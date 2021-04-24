Republican legislators are at it again in Harrisburg! They are again doing all they can to help the gas industry increase their profits at the expense of our health and safety.
It is a very simple equation: The more you pollute the more you poison our air and water and the more you degrade our forests and streams. Increased freedom to pollute means more profits for the corporations. Toxins in our air, water, and land mean more illness for you and your families.
These so-called conservatives are attempting to pass a whole series of bills that attack the ability of environmental protection agencies from doing their job of protecting us.
The Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) is a particular target. This is an agency that has been cut to the bone by years of funding reductions, which over the years have approached 40%. These cutbacks have hobbled its ability to do its job. What part of protecting public health isn’t conservative? Shouldn’t protecting public health be everyone’s concern?
They are even attempting to pass legislation that would allow drilling companies to only report a spill if the company thought it was a hazardous situation.
If a spill occurs, what will be their first consideration on whether to report a spill, their profits or our health? Let’s just say that the oil and gas industry don’t have a sparkling reputation.
Supporters of the industry always hide first behind the “jobs” defense. That’s an untruth which they repeat again and again. It’s not about jobs, but corporate profits and political support and contributions.
If they cared about jobs, the growth of the clean energy section will produce more jobs than the gas industry.
It already provides more jobs than the gas and oil industry.
This is the Republican legislators’ second attempt to pass this series of bills. Fortunately, Gov. Tom Wolf vetoed them the last time around.
The governor believes that “promoting the general welfare” comes before promoting corporate profits. Making a profit is fine, but not at the expense of our health and the environment we depend upon.
The elephant in the room on all of this gas-related legislation is climate change. Shutting your ears, eyes and brains off to the climate crisis we face doesn’t make it go away.
Without immediate and decisive action the increased intensity of severe weather will only increase and seas will continue to rise.
We already are paying the price for a changing climate which will only intensify the creation of massive problems for those in the future who will have to deal with them. Shouldn’t we care about ourselves and families now and in the future?
The direction that our local Pennsylvania legislators want to go is 180 degrees in the wrong direction.
Tell them you care about your children and/or grandchildren and you want their futures protected. Tell them you want strong regulation protecting us from the excesses of the gas industry, not gifts for their increased profits.
Tell them you want a strong DEP to protect our health and the environment.
Jack D. Miller lives in Lewisburg.