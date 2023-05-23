It might be another month or so until summer is officially “here,” but you don’t need to wait — nor should you — to take the time to protect your skin from the sun’s harmful rays.
“We can all enjoy the sun, but it does increase the risk for skin cancer,” said Alison Spiker, associate of micrographic dermatologic surgery at Geisinger Medical Center.
Skin cancer, according to skincancer.org, is “the out-of-control growth of abnormal cells in the epidermis, the outermost skin layer, caused by unrepaired DNA damage that triggers mutations.” Those mutations lead the skin cells to multiply rapidly and form malignant tumors.
That doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy the sun. She said. “Enjoy it, but be protective.”
“I encourage people to wear UPF clothing, buy and wear a wide-brimmed hat that covers your ears and the back of your neck and nose specifically.”
She added, wide-brimmed hats are better than a baseball cap, because the back of the neck and ears are covered.
It’s also important to make sunscreen a part of your daily routine. An SPF of 15 and above is recommended for a daily moisturizer, but you’re going to want to look for something stronger if you plan on being outside all day.
“I also recommend water resistant sunscreen for when you’re at the pool or beach, so you can go into water.”
“SPF-15 protects you from 93 percent of the UV rays, but an SPF of 30 protects you from up to 97% of UV rays, so it definitely helps,” she said.
Striker recommends sunscreen that contains zinc oxide and titanium dioxide — the white creams that don’t rub easily into your skin.
“The way you apply it impacts its effectiveness,” she said. “Spray at the beach isn’t really effective, unless you put it on at the house then rub it in. The most important thing is that you need sunscreen to be absorbed and you usually can’t find a spray that has zinc oxide and titanium dioxide.”
Sunscreen sticks are great, too, she said, even if a little more pricey.
“Reapplication of sunscreen decreases the likelihood of you getting sunburn,” she said. “If you’re going to be out all day, I recommend reapplying every two hours if you’re able to stay in the shade; more often if you’re sweating or go into the water a lot. Pat dry and reapply.”
Striker cautioned that while children need protection from the sun, babies under the age of six months should not be in the direct sun for any length of time.
“There’s just no great way to protect their fragile skin,” she said. “They’re so vulnerable at that age for overheating and their skin is so thin.”
Is safe tanning possible?
Cameron Glagola, D.O., Family Medicine, UPMC in North Central Pa., said that despite the popularity of tanning, there simply isn’t a safe way to do it.
“If your skin is already responding by creating more pigmentation you have been exposed to enough sunlight to damage the skin and cause wrinkles.”
What if I get sunburned?
Sunburns are caused by intense ultraviolet light that is produced by the sun, explained Glagola.
“This strong light damages the DNA of those cells causing them to grow abnormally which can lead to skin cancer.”
Glagola added that having more than five sunburns in your lifetime nearly doubles your chances of having significant skin cancer.
While he is a realist, and knows that people enjoy being outside and are always going to be at risk for sunburn, he said it is important if you do get burned to take care of your skin.
“If you have a burn, you should treat it with aloe vera, which can help with the itching and pain and soothe the skin,” said Glagola. “I would also recommend moisturizer to help with the dry skin that may follow.”
“When the skin is burning it gets really hot — it’s heating your tissue so much you’re feeling it on your skin,” Spiker explained. “You can ice it, use aloe and analgesics for pain. If you can take anti inflammatories that can be helpful.”
Just because you have suffered sunburns doesn’t mean you’re guaranteed to get skin cancer. However, doctors agree regular skin checks are important — just to be safe.
Glagola recommends checking your skin periodically and, if you notice any new or changing moles or spots, show them to your doctor to ensure they are not concerning.
Daria Keyser, DO, Surgical Specialists of Evangelical, said statistics show that one out of five people will develop some type of skin cancer by the time they are 70. Keyser runs skin cancer screenings for outdoor workers through Mobile Health of Evangelical and, in the past few years, has caught hundreds of skin cancers.
Skin cancers can look different from one person to another which is why it’s important to get a baseline for your own body and continue to keep check each year of any new or changing moles, freckles or spots on your skin, explained Keyser.
During the skin exam, Keyser will check the skin for moles, birthmarks, or other pigmented areas that look abnormal in color, size, shape, or texture.
“Giving people control over skin care health is a really important part of health care,” Keyser said.
“People do die of skin cancer,” said Spiker. “Any time a person has a spot they’re concerned about, they should come and be seen, to be able to have someone evaluate it and let them know if it’s okay or not.”
It’s important, she said, because we often diagnose skin cancers and that diagnosis can take someones life if it goes too long.
“We don’t want that to happen. Any spot that doesn’t go away in a few weeks should be checked,” she said.