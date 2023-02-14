The Associated Press
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Devin Carter had 25 points and No. 24 Providence outlasted No. 18 Creighton 94-86 in double overtime Tuesday night.
Bryce Hopkins and Noah Locke each scored 20 for the Friars (19-7, 11-4 Big East), who ended an eight-game winning streak for the Bluejays that began with a Jan. 14 victory over Providence at home.
With the win, the Friars tied Creighton (17-9, 11-4) for third place in the Big East standings. Both teams are a half-game behind Xavier and a game back of first-place Marquette in a crowded race for the regular-season title.
Providence, the defending regular-season champion, improved to 14-0 at home this season and 9-1 in its past 10 games that went to overtime — including a pair of double-OT wins on its own court this season.
Ryan Nembhard led Creighton with 21 points, while Arthur Kaluma and Trey Alexander both finished with 17.
The game featured 20 lead changes and 17 ties. Providence finally made the decisive move by scoring the first five points of the second overtime and holding Creighton to just one basket as the Bluejays ran out of steam.
Syracuse 75, No. 23 NC State 72
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Judah Mintz scored 20 points and Syracuse knocked off No. 23 North Carolina State 75-72. With the score tied at 70 with two minutes to go, Jesse Edwards finished strong at the rim, plus the foul, to give the Orange a three-point lead. Syracuse would then use a mixture of defensive pressure and clutch free-throw shooting to hold on for the victory. Edwards finished with 18 points for Syracuse (16-10, 9-6 ACC), which also got 11 from Chris Bell, 10 from Malik Brown and 14 from Joe Girard III. D.J. Burns Jr. and Jarkel Joiner each scored 15 points for the Wolfpack (20-7, 10-6).