strong, property in East Buffalo Township.